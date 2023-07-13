Full Menu

Apps / Salads

Cup Clam Chowder

$9.00

Bowl Clam Chowder

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Taco Salad

$15.00

House Salad

$11.00

Chips & Wharf Salsa

$10.00

Chips & Dip Trio

$15.00

Nachos

$16.00

Ceviche

$15.00

Mussels

$17.00

Street Corn

$8.00

Calamari

$16.00

Sandwiches / Burgers

Haddock Sandwich

$21.00

Wharf Burger

$18.00

Lobster Roll

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Entrees

Fish & Chips

$21.00

Taco Plate

$18.00

Chicken Enchiladas

$20.00

Sides

Cabbage Slaw

$5.00

Side House Salad

$7.00

Battered Fries

$6.00

Street corn

$5.00

Veg of The Day

$6.00

Dessert

Cinnamon Churro Twists

$10.00

Giffords Ice Cream

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$9.00

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Cheeseburger & Fries

$9.00

Fried Shrimp & Fries

$9.00

Bar / Drink Menu

Draft Beers

Thirsty Botanist

$9.00

Allagash

$9.00

Lunch

$9.00

633

$9.00

Ken Brown

$9.00

Downeast

$8.00

Blueberry Sparkler

$8.50

Geaghan Bros

$8.50

Bud Light

$6.00

Bottled Beer

Budweiser

$5.50

Mich Ultra

$5.50

Miller Lite

$5.50

Twisted Tea

$5.50

PBR

$4.00

Heineken

$6.25

Corona

$6.25

High Noon

$7.00

Wine Red/White

Glass Periquita

$12.00

Glass Portillo

$11.00

Glass Santa Julia

$12.00

Glass Angelini

$12.00

Glass Kendall Jackson

$11.00

Glass Sea Pearl

$11.00

Glass Pavao

$11.00

Glass Mont Gravet

$11.00

Glass Torresella

$12.00

Periquita Bottle

$43.00

Portillo Bottle

$39.00

Santa Julia Bottle

$43.00

Angelini Bottle

$43.00

Kendall Jackson Bottle

$39.00

Sea Pearl Bottle

$39.00

Pavao Bottle

$39.00

Mont Gravet Bottle

$39.00

Torresella Bottle

$43.00

Gin

Bartons

$5.50

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Beefeater

$8.50

Bombay Dry

$8.50

Rum

Bartons

$5.50

Calico Jack

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Appleton Estate

$10.00

Goslings

$8.50

Bacardi

$8.50

Bacardi Limon

$8.50

Vodka

Titos

$8.50

Ketel One

$12.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Fris

$5.50

Smirnoff Vanilla

$7.00

Stoli Blueberry

$7.50

Stoli Razz

$7.50

Svedka Orange

$7.50

Whiskey

Jameson

$8.50

Jack Daniels

$8.50

Bulleit

$12.00

Seagrams 7

$6.50

Fireball

$8.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Crown royal

$8.50

Tequila

El Toro

$5.50

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

Lunazul

$8.50

Lunazul Reposado

$8.50

Hornitos

$8.50

Patron

$13.00

Cordials

Kahlua

$8.50

Baileys

$8.50

Peach Schnapps

$5.50

Allens Coffee

$7.00

Aperol

$8.00

Watermelon Pucker

$5.50

Jager

$8.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Apple Pucker

$5.50

Scotch

Dewars White

$10.00

Johnny Walker Black

$12.00

Glenfiddich 12yr

$14.00

Cognac

Hennessy VS

$12.50

Soft Drinks

Soda Water

$3.00

Coke Product

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Cocktails

Long Island

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Negroni

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Dark & Stormy

$11.00

Margarita

$10.00

Specialty Cocktails

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Blue Mule

$13.00

Booze Cruise

$12.00

Cucumber Basil Gimlet

$13.00

Christina's Margarita

$13.00

Late Night food

Snacks

Wharf Burger

$11.00

Mozz stix

$8.00

Wings

$10.00

Tenders

$9.00

Nachos

$13.00

Fries

$6.00

One taco

$5.00

3 Tacos

$13.00

Chips & Salsa

$7.00