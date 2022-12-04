Wheat & Water imageView gallery
Pizza
American
Bars & Lounges

Wheat & Water Bird Rock

314 Reviews

$$

5737 La Jolla Blvd

La Jolla, CA 92037

Popular Items

Pepperoni Pizza
Margherita
The Signature

BLACK FRIDAY SPECIAL!

Holiday Gift Card BOGO!

$100.00

Buy a $100 Gift Card for someone; get a $20 Gift Card for yourself!

Charcuterie & Cheese

Meats: Barolo, Prosciutto, Iberico Chorizo, Finocchina. Cheeses: Danish blue, Irish cheddar, Aged Gouda, Brie.

Charcuterie Full Board

$32.00

Seasonal Fruit, Almonds, Spiced Honey, Pickled Vegetables, Bread

Charcuterie Half Board

$18.00

Seasonal Fruit, Almonds, Spiced Honey, Pickled Vegetables, Bread

Shared Plates

BBQ Kalua Pig Sliders

$16.00

Asian-style hoisin BBQ sauce, topped with Asian slaw; served on slider buns.

Shrimp & Yellowtail Ceviche

$15.00

Served with taro chips.

White Bean & Garbanzo Puree

$11.00

Handcut Fries

$11.00

Clarified butter, house seasoning, ketchup.

Salads

Beet Salad

$15.00

Beets, heirloom tomato & orange segments tossed in a truffle vinaigrette over citrus-ricotta & sprinkled with seasoned chopped nuts and seeds.

Honey-Mustard Mandarin

$15.00

Arugula & greens, mandarin orange, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, aged cheddar, chipotle-honey vinaigrette.

Strawberry Salad

$14.00

Baby Spinach, Toasted Almonds, Crispy Quinoa, Queso Fresco, Spiced honey Vinaigrette

Butter Lettuce Wedge

$15.00

Roasted Cherry Tomato, Candied Black Pepper Bacon, Pickled Red Onion, Blue Cheese, Chives, Truffle Vinaigrette

Black Garlic Caesar Salad

$15.00

Baby Gem Lettuce, Roasted Cherry Tomato, Black Garlic Caesar Vinaigrette, Parmesan Black Pepper Breadcrumbs

House Salad

$14.00

Artisan Mixed greens, Cherry Tomato, Cucumber, Shaved Carrots, Lemon Vinaigrette

Wood-Fired Pizza

Weekly Special Pizza!

$23.00

Chicken Pesto Pizza: Béchamel, chicken, mozzarella, ricotta, pesto, spinach & roasted red pepper.

Margherita

$18.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Gabagool

$22.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Spicy Capicola, Calabrian Chili, Basil, Spiced Honey

I'm Baked Potato

I'm Baked Potato

$21.00

Bechamel, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Baby Yukon Potato, Bacon, Jalapeño Creme Fraiche, Chives

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$23.00

Smoked Pineapple-Mezcal-Habanero BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Roasted Chicken, Red Onion, Pickled Onions, Cilantro

The Signature

$23.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Bacon, Caramelized Onion, Fire Roasted Pepper, Herbs.

Mushroom Duxelles

$21.00

Bechamel, mozzarella, mushroom pâté with shallot, lemon zest, garlic & thyme, fresh herbs.

Roasted Veggie

$21.00

Garlic olive oil, mozzarella, roasted yellow & butternut squash, zucchini, bell pepper, red onion, artichoke heart, fried capers, feta, balsamic drizzle.

Prosciutto & Arugula

$22.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Parmesan, Asiago, Oregano, Garlic, Smoked Prosciutto, Arugula

Spinach & Ricotta

$20.00

Bechamel, Mozzarella, Garlic, Chili Flake, Lemon Zest, Herbs

Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese.

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese & pepperoni.

Beers for the Kitchen

$10.00

Burgers

Comes With Side Of Our Handcut Fries Or Side Salad

NEW! Naughty Burger

$23.00

Two smash patties with American cheese, bacon, kalua pig, roasted jalapeño & crispy fried onion with barbecue sauce & garlic aioli; served on a brioche bun.

W&W Burger

$19.00

1/2 Lb Ground Chuck, American Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Tomato, Arugula, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Brioche Bun; Comes With Side Of Our Handcut Fries Or Side Salad

Bacon-Jalapeño Burger

$20.00

1/2 Lb Ground Chuck, Bacon, Provolone, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Jalapeño, Tomato, Arugula, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Brioche Bun; comes with side of our Handcut Fries or side salad

W&W Veg Burger

$20.00

Impossible Burger, American Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Tomato, Arugula, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Brioche Bun; Comes With Side Of Our Handcut Fries Or Side Salad

Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Topped spicy honey & cilantro-lime slaw; served on a brioche bun.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Caramelized Onions, Bacon, Provolone, Tomato, Arugula, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Brioche Bun

Sides

Side Parmesan

$0.50

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Ketchup

$0.50

Side Buffalo

$0.50

Side Red Sauce

$1.00

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Side Lemon vin

Side Bread

$2.00

Side Chicken Breast

$8.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Aioli

$1.00

Kid's Menu

Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese.

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese & pepperoni.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Wheat & Water specializes in wood-fired pizza, shared plates, healthy salads & charcuterie. Featuring a variety of beer from local and national breweries and a cocktail list of originals and our favorite classics.

Website

Location

5737 La Jolla Blvd, La Jolla, CA 92037

Directions

Gallery
Wheat & Water image

