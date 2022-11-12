Restaurant header imageView gallery

Whealthy - Ladera Ranch

189 Reviews

$$

27412 Antonio Pkwy

Ste R6

Ladera Ranch, CA 92694

Build Your Own Bowl
Build Your Own Cup
Cream Pasta

Whealthy Bowls & Cups

Build Your Own Bowl

$13.95

Build your own delicious bowl by choosing your own noodles, rice, veggies and proteins!

Build Your Own Cup

$9.95

Build your own delicious cup by choosing your own noodles, rice, veggies and proteins!

Veggie Bowl

$11.95

Veggie Cup

$9.95
Cream Pasta

$14.95

Our signature cream sauce paired with spaghetti, parmesan cheese, mushrooms, onions, bacon, and chicken.

Egg Ram Don

$14.95

Our signature black bean sauce with egg noodles. pork, shrimp, zucchini, green peas, onions, and topped with a sunny side up egg.

Seafood Pasta

$14.95

Packed with flavor, spaghetti, a medley of seafood and our vongole inspired spicy sauce.

Seafood Risotto

$14.95

Our signature cream sauce tossed with white rice, a medley of seafood, and fresh veggies.

Whealthy Fried Rice

$14.95

Our Sichuan style fried rice with smoked chicken, shrimp, and a sunny side up egg.

Whealthy Stir Fry Chicken

$14.95

Chicken thighs, mushrooms, onions, and peppers with our spicy soy sauce served with rice.

Sides

White Rice

$1.95

Brown Rice

$1.95

Noodles

$2.95

Fried Egg

$1.95

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Dessert

Bar, Chewy Marshmallow

$2.75Out of stock

DESSERT BAR, MARSHMLLOW MANIFESTO INDIVIDUALLY WRAPPED

Cookie, Chocolate

$2.75

COOKIE, CHOCOLATE CHUNK MANIFESTO INDIVIDUALLY WRAPPED

Brownie, Chocolate

$2.75

BROWNIE, CHOCOLATE PERUVIAN MANIFESTO INDIVIDUALLY WRAPPED

Beverages

Bubly

$2.25

bubly is an unsweetened sparkling water that playfully instigates fun and positivity in everyday life.

Bundaberg Ginger Beer

$3.95
Bundaberg Root Beer

$3.95Out of stock
Starbucks Frappuccino

$3.95
Diet Pepsi (20oz)

$2.25

Fountain Drink

$2.95
Gatorade

$2.25
Pepsi (20oz)

$2.95
Pure Leaf Tea

$2.95
Tropicana Orange Juice

$2.25
Sierra Mist (20oz)

$2.95

Tropicana Apple Juice

$2.25
BANG Energy

$2.95
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Next Level Grill!

Website

Location

27412 Antonio Pkwy, Ste R6, Ladera Ranch, CA 92694

Directions

Whealthy image
Whealthy image
Whealthy image
Whealthy image

