Whelans Irish pub 11709 Southeast Division Street
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Whelan’s Irish Pub is live, and lively! With a wide variety of drinks and a carefully crafted menu of American and Irish-inspired food, Whelan’s is the place… Whelan’s Irish Pub was born just before St. Patrick’s Day of 2017. Irish owned and operated by Jody Whelan, we aim to provide the finest in Irish food, drink, and craic. You can follow us on Facebook at Whelan’s Irish Pub or on Twitter at @whelanspdx to get all the latest updates on food specials, events, and more! Slainté! Open every day, 4 PM to 2:30 AM!
Location
11709 Southeast Division Street, Portland, OR 97266
Gallery
