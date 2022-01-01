- Home
Whey Stationary Middletown
544 Main St
Middletown, CT 06457
Popular Items
GRILLED CHEESE
Avomelt
Barlow
Beefcake
Big Mak
Big Sal
Bluto
Briana
Buffalo Soldier
Caprese
Channing Tater
Cordon Bleu
Ella
With Brie, Prosciutto and Roasted Garlic Fig Jam. Perfectly salty and sweet
French Onion Grilled Cheese
Jalapeno Sunrise
Josh It Up
Monger
Mutt
Nola
Shorty
APPS
TOTS
MAC & CHEESE
DESSERT
SIDES
Side Bacon Mac
Side Cali tots
Side Cheese Sauce
Side Cheesy Bacon Tots
Side Chipotle Aioli
Side Chips
Side Dijonaisse
Side French Onion Tots
Side Garlic Aioli
Side Gravy
Side Greens
Side Guac
Side Loaded Potato Tots
Side of Mac N Cheese
Side Plain Sprouts
Side Poutine Tots
Side Ranch
Side Sour Cream
Side Tater Tots
Side Truffle Aioli
Side Truffle Tots
Side Whey Sauce
KIDS
Beer
Alvarium Cremo Bock
Alvarium Ecto Cooler 11 oz
Alvarium Phresh
Counter Weight Crucial Mass 11 oz
Counter weight headway
Lord Hobo Juice Lord
Outer Lights Juicy Bull$#!t
Spoke+Spy Cider
1911 Shandy Cider
Alvarium B-side
Alvarium blueberry raspberry
Alvarium Cremo Ale
Alvarium El Cabron
Alvarium Elevated
Alvarium Galactic Glued
Alvarium peach pear
Alvarium Regal Lager
Alvarium Sucker Punch'd
Back East Blackberry Berliner Weisse
Evil Twin If I Were A Sailor
FOC all cats grey in dark
FOC Box of Raining Cats
FOC brew beer in the street in the town of new haven
FOC Funky Dreamboat Belgian
FOC Jalapeno Jack
FOC Polydactyl
FOC QUADZILLA
FOC Walkabout Passion fruit Mango
H2Roads Meyer Lemon
H2Roads Passion Fruit
Hevvy mettul
Lasting Brass Endless Echo
Lawson's Sip of Sunshine
Sam Adams Love Conquers All
Skygazer Angel Colony
Skygazer Sour Crusher Pineapple
Skygazer Sour Crusher Strawberry
Skygazer watercolors guava pineapple
Spindrift half n half
Spindrift lime
Spindrift mango
Spindrift pineapple
Stowe Rose Cider
Thimble Island Rita
Tox Angels trumpet
Two Roads lil heaven 16 oz
Vizzy Peach Lemonade
Vizzy Raspberry Lemonade
Vizzy Strawberry Lemonade
Vizzy Watermelon Lemonade
Zero Gravity Conehead 16 oz
Zero Gravity Madonna 16 oz
Paulener Raddler
Wine
Chard Bogle
Chard Clos Du Bois
Pinot Grigio Can Crafters Union
Prosecco LaMarca
Riesling Wente
Sauv Blanc Kim Crawford
BTL Chard Bogle
BTL Chard Clos Du Bois
BTL Chard Kim Crawford
BTL Pinot Grigio Prophecy
BTL Pinot Grigio Sassi
BTL Riesling Blufield
BTL Sauv Blanc Clifford Bay
Malbec Kaiken
Pinot Noir Satori
Red Blend Troublemaker
Syrah Cusumano
Tempranillo Campo Viejo Rioja
Cab Sav Prophecy
Pinot Noir Prophecy
Storypoint Pinot Noir
Chianit
BTL Cab Sauv Ravenswood
BTL Malbec Kaiken
BTL Merlot Columbia Crest
BTL Pinot Noir Sartori
BTL Red Blend Troublemaker
BTL Syrah Cuscumano
BTL Tempranillo Campo Viejo
BTL Pinot Noir Prophecy
BTL Cab Sav Phrophecy
Dark Horse Rose Bubbles
Dark Horse Brut Bubbles
Crafter's union rose
Crafters Union Red Blend
Dark Horse Pinot Grigio
Dark Horse Pinot Noir
Dark Horse Rose
Dark House Sauvignon Blanc
Francis Coppola chardonnay
Freak Show
Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc
Sangria
Sofia Rose
Fountain Sodas
Coffee
Avery's Soda
Milk
Tshirt
WATER
GRILLED CHEESE
Monger
Our signature 5 cheese blend
Afterburn
Our signature 5 cheese blend, Bacon, Jalapenos, Scallions and crumbled blue cheese finished with Franks Red Hot
Avomelt
Our signature 5 cheese blend, bacon, guacamole and our creamy chipotle
Barlow
Big Mak
Big Sal
Our signature 5 cheese blend with prosciutto, roasted red peppers and roasted garlic aioli
Bluto
Our signature 5 cheese blend, crispy fried chicken tenters, pickles and our signature Whey Sauce
Briana
Our signature 5 cheese blend, crispy fried artichoke hearts, and our house-made spinach artichoke dip
Buffalo Soldier
Our signature 5 cheese blend, crispy fried chicken tenders, house-made ranch dressing, finished with crumbled blue cheese and scallions
Caprese
Our signature 5 cheese blend, fresh local mozzarella, tomato slices and basil pesto
Channing Tater
Our signature 5 cheese blend, bacon, tater tots, sour cream and scallions inside the sandwich!!
Cordon Bleu
Our signature 5 cheese blend, crispy fried chicken tenders, ham and our house-made dijonnaise
Ella
With Brie, Prosciutto and Roasted Garlic Fig Jam. Perfectly salty and sweet
French Onion
Josh It Up
Our signature 5 cheese blend, ham, sliced tomato and roasted garlic aioli
Mutt
Our signature 5 cheese blend, bacon, house-made cheese sauce finished with potato sticks
Nola
Our signature 5 cheese blend, Spicy Andouille Sausage, Jalapenos and our Creamy Chipotle
Shorty
Our signature 5 cheese blend, braised short rib, caramelized onions and roasted garlic aioli
Beefcake
Monger mix, Beef Burger Patty, caramelized onions, pickles and whole grain mustard
APPS
Bruffalos
Crispy fried brussel sprouts tossed in our buffalo sauce and finished with crumbled blue cheese and bacon
Spinach-Artichoke Dip (NO PRETZEL)
House-made spinach artichoke dip covered with our signature 5 cheese blend, baked and served with house-fried chips
Buffalo Chicken Dip (NO PRETZEL)
House-made buffalo chicken dip covered with our signature 5 cheese blend, baked and served with house-fried chips
PRETZEL Spinach Artichoke Dip
House-made spinach artichoke dip stuffed and baked inside a giant pretzel, served with house-fried chips
PRETZEL Buffalo Chicken Dip
House-made buffalo chicken dip stuffed and baked inside a giant pretzel, served with house-fried chips
PRETZEL Dip Duo
House-made buffalo chicken and our spinach artichoke dip, stuffed inside a giant pretzel and covered with our signature 5 cheese blend, baked and served with house-fried chips
"Bae"Corn Sprouts
Fried brussel sprouts and roasted butternut squash tossed with pecan, bacon and balsamic drizzle
Fried Cheese Curds
Pickle Fries
Fried dill pickle fried served with garlic aioli
Corn Dog Nuggets (12)
A dozen mini corn dog nuggets served with whole grain mustard and creamy chipotle
SOUP
SALADS
Big Sal-Ad
Field greens mixed with roasted red peppers, prosciutto, whole roasted garlic cloves and finished with our house-made fire cider vinaigrette
Black and Bleu
Mixed field greens with poached black misson figs, crumbled blue cheese, pecans and house-made balsamic vinaigrette
BLT Salad
Field greens, Bacon, Tomato tossed in our ranch dressing and served a top a bacon and cheese soft pretzel
Caprese Salad
Field greens, fresh mozzarella, tomato, roasted red peppers and balsamic vinaigrette
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Field greens, buffalo chicken tenders, blue cheese crumbles, scallions and ranch dressing
MAC & CHEESE
Bacon Mac
Our classic mac and cheese made with our house-made cheese sauce and cavatappi pasta
Buffalo Chicken Mac
Plain Mac
Short Rib Mac
Veggie Mac
Creole Mac
Cavatappi pasta with our home made cheese sauce tossed with andouille sausage, jalapeno and cajun seasoning
SIDES
KIDS
Thanksgiving Outreach
Christmas Outreach
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
544 Main St, Middletown, CT 06457