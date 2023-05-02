Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wharf Pub

review star

No reviews yet

3 Main St

Edgartown, MA 02539

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Food

Apps

Chowder Fries

$16.00

Jack/cheddar cheese, bacon, chives.

Potato Skins

$12.00

Jack/cheddar cheese, bacon, chives.

Fried Dill Pickle Chips

$12.00

Creole aioli.

Jumbo Chicken Wings

$15.00

Sauce, bleu cheese dressing on side.

Boneless Tenders

$18.00

Sauce, bleu cheese dressing on side.

Fried Calamari

$14.00

House marinara.

Pretzel Sticks

$13.00

Beer cheese.

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

House marinara.

Little Necks

$26.00

White wine, onion, garlic, lime, garlic bread.

Egg Roll

$12.00

Soups & Salads

New England Clam Chowder

$12.00

House made chowder.

Soup Of The Day

$12.00

House made soup.

House Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, carrots, onion.

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine, shaved parm, croutons, lemon.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$20.00

Romaine, shaved parm, croutons, lemon, grilled chicken.

Cobb Salad

$18.00

Romaine, bacon, egg bleu cheese crumble, avocado, tomato, cucumber.

Flank Steak Salad

$24.00

Mixed greens, bleu cheese crumble, candied pecans, caramelized onions, balsamic dressing.

Sandwiches

Angus Burger

Angus Burger

$15.00

Lettuce, tomato, pickles on brioche.

Beyond Veggie Burger

$17.00

Lettuce, pickles, cucumbers on brioche.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Pickles, creole aioli on brioche.

Fried Cod Sandwich

$16.00

Pickles, lettuce, lemon, tartar on brioche.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Pastrami Melt

$15.00

Pastrami, slaw, swiss on sourdough.

Philly Steak & Cheese

$18.00

Sauteed onions, american cheese on a sub roll.

Pulled Pork

$16.00

Bbq pulled pork, cheddar cheese on brioche.

2 Hot Dogs

$14.00

Entrees

Fish N' Chips

$24.00

Cod, cole slaw, tartar, lemon.

Fried Shrimp

$28.00

Cole slaw, tartar, cocktail sauce, lemon.

Jambalaya

$38.00

Rice, chicken, shrimp, linguica, onion.

10oz NY Strip

$38.00

Mashers, broc, red wine reduction.

Pan Roasted Cod

$34.00

Little necks, linguica, onion, tomato, garlic, mashers.

Veggie Pasta

$26.00

Spinach, artichoke, onion, garlic, tomato, mozz cheese, white, parm cheese over penne.

Linguine & Clams

$34.00

Tomato, white wine, garlic, garlic bread over linguine.

Salmon Salsa Fresca

$32.00

Rice, asparagus topped with house salsa.

Lobster Dinner

$45.00

1 pound, drawn butter, lemon, sauteed spinach.

Side Dishes

Asparagus

$6.00

Bread

$3.00

Broccoli

$6.00

Sauteed Broccoli.

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Mashers

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes.

Potato Salad

$5.00

Rice

$6.00

Side Fries

$8.00

Side Truffle Fries

$12.00

.

Slaw

$5.00

Spinach

$6.00

Sauteed Spinach.

Kids Menu

Kids Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Kraft mac and cheese.

Kid Dog

$8.00

Hot dog on a bun.

Kid Linguini

$7.00

With butter marinara or cheese.

Kid Penne

$7.00

With butter marinara or cheese.

Kid Fingers And Fries

$12.00

With honey mustard.

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

$12.00

Cheesecake

$12.00

Cobbler

$12.00

Sm. Ice Cream

$4.00

Lg. Ice Cream

$6.00

Specials

End Cut

$26.00

With mashed Potatoes, broccoli & horse radish cream sauce.

Lob Mac

$36.00

Pasta Spec

$34.00

Prime Rib

$36.00

With mashed Potatoes, broccoli & horse radish cream sauce.

Quesa Spec

$18.00

Sand Spec

$15.00

Twin Lobster

$69.00

2 1.5 lb. Lobsters with drawn butter and your choice of side.

Fried Rice

$30.00

Lob Roll

$28.00

Oysters

$22.00

Salad Spec

$28.00

Shrimp Special

$32.00

Scallop Special

$38.00

Stirfry

$32.00

NA Beverages

NA Bev

Bottled Flat

$9.00

Bottled Sparkling

$9.00

Choccy Milk

$5.00

Cider

$4.00

Coffee

$3.50

Decaf

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Ice Coffee

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Juice

$5.50

Kid Juice

$3.50

Kid Soda

$3.50

Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Root Beer

$6.00

Soda

$4.00

Soda Option

Soda water

$2.00

Tea

$3.50

Tonic

$3.00

Virgin Frozen

$11.00

Water

Bottled Flat

$9.00

Retail

T shirt

$20.00

Hat

$22.00

Visor

$22.00

Staff T

$14.00

Sweatshirt

$55.00

Staff Sweatshirt

$45.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Affordable dining and drink. Fresh Local Seafood. Late night entertainment

Website

Location

3 Main St, Edgartown, MA 02539

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Rockfish - 11 N Water Street
orange starNo Reviews
11 N Water Street Edgartown, MA 02539
View restaurantnext
Atlantic Fish & Chophouse
orange starNo Reviews
2 Main Street Edgartown, MA 02539
View restaurantnext
Right Fork Dine Out - 23 Kelley Street
orange starNo Reviews
23 Kelley Street Edgartown, MA 02539
View restaurantnext
The Seafood Shanty - 31 Dock Street #3450
orange starNo Reviews
31 Dock Street Edgartown, MA 02539
View restaurantnext
Behind the Bookstore
orange star4.3 • 981
46 Main St Edgartown, MA 02539
View restaurantnext
The Port Hunter - 55 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
55 Main St Edgartown, MA 02539
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Edgartown

Behind the Bookstore
orange star4.3 • 981
46 Main St Edgartown, MA 02539
View restaurantnext
Atria - Martha's Vineyard
orange star4.1 • 846
137 Upper Main Street Edgartown, MA 02539
View restaurantnext
Town Bar and Grill MV & Sushi - Edgartown
orange star4.0 • 273
227 Upper Main St Edgartown, MA 02539
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Edgartown
Oak Bluffs
review star
Avg 4 (21 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Woods Hole
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
East Falmouth
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Falmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Osterville
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Mashpee
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Hyannis
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
West Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston