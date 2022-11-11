Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Wheel Restaurant Tamaqua, PA

review star

No reviews yet

125 East Broad Street

Tamaqua, PA 18252

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Cheese with Protein
Classic Grilled Cheese
Kid's Classic Grilled Cheese

Appetizers

WHEEL Fries

WHEEL Fries

$5.50+

A basket of crispy, hand-cut french fries topped with our homemade cheese sauce, bacon, and fried jalapeños.

Hand Battered Zucchini

Hand Battered Zucchini

$8.79

A basket of hand-battered zucchini chips served with tomato bisque and ranch dipping sauce.

Bacon Bombs Bites

Bacon Bombs Bites

$7.00

(6) Homemade applewood bacon sticks with creamy cooper cheese filling, deep-fried to a crisp!

Fried Brussel Sprouts

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Brussel sprout halves deep fried then tossed in old bay seasoning and topped off with a drizzle of ranch dressing.

Crabby Cheese Fries

Crabby Cheese Fries

$8.29+

Our crispy fresh-cut French fries topped with our own homemade cheese sauce, Old Bay seasoning, and a generous portion of buttery lump crab meat.

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$7.00

A generous bowl combining our homemade macaroni and cheese, spicy buffalo chicken, drizzled with bleu cheese.

Crabby Mac & Cheese Bowl

Crabby Mac & Cheese Bowl

$9.00

Our homemade macaroni and cheese topped with buttery lump crab meat and Old Bay seasoning!

Macaroni & Cheese Bites

Macaroni & Cheese Bites

$8.79

Our homemade macaroni and cheese hand battered into delicious bites and served with a side of tomato bisque.

Cooper Sticks

Cooper Sticks

$8.50

Breaded cooper cheese sticks hand battered and deep fried to a golden crisp. Served with a marinara sauce dip.

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$6.59

Fresh cut fries tossed in white truffle oil and garnished with grated parmesan cheese.

Soup & Salad

Soup & Salad

$8.75

Pick a cup of any of soup ( Chicken Noodle, Tomato Bisque, or Chili) and pair it with baby spinach, tomatoes, craisins, shredded cheddar cheese, almond slivers, and onions. Your choice of dressing. Add Protein +$3 Ham or Turkey or Chicken

Philly Fries

Philly Fries

$8.25

Save yourself the trip down the turnpike! A basket of our fries covered with chipped steak, scallions, our homemade cheese sauce, and drizzles with tangy marinara sauce!

Cheeseburger Fries

Cheeseburger Fries

$9.50

Crispy french fries with chunks of fresh burger, pickles, tomatoes, red onion, smothered with out homemade cheese sauce, and a drizzle of our homemade Bomb Sauce!

Campfire Tots

Campfire Tots

$8.50

This smokey treat is meant to be passed around the table! A heaping pile of deep-fried tots, topped with bacon bits, fried onion straws, and a drizzle of our new campfire sauce!

Pizza Mac and Cheese

Pizza Mac and Cheese

$7.50

Our homemade mac & cheese, Italian seasoning, pepperoni slices, Marinara sauce, and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese.

Build Your Own Grilled Cheese

Choose from over 85 fresh ingredients to build your own gourmet grilled cheese!!! Only @ WHEEL restaurant!!!
Classic Grilled Cheese

Classic Grilled Cheese

$7.75

Choose from over 85 fresh ingredients to build your own gourmet grilled cheese!!! Only @ WHEEL restaurant!!!

Grilled Cheese with Protein

Grilled Cheese with Protein

$9.75

Choose from over 85 fresh ingredients to build your own gourmet grilled cheese!!! Only @ WHEEL restaurant!!!

Kid's Classic Grilled Cheese

Kid's Classic Grilled Cheese

$6.00

TOP 10 Specialty Grilled Cheese Menu

Loosen up your belt a notch and make room for the WHEEL Holiday Grilled Cheese Specialty Menu!!!
Skooben

Skooben

$10.50

Schuylkill Countie's twist on the classic reuben! This beauty has thinly sliced kielbasa, creamy coleslaw, 1000 island dressing, melted Swiss cheese, served between two slices of fresh rye bread!

