When Pigs Fly BBQ Gas Station

Popular Items

Full Slab Ribs
Bbq Sandwich Plate
The Shack

Plates

The Shack

The Shack

$13.00

· 1 meat (½lb) of your choice · 2 sides · hawaiian roll or housemade corn muffin

The Shed

The Shed

$15.00

· 2 meats (1lb total) of your choice · 2 sides · hawaiian roll or housemade corn muffin

The Barnyard

$17.00

· 3 meats (1½lb total) of your choice · 2 sides · hawaiian roll or housemade corn muffin

The Boneyard

The Boneyard

$24.00

· slab of pork or beef ribs · 2 sides · hawaiian roll or housemade corn muffin

Bbq Sandwich Plate

Bbq Sandwich Plate

$13.00

· bbq sandwich (with meat of your choice) · 2 sides

Hog Dog Plate

Hog Dog Plate

$13.00

· housemade spicy sausage with pulled pork & coleslaw on a bun · 2 sides

Family Pac Online

2-4 ppl

$38.00

4-6 ppl

$68.00

6-8 ppl

$85.00

Happy Hour

Riblets

$6.00

Juicy, tender pork rib tips. (Happy Hour items are available all day, every day!)

Bbq Nachos

$8.00

Housemade fried potato chips smothered in spicy Nacho cheese, topped with pulled pork and all the fixin's. (Happy Hour items are available all day, every day!)

Brisket Chili

$8.00

Spicy outlaw chili made with chunks of tender smoked brisket, served with a housemade corn muffin. (Happy Hour items are available all day, every day!)

Redneck Tacos

Redneck Tacos

$8.00

3 street tacos with pulled pork + crunchy coleslaw. (Happy Hour items are available all day, every day!)

Salads

Loaded Green Salad

Loaded Green Salad

$12.00

A hearty salad with tomato, red onion, smoked corn, artichoke hearts, broccoli, black olives, and hard boiled egg. Served on a bed of fresh romaine with a corn muffin or hawaiian roll on the side. (Add a meat of your choice for extra protein.)

A La Carte

Bbq Sandwich

$8.00
Hog Dog

Hog Dog

$11.00

Housemade spicy sausage with pulled pork & coleslaw on a bun

1/2 Slab Ribs

1/2 Slab Ribs

$19.00
Full Slab Ribs

Full Slab Ribs

$28.00

Small Side

$3.00

Large Side

$8.00

4 Side Combo

$10.00

Meat Per Pound

$17.00

Bread

$1.00

1/2 Pan Side

$35.00

Full Pan Side

$70.00

Whole Brisket

$125.00

Kids Menu

Bbq Sandwich Kids

$6.00

· BBQ Sandwich with meat of your choice · applesauce or side dish · juicebox (kids 10 and under, please)

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Mac & Cheese Kids

$6.00

· Smoked macaroni & cheese · applesauce or side dish · juicebox (kids 10 and under, please)

Breakfast Meal

Burrito

$9.00

Sandwich

$9.00

Eggs

$9.00

Breakfast A' La Carte

Burrito A' La Carte

$6.00

Sandwich A' La Carte

$6.00

NA Beverages

Milk +$1

$1.00

Juice

$1.00

Coffee

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Water

Soda

$3.00

Dessert

Peach Cobbler

$7.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

Sauce/Rub

The Sweet One 12 oz.

$6.00

The Sassy One 12 oz.

$6.00

The Hot One 12 oz.

$6.00

The Sweet One gal

$34.00

The Sassy One gal

$34.00

The Hot One gal

$34.00

WPF House Rub 16 oz.

$8.00

Brisket Rub

$8.00

Tri-Tip Rub 16 oz.

$8.00

Sweet Pac

$12.00

Sassy Pac

$12.00

Hot Pac

$12.00

Merchandise

Shirt

$15.00

Hat

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1211 E Vista Way, Vista, CA 92084

Directions

Gallery
When Pigs Fly BBQ image

