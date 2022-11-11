Wheel Restaurant Tamaqua, PA
No reviews yet
125 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
WHEEL Fries
A basket of crispy, hand-cut french fries topped with our homemade cheese sauce, bacon, and fried jalapeños.
Hand Battered Zucchini
A basket of hand-battered zucchini chips served with tomato bisque and ranch dipping sauce.
Bacon Bombs Bites
(6) Homemade applewood bacon sticks with creamy cooper cheese filling, deep-fried to a crisp!
Fried Brussel Sprouts
Brussel sprout halves deep fried then tossed in old bay seasoning and topped off with a drizzle of ranch dressing.
Crabby Cheese Fries
Our crispy fresh-cut French fries topped with our own homemade cheese sauce, Old Bay seasoning, and a generous portion of buttery lump crab meat.
Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese
A generous bowl combining our homemade macaroni and cheese, spicy buffalo chicken, drizzled with bleu cheese.
Crabby Mac & Cheese Bowl
Our homemade macaroni and cheese topped with buttery lump crab meat and Old Bay seasoning!
Macaroni & Cheese Bites
Our homemade macaroni and cheese hand battered into delicious bites and served with a side of tomato bisque.
Cooper Sticks
Breaded cooper cheese sticks hand battered and deep fried to a golden crisp. Served with a marinara sauce dip.
Truffle Fries
Fresh cut fries tossed in white truffle oil and garnished with grated parmesan cheese.
Soup & Salad
Pick a cup of any of soup ( Chicken Noodle, Tomato Bisque, or Chili) and pair it with baby spinach, tomatoes, craisins, shredded cheddar cheese, almond slivers, and onions. Your choice of dressing. Add Protein +$3 Ham or Turkey or Chicken
Philly Fries
Save yourself the trip down the turnpike! A basket of our fries covered with chipped steak, scallions, our homemade cheese sauce, and drizzles with tangy marinara sauce!
Cheeseburger Fries
Crispy french fries with chunks of fresh burger, pickles, tomatoes, red onion, smothered with out homemade cheese sauce, and a drizzle of our homemade Bomb Sauce!
Campfire Tots
This smokey treat is meant to be passed around the table! A heaping pile of deep-fried tots, topped with bacon bits, fried onion straws, and a drizzle of our new campfire sauce!
Pizza Mac and Cheese
Our homemade mac & cheese, Italian seasoning, pepperoni slices, Marinara sauce, and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese.
Build Your Own Grilled Cheese
Classic Grilled Cheese
Choose from over 85 fresh ingredients to build your own gourmet grilled cheese!!! Only @ WHEEL restaurant!!!
Grilled Cheese with Protein
Choose from over 85 fresh ingredients to build your own gourmet grilled cheese!!! Only @ WHEEL restaurant!!!
Kid's Classic Grilled Cheese
TOP 10 Specialty Grilled Cheese Menu
Skooben
Schuylkill Countie's twist on the classic reuben! This beauty has thinly sliced kielbasa, creamy coleslaw, 1000 island dressing, melted Swiss cheese, served between two slices of fresh rye bread!
3 Little Piggies
This little piggy is stacked with melted bacon cheddar, a hand pattied 50/50 burger, sweet bacon jam, and spicy sriracha bacon! This bad boy will have you huffing and puffing all the way home!
Four Cheese Griller
A combination of American, Mozzarella, Cheddar, and Swiss cheese on homemade Italian Bread! A true cheesy classic!
The Bambino
Our own, hand pattied quarter-pound burger topped with our homemade cheese sauce, pickles, bacon bites, and french fries (Yes, on the sandwich!)
Philly Dilly
Fresh thin-sliced ribeye, caramelized onions, homemade cheese sauce, and deep-fried pickle chips all on fresh-baked Italian bread!
Deep Fried Dilly
This cheesy monster has both chessar and mozzarella cheeses, bacon, pickles, and fresh Italian bread! We then hand batter it and deep fry it to a golden crisp! Served with ranch dipping sauce.
Sweet and Spicy Chicken
A crispy deep fried hand battered chicken breast combined with a drizzle of our homemade sweet sriracha sauce, spinach, red onion, and muenster cheese, served between two slices of Italian bread.
The Cowboy
Our hand-pulled bbq chicken, fresh bacon bits, pickles, and crispy onion straws, with meted cheddar cheese on homemade sourdough bread.
Hawaiian
Sliced ham with grilled pineapple rings and melted cheddar cheese. Topped with a cherry pineapple glaze and served on a toasted pretzel bun.
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Grilled chicken breast tossed in ranch dressing, bacon bits, and melted mozzarella cheese, in between two slices of fresh white Italian bread.
Featured Grilled Cheese
New Years Pork & Sauerkraut
Pulled pork and sauerkraut with a scoop of homemade mashed potatoes and melted provolone cheese served on fresh Italian bread from Padora's Italian Bakery.
Holiday Ham
Sliced ham with grilled pineapple, sweet potato fries, and melted cheddar cheese served on white Italian bread with a dip of sweet sauce. *All featured grilled cheeses served with hand-cut chips!
The Gobbler
Stuffing bread with fresh carved turkey, cranberry sauce, melted American cheese, served with a dip of warm turkey gravy! *All featured grilled cheeses served with hand-cut chips! *All featured grilled cheeses served with hand-cut chips!
