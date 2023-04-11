Wheat + Water Italian Kitchen
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Our unique name represents the basic ingredients for Italian cooking. Wheat + Water is what is used to make pasta, bread and pizza dough. We buy only the finest foods available from Italy, Europe and the Mainland and then we cook to order to guarantee the freshest and most flavorful foods. We will always cook with passion and you will taste the difference in every bite!
7303 52nd Pl E, Bradenton, FL 34203