3 Little Piggies

3 Little Piggies

$10.50

This little piggy is stacked with melted bacon cheddar, a hand pattied 50/50 burger, sweet bacon jam, and spicy sriracha bacon! This bad boy will have you huffing and puffing all the way home!

Four Cheese Griller

Four Cheese Griller

$7.25

A combination of American, Mozzarella, Cheddar, and Swiss cheese on homemade Italian Bread! A true cheesy classic!

The Bambino

The Bambino

$9.25

Our own, hand pattied quarter-pound burger topped with our homemade cheese sauce, pickles, bacon bites, and french fries (Yes, on the sandwich!)

Philly Dilly

Philly Dilly

$10.50

Fresh thin-sliced ribeye, caramelized onions, homemade cheese sauce, and deep-fried pickle chips all on fresh-baked Italian bread!

Deep Fried Dilly

Deep Fried Dilly

$10.50

This cheesy monster has both chessar and mozzarella cheeses, bacon, pickles, and fresh Italian bread! We then hand batter it and deep fry it to a golden crisp! Served with ranch dipping sauce.

Sweet and Spicy Chicken

Sweet and Spicy Chicken

$9.50

A crispy deep fried hand battered chicken breast combined with a drizzle of our homemade sweet sriracha sauce, spinach, red onion, and muenster cheese, served between two slices of Italian bread.

The Cowboy

The Cowboy

$8.50

Our hand-pulled bbq chicken, fresh bacon bits, pickles, and crispy onion straws, with meted cheddar cheese on homemade sourdough bread.

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$9.00

Sliced ham with grilled pineapple rings and melted cheddar cheese. Topped with a cherry pineapple glaze and served on a toasted pretzel bun.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.00

Grilled chicken breast tossed in ranch dressing, bacon bits, and melted mozzarella cheese, in between two slices of fresh white Italian bread.

Featured Grilled Cheese

Enjoy the Summer weather with these featured grilled cheeses available starting May 2nd at WHEEL restaurant!
New Years Pork & Sauerkraut

New Years Pork & Sauerkraut

$8.50Out of stock

Pulled pork and sauerkraut with a scoop of homemade mashed potatoes and melted provolone cheese served on fresh Italian bread from Padora's Italian Bakery.

Holiday Ham

Holiday Ham

$12.00

Sliced ham with grilled pineapple, sweet potato fries, and melted cheddar cheese served on white Italian bread with a dip of sweet sauce. *All featured grilled cheeses served with hand-cut chips!

The Gobbler

The Gobbler

$9.25

Stuffing bread with fresh carved turkey, cranberry sauce, melted American cheese, served with a dip of warm turkey gravy! *All featured grilled cheeses served with hand-cut chips! *All featured grilled cheeses served with hand-cut chips!

Rudolph's All Nighter NEW!!!

Rudolph's All Nighter NEW!!!

$12.00

You weren’t the only one up all night shopping online and wrapping holiday presents. A sweet-n-salty pretzel bun with Swiss cheese, breaded jalapenos, homemade bacon jam on top of our hand patted 50% bacon 50% beef burger, topped with hand-cut chips! Enjoy! *All featured grilled cheeses served with hand-cut chips!

Reuben Grilled Cheese

Reuben Grilled Cheese

$10.50

One of the all time favorites! Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing, between two slices of marble rye!

Chipper's Croissant

Chipper's Croissant

$11.00Out of stock

Perfect any time of the day! A fresh, fried egg and grilled chipped beef, smothered in our homemade cheese sauce, then stuffed in the center of a toasted buttered croissant!

The Cuban

The Cuban

$12.00Out of stock

Served on a ciabatta roll toasted to perfection! This classic features a layer of our Caribbean style pulled pork, and another of sliced ham, crunchy dill pickle chips, and finished with a mustard aioli spread!

Fajita Wrap

Fajita Wrap

$9.50

Grilled chicken breast over a layer of white rice and black beans, topped off with caramelized onions, sweet peppers, and melted jalapeno American cheese, then wrapped up in a flour tortilla and grilled to a crisp! Served with a dip of sour cream!

