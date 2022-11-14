Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Italian

Wheel Restaurant Pottsville, PA

review star

No reviews yet

201 West Market St

Pottsville, PA 17901

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Cheese with Protein
Classic Grilled Cheese
Crabby Cheese Fries

Appetizers

Bacon Bombs Bites

Bacon Bombs Bites

$7.00

(6) Homemade applewood bacon sticks with creamy cooper cheese filling, deep-fried to a crisp!

Buffalo Mac

Buffalo Mac

$7.00

A generous bowl combining our homemade macaroni and cheese, spicy buffalo chicken, drizzled with bleu cheese.

Campfire Tots

Campfire Tots

$8.50

This smokey treat is meant to be passed around the table! A heaping pile of deep-fried tots topped with bacon bits, fried onion straws, and a drizzle of our new campfire sauce!

Cooper Sticks

Cooper Sticks

$8.50

Breaded cooper cheese sticks hand battered and deep fried to a golden crisp. Served with a marinara sauce dip.

Crabby Cheese Fries

Crabby Cheese Fries

$8.29+

Our crispy fresh-cut French fries topped with our own homemade cheese sauce, Old Bay seasoning, and a generous portion of buttery lump crab meat.

Crabby Mac

Crabby Mac

$9.00

Our homemade macaroni and cheese topped with buttery lump crab meat and Old Bay seasoning!

Fajita French Fries

Fajita French Fries

$8.50

A large portion of our french fries covered in queso cheese sauce, topped with grilled chicken strips, sweet peppers, and flavorful scallions.

Fried Brussel Sprouts

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Brussel sprout halves deep fried then tossed in old bay seasoning and topped off with a drizzle of ranch dressing.

Hand Battered Zucchini

Hand Battered Zucchini

$8.79

A basket of hand-battered zucchini chips served with tomato bisque and ranch dipping sauce.

Macaroni & Cheese Bites

Macaroni & Cheese Bites

$8.79

Our homemade macaroni and cheese hand battered into delicious bites and served with a side of tomato bisque.

Philly Fries

Philly Fries

$8.25

Save yourself the trip down the turnpike! A basket of our fries covered with chipped steak, scallions, our homemade cheese sauce, and drizzles with tangy marinara sauce!

Soup & Salad

Soup & Salad

$8.75

WHEEL Soup & Salad $8 *Protein option available (Additional $3 Ham Turkey, Chicken) Pick a cup of any of our 3 soups ( Chicken Noodle, Tomato Bisque, or Chili) and pair it with baby spinach, tomatoes, craisins, shredded cheddar cheese, almond slivers, and onions. Your choice of dressing.

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$6.59

Fresh cut fries tossed in white truffle oil and garnished with grated parmesan cheese

WHEEL Fries

WHEEL Fries

$5.50+

A basket of crispy, hand-cut french fries topped with our homemade cheese sauce, bacon, and fried jalapeños.

Build Your Own Grilled Cheese

Choose from over 85 fresh ingredients to build your own gourmet grilled cheese!!! Only @ WHEEL restaurant!!!
Classic Grilled Cheese

Classic Grilled Cheese

$7.75

Choose from over 85 fresh ingredients to build your own gourmet grilled cheese!!! Only @ WHEEL restaurant!!!

Grilled Cheese with Protein

Grilled Cheese with Protein

$9.75

Choose from over 85 fresh ingredients to build your own gourmet grilled cheese!!! Only @ WHEEL restaurant!!!

Kid's Classic Grilled Cheese

Kid's Classic Grilled Cheese

$6.00

TOP 10 SPECIALTY MENU

Skooben

Skooben

$10.50

Schuylkill County’s twist on the classic reuben! This beauty has thinly sliced kielbasa, creamy coleslaw, 1000 island dressing, melted Swiss cheese, served between two slices of fresh rye bread!

3 Little Piggies

3 Little Piggies

$10.50

This little piggy is stacked with melted bacon cheddar, a hand patted 50/50 burger, sweet bacon jam, and spicy sriracha bacon, on sourdough bread! This bad boy will have you huffing and puffing all the way home!

