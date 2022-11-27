- Home
Wheatfields
No reviews yet
54 Crossing Blvd Ste M
Clifton Park, NY 12065
Popular Items
Takeout
Family 4 Meal
choice of market or caesar salad, entrée choice of chicken parmesan, chicken marsala, lasagna, pepperoni pizza, or cheese pizza
Family 6 Meal
choice of market or caesar salad, entrée choice of chicken parmesan, chicken marsala, lasagna, pepperoni pizza, or cheese pizza
1lb Pasta
choice of homemade pasta
1/2lb Pasta
choice of homemade pasta
Pizza Family 4 Meal
Pizza Family 6 Meal
Appetizers (Copy)
Bruschetta
tomato, extra virgin olive oil, basil, garlic, balsamic, toast points
Basket of Fries
basket of house fries, served with ketchup
Bowl Of Soup
bowl of daily soup
Cup-Soup
cup of daily soup
Sweet & Sour Calamari
hand breaded, sweet chili glaze, sriracha
Eggplant Stack
crispy eggplant, fresh mozzarella, tomato, pesto, balsamic
Truffle Frites
truffle oil, parmesan, parsley
White Bean Spread
northern beans, extra virgin olive oil, citrus,
Meatballs
Meatball (1)
Salads (Copy)
Sm Caesar Salad
romaine, parmesan, tomato, cucumber, house made caesar dressing
Lg Caesar
romaine hearts, shaved parmesan, garlic, crostini, house made dressing
Sm Chopped
chopped romaine, chickpeas, tomato, pancetta, crumbled blue cheese, cucumber, crostini, citrus vinaigrette
Lg Chopped
chopped romaine, chickpeas, tomato, pancetta, crumbled blue cheese, cucumber, crostini, citrus vinaigrette
Caprese
vine-ripe tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic glaze
Seasonal Bowl
chef's seasonal bowl
Sm Market Salad
spring mix, tomato, cucumber, carrot, citrus vinaigrette
Lg Market
spring mix, tomato, cucumber, carrot, citrus vinaigrette
Pizza & Flatbreads (Copy)
Cheese Pizza
mozzarella, marinara
Cheese Flatbread
mozzarella, marinara
Chicken Bruschetta Pizza
tomato, balsamic, mozzarella
Margherita Pizza
roasted tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil
Market Pizza
white bean, goat cheese, roasted tomato, grilled squash, zucchini, arugula
Pepperoni Pizza
pepperoni, house marinara, mozzarella
Breakfast Pizza
evoo, fresh mozzarella, shaved parmesan, truffle oil
Sausage & Peppers Pizza
peppers, onions, marinara, mozzarella
Chicken Florentine
GF Cheese Pizza
mozzarella, marinara
GF Chix Bruschett Pizza
tomato, balsamic, mozzarella
GF Margherita Pizza
roasted tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil
GF Market Pizza
white bean, goat cheese, roasted tomato, grilled squash, zucchini, arugula
GF Pepperoni Pizza
pepperoni, house marinara, mozzarella
GF Sausage & Peppers Pizza
peppers, onions, marinara, mozzarella
GF Chicken Florentine
Handhelds (Copy)
Burger
8 oz, lettuce, tomato, onion, garlic aioli, fries
Chicken Bruschetta Wrap
chicken, bruschetta mix, mixed greens
Chicken Caesar Wrap
romaine, parmesan, tomato, cucumber, house made caesar dressing
Italian Wrap
prosciutto, sopressata, porchetta, provolone, mixed greens, garlic aioli
Vegetable Wrap
zucchini, squash, mixed greens, white bean spread
Caprese Wrap
fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, basil, balsamic glaze
Pasta (Copy)
Chicken Riggi
cherry pepper, bell pepper, mushrooms, pink sauce, ziti
Lasagna
egg pasta sheets, italian cheeses, meats, marinara, mozzarella, fresh basil
Mac & Cheese
aged cheddar, muenster, mzozarella, parmesan, toasted breadcrumbs, radiatori
Pasta Choice
choice of pasta, sauce, choose to add meat and/or vegetables for upcharge
Pesto Radiatori
pesto, extra virgin olive oil, heirloom tomatoes, radiatori
Scarpetta
chicken, sausage, marsala wine sauce, bell peppers, ziti
Shrimp & Spinach
heirloom tomato, lemon garlic wine sauce, parsley, linguini
Broadway Bolognese
hand rolled meatballs, marinara
Ziti & Meatballs
Entrees (Copy)
Chicken Marsala
sauteed mushrooms, marsala wine sauce, linguini
Chicken Parmesan
herb breading, marinara, mozzarella, linguini
Eggplant Rollatini
ricotta, spinach, parmesan, mozzarella, marinara, ziti
NY Strip
herb whipped mashed potatoes, local vegetable
Salmon
pesto, herb whipped mashed potatoes, local vegetable
Sides (Copy)
ToGo Bread
Side Broccoli
sauteed broccoli
Side Vegetable
local vegetable of the day
Side Pasta
Side Spinach
sauteed spinach
Side Fries
Side Mashed Potatoes
Side Pasta Salad
GF Bread
side of gluten free bread
Side Crostini
16oz Marinara
16oz Alfredo
16oz Vodka Sauce
8oz Marinara
8oz Alfredo
8oz Vodka Sauce
8oz Marsala
Extra Bread
32oz Marinara
32oz Alfredo
32oz Vodka Sauce
32oz Marsala Sauce
2oz Extra Dressing
Lg Extra Dressing
Meatballs
16 oz Marsala Sauce
Desserts (Copy)
Appetizers
1/2 Antipasto
Full Antipasto
1/2 Fruit Platter
Full Fruit Platter
1/2 Veggie Platter
Full Veggie Platter
1/2 Hummus Platter
Full Hummus Platter
1/2 Julienned Veggies
Full Julienned Veggies
1/2 Chicken Skewers
Full Chicken Skewers
1/2 Beef Skewers
Full Beef Skewers
Loaf Of Bread & Butter
Salads
Pasta
1/2 Sausage Baked Ziti
Full Sausage Baked Ziti
1/2 Baked Ziti
Full Baked Ziti
1/2 Ziti Bolognese
Full Ziti Bolognese
1/2 Lasagna
Full Lasagna
1/2 Rotelle Alfredo
Full Rotelle Alfredo
1/2 Chicken Riggi
Full Chicken Riggi
1/2 Scarpetta
Full Scarpetta
1/2 Rotelle & Veg
Full Rotelle & Veg
1/2 Linguini Clams
Full Linguini Clams
1/2 Radiatori Pesto
Full Radiatori Pesto
1/2 Mac n Cheese
Full Mac n Cheese
1/2 Pasta Choice
Full Pasta Choice
1/2 Crab Mac
Full Crab Mac
1/2 Plant Based Lasagna
Full Plant Based Lasagna
1/2 Ziti Meatballs
Full Ziti & Meatballs
1\2 Shrimp & Spinach
Entrees
Dessert
Deposit In
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
54 Crossing Blvd Ste M, Clifton Park, NY 12065