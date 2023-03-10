A map showing the location of WHAT THE FRIED RICE 2509 Oregon RdView gallery

WHAT THE FRIED RICE 2509 Oregon Rd

review star

No reviews yet

2509 Oregon Rd

Northwood, OH 43619

Appetizers

Miso Soup

$4.00

Hot n Sour Soup

$4.00

Egg Drop Soup (GF)

$4.00

Pork Dumplings

$6.50

Pork Egg Roll

$2.75

Veggie Spring Roll

$2.75

Crabby Rangoon

$5.50

Side of Kimchi

$5.00

Side of Fried Rice

$3.50

Side of Noodles

$3.50

Side of Steamed White Rice

$2.50

Side of Steamed Brown Rice

$2.50

Your Way

Fried Rice Your Way

$10.95

Noodles Your Way

$10.95

Our Way

Schezuan Hot Mama (S)

$11.50

Firecracker (S)

$11.50

No Kissing Garlic

$11.50

Bangkok You So Hot

$11.50

Sweet and Sassy Coconut Curry

$11.50

Garden delight

$11.50

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$12.50

General Tzu Chicken

$12.50

Bang Pow Chicken (S)

$12.50

Noodles Our Way

Pad Thai (Contains fish sauce and peanuts)

$11.50

Ramen Your Way

Traditional (V)

$14.00

Traditional (GF)(V)

$14.00

Miso

$14.00

Creamy Miso (GF)(V)

$14.00

Lava (S)(V)

$14.00

Kimchi (S)(V)

$14.00

Habanero (XS)(V)

$14.00

Curry (GF)(V)(S)

$14.00

Chunks

Small

$8.99

Medium

$15.99

Family Size

$25.99

Boba Tea/Smoothie

Milk Tea

$5.25

Thai Tea

$5.25

Mango Smoothie

$5.25

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.25

Beverages

Coca-Cola

$1.75+

Diet Coke

$1.75+

Sprite

$1.75+

Mountain Dew

$1.75+

Pink Lemonade

$1.75+

Dr. Pepper

$1.75+

Orange Soda

$1.75+

Unsweetened Tea

$1.75+

Side of Sauce

Brown Sauce

$2.49

General Tzu's

$2.49

Sweet n Sour Sauce

$0.99+

Teriyaki

$1.99

Chili Paste

$0.99

Bang Bang Sauce

$0.99

Spicy Mayo

$0.99

Snacks

Gummies

$3.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
2509 Oregon Rd, Northwood, OH 43619

