Whidbey Coffee 18 - Anacortes Whidbey Coffee 18 - Anacortes
92 Reviews
$
1120 Commercial Ave
Anacortes, WA 98211
Order Again
Drinks
96oz TO GO Container
$18.95
Americano
$2.90+
Apple Cider
$2.90+
Breve
$4.20+
Cappuccino
$3.95+
Chai Tea
$4.40+
Chaider
$4.50+
Dark Chocolate Mocha
$5.15+
Drip
$2.35+
Employee 1.50 drink
$1.50
Espresso
$1.25
Frozen Mocha
$4.25+
Hot Cocoa
$3.30+
Hot Water
$0.46+
Ice Water
$0.46+
Latte
$3.95+
London Fog
$4.25+
Macchiato
$3.95+
Matcha Steamer
$4.40+
Miro Tea
$3.60+
Mocha
$4.35+
Mocha Breve
$4.70+
SF Choc Mocha
$5.25+
SF Wh Choc Mocha
$5.25+
Starburst
$3.75+
Steam Milk
$3.00+
White Mocha
$4.55+
White Mocha Breve
$5.50+
z 2.75 Frozen Mocha Special
$2.75
Cold & Blended Drinks
1/2 lemonade 1/2 tea
$3.30+
Blended Chai
$4.75+
Bottled Kombucha
$4.25
Cold brew concentrate
$4.10+
Cold Brew Iced Coffee
$3.00+
Cold foam/Cold Brew
$3.55+
Cream Frappe
$4.75+
Employee Redbull Spritzer
$3.25
Espresso Shake
$4.75+
Italian Soda
$3.10+
Italian Spritzer
$3.10+
Lemonade
$3.10+
Lemonade Spritzer
$3.75+
Lotus Blossom
$4.65+
Lotus Blue Spritzer
$3.95+
Lotus Diet
$3.95+
Lotus Pink Spritzer
$3.95+
Lotus Purple
$3.95+
Lotus White Spritzer
$3.95+
Matcha Green Tea Frappe
$4.75+
Moka Loca
$4.25+
Nitro
$3.75+
Nitro w/ Cold foam
$4.50+
Red Bull Spritzer Double
$8.00
Red Bull Spritzer Large
$7.25
Redbull Spritzer Regular
$5.00+
Shake
$4.10+
Smoothie
$4.75+
Surfed up Safari
$4.95+
Assorted Bottle Drinks
Apple Juice
$1.75
Bottled Kombucha
$4.50
Diet Pepsi
$2.50
Dr. Pepper
$2.50
IZZE
$2.50
IZZE Can
$1.75
Kombucha bottle
$4.50
Nitro cold brew can
$4.00
Nitro cold brew can 4 pack
$12.99
Nitro cold brew can 4 pack BOGO
$12.99
Nitro cold brew can BOGO
$3.75
Orange Juice
$1.75
Pepsi
$2.50
Red Bull 12oz can
$5.50
Red Bull 8oz can
$3.25
Sierra Mist
$2.50
Water
$1.75
Bulk Coffee
Baked Goods
Ave Brownie
$4.40
Ave Lemon bar
$4.40
Choc PB Bar
$3.75
Chocolate Brownie
$3.75
Chocolate toffee walnut bar
$3.75
Chocolate truffle bar
$3.75
Lemon Finales Bar
$3.75
Lemon oatmeal bar
$3.75
Lemon strawberry bars
$4.00
Mocha Bars
$3.75
Peppermint brownie cheesecake bar
$4.00
Praline Bar
$3.75
Pumpkin Bar
$4.00
Raspberry Bar
$3.75
Rice Krispies
$3.75
Rice Krispies Specialty
$3.75
Romance Bars
$4.00
Special Bar
$4.00
White Choc Mac Bar
$4.00
Banana Bread
$3.75
Blueberry Van Bread
$3.75
Carrot Bread
$3.75
Choc Banana Bread
$3.75
Choc Orange Bread
$3.75
Coffee Cake bread
$3.75
Cranberry Bread
$3.75
Double Choc Bread
$3.75
Lemon Citrus Bread
$3.75
Mandarin Bread
$3.75
Marble Bread
$3.75
Pumpkin Bread
$3.75
Specialty Bread
$3.75
Yogurt Mandrin Bread
$3.75
Zucchini Bread
$3.75
Apple coffee cake
$3.75
Carrot cake
$5.50
Chocolate Bundt cake
$4.50
Chocolate Fudge Cake
$5.50
Coffee cake
$3.75
Lemon Bundt cake
$4.50
Wht Chocolate coconut cake
$5.50
Wildberry Coffee Cake
$3.75
Ave Pumpkin Cookie
$3.30
Ave Salted Choc cookie
$3.85
Ave Walnut Cookie
$3.30
Breakfast Cookie
$2.50
Fresh baked Choc Chip Cookie
$2.75
Fresh baked Peanut Butter Cookie
$2.75
Lemon Cookie
$2.75
Macaroons Cookie
$2.15
Molasses Cookie
$2.50
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
$2.50
Pink Cookie
$2.75
Royale
$2.50
Sable
$2.25
Skagit Bakery Chocolate Chip
$2.50
Skagit Bakery Peanut butter
$2.50
Snicker Doodle Cookie
$2.50
5B Brownies
$6.00
5B Bundt Cake
$6.25
5B Carmelita bar
$6.25
5B Carrot Cupcake
$7.50
5B Chocolate bar
$6.25
5B chocolate chip cookie
$4.50
5B Chocolate crakle cookie
$4.50
5B Chocolate PB Bar
$6.25
5B Cran almond biscotti
$4.50
5B Hand Pies
$9.00
5B Honey Cream Cookie
$4.50
5B Italian Lemon
$7.50
5B Lemon Shortbread
$6.25
5B Lemon Ginger Cookie
$4.50
5B Peanut Butter Kiss
$4.50
5B Pinwheels
$7.00
5B Pumpkin Muffin
$7.50
5B Snickerdoodle cookie
$4.50
5B Whoopie Pie
$8.50
FA Blueberry muffin
$5.49
FA Choc chip cookie
$4.99
FA Choc muffin
$5.49
FA PB Choc chip cookie
$4.99
FA PB Joy bar
$4.99
FA Poppyseed muffin
$5.49
GF Biscotti
$3.99
UGLI Bars
$6.25
Apple Muffin
$3.00
Blackberry Muffin
$3.00
Blueberry Muffin
$3.00
Choc Chip Muffin
$3.00
Cranberry Orange Muffin
$3.25
Honey Bran Muffin
$3.00
Poppyseed Muffin
$3.00
Pumpkin Muffin
$3.25
Triple berry muffin
$3.00
Almond croissant
$4.25
Apple Walnut Roll
$4.50
Ave Blackberry Danish
$4.40
Ave Pesto Goat Cheese Twist
$6.25
Avenue Cinnamon Roll
$4.25
Barrel
$4.00
Chocolate croissant
$4.25
Croissant
$3.75
Peach Croissant
$4.00
Pecan Roll
$4.25
Seasonal Croissant
$4.25
Wheat Cinnamon Roll
$4.25
Ave Blueberry Scone
$3.99
Ave Raspberry Scone
$3.99
Blueberry Scone
$3.50
Marionberry Scone
$3.50
Pumpkin Scone
$3.85
Raspberry Scone
$3.50
Seasonal Scone
$3.85
White Choc Raspberry Scone
$3.85
Breakfast
ADD CRM CHZ
$0.90
Apple
$1.50
Bacon Breakfast Burrito
$6.00
Bagel
$2.25
Breakfast Bagel Sandwich
$5.25
BUTTER
$0.46
Croissant
$3.25
Croissant Sandwich
$6.00
English Muffin
$2.00
English Muffin Sandwich
$5.00
Extra Cheese
$1.25
Extra Egg
$1.25
Extra Meat
$1.25
OATMEAL
$4.75
PARFAIT
$6.00
Peanut Butter
$0.75
Peanut butter snack pack
$4.50
Protein Pack
$7.25
SALSA
$0.46
Sausage Breakfast Burrito
$6.00
Speciality BAGEL
$2.50
Specialty Breakfast Sandwich
$5.50
5B breakfast sandwich
$7.00
FA PB joy bar
$5.00
FA Cookies
$4.50
FA Muffins
$6.00
FA scones
$6.00
Lunch
Dinner
Promo & staff
Merch
Beanie Hat
$19.99
LG French Press
$34.95
Miro Tea Black Canister
$13.95
Miro Tea Green canister
$18.95
Note Book
$19.99
SM French Press
$24.95
Stainless Press
$32.95
Sticker large
$2.49
Sweatshirt
$44.99
T-Shirt
$19.99
Tea Cup/ infuser
$11.95
Tea Mug Dancing leaves
$20.99
Tea Pot
$35.99
Tea Pot for 1
$21.99
Tea Press
$18.95
Teaspoon
$5.95
Torani Flavor Bottle
$10.00
Tote Bag
$12.99
Trucker Hat
$22.99
Whidbey Socks
$11.99
16oz IIced Cup $12.99
$12.99
20oz Ice Cup $15.99
$15.99
Austin 16ozTravel mug
$28.99
Austin 20oz travel mug
$30.99
Cayman travel mug
$27.99
Cece Mug
$25.99
Ceramic Travel Mug
$22.99
Ceramic travel w/puzzle
$34.99
Cork ceramic mug
$16.99
Explorer
$29.99
Fall ceramic mugs/ sunflower/pumpkin
$12.99
Frost tumbler
$27.99
Gala
$26.99
Glass cold brew cups
$10.99
Glass tumbler w/straw
$25.99
Iced Straw / Lids
$2.99
Nexus 16oz
$28.99
Nexus 20oz
$31.99
Petal Tumbler
$28.99
Rotondo Ceramic mug leaves are falling
$13.99
Sunset Hill Mug
$25.99
Ventura Ceramic mug
$12.99
Whidbey Ceramic Mug
$12.99
1.5oz Choc Espresso Bean
$2.99
Asst Nuts
$2.99
Biscotti Two Pack
$2.99
Bobby Sue's Nut mix
$2.49
Classic Shortbread
$5.99
Fall candy sticks
$3.99
Gummie sour kittens
$7.49
Hammond lollies
$3.49
Hammond snack packs
$7.49
Hammonds Chocolate bar
$3.99
Hammonds peanut butter cup
$4.49
Licorice/sour candy
$5.99
Myntz
$3.49
Off the Farm GF bar
$3.99
Popcorn
$5.99
Single oreo
$1.50
Single pretzel rods
$1.50
Single pretzel twists
$1.50
Skull Candy
$5.99
Soft Peanut Brittle
$7.49
Spider/Apple Silly seeds
$2.99
Spokandy Autum Candy Bar
$4.99
Spokandy Caramels
$3.99
Spokandy Choc PB Fudge
$3.99
Sunny seeds
$3.99
Taffy
$2.75
Toffee Popcorn
$6.99
Certified Evergreen Christmas Mug
$12.99
Evergreen Travel Ceramic
$22.99
Evergreen Wine Glass
$21.99
Hammond Candy Canes
$4.49
Hammond Chocolate Bombs
$13.99
Hammond Chocolate Spoons
$4.25
Hammond Gummie trees
$7.99
Hammond Pepp Choc Bars
$3.99
Hammond pepp puff/straw candy
$7.99
Hammond popcorn
$5.99
Nougat Bars
$2.99
Peppermint Straws/Asiago straws
$5.99
SJ Carmel pretzel rods
$7.99
SJ cookies n cream snowman
$14.99
SJ Peppermint bark
$7.99
SJ White choc oreo pack
$10.99
Spokandy choc bars
$5.25
Spokandy truck truffles
$8.99
Stonewall Batter Bowl Kit
$54.99
Stonewall Candle
$20.99
Stonewall Classic Jam
$12.99
Stonewall Jam tree
$20.99
Stonewall Pepper jelly collection
$15.49
Stonewall Winter Candle set
$45.99
Sugar Sin Gummies
$6.99
Taffy bags
$8.99
Too Good mulling spices
$5.99
Too Good Skillet Set
$11.99
Too Good Snowman Hot chocolate
$6.99
V Cedar Stone Warm & Cozy mug
$14.99
V Eros Tree cup
$28.99
V Frost owl mug
$27.99
V Petal tree mug
$29.99
Attributes and Amenities
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Drive-Thru
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1120 Commercial Ave, Anacortes, WA 98211
Gallery
