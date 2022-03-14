Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

The Local Downtown Fayetteville Square

354 Reviews

$

113 Main Avenue South

Fayetteville, TN 37334

Order Again

Popular Items

"CLOSED ON SUNDAY"
"THE FEDVILLY"
CHEESEBURGER

DRINKS

WATER

$1.00

16 ounce water

SWEET TEA

$2.00

16 ounce sweet tea

UNSWEET TEA

$2.00

16 ounce unsweet tea

COKE

$2.00

16 ounce Coca-Cola

DIET COKE

$2.00

16 ounce Diet Coca-Cola

DR PEPPER

$2.00Out of stock

16 ounce Dr. Pepper

SUNDROP

$2.00

16 ounce bottle of Sundrop

DIET SUNDROP

$2.00

16 ounce bottle of Diet Sundrop

LEMONADE

$2.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.00

CUP OF ICE

$0.25

16 ounce cup of nugget ice

ORANGE FANTA

$2.00

16 ounce Orange Fanta

SPRITE

$2.00

16 ounce Sprite

COFFEE

$2.00

1/2 & 1/2 TEA

$2.00

16 ounce 1/2 sweet and 1/2 unsweet tea

PHILLY CHEESESTEAKS

"THE FEDVILLY"

"THE FEDVILLY"

$6.00

Chopped philly style STEAK with onions, peppers, mushrooms, white American cheese, Amoroso bread

"THE SOUTHEASTER"

"THE SOUTHEASTER"

$6.00

Chopped philly style STEAK served with onions, bacon, pickle, white American cheese on an Amoroso bread hoagie roll

"THE BLUE"

$6.00

Chopped philly style STEAK with onions & bleu cheese crumbles served on an Amoroso bread hoagie roll

"THE MOLINO"

"THE MOLINO"

$6.00

Chopped philly style STEAK with white American cheese served on an Amoroso bread hoagie roll

CHICKEN "THE FEDVILLY"

CHICKEN "THE FEDVILLY"

$6.00

Chopped philly style CHICKEN with onions, peppers, mushrooms, white American cheese, Amoroso bread

CHICKEN "THE SOUTHEASTER"

CHICKEN "THE SOUTHEASTER"

$6.00

Chopped philly style CHICKEN served with onions, bacon, pickle, white American cheese on an Amoroso bread hoagie roll

CHICKEN "THE BLUE"

CHICKEN "THE BLUE"

$6.00

Chopped philly style CHICKEN with onions & bleu cheese crumbles served on an Amoroso bread hoagie roll

CHICKEN "THE MOLINO"

CHICKEN "THE MOLINO"

$6.00

Chopped philly style CHICKEN with white American cheese served on an Amoroso bread hoagie roll

VEGGIE "THE FEDVILLY"

VEGGIE "THE FEDVILLY"

$6.00Out of stock

Chopped philly style VEGGIE BURGER with onions, peppers, mushrooms, white American cheese, Amoroso bread

VEGGIE "THE SOUTHEASTER"

$6.00Out of stock

Chopped philly style VEGGIE BURGER served with onions, bacon, pickle, white American cheese on an Amoroso bread hoagie roll

VEGGIE "THE BLUE"

$6.00Out of stock

Chopped philly style VEGGIE STYLE with onions & bleu cheese crumbles served on an Amoroso bread hoagie roll

VEGGIE "THE MOLINO"

$6.00Out of stock

Chopped philly style VEGGIE BURGER with white American cheese served on an Amoroso bread hoagie roll

SANDWICHES

"THE WALLY"

"THE WALLY"

$6.00

Hand battered fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, bacon, 'LOCAL' sauce, Amoroso bread

"CLOSED ON SUNDAY"

"CLOSED ON SUNDAY"

$4.50

Hand battered fried chicken, Hawaiian roll bun, pickles, honey mustard served on the side

"THE BUCKLEY FARM BRATWURST"

"THE BUCKLEY FARM BRATWURST"

$7.00

Jalapeno-cheddar bratwurst from our favorite local farm topped with sautéed green peppers, onions served on Amoroso bread

FRIED GREEN BLT

FRIED GREEN BLT

$6.00

Fried green tomato, lettuce, honey cured bacon, mayo, served on toasted sourdough bread

GRILLED PIMENTO CHEESE

GRILLED PIMENTO CHEESE

$4.00

House-made pimento cheese with toasted sourdough bread

CLASSIC GRILLED CHEESE

CLASSIC GRILLED CHEESE

$3.00

American white cheese served on toasted sourdough bread

CHICKEN SALAD

CHICKEN SALAD

$6.00

Served on croissant roll or bed of lettuce with shredded chicken, dried cranberries, celery, pecans, salt, pepper, mayo

TURKEY HOAGIE

TURKEY HOAGIE

$5.00

Four pieces of deli turkey, white American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, Amoroso bread, served with pickle spear on the side

HAM HOAGIE

HAM HOAGIE

$5.00

Four pieces of deli ham, white American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, Amoroso bread, served with pickle spear on the side

HAM & TURKEY HOAGIE

HAM & TURKEY HOAGIE

$5.00

Two pieces of deli ham, two pieces of deli turkey, white American cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, Amoroso bread, served with pickle spear on the side

BUFFALO CHICK

BUFFALO CHICK

$6.00

Hand battered chicken chopped & tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce, ranch, Amoroso bread

SHRIMP PO BOY

SHRIMP PO BOY

$7.00Out of stock

Hand battered fried shrimp. with "LOCAL" sauce, lettuce, Amoroso bread

BURGERS

HAMBURGER

HAMBURGER

$4.50

6 ounces of beef cooked to perfection served on a brioche bun. Add your fav condiments & veggies.

CHEESEBURGER

CHEESEBURGER

$5.00

6 ounces of beef cooked to perfection served with white American cheese on a brioche bun. Add your fav condiments & veggies.

LOCAL BURGER

LOCAL BURGER

$8.50

6 ounces of beef with house-made pimento cheese, honey cured bacon, fried green tomato, lettuce served on a toasted brioche bun

SURF & TURF BURGER

SURF & TURF BURGER

$8.50Out of stock

6 ounce beef burger with your choice of bleu cheese OR white American cheese, hand battered fried shrimp, toasted brioche bun

HAMBURGER HOAGIE

HAMBURGER HOAGIE

$4.50

6 ounces of beef cooked to perfection served on an Amoroso bread hoagie roll. Add your fav condiments & veggies.

CHEESEBURGER HOAGIE

CHEESEBURGER HOAGIE

$5.00

6 ounces of beef cooked to perfection with white American cheese served on an Amoroso bread hoagie roll. Add your fav condiments & veggies.

DOUBLE HAMBURGER

$6.50

TWO 6 ounces of beef cooked to perfection served on a brioche bun. Add your fav condiments & veggies.

DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER

DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER

$7.50

TWO 6 ounces of beef cooked to perfection served with white American cheese on a brioche bun. Add your fav condiments & veggies. (Ghost pepper chz is pictured)

DOUBLE VEGGIE HAMBURGER

$6.50Out of stock

TWO Veggie burger cooked to perfection on a toasted brioche bun. Add your fav condiments and veggies!

DOUBLE VEGGIE CHEESEBURGER

$7.50Out of stock

TWO Veggie burger cooked to perfection with white American cheese on a toasted brioche bun. Add your fav condiments and veggies!

VEGGIE HAMBURGER

$4.00Out of stock

Veggie burger cooked to perfection on a toasted brioche bun. Add your fav condiments and veggies!

VEGGIE CHEESEBURGER

$4.50Out of stock

Veggie burger cooked to perfection with white American cheese on a toasted brioche bun. Add your fav condiments and veggies!

SIDES & STARTERS

FRIES - SIDE

FRIES - SIDE

$2.00

lightly salted, shoestring French fries (side portion)

FRIES - BASKET

FRIES - BASKET

$3.00

lightly salted, shoestring French fries (basket portion)

SPF - Side

SPF - Side

$3.00

sweet potato waffle fries served with a side of honey for dipping (side portion)

SWEET POTATO FRIES - BASKET

SWEET POTATO FRIES - BASKET

$5.00

sweet potato waffle fries served with two sides of honey for dipping (basket portion) **side portion is pictured

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES - SIDE

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES - SIDE

$3.00

lightly battered fried green tomatoes served with a side of in-house made "LOCAL" sauce (side portion / approx. 3 tomatoes)

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES - BASKET

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES - BASKET

$5.00

lightly battered fried green tomatoes served with a side of in-house made "LOCAL" sauce (basket portion / approx. 5 tomatoes)

