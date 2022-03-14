- Home
The Local Downtown Fayetteville Square
354 Reviews
$
113 Main Avenue South
Fayetteville, TN 37334
Popular Items
DRINKS
WATER
16 ounce water
SWEET TEA
16 ounce sweet tea
UNSWEET TEA
16 ounce unsweet tea
COKE
16 ounce Coca-Cola
DIET COKE
16 ounce Diet Coca-Cola
DR PEPPER
16 ounce Dr. Pepper
SUNDROP
16 ounce bottle of Sundrop
DIET SUNDROP
16 ounce bottle of Diet Sundrop
LEMONADE
ARNOLD PALMER
CUP OF ICE
16 ounce cup of nugget ice
ORANGE FANTA
16 ounce Orange Fanta
SPRITE
16 ounce Sprite
COFFEE
1/2 & 1/2 TEA
16 ounce 1/2 sweet and 1/2 unsweet tea
PHILLY CHEESESTEAKS
"THE FEDVILLY"
Chopped philly style STEAK with onions, peppers, mushrooms, white American cheese, Amoroso bread
"THE SOUTHEASTER"
Chopped philly style STEAK served with onions, bacon, pickle, white American cheese on an Amoroso bread hoagie roll
"THE BLUE"
Chopped philly style STEAK with onions & bleu cheese crumbles served on an Amoroso bread hoagie roll
"THE MOLINO"
Chopped philly style STEAK with white American cheese served on an Amoroso bread hoagie roll
CHICKEN "THE FEDVILLY"
Chopped philly style CHICKEN with onions, peppers, mushrooms, white American cheese, Amoroso bread
CHICKEN "THE SOUTHEASTER"
Chopped philly style CHICKEN served with onions, bacon, pickle, white American cheese on an Amoroso bread hoagie roll
CHICKEN "THE BLUE"
Chopped philly style CHICKEN with onions & bleu cheese crumbles served on an Amoroso bread hoagie roll
CHICKEN "THE MOLINO"
Chopped philly style CHICKEN with white American cheese served on an Amoroso bread hoagie roll
VEGGIE "THE FEDVILLY"
Chopped philly style VEGGIE BURGER with onions, peppers, mushrooms, white American cheese, Amoroso bread
VEGGIE "THE SOUTHEASTER"
Chopped philly style VEGGIE BURGER served with onions, bacon, pickle, white American cheese on an Amoroso bread hoagie roll
VEGGIE "THE BLUE"
Chopped philly style VEGGIE STYLE with onions & bleu cheese crumbles served on an Amoroso bread hoagie roll
VEGGIE "THE MOLINO"
Chopped philly style VEGGIE BURGER with white American cheese served on an Amoroso bread hoagie roll
SANDWICHES
"THE WALLY"
Hand battered fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, bacon, 'LOCAL' sauce, Amoroso bread
"CLOSED ON SUNDAY"
Hand battered fried chicken, Hawaiian roll bun, pickles, honey mustard served on the side
"THE BUCKLEY FARM BRATWURST"
Jalapeno-cheddar bratwurst from our favorite local farm topped with sautéed green peppers, onions served on Amoroso bread
FRIED GREEN BLT
Fried green tomato, lettuce, honey cured bacon, mayo, served on toasted sourdough bread
GRILLED PIMENTO CHEESE
House-made pimento cheese with toasted sourdough bread
CLASSIC GRILLED CHEESE
American white cheese served on toasted sourdough bread
CHICKEN SALAD
Served on croissant roll or bed of lettuce with shredded chicken, dried cranberries, celery, pecans, salt, pepper, mayo
TURKEY HOAGIE
Four pieces of deli turkey, white American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, Amoroso bread, served with pickle spear on the side
HAM HOAGIE
Four pieces of deli ham, white American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, Amoroso bread, served with pickle spear on the side
HAM & TURKEY HOAGIE
Two pieces of deli ham, two pieces of deli turkey, white American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, Amoroso bread, served with pickle spear on the side
BUFFALO CHICK
Hand battered chicken chopped & tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce, ranch, Amoroso bread
SHRIMP PO BOY
Hand battered fried shrimp. with "LOCAL" sauce, lettuce, Amoroso bread
BURGERS
HAMBURGER
6 ounces of beef cooked to perfection served on a brioche bun. Add your fav condiments & veggies.
CHEESEBURGER
6 ounces of beef cooked to perfection served with white American cheese on a brioche bun. Add your fav condiments & veggies.
