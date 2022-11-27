Restaurant header imageView gallery

Wheatfields

54 Crossing Blvd Ste M

Clifton Park, NY 12065

Order Again

Popular Items

Family 4 Meal
Family 6 Meal
Pasta Choice

Takeout

Family 4 Meal

$35.00

choice of market or caesar salad, entrée choice of chicken parmesan, chicken marsala, lasagna, pepperoni pizza, or cheese pizza

Family 6 Meal

$49.00

choice of market or caesar salad, entrée choice of chicken parmesan, chicken marsala, lasagna, pepperoni pizza, or cheese pizza

1lb Pasta

$6.00

choice of homemade pasta

1/2lb Pasta

$4.00

choice of homemade pasta

Pizza Family 4 Meal

$35.00

Pizza Family 6 Meal

$49.00

Bruschetta

$10.00

tomato, extra virgin olive oil, basil, garlic, balsamic, toast points

Basket of Fries

$7.00

basket of house fries, served with ketchup

Bowl Of Soup

$8.00

bowl of daily soup

Cup-Soup

$6.00

cup of daily soup

Sweet & Sour Calamari

$15.00

hand breaded, sweet chili glaze, sriracha

Eggplant Stack

$15.00

crispy eggplant, fresh mozzarella, tomato, pesto, balsamic

Truffle Frites

$10.00

truffle oil, parmesan, parsley

White Bean Spread

$8.00

northern beans, extra virgin olive oil, citrus,

Meatballs

$8.00

Meatball (1)

$4.00

Sm Caesar Salad

$8.00

romaine, parmesan, tomato, cucumber, house made caesar dressing

Lg Caesar

$14.00

romaine hearts, shaved parmesan, garlic, crostini, house made dressing

Sm Chopped

$8.00

chopped romaine, chickpeas, tomato, pancetta, crumbled blue cheese, cucumber, crostini, citrus vinaigrette

Lg Chopped

$15.00

chopped romaine, chickpeas, tomato, pancetta, crumbled blue cheese, cucumber, crostini, citrus vinaigrette

Caprese

$15.00

vine-ripe tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic glaze

Seasonal Bowl

$22.00

chef's seasonal bowl

Sm Market Salad

$8.00

spring mix, tomato, cucumber, carrot, citrus vinaigrette

Lg Market

$14.00

spring mix, tomato, cucumber, carrot, citrus vinaigrette

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

mozzarella, marinara

Cheese Flatbread

$13.00

mozzarella, marinara

Chicken Bruschetta Pizza

$16.00

tomato, balsamic, mozzarella

Margherita Pizza

$15.00

roasted tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil

Market Pizza

$16.00

white bean, goat cheese, roasted tomato, grilled squash, zucchini, arugula

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

pepperoni, house marinara, mozzarella

Breakfast Pizza

$16.00

evoo, fresh mozzarella, shaved parmesan, truffle oil

Sausage & Peppers Pizza

$16.00

peppers, onions, marinara, mozzarella

Chicken Florentine

$16.00

GF Cheese Pizza

$16.00

mozzarella, marinara

GF Chix Bruschett Pizza

$18.00

tomato, balsamic, mozzarella

GF Margherita Pizza

$17.00

roasted tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil

GF Market Pizza

$18.00

white bean, goat cheese, roasted tomato, grilled squash, zucchini, arugula

GF Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

pepperoni, house marinara, mozzarella

GF Sausage & Peppers Pizza

$18.00

peppers, onions, marinara, mozzarella

GF Chicken Florentine

$18.00

Burger

$17.00

8 oz, lettuce, tomato, onion, garlic aioli, fries

Chicken Bruschetta Wrap

$15.00

chicken, bruschetta mix, mixed greens

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.00

romaine, parmesan, tomato, cucumber, house made caesar dressing

Italian Wrap

$16.00

prosciutto, sopressata, porchetta, provolone, mixed greens, garlic aioli

Vegetable Wrap

$14.00

zucchini, squash, mixed greens, white bean spread

Caprese Wrap

$16.00

fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, basil, balsamic glaze

Pasta (Copy)

Chicken Riggi

$24.00

cherry pepper, bell pepper, mushrooms, pink sauce, ziti

Lasagna

$21.00

egg pasta sheets, italian cheeses, meats, marinara, mozzarella, fresh basil

Mac & Cheese

$20.00

aged cheddar, muenster, mzozarella, parmesan, toasted breadcrumbs, radiatori

Pasta Choice

$15.00

choice of pasta, sauce, choose to add meat and/or vegetables for upcharge

Pesto Radiatori

$19.00

pesto, extra virgin olive oil, heirloom tomatoes, radiatori

Scarpetta

$24.00

chicken, sausage, marsala wine sauce, bell peppers, ziti

Shrimp & Spinach

$27.00

heirloom tomato, lemon garlic wine sauce, parsley, linguini

Broadway Bolognese

$25.00

hand rolled meatballs, marinara

Ziti & Meatballs

$20.00

Entrees (Copy)