CHEESE FRIES - SIDE

CHEESE FRIES - SIDE

$4.00

lightly salted, shoestring French fries topped with warm, melted beer cheese (side portion)

CHEESE FRIES - BASKET

CHEESE FRIES - BASKET

$5.00

lightly salted, shoestring French fries topped with warm, melted beer cheese (basket portion)

BACON CHEESE FRIES - SIDE

BACON CHEESE FRIES - SIDE

$5.00

lightly salted, shoestring French fries topped with warm, melted beer cheese and chopped bacon (side portion)

BACON CHEESE FRIES - BASKET

BACON CHEESE FRIES - BASKET

$6.00

lightly salted, shoestring French fries topped with warm, melted beer cheese and chopped bacon (basket portion)

SEASONED FRIES - SIDE

SEASONED FRIES - SIDE

$2.50

light salted shoestring French fries topped with Harold's Hog Wash Dry Rub Seasoning.

SEASONED FRIES - BASKET

SEASONED FRIES - BASKET

$3.50

light salted shoestring French fries topped with Harold's Hog Wash Dry Rub Seasoning.

LOCAL SHRIMP

LOCAL SHRIMP

$9.00Out of stock

hand battered, lightly fried, touch of spice, topped with LOCAL" sauce served on a bed of lettuce

CHICKEN FINGERS (2 ct)

$3.00

two fried chicken fingers with your choice of dipping sauce

CHICKEN FINGERS (4 ct)

$6.00

four fried chicken fingers with your choice of dipping sauce

SIDE SALAD

$3.00

romaine, tomato, cucumber, croutons with your choice of dressing served on the side

TOAST

$1.00

Two slices of sourdough toast

SALADS

SIDE SALAD

$3.00

romaine, tomato, cucumber, croutons with your choice of dressing served on the side

DOUBLE SIDE SALAD

$6.00

romaine, tomato, cucumber, croutons with your choice of dressing served on the side

"THE FEDVILLY" SALAD

$6.00

Chopped philly style STEAK with onions, peppers, mushrooms, white American cheese, romaine lettuce

"THE SOUTHEASTER" SALAD

"THE SOUTHEASTER" SALAD

$6.00

Chopped philly style STEAK served with onions, bacon, pickle, white American cheese on romaine lettuce

"THE BLUE" SALAD

"THE BLUE" SALAD

$6.00

Chopped philly style STEAK with onions & bleu cheese crumbles served on romaine lettuce

"THE MOLINO" SALAD

$6.00

Chopped philly style STEAK with white American cheese served on romaine lettuce

CHICKEN "THE FEDVILLY" SALAD

CHICKEN "THE FEDVILLY" SALAD

$6.00

Chopped philly style CHICKEN with onions, peppers, mushrooms, white American cheese, romaine lettuce

CHICKEN "THE SOUTHEASTER" SALAD

CHICKEN "THE SOUTHEASTER" SALAD

$6.00

Chopped philly style CHICKEN served with onions, bacon, pickle, white American cheese on romaine lettuce

CHICKEN "THE BLUE" SALAD

$6.00

Chopped philly style CHICKEN with onions & bleu cheese crumbles served on romaine lettuce

CHICKEN "THE MOLINO" SALAD

$6.00

Chopped philly style CHICKEN with white American cheese served on romaine lettuce

VEGGIE "THE FEDVILLY" SALAD

$6.00Out of stock

Chopped philly style VEGGIE BURGER with onions, peppers, mushrooms, white American cheese, romaine lettuce

VEGGIE "THE SOUTHEASTER" SALAD

$6.00Out of stock

Chopped philly style VEGGIE BURGER served with onions, bacon, pickle, white American cheese on romaine lettuce

VEGGIE "THE BLUE" SALAD

$6.00Out of stock

Chopped philly style VEGGIE BURGER with onions & bleu cheese crumbles served on romaine lettuce

VEGGIE "THE MOLINO" SALAD

$6.00Out of stock

Chopped philly style VEGGIE BURGER with white American cheese served on romaine lettuce

FRY BASKETS

"THE SURF & TURF" FRY

"THE SURF & TURF" FRY

$8.50Out of stock

Chopped STEAK served with shrimp, LOCAL sauce served on a bed of lightly salted shoestring fries

CHICKEN "THE SURF & TURF" FRY

CHICKEN "THE SURF & TURF" FRY

$8.50Out of stock

Chopped CHICKEN served with shrimp, LOCAL sauce served on a bed of lightly salted shoestring fries

VEGGIE "THE SURF & TURF" FRY

$8.50Out of stock

Chopped VEGGIE BURGER served with shrimp, LOCAL sauce served on a bed of lightly salted shoestring fries

"THE FEDVILLY" FRY

"THE FEDVILLY" FRY

$6.50

Chopped STEAK served with grilled onions, pepper, mushrooms, white American served on a bed of lightly salted shoestring fries

CHICKEN "THE FEDVILLY" FRY

CHICKEN "THE FEDVILLY" FRY

$6.50

Chopped CHICKEN served with grilled onions, pepper, mushrooms, white American served on a bed of lightly salted shoestring fries

VEGGIE "THE FEDVILLY" FRY

$6.50Out of stock

Chopped VEGGIE BURGER served with grilled onions, pepper, mushrooms, white American served on a bed of lightly salted shoestring fries

"THE SOUTHEASTER" FRY

"THE SOUTHEASTER" FRY

$6.50

Chopped STEAK served with grilled onions, bacon, pickles served on a bed of lightly salted shoestring fries

CHICKEN "THE SOUTHEASTER" FRY

$6.50

Chopped CHICKEN served with grilled onions, bacon, pickles served on a bed of lightly salted shoestring fries

VEGGIE "THE SOUTHEASTER" FRY

$6.50Out of stock

Chopped VEGGIE served with grilled onions, bacon, pickles served on a bed of lightly salted shoestring fries

"THE BLUE" FRY

"THE BLUE" FRY

$6.50

Chopped STEAK served with onions, bleu cheese crumbles served on a bed of lightly salted shoestring fries

CHICKEN "THE BLUE" FRY

$6.50

Chopped CHICKEN served with onions, bleu cheese crumbles served on a bed of lightly salted shoestring fries

VEGGIE "THE BLUE" FRY

$6.50Out of stock

Chopped VEGGIE served with onions, bleu cheese crumbles served on a bed of lightly salted shoestring fries

"THE MOLINO" FRY

$6.50

Chopped STEAK served with white American cheese served on a bed of lightly salted shoestring fries

CHICKEN "THE MOLINO" FRY

$6.50

Chopped CHICKEN served with white American cheese served on a bed of lightly salted shoestring fries

VEGGIE "THE MOLINO" FRY

$6.50Out of stock

Chopped VEGGIE BURGER served with white American cheese served on a bed of lightly salted shoestring fries

LOCAL FAVS @ HOME

LOCAL PIMENTO CHEESE - 8OZ

LOCAL PIMENTO CHEESE - 8OZ

$3.25Out of stock

8oz container of house-made LOCAL pimento cheese **pictured is the 16 oz**

LOCAL PIMENTO CHEESE - 16OZ

LOCAL PIMENTO CHEESE - 16OZ

$6.50Out of stock

16oz container of house-made LOCAL pimento cheese

LOCAL CHICKEN SALAD - 8 OZ

LOCAL CHICKEN SALAD - 8 OZ

$8.00

8 ounce of LOCAL chicken salad made with dried cranberries, pecans, and celery - a local fav (not gluten free) **pictured is the 16 oz**

LOCAL CHICKEN SALAD - 16 OZ

LOCAL CHICKEN SALAD - 16 OZ

$15.00

16 ounce of LOCAL chicken salad made with dried cranberries, pecans, and celery - a local fav (not gluten free)

LOCAL SAUCE - 16 OZ

LOCAL SAUCE - 16 OZ

$5.00Out of stock

16 oz house made "local sauce"! made with a touch of spice & a whole lot of "local love"!

SOUPS & SWEETS

SOUP OF THE DAY!

$5.50

Updated 3.14.22 LOBSTER BISQUE ** Soup of the day rotates randomly and could change without notice.**

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$1.00

infamous & delicious - LOCAL chocolate chip cookies

THE LOCAL BAKERY

Everything at The Local Bakery is better than homemade....because it is JOEMADE! a third generation baker from New York!
CHOCOLATE PUDDING ECLAIR

CHOCOLATE PUDDING ECLAIR

$6.00Out of stock

Eclair filled with chocolate pudding and topped with cream cheese icing & chocolate shavings

CLASSIC CHOCOLATE ECLAIR

CLASSIC CHOCOLATE ECLAIR

$6.00

Chocolate topped ECLAIR filled with a creamy & fluffy custard middle. Better than homemade because it is JOEMADE! (Joe is a 3rd generation baker from NY)

RASPBERRY ECLAIR

RASPBERRY ECLAIR

$6.00Out of stock

Raspberry eclair filled with raspberry & cream cheese filling & topping! Better than homemade because it is #JoeMade (a 3rd generation baker from New York!)

CHOCOLATE RASPBERRY ECLAIR

CHOCOLATE RASPBERRY ECLAIR

$6.00

Raspberry eclair filled with raspberry & cream cheese filling! Topped with creamy chocolate! Better than homemade because it is #JoeMade (a 3rd generation baker from New York!)

STRAWBERRY ECLAIR

STRAWBERRY ECLAIR

$6.00Out of stock

Better than homemade because it is JOE MADE! (3rd generation baker) an eclair filled with homemade whipped cream & topped with strawberries!

CREAM MOUSSE PUFF

CREAM MOUSSE PUFF

$6.00Out of stock

Better than homemade because it is JOE MADE! (3rd generation baker) a puff filled with homemade whipped cream & powdered sugar!

MOCHA MOUSEE PUFF

MOCHA MOUSEE PUFF

$6.00Out of stock

A puff perfectly filled with mocha whipped cream! Better than homemade because it is #JoeMade (a 3rd generation baker from New York!)

FRESH BAKED CROISSANT

FRESH BAKED CROISSANT

$2.50

Better than homemade because it is JOE MADE! (3rd generation baker) baked to perfection croissant

LOCAL CHICKEN SALAD - 16 OZ

LOCAL CHICKEN SALAD - 16 OZ

$15.00

16 ounce of LOCAL chicken salad made with dried cranberries, pecans, and celery - a local fav (not gluten free)

LOCAL CHICKEN SALAD - 8 OZ

LOCAL CHICKEN SALAD - 8 OZ

$8.00

8 ounce of LOCAL chicken salad made with dried cranberries, pecans, and celery - a local fav (not gluten free)

LOCAL PIMENTO CHEESE - 16OZ

LOCAL PIMENTO CHEESE - 16OZ

$6.50

16oz container of house-made LOCAL pimento cheese

LOCAL PIMENTO CHEESE - 8OZ

LOCAL PIMENTO CHEESE - 8OZ

$3.25

8oz container of house-made LOCAL pimento cheese

THE LOCAL MERCH

"Where Everyone is a Local" merchandise!
ORANGE COOZIES

ORANGE COOZIES

$3.00

"WHERE EVERYONE IS A LOCAL" ORANGE COOZIE

GREEN COOZIES

GREEN COOZIES

$1.00

THE LOCAL CAFE GREEN COOZIE

ORANGE COLOR CHANGING CUP

ORANGE COLOR CHANGING CUP

$3.00

16 OUNCE cup that changes from transparent to ORANGE when a cold beverage is put in it! A fun way to enjoy any cold drink!

GREEN LONG SLEEVE SMALL

GREEN LONG SLEEVE SMALL

$25.00

SMALL - LONG SLEEVE GREEN "Where Everyone is a Local" t-shirt!

GREEN LONG SLEEVE MEDIUM

GREEN LONG SLEEVE MEDIUM

$25.00

MEDIUM - LONG SLEEVE GREEN "Where Everyone is a Local" t-shirt!

GREEN LONG SLEEVE LARGE

GREEN LONG SLEEVE LARGE

$17.50

LARGE - LONG SLEEVE GREEN "Where Everyone is a Local" t-shirt!

GREEN LONG SLEEVE X-LARGE

GREEN LONG SLEEVE X-LARGE

$25.00

X-LARGE | LONG SLEEVE GREEN "Where Everyone is a Local" t-shirt!

GREEN LONG SLEEVE XX-LARGE

GREEN LONG SLEEVE XX-LARGE

$27.00

XX-LARGE | LONG SLEEVE GREEN "Where Everyone is a Local" t-shirt!

GREEN LONG SLEEVE XXX-LARGE

GREEN LONG SLEEVE XXX-LARGE

$27.00

XXX-LARGE | LONG SLEEVE GREEN "Where Everyone is a Local" t-shirt!

