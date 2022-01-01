Restaurant header imageView gallery

Whey Stationary Middletown

review star

No reviews yet

544 Main St

Middletown, CT 06457

Popular Items

Avery's Birch Beer
Side Greens
Josh It Up

GRILLED CHEESE

Avomelt

$12.00

Barlow

$10.00

Beefcake

$13.00

Big Mak

$12.00

Big Sal

$12.00

Bluto

$13.00

Briana

$11.00

Buffalo Soldier

$13.00

Caprese

$10.00

Channing Tater

$12.00

Cordon Bleu

$13.00

Ella

$12.00

With Brie, Prosciutto and Roasted Garlic Fig Jam. Perfectly salty and sweet

French Onion Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Jalapeno Sunrise

$13.00

Josh It Up

$12.00

Monger

$9.00

Mutt

$11.00

Nola

$12.00

Shorty

$14.00

APPS

"BAE"CORN SPROUTS

$8.00

Bruffalos

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip (NO PRETZEL)

$10.00

Corn Dog App

$9.00

Dip Duo CROCK

$10.00

Dip Duo PRETZEL

$12.00

Fried Cheese Curds

$9.00

Pickle Fries

$9.00

PRETZEL Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.00

PRETZEL Spinach Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Spinach-Artichoke Dip (NO PRETZEL)

$9.00

TOTS

Cali Tots

$9.00

Cheesy Bacon Tots

$8.00

French Onion Tots

$9.00

Just Cheesy Tots

$8.00

Loaded Potato Tots

$9.00

Plain tots

$7.00

Poutine Tots

$11.00

Truffle Tots

$9.00

GREENS

Big Sal-Ad

$10.00

Black and Bleu

$9.00

Caprese Salad

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.00

MAC & CHEESE

Bacon Mac

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$12.00

Creole Mac

$12.00

Plain Mac

$8.00

Short Rib Mac

$13.00

Veggie Mac

$10.00

SOUP

Tomato Basil Soup

$3.00

DESSERT

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Cognac pumpkin cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Ice Cream Sandwich

$3.50Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Limoncello Cake

$7.00

Peanut Butter Blitz

$7.00

Snickers Pie

$7.00

SIDES

Side Bacon Mac

$5.50

Side Cali tots

$4.50

Side Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Side Cheesy Bacon Tots

$4.00

Side Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Side Chips

$2.50

Side Dijonaisse

$0.50

Side French Onion Tots

$4.50

Side Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Side Gravy

$0.50Out of stock

Side Greens

$3.50

Side Guac

$1.50

Side Loaded Potato Tots

$4.50

Side of Mac N Cheese

$4.50

Side Plain Sprouts

$5.00

Side Poutine Tots

$4.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Tater Tots

$4.00

Side Truffle Aioli

$0.50

Side Truffle Tots

$4.00

Side Whey Sauce

$0.50

KIDS

Hot Dog

$5.00Out of stock

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kid's Gooey Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Kids Corn Dogs