Soup

Cup Tomato

Cup Tomato

$3.79
Bowl Tomato

Bowl Tomato

$5.29
Cup Chicken

Cup Chicken

$3.79
Bowl Chicken

Bowl Chicken

$5.29
Cup Chili

Cup Chili

$5.00

Our take on classic homemade blend of sweet and spicy flavoring, fresh ground beef, kidney beans, green peppers, and onions. It’ll make you feel right at home!

Bowl Chili

Bowl Chili

$6.50

Our take on classic homemade blend of sweet and spicy flavoring, fresh ground beef, kidney beans, green peppers, and onions. It’ll make you feel right at home!

Quart Tomato

Quart Tomato

$11.00
Quart Chicken

Quart Chicken

$11.00
Cup Seafood Bisque

Cup Seafood Bisque

$4.50Out of stock

Seafood Bisque *Limited Time Only

Bowl Seafood Bisque

Bowl Seafood Bisque

$6.00Out of stock

Seafood Bisque *Limited Time Only.

Sides

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$2.50
Hand Cut Fries

Hand Cut Fries

$2.50
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$2.50
Hand Cut Chips

Hand Cut Chips

$2.50
Pasta Salad

Pasta Salad

$2.50
Deep Fried Mini Pierogies

Deep Fried Mini Pierogies

$2.75
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00
Grilled Zucchini

Grilled Zucchini

$2.50
Cauliflower Bites

Cauliflower Bites

$3.00
Steamed Broccoli

Steamed Broccoli

$2.50
Fresh Guac with Chips

Fresh Guac with Chips

$3.50
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$2.75

Apples

$2.50

Dessert

Vanilla Cake w Strawberry and Cream Cheese Icing

$7.75Out of stock

Chocolate Cake with Peppermint Icing. NOTE: This item may contain nuts / was baked in a kitchen where nut products are used.

Spiced Cake w Rum Buttercream

Spiced Cake w Rum Buttercream

$7.75Out of stock

This homemade spiced double layer Cake features a Rum buttercream icing. NOTE: This item may contain nuts / was baked in a kitchen where nut products are used.

Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake

Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake

$7.50Out of stock

This homemade chocolate cake features a creamy peanut butter filling and icing!!!

Death By Chocolate

$7.50Out of stock
Carrot Cake w Cream Cheese Icing

Carrot Cake w Cream Cheese Icing

$7.75Out of stock

Homemade carrot Cake with a delicious cream cheese icing

Strawberry Shortcake

$7.50

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip

$7.50Out of stock

Mac and Cheese Specials

Loosen up your belt a notch and make room for the WHEEL Grilled Cheese Specialty Menu!!!
Chicken Caprese Mac Bowl

Chicken Caprese Mac Bowl

$7.00Out of stock

Grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, and a balsamic glaze!

Crabby Mac and Cheese Bowl

Crabby Mac and Cheese Bowl

$8.00

Homemade Mac & Cheese topped with buttery lump crab meat & Old Bay seasoning!

Brussels Sprouts Mac and Cheese Bowl

Brussels Sprouts Mac and Cheese Bowl

$7.00

That’s right! Homemade mac, Brussels sprouts, with a sprinkle of old bay!

Chili Mac and Cheese Bowl

Chili Mac and Cheese Bowl

$7.00

Uncle Gabe’s famous chili mixed with our homemade mac!

Buffalo Mac and Cheese Bowl

Buffalo Mac and Cheese Bowl

$6.50

A generous bowl combining our homemade macaroni and cheese, spicy buffalo chicken, drizzled with bleu cheese!

Caribbean Pork BBQ Mac Bowl

Caribbean Pork BBQ Mac Bowl

$7.00Out of stock

Homemade mac mixed with Caribbean pork bbq, and banana peppers, topped with scallions!

SKOOK Mac and Cheese Bowl

SKOOK Mac and Cheese Bowl

$7.00Out of stock

Mac with chopped kielbasa, mini pierogies and a drizzle of honey horsey sauce!