GOLDEN TEE SMALL

GOLDEN TEE SMALL

$20.00

a stylish LOCAL tee - so soft & comfy! Bella Canvas brand.

GOLDEN TEE MEDIUM

GOLDEN TEE MEDIUM

$20.00

a stylish LOCAL tee - so soft & comfy! Bella Canvas brand.

GOLDEN TEE LARGE

GOLDEN TEE LARGE

$20.00

a stylish LOCAL tee - so soft & comfy! Bella Canvas brand.

GOLEEN TEE X-LARGE

GOLEEN TEE X-LARGE

$20.00

a stylish LOCAL tee - so soft & comfy! Bella Canvas brand.

GOLDEN TEE XX-LARGE

GOLDEN TEE XX-LARGE

$22.00

a stylish LOCAL tee - so soft & comfy! Bella Canvas brand.

GOLDEN TEE XXX-LARGE

GOLDEN TEE XXX-LARGE

$22.00

a stylish LOCAL tee - so soft & comfy! Bella Canvas brand.

BLUE O&W CHECKERED X-LARGE

BLUE O&W CHECKERED X-LARGE

$10.00
BLUE O&W CHECKERED XX-LARGE

BLUE O&W CHECKERED XX-LARGE

$10.00
GRAY O&W CHECKERED YOUTH LARGE

GRAY O&W CHECKERED YOUTH LARGE

$5.00
GRAY O&W CHECKERED YOUTH MEDIUM

GRAY O&W CHECKERED YOUTH MEDIUM

$5.00

FAYETTEVILLE MURAL MERCH

GREETINGS FROM FAYETTEVILLE MERCHANDISE! Mural is located at 201 Main Ave South Fayetteville, TN!
FAY MURAL POSTCARD

FAY MURAL POSTCARD

$1.00

Greetings from Fayetteville, TN POSTCARD. Mural is located at 201 Main Ave S Fayetteville, TN :)

FAY MURAL DECAL

FAY MURAL DECAL

$5.00

Greetings from Fayetteville Mural DECAL. Decal is approximately Mural is located at 201 Main S Fayetteville, TN :)

FAY MURAL COFEE MUG

FAY MURAL COFEE MUG

$12.00

Greetings from Fayetteville Mural COFFEE MUG. Mural is located at 201 Main Ave South Fayetteville, TN :)

FAY MURAL SMALL

FAY MURAL SMALL

$30.00

SMALL Greetings From Fayetteville MURAL t-shirt! Mural is located at 201 Main Ave S Fayetteville, TN :)

FAY MURAL MEDIUM

FAY MURAL MEDIUM

$15.00

MEDIUM Greetings From Fayetteville MURAL t-shirt! Mural is located at 201 Main Ave S Fayetteville, TN :)

FAY MURAL LARGE

FAY MURAL LARGE

$30.00

LARGE Greetings From Fayetteville MURAL t-shirt! Mural is located at 201 Main Ave S Fayetteville, TN :)

FAY MURAL X-LARGE

FAY MURAL X-LARGE

$30.00

X-LARGE Greetings From Fayetteville MURAL t-shirt! Mural is located at 201 Main Ave S Fayetteville, TN :)

FAY MURAL XX-LARGE

FAY MURAL XX-LARGE

$32.00

XX-LARGE Greetings From Fayetteville MURAL t-shirt! Mural is located at 201 Main Ave S Fayetteville, TN :)

FAY MURAL XXX-LARGE

FAY MURAL XXX-LARGE

$32.00

XXX-LARGE Greetings From Fayetteville MURAL t-shirt! Mural is located at 201 Main Ave S Fayetteville, TN :)

GIFT CARD ENVELOPE

GIFT CARD ENVELOPE

GIFT CARD ENVELOPE

$0.25

A Kraft paper gift cards holder! The perfect way to hold the perfect gift…. A gift card from The Local :) gift cards sold separately

SundayClosed
Monday9:50 am - 3:05 pm, 3:06 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:50 am - 3:05 pm, 3:06 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:50 am - 3:05 pm, 3:06 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:50 am - 3:05 pm, 3:06 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday9:50 am - 3:05 pm, 3:06 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:50 am - 3:05 pm, 3:06 pm - 9:00 pm
"Where Everyone is a Local!" Downtown Fayetteville www.whereeveryoneisalocal.com

