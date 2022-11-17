Whetstone Beer Co.

Diesel 'Stoner Can

$3.99

Combining the tartness of a sour, with the hoppy, fruity softness of an IPA, Diesel 'Stoner is a uniquely refreshing beer. Kettle soured and dry hopped with a blend of fruit forward and citrus hops, it combines the best of our favorite sour beers and our flagship Big 'Stoner New England Style IPA into something new and delicious.