LOCAL BURGER
6 ounces of beef with house-made pimento cheese, honey cured bacon, fried green tomato, lettuce served on a toasted brioche bun
SURF & TURF BURGER
6 ounce beef burger with your choice of bleu cheese OR white American cheese, hand battered fried shrimp, toasted brioche bun
HAMBURGER HOAGIE
6 ounces of beef cooked to perfection served on an Amoroso bread hoagie roll. Add your fav condiments & veggies.
CHEESEBURGER HOAGIE
6 ounces of beef cooked to perfection with white American cheese served on an Amoroso bread hoagie roll. Add your fav condiments & veggies.
DOUBLE HAMBURGER
TWO 6 ounces of beef cooked to perfection served on a brioche bun. Add your fav condiments & veggies.
DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER
TWO 6 ounces of beef cooked to perfection served with white American cheese on a brioche bun. Add your fav condiments & veggies. (Ghost pepper chz is pictured)
DOUBLE VEGGIE HAMBURGER
TWO Veggie burger cooked to perfection on a toasted brioche bun. Add your fav condiments and veggies!
DOUBLE VEGGIE CHEESEBURGER
TWO Veggie burger cooked to perfection with white American cheese on a toasted brioche bun. Add your fav condiments and veggies!
VEGGIE HAMBURGER
Veggie burger cooked to perfection on a toasted brioche bun. Add your fav condiments and veggies!
VEGGIE CHEESEBURGER
Veggie burger cooked to perfection with white American cheese on a toasted brioche bun. Add your fav condiments and veggies!
SIDES & STARTERS
FRIES - SIDE
lightly salted, shoestring French fries (side portion)
FRIES - BASKET
lightly salted, shoestring French fries (basket portion)
SPF - Side
sweet potato waffle fries served with a side of honey for dipping (side portion)
SWEET POTATO FRIES - BASKET
sweet potato waffle fries served with two sides of honey for dipping (basket portion) **side portion is pictured
FRIED GREEN TOMATOES - SIDE
lightly battered fried green tomatoes served with a side of in-house made "LOCAL" sauce (side portion / approx. 3 tomatoes)
FRIED GREEN TOMATOES - BASKET
lightly battered fried green tomatoes served with a side of in-house made "LOCAL" sauce (basket portion / approx. 5 tomatoes)
CHEESE FRIES - SIDE
lightly salted, shoestring French fries topped with warm, melted beer cheese (side portion)
CHEESE FRIES - BASKET
lightly salted, shoestring French fries topped with warm, melted beer cheese (basket portion)
BACON CHEESE FRIES - SIDE
lightly salted, shoestring French fries topped with warm, melted beer cheese and chopped bacon (side portion)
BACON CHEESE FRIES - BASKET
lightly salted, shoestring French fries topped with warm, melted beer cheese and chopped bacon (basket portion)
SEASONED FRIES - SIDE
light salted shoestring French fries topped with Harold's Hog Wash Dry Rub Seasoning.
SEASONED FRIES - BASKET
light salted shoestring French fries topped with Harold's Hog Wash Dry Rub Seasoning.
LOCAL SHRIMP
hand battered, lightly fried, touch of spice, topped with LOCAL" sauce served on a bed of lettuce
CHICKEN FINGERS (2 ct)
two fried chicken fingers with your choice of dipping sauce
CHICKEN FINGERS (4 ct)
four fried chicken fingers with your choice of dipping sauce
SIDE SALAD
romaine, tomato, cucumber, croutons with your choice of dressing served on the side
TOAST
Two slices of sourdough toast
SALADS
SIDE SALAD
romaine, tomato, cucumber, croutons with your choice of dressing served on the side
DOUBLE SIDE SALAD
romaine, tomato, cucumber, croutons with your choice of dressing served on the side
"THE FEDVILLY" SALAD
Chopped philly style STEAK with onions, peppers, mushrooms, white American cheese, romaine lettuce
"THE SOUTHEASTER" SALAD
Chopped philly style STEAK served with onions, bacon, pickle, white American cheese on romaine lettuce
"THE BLUE" SALAD
Chopped philly style STEAK with onions & bleu cheese crumbles served on romaine lettuce
"THE MOLINO" SALAD
Chopped philly style STEAK with white American cheese served on romaine lettuce
CHICKEN "THE FEDVILLY" SALAD
Chopped philly style CHICKEN with onions, peppers, mushrooms, white American cheese, romaine lettuce
CHICKEN "THE SOUTHEASTER" SALAD
Chopped philly style CHICKEN served with onions, bacon, pickle, white American cheese on romaine lettuce
CHICKEN "THE BLUE" SALAD
