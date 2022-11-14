- Home
- /
- Pottsville
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- Wheel Restaurant - Pottsville, PA
Wheel Restaurant Pottsville, PA
No reviews yet
201 West Market St
Pottsville, PA 17901
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Bacon Bombs Bites
(6) Homemade applewood bacon sticks with creamy cooper cheese filling, deep-fried to a crisp!
Buffalo Mac
A generous bowl combining our homemade macaroni and cheese, spicy buffalo chicken, drizzled with bleu cheese.
Campfire Tots
This smokey treat is meant to be passed around the table! A heaping pile of deep-fried tots topped with bacon bits, fried onion straws, and a drizzle of our new campfire sauce!
Cooper Sticks
Breaded cooper cheese sticks hand battered and deep fried to a golden crisp. Served with a marinara sauce dip.
Crabby Cheese Fries
Our crispy fresh-cut French fries topped with our own homemade cheese sauce, Old Bay seasoning, and a generous portion of buttery lump crab meat.
Crabby Mac
Our homemade macaroni and cheese topped with buttery lump crab meat and Old Bay seasoning!
Fajita French Fries
A large portion of our french fries covered in queso cheese sauce, topped with grilled chicken strips, sweet peppers, and flavorful scallions.
Fried Brussel Sprouts
Brussel sprout halves deep fried then tossed in old bay seasoning and topped off with a drizzle of ranch dressing.
Hand Battered Zucchini
A basket of hand-battered zucchini chips served with tomato bisque and ranch dipping sauce.
Macaroni & Cheese Bites
Our homemade macaroni and cheese hand battered into delicious bites and served with a side of tomato bisque.
Philly Fries
Save yourself the trip down the turnpike! A basket of our fries covered with chipped steak, scallions, our homemade cheese sauce, and drizzles with tangy marinara sauce!
Soup & Salad
WHEEL Soup & Salad $8 *Protein option available (Additional $3 Ham Turkey, Chicken) Pick a cup of any of our 3 soups ( Chicken Noodle, Tomato Bisque, or Chili) and pair it with baby spinach, tomatoes, craisins, shredded cheddar cheese, almond slivers, and onions. Your choice of dressing.
Truffle Fries
Fresh cut fries tossed in white truffle oil and garnished with grated parmesan cheese
WHEEL Fries
A basket of crispy, hand-cut french fries topped with our homemade cheese sauce, bacon, and fried jalapeños.
Build Your Own Grilled Cheese
Classic Grilled Cheese
Choose from over 85 fresh ingredients to build your own gourmet grilled cheese!!! Only @ WHEEL restaurant!!!
Grilled Cheese with Protein
Choose from over 85 fresh ingredients to build your own gourmet grilled cheese!!! Only @ WHEEL restaurant!!!
Kid's Classic Grilled Cheese
TOP 10 SPECIALTY MENU
Skooben
Schuylkill County’s twist on the classic reuben! This beauty has thinly sliced kielbasa, creamy coleslaw, 1000 island dressing, melted Swiss cheese, served between two slices of fresh rye bread!
3 Little Piggies
This little piggy is stacked with melted bacon cheddar, a hand patted 50/50 burger, sweet bacon jam, and spicy sriracha bacon, on sourdough bread! This bad boy will have you huffing and puffing all the way home!
4 Cheese Griller
A combination of American, Mozzarella, Cheddar, and Swiss cheeses on homemade Italian bread. A true cheesy classic!
The Bambino
Itailian bread with our own, hand patted quarter pound burger topped with homemade cheese sauce, pickles, bacon bits, french fries (Yes, on the sandwich!)
Philly Dilly
Fresh thin sliced rib eye, caramelized onions, homemade cheese sauce, and deep fried pickle chips all on Padora’s Italian bread!
Deep Fried Dilly
This cheesy monster has both cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, bacon, pickles and fresh Italian bread! We then hand batter it and deep fry it to a golden crisp! Served with a ranch dipping sauce.
Sweet N Spicy Chicken
Deep fried chicken breast topped with muenster cheese, spinach, tomato, and a drizzle of sweet and spicy sauce! Served on fresh Italian bread.
The Cowboy
Our hand pulled bbq chicken, fresh bacon bits, pickles, and crispy onion straws, with melted cheddar cheese on homemade sourdough bread.
Hawaiian
Sliced ham with grilled pineapple rings and melted cheddar cheese. Topped with a cherry pineapple glaze and served on a toasted pretzel bun.
