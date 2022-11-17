Restaurant header imageView gallery

Whetstone Beer Co.

3,256 Reviews

$$

36 Bridge St

Brattleboro, VT 05301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Burger
Chicken Sandman
Midnight Poutine

Snack Car

For the full menu, please order at the bar.
Big Pickle

Big Pickle

$1.99

Giant (seriously), whole, house made, dill pickle.

Pub Chips

Pub Chips

$4.99

Thick cut, crispy pub chips served with our addictive 'Stoner Sauce.

Bread Shed Pretzel

Bread Shed Pretzel

$8.99

Hearty soft pretzel, custom made by the Breadshed, using our spent grain and served with our Stout Mustard.

Brewhouse Chili

$4.99+

This Beef based Chili will give you a hug from the inside! Made with roasted corn and kidneys beans, it's not too spicy, but just enough to take the chill off. Try it topped with our Cheddar Ale!

Vermont Cheddar Ale Soup

Vermont Cheddar Ale Soup

$4.99+

Vermont cheddar, rich cream and our Mug Life Amber Ale, combine to create our signature beer cheese soup. As featured in TIME magazine.

Fries

Regular French Fries

Regular French Fries

$5.99+

House Made Hand Cut French Fries

Station Fries

Station Fries

$6.99+

Our signature, hand-cut and fried potatoes, tossed with chive oil and fresh shredded Parmesan cheese.

Midnight Poutine

Midnight Poutine

$9.99

Best poutine south of the Canadian border! Our hand cut fries topped with beer battered, fried cheese curds and smothered in house killer gravy.

Signatures

Served on your choice of our Signature Challah or Pretzel bun and with your choice of side.
Whetstone Wings

Whetstone Wings

$11.99

Buffalo | Carolina BBQ | Sweet Thai Firecracker | Original BBQ | Station Style | Peach Bourbon BBQ. Served with blue cheese. (GF)

Tim's Awesome PB Burger

Tim's Awesome PB Burger

$16.99

1/2 lb beef burger, maple glazed smoked bacon, VT Cheddar, red onion, tomato and PEANUT BUTTER on our signature pretzel bun.

Chicken Sandman

Chicken Sandman

$16.99

Grilled chicken topped with VT cheddar, fried pickles and chipotle ranch aioli on our signature pretzel bun. (GFP)

Cali Supreme

$16.99

Mixed vegetable patty, with swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and avocado smash on our Signature Challah bun and with your choice of side.

Build Your Own

Create your own sandwich or salad
Build Your Own Burger

Build Your Own Burger

$14.99

Our Signature custom blend beef burger, with your choice of toppings and side.

Build Your Own Veggie Burger

Build Your Own Veggie Burger

$13.99

Vegan Veggie Burger, served with your choice of toppings and side.

Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast with your choice of toppings and side.

Build Your Own Salad

Build Your Own Salad

$8.99

Locally grown Mixed greens, tomatoes, bell peppers, organic carrot, cucumbers and your choice of dressing.

Build Your Own Fish Sandwich

$14.99

Beer battered, fried Codfish with your choice of toppings and side.

Build Your Own Hotdog

$8.99

1/4 Pound All beef Hotdog served on a split top Brioche bun with your choice of toppings and side.

Addons

Add-on Item

Want to get creative? Select this option and you can add almost anything we have in the kitchen to customize your order.

Specials

Fan favorite! Grilled VT Cheddar and cream cheese with maple glazed bacon and juicy, ripe tomatoes on toasted white bread with your choice of side. Can be made gluten free.

Chicken Noodle Soup

$5.99

Chicken Breast, Noodles, Vegetables in a homemade broth

Chili

$7.99+

Bowl of our fresh brewhouse chili. Beef and pork with a mild seven spice blend.

Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.99Out of stock

Tangy smoked BBQ Pulled Pork, braised in beer and smothered in coleslaw.

Crazy Happy Waitress

$14.99

Beer to Go

Born 2 Run Blood Orange Sour Ale Can

Born 2 Run Blood Orange Sour Ale Can

$3.99

A classic gose ale with a citrus twist, Born2Run is everything you want from an athletic beer: only 3.5% alc/vol, flavorful, refreshing, slightly tart and with just a touch of salt and coriander. This ale is kettle soured and fermented with the juice of ripe blood oranges for a perfect balance of sweet and tart. The perfect thirst-quencher.

Hot Ticket Pilsner Can

Hot Ticket Pilsner Can

$2.99

For Whetstone's version of this classic style, we relied on the rich, bready character of German-malted Pilsner malt and the subtle spiciness of Saaz hops. Unfiltered and super fresh, this beer is well-balanced and goes down smooth.

I'm Down Brown Ale Can

I'm Down Brown Ale Can

$2.99

Our brown ale is classic in style and packed with roasty, chocolatey flavor. Smooth and complex, this beer is decidedly malty yet with a well-balanced flavor profile.

Midnight 'Stoner Coconut Black IPA Can

Midnight 'Stoner Coconut Black IPA Can

$3.99

Midnight 'Stoner brings our Big 'Stoner over to the dark side. This Cascadian-style Vermont Dark Ale is brewed with a healthy dose of roasted malts yet is generously hopped to give it a distinctive, bold, dank aroma.

Mojo Workin' Coffee Beer Can

Mojo Workin' Coffee Beer Can

$2.99Out of stock

Brewed with our friends and neighbors at Mocha Joes Coffee Roasters, this delicious flavorful beer combines the character of our Amber with bold roasted dark coffee flavors.

Off the Rails IPA Can

Off the Rails IPA Can

$2.99

Off the Rails features generous East Coast style dry-hopping on top of a West Coast style IPA. All of the spirit of a delicious NIPA built on the complex flavors and slightly spicy characteristics of a more traditonal malt build, including carmel malt and rye.

Penguin Porter Can

Penguin Porter Can

$2.99

Our Penguin Porter has a mild sweetness balanced by the complex flavors of roasted malts and an early kettle addition to balance it all out. The result is a bold and robust porter that works well in every season.

Rug Life Amber Ale Can

Rug Life Amber Ale Can

$2.99

Our amber ale is full-flavored, carefully balanced, and easy-drinking, with a solid malty backbone and just the right amount of hops--pairs well with almost anything.

Updog Stout Can

Updog Stout Can

$2.99

What’s Updog? Our classic American stout. Roasted dark malts bring forward the flavors of dark chocolate and coffee, while maintaining a smooth, dry balance. Meanwhile a touch of Chai adds a perfectly complimentary subtle spicy character.

Weizen Guy Hefeweizen Can

Weizen Guy Hefeweizen Can

$2.99

Our Weizen Guy hefeweizen boasts complex flavors and aromas of banana, clove, and even bubblegum, delivering a rich, light, malty backbone and a careful hop balance for a delicious take on this traditional German style.

Whetstoner Session IPA Can

Whetstoner Session IPA Can

$2.99

Our bright and delicious Whetstoner session IPA has big aroma and flavor but is just 4.5% abv. It's the perfect beer for a thirst that needs quenching.

Big 'Stoner Can

Big 'Stoner Can

$3.99

With all late-addition hops and intense dry hopping, our dank Vermont double IPA is big, balanced, and delicious. The “big brother” of our flagship Whetstoner, Big 'Stoner packs a punch at 7.9% abv.

Gratitude To Go

$17.99
Diesel 'Stoner Can

Diesel 'Stoner Can

$3.99

Combining the tartness of a sour, with the hoppy, fruity softness of an IPA, Diesel 'Stoner is a uniquely refreshing beer. Kettle soured and dry hopped with a blend of fruit forward and citrus hops, it combines the best of our favorite sour beers and our flagship Big 'Stoner New England Style IPA into something new and delicious.

Leefenpeepen Can

Leefenpeepen Can

$3.99

Brewed in celebration of our favorite time of year. A time when crowds from all around the world visit Vermont to experience the beauty of the changing leaves. This classic Marzen style Oktoberfest is biscuity, malt forward, smooth and lagered for 6 weeks, giving it a crisp and clean finish The perfect accompaniment for your own leaf peeping.

Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Brewery and Cafe on the waterfront in downtown Brattleboro Vermont.

Website

Location

36 Bridge St, Brattleboro, VT 05301

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Hazel
orange starNo Reviews
75 Elliot St Brattleboro, VT 05301
View restaurantnext
River Garden - Marketplace
orange starNo Reviews
157 Main St Brattleboro, VT 05301
View restaurantnext
The Works Cafe - Brattleboro
orange star4.4 • 973
118 Main Street Brattleboro, VT 05301
View restaurantnext
A Vermont Table
orange star4.9 • 41
22 High St Brattleboro, VT 05301
View restaurantnext
Fire Arts Cafe & Bakery - 485 West River Road
orange starNo Reviews
485 West River Road Brattleboro, VT 05301
View restaurantnext
Artisan Restaurant, Tavern & Garden - Four Columns Inn
orange star4.9 • 506
21 West St Newfane, VT 05345
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Brattleboro

The Works Cafe - Brattleboro
orange star4.4 • 973
118 Main Street Brattleboro, VT 05301
View restaurantnext
A Vermont Table
orange star4.9 • 41
22 High St Brattleboro, VT 05301
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brattleboro
Keene
review star
Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)
Greenfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Peterborough
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Manchester Center
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Amherst
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Amherst
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Hadley
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Florence
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston