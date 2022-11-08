Restaurant header imageView gallery

When in Bangkok

161-16 Northern Blvd

Flushing, NY 11358

Popular Items

Pad See Ew
Green Curry
Pad Thai

SPECIALS

Goong Pao

Goong Pao

$37.00Out of stock

Grilled fresh water jumbo prawns with spicy seafood sauce.

Goong Pao Fried Rice

Goong Pao Fried Rice

$27.00Out of stock

Grilled fresh water jumbo prawns with spicy seafood sauce and sweet chili lemongrass fried rice.

Lemongrass Seabass

Lemongrass Seabass

$20.00

Crispy fried seabass with cashew nuts, peanuts, toasted chili, and lemongrass tamarind sauce

Salted Egg Calamari

Salted Egg Calamari

$19.00

Sauteed calamari with onion, scallion, celery, and red pepper in creamy salted egg sauce

Century Egg Kra Prow

Century Egg Kra Prow

$18.00

Sautéed preserved black eggs with ground pork in spicy basil sauce.

Appetizers

Gui Chai

Gui Chai

$9.00

Crispy chive rice cakes served with sweet chili soy sauce

Satay

Satay

$11.00

Marinated pork satay served with peanut sauce, toast, and pickled cucumber

Zabb Wings

Zabb Wings

$11.00

Crispy chicken wings dusted with spicy Thai herbs seasoning

Tom Yum Wings

Tom Yum Wings

$11.00

Crispy chicken wings coated with sweet and sour Tom Yum sauce

Tod Mun

Tod Mun

$12.00

Panko breaded shrimp cakes served sweet plum sauce

Hoi Oab

Hoi Oab

$13.00

Steamed mussels with lemongrass, galangal, lime leaves, red onion, and basil in citrusy fish sauce served with house special spicy seafood sauce

Giaw Tod

Giaw Tod

$8.00

Crispy fried wontons stuffed with fish balls served with spicy tamarind sauce

Salad

Som Tum

Som Tum

$10.00

Green papaya salad with carrot, long beans, tomato, dried shrimps, chili, and peanuts

Corn Salad

Corn Salad

$10.00

Corn salad with long beans, tomato, dried shrimps, and peanuts

Yum Pu Ma

Yum Pu Ma

$17.00

Green mango salad with marinated fresh blue crab, red onion, tomato, cashew nuts and cilantro ***CRAB WILL BE SERVED RAW***

Soup

Tom Yum

Tom Yum

$20.00

Mixed seafood, mushroom, red onion, tomato, cilantro, culantro, fresh chili in creamy Tom Yum broth

Tom Kha

Tom Kha

$16.00

Chicken, mushroom, red onion, tomato, fresh chili, cilantro, and culantro in citrusy coconut broth

Leng Zabb

Leng Zabb

$15.00+

Pork back bones in spicy Thai herb broth with fresh chili, culantro and cilantro

Entree

Pla Ma Nao

Pla Ma Nao

$34.00

Steamed whole seabass with cabbage, lemongrass, galangal, lime leaves topped with house special spicy seafood sauce

Pla Tod

Pla Tod

$34.00

Deep fried whole seabass topped with fish sauce syrup served with spicy green mango salad

Pu Karee

Pu Karee

$30.00

Crispy softshell crabs in creamy curry egg sauce with egg, scallion, celery, onion, and red peppers

Goong Ob

Goong Ob

$24.00

Jumbo prawns over glass noodles in gingery soy sauce with celery, scallion, and bacon served with house special spicy seafood sauce

Moo Grob

Moo Grob

$20.00

Crispy pork belly in spicy basil sauce with long beans and red peppers

Pad Thai Bo Ran

Pad Thai Bo Ran

$24.00

Stir-fried rice noodles in tamarind sauce with jumbo prawns, shrimp paste, bean sprouts, chive, peanuts, tofu and egg wrapped inside egg net

Hoi Tod

Hoi Tod

$18.00

Crispy seafood pancake with sautéed bean sprout, scallion, cilantro on hot plate served with sweet sriracha sauce

Kha Moo

Kha Moo

$24.00

Stewed pork knuckle in sweet 5-spice soy sauce served with mushroom, Chinese broccoli, boiled egg ,and garlic chili vinaigrette

Khao Pad Pu

Khao Pad Pu

$22.00

Jumbo lump crab meat fried rice with onion, scallion, and egg served with house special spicy seafood sauce

Kang Ped

Kang Ped

$30.00

Half roasted duck in coconut red curry sauce with tomato, pineapple, eggplant, red pepper, and basil

Green Curry

Green Curry

$17.00

Chicken in coconut green curry sauce with Thai eggplant, red pepper, and basil

Hung Lay

Hung Lay

$20.00

Braised pork and pork belly in gingery curry sauce and peanuts

Panang

Panang

$20.00

Beef in coconut Panang curry sauce topped with lime leaves and red peppers

Kau Gai

Kau Gai

$17.00

Crispy fried flat noodles with chicken, squid, bean sprout, and eggs on hot plates served with green leaf lettuce and sweet sriracha sauce

Quick Plates

Tom Yum Noodles Soup

Tom Yum Noodles Soup

$16.00

Choice of noodles with roasted pork, ground pork, fish balls, bean sprouts, scallion, cilantro, and peanuts in spicy creamy Tom Yum broth

Khao Moo Dang

Khao Moo Dang

$16.00

Roasted pork, crispy pork belly, Thai sweet sausage, and boiled egg over rice topped with house BBQ sauce and sweet soy vinaigrette

Kra Prow

Kra Prow

$16.00

Stir-fried ground pork with fresh chili, long hot pepper, red pepper, and basil over rice topped with fried egg

Khao Kha Moo

Khao Kha Moo

$16.00

Stewed pork knuckle over rice served with mushroom, Chinese broccoli boiled egg and garlic chili vinaigrette

Moo Kra Tiam

Moo Kra Tiam

$16.00

Sautéed pork in garlic soy sauce over rice topped with crispy garlic and cilantro and fried egg

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$16.00

Stir-fried thin rice noodles in tamarind sauce with bean sprouts, chive, peanuts, tofu and egg

Pad Kee Mao

Pad Kee Mao

$16.00

Stir-fried flat rice noodles with basil, long beans, red peppers, chili, and egg

Pad See Ew

Pad See Ew

$16.00

Stir-fried flat rice noodles with Chinese broccoli and egg in sweet soy sauce

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$16.00

Fried rice with pineapple, curry powder, onion, scallion, tomato, and egg

Sides

Wok Seared Cabbage

$10.00

Seared cabbage with garlic and fish sauce

Kana Fai Dang

$10.00

Stir-fried Chinese broccoli with garlic and chili in fermented soy bean sauce

Jasmine Rice

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Garlic Fried Rice

$6.00

Butterfly Pea Sticky Rice

$4.00
Pandan Coconut Sticky Rice

Pandan Coconut Sticky Rice

$5.00

Fried Egg

$2.50

Desserts