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Grilled chicken breast tossed in ranch dressing, bacon bits, and melted mozzarella cheese, between two slices of white Italian bread.
Featured Grilled Cheese
New Year's Pork and Sauerkraut
Homemade pulled pork, sauerkraut, a scoop of homemade mashed potatoes and melted provolone cheese served on a new onion roll! Happy New Year!!! Yeah, we know it’s a little early. :-) *All feature sandwiches served w hand-cut chips!
Holiday Ham
Sliced ham with grilled pineapple, sweet potato fries, and melted cheddar cheese served on white Italian bread with a dip of sweet sauce. *All feature sandwiches served w hand-cut chips!
The Gobbler
Stuffing bread with fresh carved turkey, cranberry sauce, melted American cheese, served with a dip of warm turkey gravy! *All feature sandwiches served w hand-cut chips!
Rudolph's All Nighter
You weren’t the only one up all night shopping online and wrapping holiday presents. A sweet-n-salty pretzel bun with Swiss cheese, breaded jalapenos, homemade bacon jam on top of our hand patted 50% bacon 50% beef burger, topped with hand-cut chips! Enjoy! *All feature sandwiches served w hand-cut chips!
Reuben Grilled Cheese
One of the all time favorites! Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing, between two slices of marble rye!
Chipper's Croissant
Perfect any time of the day! A fresh, fried egg and grilled chipped beef, smothered in our homemade cheese sauce, then stuffed in the center of a toasted buttered croissant!
The Cuban
Served on a ciabatta roll toasted to perfection! This classic features a layer of our Caribbean style pulled pork, and another of sliced ham, crunchy dill pickle chips, and finished with a mustard aioli spread!
Fajita Wrap
Grilled chicken breast over a layer of white rice and black beans, topped off with caramelized onions, sweet peppers, and melted jalapeno American cheese, then wrapped up in a flour tortilla and grilled to a crisp! Served with a dip of sour cream!
Loaded Mac & Cheese Bowls
Pizza Mac & Cheese
Our homemade mac & cheese, Italian seasoning, pepperoni slices, Marinara sauce, and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese.
Caprese Mac and Cheese
Our homemade mac topped with grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, and a balsamic glaze.
Brussels Sprouts Mac and Cheese
Homemade mac and cheese topped with roasted Brussels sporuts, and bacon. Oh yeah, add a sprinkle of Parmesean cheese on that. Yes!
Chili Mac and Cheese
Uncle Gabe's famous chili mixed with our homemade mac and cheese!
Caribbean Mac and Cheese
Caribbean pork bbq, and banana peppers, on our mac, topped with scallions!
SKOOK Mac and Cheese
Mac with chopped kielbasa, mini pierogies and a drizzle of honey horsey sauce!
Rodeo Mac and Cheese
Our fresh ground burger on mac! Topped with onion straws, bacon bits, and bbq drizzle!
Sides
Mac & Cheese Trays
Plain Mac Half
A larger portion of our homemade mac and cheese. Serves approx 10 ppl.
Plain Mac Full
A larger portion of our homemade mac and cheese. Serves approx 20 ppl.
Half Buff Mac & Cheese
A larger portion of our homemade buffalo chicken mac and cheese. Serves approx 10-12 ppl. Please allow 4-6 hours for our staff to prepare your order.
Full Buff Mac & Cheese
A larger portion of our homemade buffalo chicken mac and cheese. Serves approx 20-25 ppl. Please allow 4-6 hours for our staff to prepare your order.
Half Crab Mac & Cheese
A larger portion of our homemade crabby mac and cheese. Serves approx 10-12 ppl. Please allow 4-6 hours for our staff to prepare your order.
Full Crab Mac & Cheese
A larger portion of our homemade buffalo chicken mac and cheese. Serves approx 20-25 ppl. Please allow 4-6 hours for our staff to prepare your order.
Gift Cards
$10
WHEEL gift cards can be used at any WHEEL location and when placing online WHEEL orders.
$25
WHEEL gift cards can be used at any WHEEL location, and when placing online WHEEL orders.
$50
WHEEL gift cards can be used at any WHEEL location, and when placing online WHEELorders.
$75
WHEEL gift cards can be used at any WHEEL location, and when placing online WHEEL orders.
$100
WHEEL gift cards can be used at any WHEEL location, and when placing online WHEEL orders.
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
WHEEL is a build your own gourmet grilled cheese concept, featuring over 75 ingredients, including awesome apps, local craft beers and seasonal drinks!
201 West Market St, Pottsville, PA 17901