Wheelin On The Rocks

review star

No reviews yet

1515 W. Laskey Rd

Toledo, OH 43612

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Food

Chicken Chunks (S)

$8.25

Lightly breaded boneless chicken breast chunks, enjoy smothered in sauce or naked.

Chicken Chunks (L)

$14.25

Lightly breaded boneless chicken breast chunks, enjoy smothered in sauce or naked.

Bone In Wing Dings (S)

Bone In Wing Dings (S)

$6.50

5 bone in wings Pictured is wings tossed in Garlic Parm

Bone In Wing Dings (L)

$13.00

Fresh Cut Fries (S)

$4.25

Our famous HANDCUT frenchfries! They are great with chicken chunks or by themselves!

Fresh Cut Fries (L)

Fresh Cut Fries (L)

$9.00

Our famous HANDCUT frenchfries! They are great with chicken chunks or by themselves!

OR (S)

$4.25

OR (L)

$9.00Out of stock

Pickle(S)

$4.25

Pickle(L)

$9.00

Fried Cauli(S)

$4.25

Fried Cauli(L)

$9.00

Mozz6

$6.00

Mozz12

$12.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00

Cheese Pizza

$8.25

Pub Mix/Pretzels/Popcorn

$1.00

PizzaBob

$8.00

WithFries

$2.00

GCC SPECIAL

$10.00

Bourbon

Bulleit Bourbon

$5.00+

Knob Creek

$6.50+

Cognac

Remy 1738

$10.00+

Cordials

43/Little Beer

$4.25Out of stock

Black Haus

$5.25+

Black Kite

$3.50+

Fireball

$4.50+

Goldschlager

$4.75+Out of stock

Jagermeister

$5.25+

Khalua

$3.50+

Moonshine

$5.25+

Rumple Minze

$5.25+

Schnapps

$3.00+

Gin

Seagrams

$4.50+

Beefeater

$5.00+

Tanqueray

$5.50+

Rum

Bacardi Light

$4.50+Out of stock

Captain Morgan

$4.50+

Malibu

$3.75+

WELL RUM

$3.50+

Bac.Gold

$4.50

Scotch

Copper Dog

$6.00+

DeWars

$5.50+

Tequila

1800 Silver

$5.50+Out of stock

Jose Gold

$5.00+

Jose Silver

$5.00+

Patron

$7.00+Out of stock

Don Julio

$7.25+Out of stock

WELL 1

$3.50+

Vodka

3 Olives Citrus

$4.00+

3 Olives Vanilla

$4.00+

3 OLoopy

$4.00+

3 Olives Grape

$4.00+

3O Cherry

$3.75

Titos

$5.00+

Absout

$5.00+Out of stock

Abs. Apple

$5.00+

Abs. Lime

$5.00+

Abs. Raspberry

$5.00+

Abs. Peppar

$5.00+

Grey Goose

$6.00+Out of stock

H of Glass

$6.00+

Heart of Gold

$5.00+

WELL

$3.50+

Whiskey

Jack Apple

$5.50+

Black Velvet

$4.00+

Crown Royal

$5.50+Out of stock

Apple Crown

$5.50+

Jack Honey

$5.50+

Jack Daniels

$5.50+

Jack Fire

$5.50+Out of stock

Jameson

$5.50+

Jim Beam

$5.00+

Red Stag

$5.00+

Seagrams 7

$4.50+

Skrewball

$5.25+Out of stock

Southern Comfort

$4.00+

Yukon Jack

$4.75+

Peach Crown

$5.50+Out of stock

Well

$3.50+

American Honey

$4.50Out of stock

SaltyCarmel

$4.50

Smoky PB

$4.50

Spiked Apple

$4.50

Peach Smoky

$4.50

Mixed Drinks/Shots

Pirate Blood

$3.00

LongIsTOP

$12.00

LongIs WELL

$7.00

Irish Carbomb

$9.00

Import

Corona Extra

$2.50

Corona Premier

$2.50

Dos Equis

$2.50

Heine 00

$2.75

Heineken

$2.50

La Batt Blue

$2.50

Molson Ca

$2.50

Smirnoff Ice

$2.50

Seltzers

Smooj

$3.25

Topo Chico

$3.25Out of stock

Truly

$3.25

White Claw

$3.25

Mike's Lem

$3.25Out of stock

Simply

$3.25

Pop

Pepsi

$2.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Mountain Dew

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Soda

$2.25

Tonic

$2.25

Juice

Pineapple

$2.25

Cranberry

$2.25

Orange

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.25
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Jeep themed entertainment venue and neighborhood bar.

1515 W. Laskey Rd, Toledo, OH 43612

