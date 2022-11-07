Restaurant header imageView gallery

Whealthy Fullerton 1105 S Euclid st, Ste A

1105 S Euclid st, Ste A

Fullerton, CA 92832

Popular Items

REG BOWL
CUP
CREAM PASTA

WHEALTHY BOWL & CUP

REG BOWL

$14.50

PROTEIN BOWL

$13.75

VEGGIE BOWL

$13.75

CUP

$10.50

VEGGIE CUP

$9.75

PROTEIN CUP

$9.75

Noodle Bowl

$7.50

Noodle Cup

$5.50

SIGNATURE

FRIED RICE

FRIED RICE

$15.00

Sichuan-style fried Rice with Smoked chicken, shrimp, and a sunny-side-up egg.

CREAM PASTA

CREAM PASTA

$15.00

Cream-based sauce with Spaghetti, Parmesan cheeses, Smoked bacon, and Chicken.

Utah's Best

$15.00

Garlic Noodle

$15.00

Sweet Spicy Udon

$15.00

Teriyaki Bowl

$15.00

Sides

White/Brown Rice

$2.50

Extra Protein

$2.75

Extra Veggies

$0.75

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Beverages

WHEALTHY Drink - 22oz

$3.00
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Whealthy offers a unique fusion food experience with innovative rotating firepots. You walk into our location and choose between our stainless steel bowl or cup options. Choose from one of our signature menu items, or fill your bowl with whatever you want and hand the food to the cook. Watch your food cook in the auto-wok and be amazed how quickly it takes to turn around so you can enjoy a delicious, hot meal in a few minutes.

Location

1105 S Euclid st, Ste A, Fullerton, CA 92832

Directions