Rodeo Mac and Cheese Bowl

Rodeo Mac and Cheese Bowl

$7.00Out of stock

Our fresh ground burger on mac! Topped with onion straws, bacon bits, bbq drizzle!

Mac & Cheese Trays

WHEEL has larger portions of your favorite Apps! Quarts of soup, pans of mac and cheese or pierogie boats in catering or family style sizes! Please call for more details!!!
Plain Mac Half

Plain Mac Half

$25.00

Serves approx 10 ppl

Plain Mac Full

Plain Mac Full

$45.00

Serves approx 20 ppl

Half Buff Mac & Cheese

Half Buff Mac & Cheese

$30.00

A larger portion of our homemade buffalo chicken mac and cheese. Serves approx 10-12 ppl. Please allow 4-6 hours for our staff to prepare your order.

Full Buff Mac & Cheese

Full Buff Mac & Cheese

$55.00

A larger portion of our homemade buffalo chicken mac and cheese. Serves approx 20-25 ppl. Please allow 4-6 hours for our staff to prepare your order.

Half Crab Mac & Cheese

Half Crab Mac & Cheese

$35.00

A larger portion of our homemade crabby mac and cheese. Serves approx 10-12 ppl. Please allow 4-6 hours for our staff to prepare your order.

Full Crab Mac & Cheese

Full Crab Mac & Cheese

$65.00

A larger portion of our homemade buffalo chicken mac and cheese. Serves approx 20-25 ppl. Please allow 4-6 hours for our staff to prepare your order.

Sunday Funday Speceial

Sunday Funday Speceial

$27.99Out of stock

The Sunday Funday Special $27.99 @ WHEEL is now available! *Must call at least an hour before you want to pick up so we can make sure its hot and ready! - Half pan of mac and cheese. Serves approx. 10 ppl - Half pan of four cheese grillers - 2 liter of soda

DRINKS

Capri Sun

$1.00

Coffee

$3.00

Guers

$2.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$1.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Non-Alcoholic Milkshakes

$7.50

Soda

$2.95

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Milk

$2.00

2 Liter

$4.50Out of stock

Shirts

Small

Small

$20.00
Medium

Medium

$20.00
Large

Large

$20.00
Extra Large

Extra Large

$20.00

Gift Cards

WHEEL gift cards can be used at any WHEEL location.
$10

$10

$10.00

WHEEL gift cards can be used at any WHEEL location.

$25

$25

$25.00

WHEEL gift cards can be used at any WHEEL location.

$50

$50

$50.00

WHEEL gift cards can be used at any WHEEL location.

$75

$75

$75.00

WHEEL gift cards can be used at any WHEEL location.

$100

$100

$100.00

WHEEL gift cards can be used at any WHEEL location.

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

WHEEL is a build your own gourmet grilled cheese concept, featuring over 85 fresh ingredients, including awesome apps, local craft beers and seasonal drinks! WHEEL also has many craft beers, including all the D.G. Yuengling and Son bottles, and 6-Packs TO GO!

Website

Location

125 East Broad Street, Tamaqua, PA 18252

Directions

Gallery
Wheel Restaurant image
Wheel Restaurant image
Wheel Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Brickhouse
orange starNo Reviews
705 w market st suite 12 orwigsburg, PA 17961
View restaurantnext
Black Diamond Bar and Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
327 S Lehigh Ave Frackville, PA 17931
View restaurantnext
The Crimson House - Pottsville
orange star4.7 • 513
118 N. Centre Street Pottsville, PA 17901
View restaurantnext
Wheel Restaurant - Pottsville, PA
orange starNo Reviews
201 West Market St Pottsville, PA 17901
View restaurantnext
The Gorge Eatery
orange star4.5 • 121
500 Bridge St Weissport, PA 18235
View restaurantnext
Airport Diner - Kutztown, Pa.
orange star3.0 • 48
15110 Kutztown Rd Kutztown, PA 19530
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Tamaqua
Jim Thorpe
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Lehighton
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Palmerton
review star
No reviews yet
Pottsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Fogelsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Mountain Top
review star
No reviews yet
Allentown
review star
Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)
Macungie
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston