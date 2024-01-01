What the truck!? 300 N Hickory St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
What the..WHAT!? Coming soon is our take on modern street food with a twist. It’s going to be loud….
Location
300 N Hickory St, Du Quoin, IL 62832
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Farm Fancy Brewed Baked & Crafted
No Reviews
795 South Washington Street Du Quoin, IL 62832
View restaurant
St Nicholas Brewing Company MDH - Southern Illinois Airport
No Reviews
665 North Airport Road Murphysboro, IL 62966
View restaurant