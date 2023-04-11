Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wheat + Water Italian Kitchen

7303 52nd Pl E

Bradenton, FL 34203

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Today's Special

Chicken Tosca

Chicken Tosca

$24.99

Chicken breasts coated in Romano cheese, roasted garlic oil, mushrooms, lemon cream sauce over fresh angel hair pasta

Pork Chops Parmesan

$24.99

Bone-in rib chop pounded, breadcrumbs, tomato sauce, mozzarella, Romano with choice of side.

Starters

Risotto Bites

Risotto Bites

$11.99

Italian sausage, sweet peppers, mozzarella, Romano, marinara

Meatball App

Meatball App

$15.99

House made, tomato sauce, ricotta, garlic bread

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$10.99

Baked goat cheese, tomato sauce, fresh basil, garlic bread

Sausage & Peppers

Sausage & Peppers

$16.99

House peperonata, grilled Italian sausage

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$12.99

Heirloom cherry tomatoes, tomato basil vinaigrette, fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze, basil pesto

Grilled Artichokes

Grilled Artichokes

$14.99

Long stem baby artichokes, breadcrumbs, capers, lemon butter

Calamari

Calamari

$15.99

Rings only, marinara sauce, grilled lemon, pepperoncini sauce

Soup & Salad

Pasta Fagioli Cup

Pasta Fagioli Cup

$5.99

Pasta Fagioli Bowl

$9.99

SOD Cup

$5.99

SOD Bowl

$9.99
Caesar Salad Side

Caesar Salad Side

$5.99

Romaine hearts, parmesan, garlic croutons.

Caesar Salad Entree

$10.99

Romaine hearts, parmesan, garlic croutons.

Italian Salad Side

Italian Salad Side

$5.99

Romaine hearts, spring mix, Roma tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olives vinaigrette, garlic croutons.

Italian Salad Entree

$10.99

Romaine hearts, spring mix, roma tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olives vinaigrette, garlic croutons. Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness especially if you have certain medical

House Specialties

6 Hour Short Ribs

6 Hour Short Ribs

$26.99

Boneless short ribs, veal stock, risotto

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$24.99

Sautéed, tomato sauce, mozzarella, Romano

Chicken Prosciutto

Chicken Prosciutto

$25.99

Grilled, bread crumbs, prosciutto, mushrooms, roasted peppers, lemon butter

Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$20.99

Sicilian style, mozzarella, ricotta, Romano, tomato sauce, basil

Meatballs Marsala

Meatballs Marsala

$23.99
Shrimp and Scallops Adriatica

Shrimp and Scallops Adriatica

$26.99

Grilled, fresh scallops, large shrimp, breadcrumbs, lemon butter

Veal

Veal

$27.99

Choice of mushroom marsala, picatta or parmesan

Fire Grilled Specialties

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$24.99

Grilled breast, mushroom marsala

Chicken Caprino

Chicken Caprino

$25.99

Grilled breast, goat cheese, artichokes ,sun-dried tomatoes, basil, lemon butter

Faroe Island Salmon

Faroe Island Salmon

$26.99

Fire grilled, tomato basil vinaigrette

Filet Marsala

Filet Marsala

$36.99

8 oz USDA choice center cut, mushroom marsala

Fire Grilled Shrimp Risotto

Fire Grilled Shrimp Risotto

$24.99

Large shrimp, lobster stock, spring peas, roasted onions, risotto

Mahi Siciliano

Mahi Siciliano

$24.99

Italian breadcrumbs, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh basil, lemon butter

Pork Chop Marsala

Pork Chop Marsala

$26.99

12 oz bone-in rib chop, mushroom marsala

850 Degree Pizza 12"

Wheat & Water's Margherita Pizza

Wheat & Water's Margherita Pizza

$17.99

Oven roasted tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, roasted onions, house basil pesto, balsamic glaze, no sauce

The White Pie Pizza

The White Pie Pizza

$19.99

Roasted garlic, ricotta, mozzarella, artichoke hearts, roasted peppers, roma tomatoes, red onions, oregano, no sauce

The Shorty Pizza

$19.99

Tomato sauce, shredded short ribs, mozzarella, Romano, ricotta, roasted onions, scallions

The Carnivore Pizza

The Carnivore Pizza

$20.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Romano, pepperoni, fresh sausage, pancetta, goat cheese, roasted onions, banana peppers

Fresh Italian Sausage Pizza

$19.99

Tomato sauce, red onions, roasted peppers , mozzarella

Pepperoni Pizza

$20.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Romano

Cheese Pizza

$15.99

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, Romano

Pizza Mia

Pizza Mia

$21.99

Starts with our tomato sauce and cheese. You pick up to 3 toppings. Sausage, meatballs, pepperoni, prosciutto, chicken, red onions, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, roma tomatoes, roasted peppers, banana peppers, fresh mozzarella, goat cheese,

Pasta Specialties

Angel Hair Sausage + Peppers

$23.00

Fresh angel hair, house made peperonata, tomato sauce, grilled Italian sausage, ricotta salata

Fettuccine Alfredo Entree

Fettuccine Alfredo Entree

$18.99

Fresh fettuccine, cream, butter, Romano

Fettuccine Bolognese

Fettuccine Bolognese

$23.99

House made bolognese, fresh fettuccine, basil, ricotta salata

Fra Diavolo

Fra Diavolo

$26.99

Fresh fettuccine, shrimp, sea scallops, marinara, scallions, chili flakes, roasted garlic oil

Gnocchi

Gnocchi

$22.99

Tomato sauce, shredded short ribs, basil, ricotta

Lasagna Bolognese

Lasagna Bolognese

$21.99

5 layers, bolognese, tomato sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, Romano

Lobster Ravioli

Lobster Ravioli

$26.99

Maine lobster, tomatoes, tarragon, roasted peppers, sherry, cream lobster stock, scallions

Penne Pesto Cream Sauce

Penne Pesto Cream Sauce

$19.99

Imported pasta, roasted onions, roasted peppers, cream, white wine, basil pesto. Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions

Penne Vodka Sauce

$19.99

Imported pasta, house made vodka sauce, pancetta, sun-dried tomatoes, Romano, scallions. Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions

Sacchetti

Sacchetti

$23.99

Little purses', four cheeses, vodka sauce, pancetta, fresh basil

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$24.99

Fresh fettuccine, roasted garlic oil, roasted onions, tomatoes, white wine, lemon butter, basil

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$13.99

Imported pasta, tomato sauce, basil. Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness especially if you have certain medical conditions

Desserts

Cannoli (2)

Cannoli (2)

$9.99
Cannoli (1)

Cannoli (1)

$5.50
Wheat & Water's 6 Layer Chocolate Cake

Wheat & Water's 6 Layer Chocolate Cake

$10.99
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$9.99
Apple Crostata

Apple Crostata

$9.99

Kid's Menu

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

Kids Cheese Ravioli with Tomato Cream Sauce

$8.00

Kids Penne & Meatball with Tomato Sauce

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders & Penne Tomato Sauce

$8.00

Kids Chicken Parmesan & Penne Tomato Sauce

$8.00

Kids Grilled Chicken & Penne Tomato Sauce

$8.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Our unique name represents the basic ingredients for Italian cooking. Wheat + Water is what is used to make pasta, bread and pizza dough. We buy only the finest foods available from Italy, Europe and the Mainland and then we cook to order to guarantee the freshest and most flavorful foods. We will always cook with passion and you will taste the difference in every bite!

Location

7303 52nd Pl E, Bradenton, FL 34203

Directions