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese Strips

$6.00

FORKIT FOWARD

Afterburn

$12.00

Avomelt

$12.00

Barlow

$12.00

Big Sal

$12.00

Briana

$12.00

Caprese

$12.00

Channing Tater

$12.00

Cordon Bleu

$12.00

Croque Monsieur

$12.00

Croquet Madame

$12.00

Ella

$12.00

French Onion

$12.00

Josh It Up

$12.00

Monger

$12.00

Mutt

$12.00

Nola

$12.00

Shorty

$12.00

Big Mak

$12.00

Truffle Shuffle

$12.00

Bluto

$12.00

Buffalo Soldier

$12.00

Beer

Alvarium Cremo Bock

$7.00

Alvarium Ecto Cooler 11 oz

$7.00

Alvarium Phresh

$8.00

Counter Weight Crucial Mass 11 oz

$7.00

Counter weight headway

$5.00

Lord Hobo Juice Lord

$8.00

Outer Lights Juicy Bull$#!t

$8.00

Spoke+Spy Cider

$8.00

1911 Shandy Cider

$7.00

Alvarium B-side

$6.00

Alvarium blueberry raspberry

$4.00

Alvarium Cremo Ale

$6.00

Alvarium El Cabron

$5.00

Alvarium Elevated

$8.00

Alvarium Galactic Glued

$7.00

Alvarium peach pear

$4.00

Alvarium Regal Lager

$5.00

Alvarium Sucker Punch'd

$8.00

Back East Blackberry Berliner Weisse

$6.00

Evil Twin If I Were A Sailor

$8.00

FOC all cats grey in dark

$8.00

FOC Box of Raining Cats

$7.00Out of stock

FOC brew beer in the street in the town of new haven

$9.00

FOC Funky Dreamboat Belgian

$6.00

FOC Jalapeno Jack

$6.00

FOC Polydactyl

$8.00

FOC QUADZILLA

$7.00

FOC Walkabout Passion fruit Mango

$8.00

H2Roads Meyer Lemon

$4.00

H2Roads Passion Fruit

$4.00Out of stock

Hevvy mettul

$7.00

Lasting Brass Endless Echo

$6.00

Lawson's Sip of Sunshine

$9.00

Sam Adams Love Conquers All

$4.00

Skygazer Angel Colony

$9.00

Skygazer Sour Crusher Pineapple

$7.00

Skygazer Sour Crusher Strawberry

$7.00

Skygazer watercolors guava pineapple

$10.00Out of stock

Spindrift half n half

$4.00

Spindrift lime

$4.00

Spindrift mango

$4.00

Spindrift pineapple

$4.00

Stowe Rose Cider

$8.00

Thimble Island Rita

$7.00

Tox Angels trumpet

$9.00

Two Roads lil heaven 16 oz

$5.00

Vizzy Peach Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock

Vizzy Raspberry Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock

Vizzy Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock

Vizzy Watermelon Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock

Zero Gravity Conehead 16 oz

$6.00

Zero Gravity Madonna 16 oz

$8.00

Paulener Raddler

$3.00Out of stock

Wine

Chard Bogle

$7.00Out of stock

Chard Clos Du Bois

$8.00Out of stock

Pinot Grigio Can Crafters Union

$8.00Out of stock

Prosecco LaMarca

$7.00Out of stock

Riesling Wente

$8.00Out of stock

Sauv Blanc Kim Crawford

$9.00Out of stock

BTL Chard Bogle

$24.00Out of stock

BTL Chard Clos Du Bois

$27.00Out of stock

BTL Chard Kim Crawford

$29.00

BTL Pinot Grigio Prophecy

$27.00Out of stock

BTL Pinot Grigio Sassi

$22.00Out of stock

BTL Riesling Blufield

$23.00Out of stock

BTL Sauv Blanc Clifford Bay

$25.00Out of stock

Malbec Kaiken

$9.00Out of stock

Pinot Noir Satori

$7.00Out of stock

Red Blend Troublemaker

$8.00Out of stock

Syrah Cusumano

$8.00Out of stock

Tempranillo Campo Viejo Rioja

$7.00Out of stock

Cab Sav Prophecy

$8.00Out of stock

Pinot Noir Prophecy

$8.00Out of stock

Storypoint Pinot Noir

$8.00Out of stock

Chianit

$8.00Out of stock

BTL Cab Sauv Ravenswood

$29.00

BTL Malbec Kaiken

$29.00

BTL Merlot Columbia Crest

$28.00

BTL Pinot Noir Sartori

$28.00

BTL Red Blend Troublemaker

$29.00

BTL Syrah Cuscumano

$22.00

BTL Tempranillo Campo Viejo

$22.00

BTL Pinot Noir Prophecy

$27.00

BTL Cab Sav Phrophecy

$27.00

Dark Horse Rose Bubbles

$9.00

Dark Horse Brut Bubbles

$9.00

Crafter's union rose

$9.00

Crafters Union Red Blend

$8.00

Dark Horse Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Dark Horse Pinot Noir

$9.00

Dark Horse Rose

$9.00

Dark House Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Francis Coppola chardonnay

$8.00

Freak Show

$8.00Out of stock

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Sangria

$7.00Out of stock

Sofia Rose

$8.00

Fountain Sodas

Juice Box

$2.00

Coca Cola

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Dr Pepper

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Seltzer

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Iced tea

$2.49

Arnold palmer

$2.49

Coffee

French Press

$5.00

Avery's Soda

Avery's Birch Beer

$2.75+

Avery's Black Cherry

$2.75+

Avery's Cream Soda

$2.75+

Avery's Grape

$2.75+

Avery's Orange

$2.75+Out of stock

Avery's Root Beer

$2.75+

Avery's Toxic Slime

$2.75+

Avery's Unicorn Yack

$2.75+

Avery's Zombie Brain Juice

$2.75+

Averys Monster Mucas

$2.75+

Ginger Ale

$2.75+

GINGER BEER

$2.75+

Milk

One Size

$2.00

Tshirt

T Shirt

$20.00

WATER

WATER

WATER w/Lemon

Employee Shift Meal

$3 Shift Meal

$3.00

GRILLED CHEESE

Monger

$10.00

Our signature 5 cheese blend

Afterburn

$13.00

Our signature 5 cheese blend, Bacon, Jalapenos, Scallions and crumbled blue cheese finished with Franks Red Hot

Avomelt

$12.00

Our signature 5 cheese blend, bacon, guacamole and our creamy chipotle

Barlow

$11.00

Big Mak

$13.00Out of stock

Big Sal

$13.00

Our signature 5 cheese blend with prosciutto, roasted red peppers and roasted garlic aioli

Bluto

$14.00

Our signature 5 cheese blend, crispy fried chicken tenters, pickles and our signature Whey Sauce

Briana

$12.00

Our signature 5 cheese blend, crispy fried artichoke hearts, and our house-made spinach artichoke dip

Buffalo Soldier

$14.00

Our signature 5 cheese blend, crispy fried chicken tenders, house-made ranch dressing, finished with crumbled blue cheese and scallions

Caprese

$12.00

Our signature 5 cheese blend, fresh local mozzarella, tomato slices and basil pesto

Channing Tater

$12.00

Our signature 5 cheese blend, bacon, tater tots, sour cream and scallions inside the sandwich!!