Rudolph's All Nighter NEW!!!
You weren’t the only one up all night shopping online and wrapping holiday presents. A sweet-n-salty pretzel bun with Swiss cheese, breaded jalapenos, homemade bacon jam on top of our hand patted 50% bacon 50% beef burger, topped with hand-cut chips! Enjoy! *All featured grilled cheeses served with hand-cut chips!
Reuben Grilled Cheese
One of the all time favorites! Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing, between two slices of marble rye!
Chipper's Croissant
Perfect any time of the day! A fresh, fried egg and grilled chipped beef, smothered in our homemade cheese sauce, then stuffed in the center of a toasted buttered croissant!
The Cuban
Served on a ciabatta roll toasted to perfection! This classic features a layer of our Caribbean style pulled pork, and another of sliced ham, crunchy dill pickle chips, and finished with a mustard aioli spread!
Fajita Wrap
Grilled chicken breast over a layer of white rice and black beans, topped off with caramelized onions, sweet peppers, and melted jalapeno American cheese, then wrapped up in a flour tortilla and grilled to a crisp! Served with a dip of sour cream!
Soup
Cup Tomato
Bowl Tomato
Cup Chicken
Bowl Chicken
Cup Chili
Our take on classic homemade blend of sweet and spicy flavoring, fresh ground beef, kidney beans, green peppers, and onions. It’ll make you feel right at home!
Bowl Chili
Our take on classic homemade blend of sweet and spicy flavoring, fresh ground beef, kidney beans, green peppers, and onions. It’ll make you feel right at home!
Quart Tomato
Quart Chicken
Cup Seafood Bisque
Seafood Bisque *Limited Time Only
Bowl Seafood Bisque
Seafood Bisque *Limited Time Only.
Sides
Dessert
Vanilla Cake w Strawberry and Cream Cheese Icing
Chocolate Cake with Peppermint Icing. NOTE: This item may contain nuts / was baked in a kitchen where nut products are used.
Spiced Cake w Rum Buttercream
This homemade spiced double layer Cake features a Rum buttercream icing. NOTE: This item may contain nuts / was baked in a kitchen where nut products are used.
Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake
This homemade chocolate cake features a creamy peanut butter filling and icing!!!
Death By Chocolate
Carrot Cake w Cream Cheese Icing
Homemade carrot Cake with a delicious cream cheese icing
Strawberry Shortcake
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip
Mac and Cheese Specials
Chicken Caprese Mac Bowl
Grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, and a balsamic glaze!
Crabby Mac and Cheese Bowl
Homemade Mac & Cheese topped with buttery lump crab meat & Old Bay seasoning!
Brussels Sprouts Mac and Cheese Bowl
That’s right! Homemade mac, Brussels sprouts, with a sprinkle of old bay!
Chili Mac and Cheese Bowl
Uncle Gabe’s famous chili mixed with our homemade mac!
Buffalo Mac and Cheese Bowl
A generous bowl combining our homemade macaroni and cheese, spicy buffalo chicken, drizzled with bleu cheese!
Caribbean Pork BBQ Mac Bowl
Homemade mac mixed with Caribbean pork bbq, and banana peppers, topped with scallions!
SKOOK Mac and Cheese Bowl
Mac with chopped kielbasa, mini pierogies and a drizzle of honey horsey sauce!
Rodeo Mac and Cheese Bowl
Our fresh ground burger on mac! Topped with onion straws, bacon bits, bbq drizzle!
Mac & Cheese Trays
Plain Mac Half
Serves approx 10 ppl
Plain Mac Full
Serves approx 20 ppl
Half Buff Mac & Cheese
A larger portion of our homemade buffalo chicken mac and cheese. Serves approx 10-12 ppl. Please allow 4-6 hours for our staff to prepare your order.
Full Buff Mac & Cheese
A larger portion of our homemade buffalo chicken mac and cheese. Serves approx 20-25 ppl. Please allow 4-6 hours for our staff to prepare your order.
Half Crab Mac & Cheese
A larger portion of our homemade crabby mac and cheese. Serves approx 10-12 ppl. Please allow 4-6 hours for our staff to prepare your order.
Full Crab Mac & Cheese
A larger portion of our homemade buffalo chicken mac and cheese. Serves approx 20-25 ppl. Please allow 4-6 hours for our staff to prepare your order.
Sunday Funday Speceial
The Sunday Funday Special $27.99 @ WHEEL is now available! *Must call at least an hour before you want to pick up so we can make sure its hot and ready! - Half pan of mac and cheese. Serves approx. 10 ppl - Half pan of four cheese grillers - 2 liter of soda
Gift Cards
$10
WHEEL gift cards can be used at any WHEEL location.
$25
WHEEL gift cards can be used at any WHEEL location.
$50
WHEEL gift cards can be used at any WHEEL location.
$75
WHEEL gift cards can be used at any WHEEL location.
$100
WHEEL gift cards can be used at any WHEEL location.
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
WHEEL is a build your own gourmet grilled cheese concept, featuring over 85 fresh ingredients, including awesome apps, local craft beers and seasonal drinks! WHEEL also has many craft beers, including all the D.G. Yuengling and Son bottles, and 6-Packs TO GO!
125 East Broad Street, Tamaqua, PA 18252