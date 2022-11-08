When in Bangkok
161-16 Northern Blvd
Flushing, NY 11358
SPECIALS
Goong Pao
Grilled fresh water jumbo prawns with spicy seafood sauce.
Goong Pao Fried Rice
Grilled fresh water jumbo prawns with spicy seafood sauce and sweet chili lemongrass fried rice.
Lemongrass Seabass
Crispy fried seabass with cashew nuts, peanuts, toasted chili, and lemongrass tamarind sauce
Salted Egg Calamari
Sauteed calamari with onion, scallion, celery, and red pepper in creamy salted egg sauce
Century Egg Kra Prow
Sautéed preserved black eggs with ground pork in spicy basil sauce.
Appetizers
Gui Chai
Crispy chive rice cakes served with sweet chili soy sauce
Satay
Marinated pork satay served with peanut sauce, toast, and pickled cucumber
Zabb Wings
Crispy chicken wings dusted with spicy Thai herbs seasoning
Tom Yum Wings
Crispy chicken wings coated with sweet and sour Tom Yum sauce
Tod Mun
Panko breaded shrimp cakes served sweet plum sauce
Hoi Oab
Steamed mussels with lemongrass, galangal, lime leaves, red onion, and basil in citrusy fish sauce served with house special spicy seafood sauce
Giaw Tod
Crispy fried wontons stuffed with fish balls served with spicy tamarind sauce
Salad
Som Tum
Green papaya salad with carrot, long beans, tomato, dried shrimps, chili, and peanuts
Corn Salad
Corn salad with long beans, tomato, dried shrimps, and peanuts
Yum Pu Ma
Green mango salad with marinated fresh blue crab, red onion, tomato, cashew nuts and cilantro ***CRAB WILL BE SERVED RAW***
Soup
Tom Yum
Mixed seafood, mushroom, red onion, tomato, cilantro, culantro, fresh chili in creamy Tom Yum broth
Tom Kha
Chicken, mushroom, red onion, tomato, fresh chili, cilantro, and culantro in citrusy coconut broth
Leng Zabb
Pork back bones in spicy Thai herb broth with fresh chili, culantro and cilantro
Entree
Pla Ma Nao
Steamed whole seabass with cabbage, lemongrass, galangal, lime leaves topped with house special spicy seafood sauce
Pla Tod
Deep fried whole seabass topped with fish sauce syrup served with spicy green mango salad
Pu Karee
Crispy softshell crabs in creamy curry egg sauce with egg, scallion, celery, onion, and red peppers
Goong Ob
Jumbo prawns over glass noodles in gingery soy sauce with celery, scallion, and bacon served with house special spicy seafood sauce
Moo Grob
Crispy pork belly in spicy basil sauce with long beans and red peppers
Pad Thai Bo Ran
Stir-fried rice noodles in tamarind sauce with jumbo prawns, shrimp paste, bean sprouts, chive, peanuts, tofu and egg wrapped inside egg net
Hoi Tod
Crispy seafood pancake with sautéed bean sprout, scallion, cilantro on hot plate served with sweet sriracha sauce
Kha Moo
Stewed pork knuckle in sweet 5-spice soy sauce served with mushroom, Chinese broccoli, boiled egg ,and garlic chili vinaigrette
Khao Pad Pu
Jumbo lump crab meat fried rice with onion, scallion, and egg served with house special spicy seafood sauce
Kang Ped
Half roasted duck in coconut red curry sauce with tomato, pineapple, eggplant, red pepper, and basil
Green Curry
Chicken in coconut green curry sauce with Thai eggplant, red pepper, and basil
Hung Lay
Braised pork and pork belly in gingery curry sauce and peanuts
Panang
Beef in coconut Panang curry sauce topped with lime leaves and red peppers
Kau Gai
Crispy fried flat noodles with chicken, squid, bean sprout, and eggs on hot plates served with green leaf lettuce and sweet sriracha sauce
Quick Plates
Tom Yum Noodles Soup
Choice of noodles with roasted pork, ground pork, fish balls, bean sprouts, scallion, cilantro, and peanuts in spicy creamy Tom Yum broth
Khao Moo Dang
Roasted pork, crispy pork belly, Thai sweet sausage, and boiled egg over rice topped with house BBQ sauce and sweet soy vinaigrette
Kra Prow
Stir-fried ground pork with fresh chili, long hot pepper, red pepper, and basil over rice topped with fried egg
Khao Kha Moo
Stewed pork knuckle over rice served with mushroom, Chinese broccoli boiled egg and garlic chili vinaigrette
Moo Kra Tiam
Sautéed pork in garlic soy sauce over rice topped with crispy garlic and cilantro and fried egg
Pad Thai
Stir-fried thin rice noodles in tamarind sauce with bean sprouts, chive, peanuts, tofu and egg
Pad Kee Mao
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with basil, long beans, red peppers, chili, and egg
Pad See Ew
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with Chinese broccoli and egg in sweet soy sauce
Pineapple Fried Rice
Fried rice with pineapple, curry powder, onion, scallion, tomato, and egg