Cordon Bleu

$14.00

Our signature 5 cheese blend, crispy fried chicken tenders, ham and our house-made dijonnaise

Ella

$12.00

With Brie, Prosciutto and Roasted Garlic Fig Jam. Perfectly salty and sweet

French Onion

$12.00

Josh It Up

$13.00

Our signature 5 cheese blend, ham, sliced tomato and roasted garlic aioli

Mutt

$12.00

Our signature 5 cheese blend, bacon, house-made cheese sauce finished with potato sticks

Nola

$13.00

Our signature 5 cheese blend, Spicy Andouille Sausage, Jalapenos and our Creamy Chipotle

Shorty

$15.00Out of stock

Our signature 5 cheese blend, braised short rib, caramelized onions and roasted garlic aioli

Beefcake

$15.00

Monger mix, Beef Burger Patty, caramelized onions, pickles and whole grain mustard

APPS

Bruffalos

$10.00

Crispy fried brussel sprouts tossed in our buffalo sauce and finished with crumbled blue cheese and bacon

Spinach-Artichoke Dip (NO PRETZEL)

$11.00

House-made spinach artichoke dip covered with our signature 5 cheese blend, baked and served with house-fried chips

Buffalo Chicken Dip (NO PRETZEL)

$12.00

House-made buffalo chicken dip covered with our signature 5 cheese blend, baked and served with house-fried chips

PRETZEL Spinach Artichoke Dip

$13.00

House-made spinach artichoke dip stuffed and baked inside a giant pretzel, served with house-fried chips

PRETZEL Buffalo Chicken Dip

$14.00

House-made buffalo chicken dip stuffed and baked inside a giant pretzel, served with house-fried chips

PRETZEL Dip Duo

$12.00

House-made buffalo chicken and our spinach artichoke dip, stuffed inside a giant pretzel and covered with our signature 5 cheese blend, baked and served with house-fried chips

"Bae"Corn Sprouts

$11.00

Fried brussel sprouts and roasted butternut squash tossed with pecan, bacon and balsamic drizzle

Fried Cheese Curds

$11.00

Pickle Fries

$11.00

Fried dill pickle fried served with garlic aioli

Corn Dog Nuggets (12)

$10.00

A dozen mini corn dog nuggets served with whole grain mustard and creamy chipotle

SOUP

Tomato Basil Bisque

$6.50

Our take on a classic, tomato soup with a generous amount of basil pesto mixed in

French Onion Soup

$6.50Out of stock

SALADS

Big Sal-Ad

$12.00

Field greens mixed with roasted red peppers, prosciutto, whole roasted garlic cloves and finished with our house-made fire cider vinaigrette

Black and Bleu

$11.00

Mixed field greens with poached black misson figs, crumbled blue cheese, pecans and house-made balsamic vinaigrette

BLT Salad

$11.00Out of stock

Field greens, Bacon, Tomato tossed in our ranch dressing and served a top a bacon and cheese soft pretzel

Caprese Salad

$11.00

Field greens, fresh mozzarella, tomato, roasted red peppers and balsamic vinaigrette

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.00

Field greens, buffalo chicken tenders, blue cheese crumbles, scallions and ranch dressing

MAC & CHEESE

Bacon Mac

$12.00

Our classic mac and cheese made with our house-made cheese sauce and cavatappi pasta

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$14.00

Plain Mac

$10.00

Short Rib Mac

$15.00Out of stock

Veggie Mac

$12.00

Creole Mac

$14.00

Cavatappi pasta with our home made cheese sauce tossed with andouille sausage, jalapeno and cajun seasoning

SIDES

Side Chips

$3.00

Side Procuitto

$3.00

Side of Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Side Pesto

$3.00

Side Greens

$4.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Tater Tots

$3.00

Side Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Side Cheesy Bacon Tots

$5.00

Side Cali tots

$5.00

Side Loaded Potato Tots

$5.00

KIDS

Kids Grilled Cheese Fingers

$7.00

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Kid's Cheesy Tots

$6.00

Kid's Gooey Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Kid's Short Rib

$9.00Out of stock

Kid's Hot Dog

$6.00Out of stock

Drinks

Coca-Cola

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.50

DESSERT

Snickers Pie

$8.00

Limoncello Cake

$8.00

Peanut Butter Blitz

$8.00

Bag Tax

Bag Tax

$0.10

No Bag

Thanksgiving Outreach

$5 Thanksgiving

$5.00

$10 Thanksgiving

$10.00

$25 Thanksgiving

$25.00

$50 Thanksgiving

$50.00

$100 Thanksgiving

$100.00

Christmas Outreach

$5 Christmas Eve

$5.00

$10 Christmas Eve

$10.00

$25 Christmas Eve

$25.00

$50 Christmas Eve

$50.00

$100 Christmas Eve

$100.00

Fork It Forward

$5 FIF

$5.00

$10 FIF

$10.00

$15 FIF

$15.00

$25 FIF

$25.00

$50 FIF

$50.00
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

544 Main St, Middletown, CT 06457

Directions

Gallery
Whey Stationary image
Whey Stationary image

