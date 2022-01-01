Whidbey Coffee 18 - Anacortes Whidbey Coffee 18 - Anacortes

  • Home
92 Reviews

$

1120 Commercial Ave

Anacortes, WA 98211

Drinks

96oz TO GO Container

$18.95

Americano

$2.90+

Apple Cider

$2.90+

Breve

$4.20+

Cappuccino

$3.95+

Chai Tea

$4.40+

Chaider

$4.50+

Dark Chocolate Mocha

$5.15+

Drip

$2.35+

Employee 1.50 drink

$1.50

Espresso

$1.25

Frozen Mocha

$4.25+

Hot Cocoa

$3.30+

Hot Water

$0.46+

Ice Water

$0.46+

Latte

$3.95+

London Fog

$4.25+

Macchiato

$3.95+

Matcha Steamer

$4.40+

Miro Tea

$3.60+

Mocha

$4.35+

Mocha Breve

$4.70+

SF Choc Mocha

$5.25+

SF Wh Choc Mocha

$5.25+

Starburst

$3.75+

Steam Milk

$3.00+

White Mocha

$4.55+

White Mocha Breve

$5.50+

z 2.75 Frozen Mocha Special

$2.75

Cold & Blended Drinks

1/2 lemonade 1/2 tea

$3.30+

Blended Chai

$4.75+

Bottled Kombucha

$4.25

Cold brew concentrate

$4.10+

Cold Brew Iced Coffee

$3.00+

Cold foam/Cold Brew

$3.55+

Cream Frappe

$4.75+

Employee Redbull Spritzer

$3.25

Espresso Shake

$4.75+

Italian Soda

$3.10+

Italian Spritzer

$3.10+

Lemonade

$3.10+

Lemonade Spritzer

$3.75+

Lotus Blossom

$4.65+

Lotus Blue Spritzer

$3.95+

Lotus Diet

$3.95+

Lotus Pink Spritzer

$3.95+

Lotus Purple

$3.95+

Lotus White Spritzer

$3.95+

Matcha Green Tea Frappe

$4.75+

Moka Loca

$4.25+

Nitro

$3.75+

Nitro w/ Cold foam

$4.50+

Red Bull Spritzer Double

$8.00

Red Bull Spritzer Large

$7.25

Redbull Spritzer Regular

$5.00+

Shake

$4.10+

Smoothie

$4.75+

Surfed up Safari

$4.95+

Assorted Bottle Drinks

Apple Juice

$1.75

Bottled Kombucha

$4.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

IZZE

$2.50

IZZE Can

$1.75

Kombucha bottle

$4.50

Nitro cold brew can

$4.00

Nitro cold brew can 4 pack

$12.99

Nitro cold brew can 4 pack BOGO

$12.99

Nitro cold brew can BOGO

$3.75

Orange Juice

$1.75

Pepsi

$2.50

Red Bull 12oz can

$5.50

Red Bull 8oz can

$3.25

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Water

$1.75

Bulk Coffee

2.25oz Package

$1.99

5lb bulk coffee

$58.60

Employee Benefit Coffee

F-Roast Bean

$12.99

F-Roast Drip

$12.99

Founder Bean

$12.99

Founder Drip

$12.99

Holiday Blend

$15.99

Single Serve 12 Count Packages

$11.99

Steeped 3 pack

$5.99

Wake Up Drip

$12.99

Whidbey Bean

$12.99

Whidbey Decaf

$12.99

Whidbey Drip

$12.99

Baked Goods

Ave Brownie

$4.40

Ave Lemon bar

$4.40

Choc PB Bar

$3.75

Chocolate Brownie

$3.75

Chocolate toffee walnut bar

$3.75

Chocolate truffle bar

$3.75

Lemon Finales Bar

$3.75

Lemon oatmeal bar

$3.75

Lemon strawberry bars

$4.00

Mocha Bars

$3.75

Peppermint brownie cheesecake bar

$4.00

Praline Bar

$3.75

Pumpkin Bar

$4.00

Raspberry Bar

$3.75

Rice Krispies

$3.75

Rice Krispies Specialty

$3.75

Romance Bars

$4.00

Special Bar

$4.00

White Choc Mac Bar

$4.00

Banana Bread

$3.75

Blueberry Van Bread

$3.75

Carrot Bread

$3.75

Choc Banana Bread

$3.75

Choc Orange Bread

$3.75

Coffee Cake bread

$3.75

Cranberry Bread

$3.75

Double Choc Bread

$3.75

Lemon Citrus Bread

$3.75

Mandarin Bread

$3.75

Marble Bread

$3.75

Pumpkin Bread

$3.75

Specialty Bread

$3.75

Yogurt Mandrin Bread

$3.75

Zucchini Bread

$3.75

Apple coffee cake

$3.75

Carrot cake

$5.50

Chocolate Bundt cake

$4.50

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$5.50

Coffee cake

$3.75

Lemon Bundt cake

$4.50

Wht Chocolate coconut cake

$5.50

Wildberry Coffee Cake

$3.75

Ave Pumpkin Cookie

$3.30

Ave Salted Choc cookie

$3.85

Ave Walnut Cookie

$3.30

Breakfast Cookie

$2.50

Fresh baked Choc Chip Cookie

$2.75

Fresh baked Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.75

Lemon Cookie

$2.75

Macaroons Cookie

$2.15

Molasses Cookie

$2.50

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.50

Pink Cookie

$2.75

Royale

$2.50

Sable

$2.25

Skagit Bakery Chocolate Chip

$2.50

Skagit Bakery Peanut butter

$2.50