4 Cheese Griller

4 Cheese Griller

$7.25

A combination of American, Mozzarella, Cheddar, and Swiss cheeses on homemade Italian bread. A true cheesy classic!

The Bambino

The Bambino

$9.25

Itailian bread with our own, hand patted quarter pound burger topped with homemade cheese sauce, pickles, bacon bits, french fries (Yes, on the sandwich!)

Philly Dilly

Philly Dilly

$10.50

Fresh thin sliced rib eye, caramelized onions, homemade cheese sauce, and deep fried pickle chips all on Padora’s Italian bread!

Deep Fried Dilly

Deep Fried Dilly

$10.50

This cheesy monster has both cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, bacon, pickles and fresh Italian bread! We then hand batter it and deep fry it to a golden crisp! Served with a ranch dipping sauce.

Sweet N Spicy Chicken

Sweet N Spicy Chicken

$9.50

Deep fried chicken breast topped with muenster cheese, spinach, tomato, and a drizzle of sweet and spicy sauce! Served on fresh Italian bread.

The Cowboy

The Cowboy

$8.50

Our hand pulled bbq chicken, fresh bacon bits, pickles, and crispy onion straws, with melted cheddar cheese on homemade sourdough bread.

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$9.00

Sliced ham with grilled pineapple rings and melted cheddar cheese. Topped with a cherry pineapple glaze and served on a toasted pretzel bun.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.00

Grilled chicken breast tossed in ranch dressing, bacon bits, and melted mozzarella cheese, between two slices of white Italian bread.

Featured Grilled Cheese

Enjoy the Summer weather with these featured grilled cheeses available starting May 2nd at WHEEL restaurant!
New Year's Pork and Sauerkraut

New Year's Pork and Sauerkraut

$8.50

Homemade pulled pork, sauerkraut, a scoop of homemade mashed potatoes and melted provolone cheese served on a new onion roll! Happy New Year!!! Yeah, we know it’s a little early. :-) *All feature sandwiches served w hand-cut chips!

Holiday Ham

Holiday Ham

$12.00

Sliced ham with grilled pineapple, sweet potato fries, and melted cheddar cheese served on white Italian bread with a dip of sweet sauce. *All feature sandwiches served w hand-cut chips!

The Gobbler

The Gobbler

$9.25Out of stock

Stuffing bread with fresh carved turkey, cranberry sauce, melted American cheese, served with a dip of warm turkey gravy! *All feature sandwiches served w hand-cut chips!

Rudolph's All Nighter

Rudolph's All Nighter

$12.00

You weren’t the only one up all night shopping online and wrapping holiday presents. A sweet-n-salty pretzel bun with Swiss cheese, breaded jalapenos, homemade bacon jam on top of our hand patted 50% bacon 50% beef burger, topped with hand-cut chips! Enjoy! *All feature sandwiches served w hand-cut chips!

Reuben Grilled Cheese

Reuben Grilled Cheese

$10.50

One of the all time favorites! Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing, between two slices of marble rye!

Chipper's Croissant

Chipper's Croissant

$11.00Out of stock

Perfect any time of the day! A fresh, fried egg and grilled chipped beef, smothered in our homemade cheese sauce, then stuffed in the center of a toasted buttered croissant!

The Cuban

The Cuban

$12.00

Served on a ciabatta roll toasted to perfection! This classic features a layer of our Caribbean style pulled pork, and another of sliced ham, crunchy dill pickle chips, and finished with a mustard aioli spread!

Fajita Wrap

Fajita Wrap

$9.50

Grilled chicken breast over a layer of white rice and black beans, topped off with caramelized onions, sweet peppers, and melted jalapeno American cheese, then wrapped up in a flour tortilla and grilled to a crisp! Served with a dip of sour cream!

Loaded Mac & Cheese Bowls

As part of our 6th Anniversary we have declared Sept 19-25th Mac & Cheese Week! Here's to you Mac & Cheese! We raise a bowl of our fav mac and cheese as we celebrate our 6th Anniversary in Pottsville, Pa! CHEERS!!!
Pizza Mac & Cheese

Pizza Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Our homemade mac & cheese, Italian seasoning, pepperoni slices, Marinara sauce, and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese.

