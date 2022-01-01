  • Home
Whelans Irish pub 11709 Southeast Division Street

No reviews yet

11709 Southeast Division Street

Portland, OR 97266

Starters

Chicken Wings

$10.00

6 wing tossed in house made Buffalo or BBQ served with B/C or Ranch

Paddy Fries

$12.00

topped with corned beef, bacon, red onion, hot peppers, cheese, and sour cream

Side of Fries

$5.00

Hand cut fries

Side of tots

$5.00

Basket of Fries

$7.00

Hand Cut fries

Basket of Tots

$7.00

Basket onion rings

$8.00

Cup Chili

$6.00

Bowl Chili

$12.00

Salad\Soup

Small Caesar Salad

$6.00

Romaine, parmesan, croutons, tossed in Caesar dressing served with lemon

Small Garden Salad

$6.00

organic spring mix, cucumbers, pickled onions, tomatoes and croutons

Large Caesar

$10.00

Large Garden salad

$9.00

Entrees

Bangers and Mash

$13.00

Irish style sausages over mash, topped with our savory house made onion gravy

Chicken Strips

$12.00

Fried until golden brown served with Fries

Fish & Chips

$16.00

10oz of Wild Pacific Cod, hand battered served with fries, coleslaw, tartar and lemon.

Shepherds Pie

$15.00

grass fed beef, organic peas, carrots, onions and herbs in a savory beef gravy topped with red mash potatoes and Irish cheddar

Whelan's Mac and Cheese

$12.00

Irish cheddar, parmesan, swiss topped with breadcrumbs

Chicken Curry

$14.00

Stew

$15.00

Burger & Sandwich

Guinness burger

$13.00

Swiss, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, aioli, and a Guinness glaze

Dungarvan burger

$14.00

Irish cheddar, grilled mushrooms jalapenos and onions. Bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles and aioli

Blarney Burger

$14.00

Bacon, Canadian bacon, Fried Egg, Cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion, pickle and aioli

Basic Burger

$12.00

lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, and aioli

Cuban

$13.00

Roasted pork, ham, swiss, mustard, pickles on a toasted pub bun

Reuben

$16.00

house brined corned beef slow cooked, melted swiss, sauerkraut and thousand on marble rye

BBQ Pork

$13.00

pulled pork, tossed in a whiskey BBQ sauce, topped with coleslaw on a pub bun

Crispy Chicken

$13.00

fried chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & aioli served on a pun bun