Chopped philly style CHICKEN with onions & bleu cheese crumbles served on romaine lettuce
CHICKEN "THE MOLINO" SALAD
Chopped philly style CHICKEN with white American cheese served on romaine lettuce
VEGGIE "THE FEDVILLY" SALAD
Chopped philly style VEGGIE BURGER with onions, peppers, mushrooms, white American cheese, romaine lettuce
VEGGIE "THE SOUTHEASTER" SALAD
Chopped philly style VEGGIE BURGER served with onions, bacon, pickle, white American cheese on romaine lettuce
VEGGIE "THE BLUE" SALAD
Chopped philly style VEGGIE BURGER with onions & bleu cheese crumbles served on romaine lettuce
VEGGIE "THE MOLINO" SALAD
Chopped philly style VEGGIE BURGER with white American cheese served on romaine lettuce
FRY BASKETS
"THE SURF & TURF" FRY
Chopped STEAK served with shrimp, LOCAL sauce served on a bed of lightly salted shoestring fries
CHICKEN "THE SURF & TURF" FRY
Chopped CHICKEN served with shrimp, LOCAL sauce served on a bed of lightly salted shoestring fries
VEGGIE "THE SURF & TURF" FRY
Chopped VEGGIE BURGER served with shrimp, LOCAL sauce served on a bed of lightly salted shoestring fries
"THE FEDVILLY" FRY
Chopped STEAK served with grilled onions, pepper, mushrooms, white American served on a bed of lightly salted shoestring fries
CHICKEN "THE FEDVILLY" FRY
Chopped CHICKEN served with grilled onions, pepper, mushrooms, white American served on a bed of lightly salted shoestring fries
VEGGIE "THE FEDVILLY" FRY
Chopped VEGGIE BURGER served with grilled onions, pepper, mushrooms, white American served on a bed of lightly salted shoestring fries
"THE SOUTHEASTER" FRY
Chopped STEAK served with grilled onions, bacon, pickles served on a bed of lightly salted shoestring fries
CHICKEN "THE SOUTHEASTER" FRY
Chopped CHICKEN served with grilled onions, bacon, pickles served on a bed of lightly salted shoestring fries
VEGGIE "THE SOUTHEASTER" FRY
Chopped VEGGIE served with grilled onions, bacon, pickles served on a bed of lightly salted shoestring fries
"THE BLUE" FRY
Chopped STEAK served with onions, bleu cheese crumbles served on a bed of lightly salted shoestring fries
CHICKEN "THE BLUE" FRY
Chopped CHICKEN served with onions, bleu cheese crumbles served on a bed of lightly salted shoestring fries
VEGGIE "THE BLUE" FRY
Chopped VEGGIE served with onions, bleu cheese crumbles served on a bed of lightly salted shoestring fries
"THE MOLINO" FRY
Chopped STEAK served with white American cheese served on a bed of lightly salted shoestring fries
CHICKEN "THE MOLINO" FRY
Chopped CHICKEN served with white American cheese served on a bed of lightly salted shoestring fries
VEGGIE "THE MOLINO" FRY
Chopped VEGGIE BURGER served with white American cheese served on a bed of lightly salted shoestring fries
LOCAL FAVS @ HOME
LOCAL PIMENTO CHEESE - 8OZ
8oz container of house-made LOCAL pimento cheese **pictured is the 16 oz**
LOCAL PIMENTO CHEESE - 16OZ
16oz container of house-made LOCAL pimento cheese
LOCAL CHICKEN SALAD - 8 OZ
8 ounce of LOCAL chicken salad made with dried cranberries, pecans, and celery - a local fav (not gluten free) **pictured is the 16 oz**
LOCAL CHICKEN SALAD - 16 OZ
16 ounce of LOCAL chicken salad made with dried cranberries, pecans, and celery - a local fav (not gluten free)
LOCAL SAUCE - 16 OZ
16 oz house made "local sauce"! made with a touch of spice & a whole lot of "local love"!
SOUPS & SWEETS
THE LOCAL BAKERY
CHOCOLATE PUDDING ECLAIR
Eclair filled with chocolate pudding and topped with cream cheese icing & chocolate shavings
CLASSIC CHOCOLATE ECLAIR
Chocolate topped ECLAIR filled with a creamy & fluffy custard middle. Better than homemade because it is JOEMADE! (Joe is a 3rd generation baker from NY)
RASPBERRY ECLAIR
Raspberry eclair filled with raspberry & cream cheese filling & topping! Better than homemade because it is #JoeMade (a 3rd generation baker from New York!)
CHOCOLATE RASPBERRY ECLAIR
Raspberry eclair filled with raspberry & cream cheese filling! Topped with creamy chocolate! Better than homemade because it is #JoeMade (a 3rd generation baker from New York!)
STRAWBERRY ECLAIR
Better than homemade because it is JOE MADE! (3rd generation baker) an eclair filled with homemade whipped cream & topped with strawberries!