Caprese Mac and Cheese

Caprese Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Our homemade mac topped with grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, and a balsamic glaze.

Brussels Sprouts Mac and Cheese

Brussels Sprouts Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Homemade mac and cheese topped with roasted Brussels sporuts, and bacon. Oh yeah, add a sprinkle of Parmesean cheese on that. Yes!

Chili Mac and Cheese

Chili Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Uncle Gabe's famous chili mixed with our homemade mac and cheese!

Caribbean Mac and Cheese

Caribbean Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Caribbean pork bbq, and banana peppers, on our mac, topped with scallions!

SKOOK Mac and Cheese

SKOOK Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Mac with chopped kielbasa, mini pierogies and a drizzle of honey horsey sauce!

Rodeo Mac and Cheese

Rodeo Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Our fresh ground burger on mac! Topped with onion straws, bacon bits, and bbq drizzle!

Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

$3.79+
Tomato Soup

Tomato Soup

$3.79+
Homemade Chili

Homemade Chili

$5.29+

Sides

Cauliflower Bites

Cauliflower Bites

$3.00
Chips

Chips

$2.50
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$2.50

Diced Apples

$2.50
French Fries

French Fries

$2.50
Grilled Zucchini

Grilled Zucchini

$2.50
Guac with Chips

Guac with Chips

$3.50
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$2.75
Mini Pierogies

Mini Pierogies

$2.75
Pasta Salad

Pasta Salad

$2.50Out of stock
Steamed Broccoli

Steamed Broccoli

$2.50
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$2.50

Dessert

Death by Chocolate

$8.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Mac & Cheese Trays

Enjoy larger portions of your favorite WHEEL Apps! For more information please call us 570-622-2700
Plain Mac Half

Plain Mac Half

$25.00

A larger portion of our homemade mac and cheese. Serves approx 10 ppl.

Plain Mac Full

Plain Mac Full

$45.00

A larger portion of our homemade mac and cheese. Serves approx 20 ppl.

Half Buff Mac & Cheese

Half Buff Mac & Cheese

$30.00

A larger portion of our homemade buffalo chicken mac and cheese. Serves approx 10-12 ppl. Please allow 4-6 hours for our staff to prepare your order.

Full Buff Mac & Cheese

Full Buff Mac & Cheese

$55.00

A larger portion of our homemade buffalo chicken mac and cheese. Serves approx 20-25 ppl. Please allow 4-6 hours for our staff to prepare your order.

Half Crab Mac & Cheese

Half Crab Mac & Cheese

$35.00

A larger portion of our homemade crabby mac and cheese. Serves approx 10-12 ppl. Please allow 4-6 hours for our staff to prepare your order.

Full Crab Mac & Cheese

Full Crab Mac & Cheese

$65.00

A larger portion of our homemade buffalo chicken mac and cheese. Serves approx 20-25 ppl. Please allow 4-6 hours for our staff to prepare your order.

DRINKS

Bottle Water

$1.50

Guers

$2.00

Soda

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$3.00

Capri Sun

$1.00

Milkshake

$7.50

2 liter

$4.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Shirts

Small

Small

$20.00
Medium

Medium

$20.00
Large

Large

$20.00
Extra Large

Extra Large

$20.00
2XL

2XL

$20.00

Wheel Glass

$6.00

Gift Cards

WHEEL gift cards can be used at any WHEEL location.
$10

$10

$10.00

WHEEL gift cards can be used at any WHEEL location and when placing online WHEEL orders.

$25

$25

$25.00

WHEEL gift cards can be used at any WHEEL location, and when placing online WHEEL orders.

$50

$50

$50.00

WHEEL gift cards can be used at any WHEEL location, and when placing online WHEELorders.

$75

$75

$75.00

WHEEL gift cards can be used at any WHEEL location, and when placing online WHEEL orders.

$100

$100

$100.00

WHEEL gift cards can be used at any WHEEL location, and when placing online WHEEL orders.

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
WHEEL is a build your own gourmet grilled cheese concept, featuring over 75 ingredients, including awesome apps, local craft beers and seasonal drinks!