Chicken Marsala

$27.00

sauteed mushrooms, marsala wine sauce, linguini

Chicken Parmesan

$24.00

herb breading, marinara, mozzarella, linguini

Eggplant Rollatini

$24.00

ricotta, spinach, parmesan, mozzarella, marinara, ziti

NY Strip

$35.00

herb whipped mashed potatoes, local vegetable

Salmon

$32.00

pesto, herb whipped mashed potatoes, local vegetable

ToGo Bread

$3.00

Side Broccoli

$7.00

sauteed broccoli

Side Vegetable

$7.00

local vegetable of the day

Side Pasta

$7.00

Side Spinach

$7.00

sauteed spinach

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Side Pasta Salad

$4.00

GF Bread

$3.00

side of gluten free bread

Side Crostini

$1.00

16oz Marinara

$8.00

16oz Alfredo

$8.00

16oz Vodka Sauce

$11.00

8oz Marinara

$4.00

8oz Alfredo

$4.00

8oz Vodka Sauce

$6.00

8oz Marsala

$6.00

Extra Bread

$2.00

32oz Marinara

$16.00

32oz Alfredo

$16.00

32oz Vodka Sauce

$20.00

32oz Marsala Sauce

$20.00

2oz Extra Dressing

$1.00

Lg Extra Dressing

$4.00

Meatballs

$8.00

16 oz Marsala Sauce

$10.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

NY style cheesecake

Chocolate Mousse

$7.00

housemade chocolate mousse

Creme Brulee

$7.00

housemade creme brulee

Lava Cake

$8.00

warm chocolate lava cake, chocolate ganache

Tiramisu

$7.00

housemade tiramisu

Carrot Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Apple Tarte

$7.00Out of stock

Appetizers

1/2 Antipasto

$75.00

Full Antipasto

$140.00

1/2 Fruit Platter

$65.00

Full Fruit Platter

$120.00

1/2 Veggie Platter

$35.00

Full Veggie Platter

$70.00

1/2 Hummus Platter

$35.00

Full Hummus Platter

$70.00

1/2 Julienned Veggies

$75.00

Full Julienned Veggies

$135.00

1/2 Chicken Skewers

$65.00

Full Chicken Skewers

$130.00

1/2 Beef Skewers

$75.00

Full Beef Skewers

$140.00

Loaf Of Bread & Butter

$4.00

Salads

1/2 Chopped

$65.00

Full Chopped

$130.00

1/2 Caesar

$45.00

Full Caesar

$90.00

1/2 Market

$45.00

Full Market

$90.00

1/2 Caprese

$50.00

Full Caprese

$100.00

1/2 Seasonal Bowl

$70.00

Full Seasonal Bowl

$140.00

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

mozzarella, marinara

Cheese Flatbread

$13.00

mozzarella, marinara

Chicken Bruschetta Pizza

$16.00

tomato, balsamic, mozzarella

Margherita Pizza

$15.00

roasted tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil

Market Pizza

$16.00

white bean, goat cheese, roasted tomato, grilled squash, zucchini, arugula

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

pepperoni, house marinara, mozzarella

Breakfast Pizza

$16.00

evoo, fresh mozzarella, shaved parmesan, truffle oil

Sausage & Peppers Pizza

$16.00

peppers, onions, marinara, mozzarella

GF Cheese Pizza

$16.00

mozzarella, marinara

GF Chix Bruschett Pizza

$18.00

tomato, balsamic, mozzarella

GF Margherita Pizza

$17.00

roasted tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil

GF Market Pizza

$18.00

white bean, goat cheese, roasted tomato, grilled squash, zucchini, arugula

GF Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

pepperoni, house marinara, mozzarella

GF Sausage & Peppers Pizza

$18.00

peppers, onions, marinara, mozzarella

GF Chicken Florentine

$18.00

Handhelds

1/2 Wrap Platter

$65.00

Full Wrap

$130.00

Pasta

1/2 Sausage Baked Ziti

$60.00

Full Sausage Baked Ziti

$120.00

1/2 Baked Ziti

$50.00

Full Baked Ziti

$90.00

1/2 Ziti Bolognese

$75.00

Full Ziti Bolognese

$140.00

1/2 Lasagna

$70.00

Full Lasagna

$125.00

1/2 Rotelle Alfredo

$50.00

Full Rotelle Alfredo

$90.00

1/2 Chicken Riggi

$65.00

Full Chicken Riggi

$130.00

1/2 Scarpetta

$65.00

Full Scarpetta

$130.00

1/2 Rotelle & Veg

$60.00

Full Rotelle & Veg

$110.00

1/2 Linguini Clams

$75.00

Full Linguini Clams

$140.00

1/2 Radiatori Pesto

$50.00

Full Radiatori Pesto

$90.00

1/2 Mac n Cheese

$50.00

Full Mac n Cheese

$90.00

1/2 Pasta Choice

$45.00

Full Pasta Choice

$80.00

1/2 Crab Mac

$80.00

Full Crab Mac

$150.00

1/2 Plant Based Lasagna

$70.00

Full Plant Based Lasagna

$140.00

1/2 Ziti Meatballs

$70.00

Full Ziti & Meatballs

$140.00

1\2 Shrimp & Spinach

$75.00

Entrees

1/2 Chicken Marsala

$70.00

Full Chicken Marsala

$140.00

1/2 Chicken Parm

$70.00

Full Chicken Parm

$140.00

1/2 Chicken Piccata

$70.00

Full Chicken Piccata

$140.00

1/2 Eggplant Parmesan

$70.00

Full Eggplant Parmesan

$140.00

1/2 Eggplant Rollatini

$70.00

Full Tray Eggplant Rollatini

$140.00

Full Eggplant Rollatini

$140.00

Dessert

1/2 Pan Tiramisu

$50.00

Full Pan Tiramisu

$90.00

Half Tray Cookies & Brownies

$35.00

Full Tray Cookies & Brownies

$55.00

Deposit In

Catering Deposit

$150.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

54 Crossing Blvd Ste M, Clifton Park, NY 12065

Directions