BBQ Brisket

$16.00

Liquor

Well Whiskey

$5.50

4 Roses

$8.00

Black bush

$10.00

Black velvet

$6.50

Buffalo Trace

$8.50

Bullet burbon

$8.00

Bulliet Rye

$8.00

Clonakilty Cash strength

$10.00

Clonakilty single batch

$9.00

Connemara 12

$20.00

Crown apple

$8.50

Crown peach

$8.50

Crown royal

$8.50

Crown Vannilla

$8.50

Fireball

$6.50

Gentlemans jack

$8.00

Hellcat maggie

$7.50

IRISH LIST

Jack Daniels

$7.50

Jameson

$8.50

Jameson 18 yr

$35.00

Jameson Black barell

$10.00

Jameson caskmates IPA

$8.50

Jameson caskmates stout

$8.50

Jim Beam

$7.00

Kilbegan 18 year

$35.00

Kilbeggan

$7.50

Knapogue castle

$9.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Makers Mark

$8.50

Middleton Very Rare

$40.00

Paddy

$6.50

Pendleton

$9.00

Powers

$8.50

Proper 12

$8.00

Redbreast 12

$14.00

Redbreast 15

$22.00

Redbreast 21

$50.00

Redbreast 27

$80.00

Segrams 7

$6.50

Segrams 7 apple

$6.50

Slane

$8.00

Snake river

$8.00

The green spot

$14.00

The green spot bourdeau finish

$35.00

The quiet man

$8.50

The sextant

$8.00

The yellow spot

$20.00

Tipperary

$18.00

Tullamore dew

$8.00

Tyrconnell 16 yr

$20.00

West cork 12

$8.00

Wild Turkey

$7.50

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

The Red Spot

$50.00

Well Vodka

$5.50

Absolut

$7.50

Titos

$8.00

monopolowa

$7.00

Pinnacle whipped

$6.50

Smirnoff

$6.50

Grey Goose

$10.00

Smirnoff caramel

$6.50

smirnoff strawberry

$6.50

Absolut citron

$10.00

Smirnoff cherry

$6.50

Absolute lime

$7.50

Absolute mandarin

$7.50

Absolute grepefriut

$7.50

Stoli raz

$7.50

Stoli

$7.50

Stoli blueberry

$7.50

Stoli Orange

$7.50

Stoli vinalla

$7.50

360 grape

$7.00

Kettle one

$10.00

Well Gin

$5.50

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Minkie

$8.00

Admiral Nelson

$7.00

Bacardi

$7.50

Captain Morgan

$7.50

Kracken

$8.50

Malibu

$7.50

Meyers

$7.50

Well Rum

$5.50

1942

$30.00

Casamigos

$12.00

Casamigos Anejo

$14.00

Casamigos Mescal

$15.00

Cazadores blanco

$8.50

Cazadores repasado

$8.50

Claza azul

$30.00

Don julio anejo

$13.00

Don Julio blanco

$12.00

Espolon

$8.50

Hornitos blanca

$8.00

Hornitos repasado

$8.00

Jose cuervo

$7.00

Luna azul blanca

$7.00

Luna azul repasado

$7.00

Milagro

$8.50

Patron Silver

$12.00

Well Tequila

$5.50

Well Scotch

$5.50

Lagaluvan

$18.00

Glenfiddich

$12.00

Oban 14

$20.00

Yamazaki 12

$20.00

Habiki

$18.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.50

Glenfiddich 15

$18.00

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

Aperol

Campari

$8.00

Chartreuse, Green

Cointreau

$8.00

Drambuie

$11.00

Frangelico

$8.00

tuaca

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Rumplemints

$8.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Baileys Irish cream

$8.00

Hennessy

$12.00

Christian bros

$8.00

Corvasier

$10.00

Well Brandy

$5.50

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$11.00

AMF

$11.00

Appletini

$8.50

B52

$10.00

Bazooka Joe

$8.50

BFK

$10.00

Black opal

$11.00

Black russian

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$8.50

Blow Job

$8.50

Blueberry Lemonade

$8.50

Bram stoker

$9.00

Buttery Nipple

$9.00

Caddilac margarita

$12.00

Caipirinha

$10.00

Cherry bomb

$8.00

Church Candy

$8.50

Coffee Nudge

$8.50

Cosmopolitan

$8.50

Creamsicle

$9.00

Daquri

$9.00

Duck Fart

$9.00

Green Dragon Drink

$9.50

Green Dragon Shot

$8.50

Green Tea

$9.00

Greyhound

$7.00

Hennessy Lemon Drop

$14.00

Hot Buttered Rum

$8.50

Hot Toddy

$9.00

Irish ass

$8.50

Irish car bomb

$10.00

Irish coffee

$10.00

Irish maid

$12.00

Irish mule

$9.00

Irish trash can 12

$12.00

Jager bomb

$10.00

Jell-o shot

$1.75

Jolly Rancher

$8.50

Jonathan Swift

$8.00

Kamakazi

$8.50

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Madras

$8.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Margarita

$8.50

Margarita w\ fruit

$9.50

Martini

$8.50

Mexican coffee

$9.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mojito

$9.00

Mojito w\fruit

$10.00

Mongolian mother

$11.00

Moscow mule

$8.50

Mudslide

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Oscar wild

$10.00

Raspberry Kamakazi

$9.00

Raz kamakazi

$8.00

Red snapper

$8.50

Scooby snack

$9.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sex On The Beach

$8.50

Sidecar

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

TicTac

$10.00

tokyo tea

$11.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Vegas bomb

$9.00

Whiskey sour

$7.00

White Russian

$10.00

William yeates

$14.00

Beer

16oz Ace Cider

$6.50

16oz Baumans

$6.50

16oz Black &Tan

$6.50

16oz Boneyard

$6.00

16oz Breakside

$6.00

16oz Carlsberg

$6.50

16oz Coors

$5.00

16oz Deschutes

$6.00

16oz Fort George

$6.00

16oz Freemont Lush

$6.00

16oz Harp

$6.50

16oz Hefeweizen

$6.00

16oz HUB

$6.00

16oz Killkenny

$6.00

16oz Kolch

$6.00

16oz Magners

$6.50

16oz Migration

$6.00

16oz Pfreim

$6.00

16oz Rouge

$6.00

16oz Smithwicks

$6.00

16oz Snake bite

$6.50

Beer Special

$5.00

20oz Ace Cider

$7.50

20oz Baumans

$7.50

20oz Black & Tan

$7.50

20oz Boneyard

$7.00

20oz Breakside

$7.00

20oz Calsberg

$7.00

20oz Coors

$6.00

20oz Deschutes

$7.00

20oz Fort George

$7.00

20oz Freemont Lush

$7.00

20oz Guinness

$7.50

20oz Harp

$7.50

20oz Hefeweizen

$7.50

20oz Killkenny

$7.50

20oz Kolch

$7.00

20oz Magners

$7.50

20oz Migration

$7.00

20oz Pfreim

$7.00

20oz Rouge

$7.50

20oz Smithwicks

$7.50

20oz Snake bite

$7.00

20oz HUB

$7.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud light

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Heineken 00

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

White Claw

$5.50

Truly

$5.50

PBR

$3.50

Raineer

$3.50

Pub beer

$3.50

Tecate

$3.75

Wine

GLS Red Blend

$7.00

GLS Pinot Nior

$9.00

GLS Pinot Grigio

$7.00

GLS Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

GLS Chardonnay

$7.00

GLS Rose

$8.00

GLS Cooks

$6.00

GLS Brut

$7.00

BTL Red Blend

$32.00

BTL Pinot Nior

$42.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon

$39.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$32.00

BTL Chardonnary

$32.00

BTL Rose

$38.00

BTL Brut

$32.00

Non alcoholic

Coffee

$3.00

Ginger beer

$3.50

Hot chocolate

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Red bull

$3.50

Red bull dragon fruit

$3.50

Red bull watermelon

$3.50

Shirley temple

$3.50

Soda

$3.00

Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Whelan’s Irish Pub is live, and lively! With a wide variety of drinks and a carefully crafted menu of American and Irish-inspired food, Whelan’s is the place… Whelan’s Irish Pub was born just before St. Patrick’s Day of 2017. Irish owned and operated by Jody Whelan, we aim to provide the finest in Irish food, drink, and craic. You can follow us on Facebook at Whelan’s Irish Pub or on Twitter at @whelanspdx to get all the latest updates on food specials, events, and more! Slainté! Open every day, 4 PM to 2:30 AM!

11709 Southeast Division Street, Portland, OR 97266

