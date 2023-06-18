What’s in Your Cup? What's In Your Cup? 955 Grand Ave

  • Home
Food

Sandwiches

Ham & cheese croissant

$6.00

Sausage sandwich

$5.99

Turkey Pesto sandwich

$6.00

egg bites

Veggie egg bites

$6.00

Bacon Bites

$6.00

pastry

Blueberry muffin

$3.25

Butter croissant

$3.34

Coffee cake

$3.25

Chocolate chip cookies

$3.25

Chocolate croissants

$3.25

Acai bowls

Acia root

$10.49

Bagels

Plain

$3.25

Everything

$4.00

Avocado bangle

$4.00

Latte

Vanilla Latte

24 oz iced Vanilla Latte

$6.99

16 oz iced Vanilla Latte

$5.99

20 oz Hot Vanilla Latte

$6.50

16 oz Hot Vanilla Latte

$5.50

Hazelnut latte

16 oz iced Hazelnut latte

$5.99

24 oz iced Hazelnut latte

$6.99

20 oz hot Hazelnut latte

$6.50

16 oz hot Hazelnut Latte

$5.50

Carmel Latte

16 oz iced Carmel Latte

$5.99

24 oz iced Carmel Latte

$6.99

20 oz hot Carmel Latte

$6.50

16oz hot Carmel Latte

$5.50

Chai Latte

24 oz iced Chai Latte

$6.99

16 oz iced Chai Latte

$5.99

20 oz hot Chai Latte

$6.50

16 oz hot Chai Latte

$5.50

Salted carmel

24oz iced Salted carmel

$6.99

16oz iced Salted carmel

$6.99

20 oz hot Salted carmel

$6.50

16 oz hot Salted carmel

$5.50

Matcha Latte

20 oz hot Matcha Latte

$6.99

16 oz iced Matcha Latte

$5.99

24 oz iced Matcha Latte

$6.99

16oz hot Matcha Latte

$5.50

Cupuccino

Carmel Cupuccino

24 oz Carmel Cupuccino

$6.50

16oz Carmel Cupuccino

$5.50

Vanilla Cupuccino

24 oz Vanilla Cupuccino

$6.79

16 oz Vanilla Cupuccino

$5.99

Hazelnut Cupuccino

24 oz Hazelnut Cupuccino

$6.79

16 oz Hazelnut Cupuccino

$5.99

Banana Cupuccino

24oz Banana Cupuccino

$6.79

16 oz Banana Cupuccino

$5.99

Mango Cupuccino

24 oz Mango Cupuccino

$6.79

16 oz Mango Cupuccino

$5.99

Peach Cupuccino

24oz Peach Cupuccino

$6.79

16oz Peach Cupuccino

$5.99

Strawberry Cupuccino

24oz Strawberry Cupuccino

$6.79

16 oz Strawberry Cupuccino

$5.99

Macchiato

Carmel Macchiato

24 oz iced Carmel Macchiato

$7.29

16oz iced Carmel Macchiato

$6.29

20 oz Hot Carmel Macchiato

$6.50

16 oz Hot Carmel Macchiato

$5.50

Vanilla Macchiato

24oz Iced Vanilla Macchiato

16 oz icedVanilla Macchiato

20 oz hot Vanilla Macchiato

$6.50

16 oz hot Vanilla Macchiato

$5.50

Americano

Americano iced

24 oz Americano iced

$6.50

16oz Americano iced

$5.50

Americano Hot

20 oz Americano Hot

$6.50

16 oz Americano Hot

$5.50

Refreshers

Lemonade

24 oz Lemonade

$5.99

16 oz Lemonade

$5.29

Tea

24 oz Green tea

$3.79

16 oz Green tea

$3.49

24 oz Black tea

$3.79

16 oz Black tea

$3.49

Mocha

White Chocolate Mocha

20 oz hot White Chocolate Mocha

$6.99

16 oz hot White Chocolate Mocha

$5.99

24oz iced White Chocolate Mocha

$6.99

16 oz iced White Chocolate Mocha

$5.99

Chocolate Mocha

24 oz iced Chocolate Mocha

$6.99

16oz iced Chocolate Mocha

$5.99

20 oz hot Chocolate Mocha

$6.99

16 oz hot Chocolate Mocha

$5.99

Brew of the day

Portland

20 oz Portland

$4.00

16 oz Portland

$3.00

French Roast

20 oz French Roast

$4.00

16oz French Roast

$3.00

add ons

sauce

Carmel

$0.50

Chocolate

$0.50

espresso shot

One shot

$1.50

Two Shotts

$3.00

cream cheese

cream cheese

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:59 pm