CREAM MOUSSE PUFF
Better than homemade because it is JOE MADE! (3rd generation baker) a puff filled with homemade whipped cream & powdered sugar!
MOCHA MOUSEE PUFF
A puff perfectly filled with mocha whipped cream! Better than homemade because it is #JoeMade (a 3rd generation baker from New York!)
FRESH BAKED CROISSANT
Better than homemade because it is JOE MADE! (3rd generation baker) baked to perfection croissant
THE LOCAL MERCH
ORANGE COOZIES
"WHERE EVERYONE IS A LOCAL" ORANGE COOZIE
GREEN COOZIES
THE LOCAL CAFE GREEN COOZIE
ORANGE COLOR CHANGING CUP
16 OUNCE cup that changes from transparent to ORANGE when a cold beverage is put in it! A fun way to enjoy any cold drink!
GREEN LONG SLEEVE SMALL
SMALL - LONG SLEEVE GREEN "Where Everyone is a Local" t-shirt!
GREEN LONG SLEEVE MEDIUM
MEDIUM - LONG SLEEVE GREEN "Where Everyone is a Local" t-shirt!
GREEN LONG SLEEVE LARGE
LARGE - LONG SLEEVE GREEN "Where Everyone is a Local" t-shirt!
GREEN LONG SLEEVE X-LARGE
X-LARGE | LONG SLEEVE GREEN "Where Everyone is a Local" t-shirt!
GREEN LONG SLEEVE XX-LARGE
XX-LARGE | LONG SLEEVE GREEN "Where Everyone is a Local" t-shirt!
GREEN LONG SLEEVE XXX-LARGE
XXX-LARGE | LONG SLEEVE GREEN "Where Everyone is a Local" t-shirt!
GOLDEN TEE SMALL
a stylish LOCAL tee - so soft & comfy! Bella Canvas brand.
GOLDEN TEE MEDIUM
a stylish LOCAL tee - so soft & comfy! Bella Canvas brand.
GOLDEN TEE LARGE
a stylish LOCAL tee - so soft & comfy! Bella Canvas brand.
GOLEEN TEE X-LARGE
a stylish LOCAL tee - so soft & comfy! Bella Canvas brand.
GOLDEN TEE XX-LARGE
a stylish LOCAL tee - so soft & comfy! Bella Canvas brand.
GOLDEN TEE XXX-LARGE
a stylish LOCAL tee - so soft & comfy! Bella Canvas brand.
BLUE O&W CHECKERED X-LARGE
BLUE O&W CHECKERED XX-LARGE
GRAY O&W CHECKERED YOUTH LARGE
GRAY O&W CHECKERED YOUTH MEDIUM
FAYETTEVILLE MURAL MERCH
FAY MURAL POSTCARD
Greetings from Fayetteville, TN POSTCARD. Mural is located at 201 Main Ave S Fayetteville, TN :)
FAY MURAL DECAL
Greetings from Fayetteville Mural DECAL. Decal is approximately Mural is located at 201 Main S Fayetteville, TN :)
FAY MURAL COFEE MUG
Greetings from Fayetteville Mural COFFEE MUG. Mural is located at 201 Main Ave South Fayetteville, TN :)
FAY MURAL SMALL
SMALL Greetings From Fayetteville MURAL t-shirt! Mural is located at 201 Main Ave S Fayetteville, TN :)
FAY MURAL MEDIUM
MEDIUM Greetings From Fayetteville MURAL t-shirt! Mural is located at 201 Main Ave S Fayetteville, TN :)
FAY MURAL LARGE
LARGE Greetings From Fayetteville MURAL t-shirt! Mural is located at 201 Main Ave S Fayetteville, TN :)
FAY MURAL X-LARGE
X-LARGE Greetings From Fayetteville MURAL t-shirt! Mural is located at 201 Main Ave S Fayetteville, TN :)
FAY MURAL XX-LARGE
XX-LARGE Greetings From Fayetteville MURAL t-shirt! Mural is located at 201 Main Ave S Fayetteville, TN :)
FAY MURAL XXX-LARGE
XXX-LARGE Greetings From Fayetteville MURAL t-shirt! Mural is located at 201 Main Ave S Fayetteville, TN :)
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:50 am - 3:05 pm, 3:06 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:50 am - 3:05 pm, 3:06 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:50 am - 3:05 pm, 3:06 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:50 am - 3:05 pm, 3:06 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:50 am - 3:05 pm, 3:06 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:50 am - 3:05 pm, 3:06 pm - 9:00 pm
"Where Everyone is a Local!" Downtown Fayetteville www.whereeveryoneisalocal.com
113 Main Avenue South, Fayetteville, TN 37334