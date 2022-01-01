Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

Whats the scoop 20 Matthews Street

review star

No reviews yet

20 Matthews Street

Goshen, NY 10924

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Cup
Medium Cup

Ice Cream

Kids Cone

$2.25

Small Cone

$3.50

Medium Cone

$4.25

Large Cone

$5.00

Pint

$2.00

Kids Cup

$2.25

Small Cup

$3.50

Medium Cup

$4.25

Large Cup

$5.00

Quart

$4.00

Dog Treats

$1.00

Pup Cup

$1.00

DAIRY FREE PINT

$3.25

DAIRY FREE QUART

$5.00

Sundaes

Kids Sundae

$3.00

Small Sundae

$4.25

Medium Sundae

$4.75

Large Sundae

$5.25

Milkshakes

Small Milkshake

$4.25

Medium Milkshake

$5.25

Large Milkshake

$6.25

Other Frozens

Chipwiches

$3.75

Chipwiches (3)

$10.50

Chipwiches (6)

$19.50

Ice Cream Sandwiches

$3.75

Ice Cream Sandwiches (3)

$10.50

Ice Cream Sandwiches (6)

$19.50

Frozen Bananas

$1.75

Frozen Bananas (3)

$4.50

Frozen Bananas (6)

$7.50

Banana Split

$7.00

Small Blend In

$4.15

Medium Blend In

$5.15

Large Blend In

$6.15

Donut Ice Cream Sandwich

$3.00

Popsicles

Rainbow Ice Pop

$2.50

Spider-Man Pop

$2.50

Minion Ice Pop

$2.50

SpongeBob Pop

$2.50

Bomb Pop

$2.50

Mickey Pop

$2.50

Sonic Pop

$2.50

Snow Cone

$2.50

Frozen Yogurt

Small Soft Yogurt

$3.50

Medium Soft Yogurt

$4.25

Large Soft Yogurt

$5.00

Specialty Sundaes

Small Sundae

$4.25

Medium Sundae

$5.25

Large Sundae

$6.25

Apple Crumb Sundae

$6.99

Egg Cream

Small Egg Cream

$3.75

Medium Egg Cream

$4.00

Large Egg Cream

$4.25

Ice Cream Soda

Small Ice Cream Soda

$3.75

Medium Ice Cream Soda

$4.00

Large Ice Cream Soda

$4.25

Gelati

Small Gelati

$4.25

Medium Gelati

$5.00

Large Gelati

$5.50

Hot Dog/Sausage

Cheese Dog

$3.50

Hot Dogs

$2.75

A Dog and a Soda

$4.50

2 Dogs and a Soda

$5.50

Sausage

$3.25

Sausage And Soda

$5.50

2 Sausages And Soda

$6.50

Coffee

Small Iced Coffee

$2.25

Medium Iced Coffee

$2.75

Large Iced Coffee

$3.25

Small Hot Coffee

$1.25

Medum Hot Coffee

$1.75

Large Hot Coffee

$2.25

Beverages

Small Fountain Drink

$1.50

Medium Fountain Drink

$1.75

Large Fountain Drink

$2.25

Bottled Water (16.9 oz)

$1.50

Bottled Coke (16.9 oz)

$1.75

Small Lemonade

$2.50

Medium Lemonade

$3.00

Large Lemonade

$3.50

Bottled Fanta(16.9 oz)

$1.75

Bottled Sprite (16.9 oz)

$1.75

Small Ice Tea

$2.00

Medium Ice Tea

$2.50

Large Ice Tea

$3.00

Bottled Root Beer (20 oz)

$2.00

Sprinkle Cones/Bowls

Chocolate Sprinkle Cone

$1.25

Rainbow Sprinkle Cone

$1.25

Waffle Bowl

$1.25
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

If life is a bowl of dark ice cream, small moments we enjoyed are colorful sprinkles all over it!

Location

20 Matthews Street, Goshen, NY 10924

Directions

Gallery
Whats the scoop image
Whats the scoop image
Whats the scoop image

Similar restaurants in your area

Brothers BBQ Group - Brothers Smokehouse
orange starNo Reviews
900 Route 17 North ramsey, NJ 07446
View restaurantnext
16 Handles - New City
orange star4.8 • 461
170 S Main Street New City, NY 10956
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0384 - Poughkeepsie, NY
orange starNo Reviews
2521 South Rd (Route 9) Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Goshen

Pharmacy Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.5 • 855
62 West Main Street Goshen, NY 10924
View restaurantnext
Craft 47
orange star4.2 • 107
47 West Main Street Goshen, NY 10924
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Goshen
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Newburgh
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Beacon
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Peekskill
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Mahwah
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Fishkill
review star
Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)
Monsey
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston