Wharf Pub
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Affordable dining and drink. Fresh Local Seafood. Late night entertainment
Location
3 Main St, Edgartown, MA 02539
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Seafood Shanty - 31 Dock Street #3450
No Reviews
31 Dock Street Edgartown, MA 02539
View restaurant