Snicker Doodle Cookie

$2.50

5B Brownies

$6.00

5B Bundt Cake

$6.25

5B Carmelita bar

$6.25

5B Carrot Cupcake

$7.50

5B Chocolate bar

$6.25

5B chocolate chip cookie

$4.50

5B Chocolate crakle cookie

$4.50

5B Chocolate PB Bar

$6.25

5B Cran almond biscotti

$4.50

5B Hand Pies

$9.00

5B Honey Cream Cookie

$4.50

5B Italian Lemon

$7.50

5B Lemon Shortbread

$6.25

5B Lemon Ginger Cookie

$4.50

5B Peanut Butter Kiss

$4.50

5B Pinwheels

$7.00

5B Pumpkin Muffin

$7.50

5B Snickerdoodle cookie

$4.50

5B Whoopie Pie

$8.50

FA Blueberry muffin

$5.49

FA Choc chip cookie

$4.99

FA Choc muffin

$5.49

FA PB Choc chip cookie

$4.99

FA PB Joy bar

$4.99

FA Poppyseed muffin

$5.49

GF Biscotti

$3.99

UGLI Bars

$6.25

Apple Muffin

$3.00

Blackberry Muffin

$3.00

Blueberry Muffin

$3.00

Choc Chip Muffin

$3.00

Cranberry Orange Muffin

$3.25

Honey Bran Muffin

$3.00

Poppyseed Muffin

$3.00

Pumpkin Muffin

$3.25

Triple berry muffin

$3.00

Almond croissant

$4.25

Apple Walnut Roll

$4.50

Ave Blackberry Danish

$4.40

Ave Pesto Goat Cheese Twist

$6.25

Avenue Cinnamon Roll

$4.25

Barrel

$4.00

Chocolate croissant

$4.25

Croissant

$3.75

Peach Croissant

$4.00

Pecan Roll

$4.25

Seasonal Croissant

$4.25

Wheat Cinnamon Roll

$4.25

Ave Blueberry Scone

$3.99

Ave Raspberry Scone

$3.99

Blueberry Scone

$3.50

Marionberry Scone

$3.50

Pumpkin Scone

$3.85

Raspberry Scone

$3.50

Seasonal Scone

$3.85

White Choc Raspberry Scone

$3.85

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$5.25

Choclate Eclair

$5.25

Rustic Apple Tart

$6.25

Straw Rub Bar

$4.25

Breakfast

ADD CRM CHZ

$0.90

Apple

$1.50

Bacon Breakfast Burrito

$6.00

Bagel

$2.25

Breakfast Bagel Sandwich

$5.25

BUTTER

$0.46

Croissant

$3.25

Croissant Sandwich

$6.00

English Muffin

$2.00

English Muffin Sandwich

$5.00

Extra Cheese

$1.25

Extra Egg

$1.25

Extra Meat

$1.25

OATMEAL

$4.75

PARFAIT

$6.00

Peanut Butter

$0.75

Peanut butter snack pack

$4.50

Protein Pack

$7.25

SALSA

$0.46

Sausage Breakfast Burrito

$6.00

Speciality BAGEL

$2.50

Specialty Breakfast Sandwich

$5.50

5B breakfast sandwich

$7.00

FA PB joy bar

$5.00

FA Cookies

$4.50

FA Muffins

$6.00

FA scones

$6.00

Lunch

Hummus Pack

$6.00

Dinner

Beef Heater

$7.75

BLT Sandwich

$7.25

California Wrap

$7.25

Chicken Wrap

$6.25

Egg Salad Wrap

$7.25

French Dip

$7.99

Greek Wrap

$6.25

Ham & Cheese

$7.25

Ham & Cini

$7.75

Santa Fe Wrap

$7.25

Tuna Wrap

$6.25

Very Veggie

$7.25

Promo & staff

Cherry Limeade

$3.50+

Minus 25 Cents

-$0.25

Minus 35 Cents

-$0.35

Minus 50 Cents

-$0.50

Staff Crew sweatshirt

$24.00

Staff Full zip sweatshirt

$26.00

Staff Hat

$15.00

Staff T-shirt

$11.00

Cranberry Delight Latte

$4.70+

Holiday Lotus Spritzer

$4.65+

Valencia Berry Mocha

$5.25+

Gift card promo

-$10.01

Merch

Beanie Hat

$19.99

LG French Press

$34.95

Miro Tea Black Canister

$13.95

Miro Tea Green canister

$18.95

Note Book

$19.99

SM French Press

$24.95

Stainless Press

$32.95

Sticker large

$2.49

Sweatshirt

$44.99

T-Shirt

$19.99

Tea Cup/ infuser

$11.95

Tea Mug Dancing leaves

$20.99

Tea Pot

$35.99

Tea Pot for 1

$21.99

Tea Press

$18.95

Teaspoon

$5.95

Torani Flavor Bottle

$10.00

Tote Bag

$12.99

Trucker Hat

$22.99

Whidbey Socks

$11.99

16oz IIced Cup $12.99

$12.99

20oz Ice Cup $15.99

$15.99

Austin 16ozTravel mug

$28.99

Austin 20oz travel mug

$30.99

Cayman travel mug

$27.99

Cece Mug

$25.99

Ceramic Travel Mug

$22.99

Ceramic travel w/puzzle

$34.99

Cork ceramic mug

$16.99

Explorer

$29.99

Fall ceramic mugs/ sunflower/pumpkin

$12.99

Frost tumbler

$27.99

Gala

$26.99

Glass cold brew cups

$10.99

Glass tumbler w/straw

$25.99

Iced Straw / Lids

$2.99

Nexus 16oz

$28.99

Nexus 20oz

$31.99

Petal Tumbler

$28.99

Rotondo Ceramic mug leaves are falling

$13.99

Sunset Hill Mug

$25.99

Ventura Ceramic mug

$12.99

Whidbey Ceramic Mug

$12.99

1.5oz Choc Espresso Bean

$2.99

Asst Nuts

$2.99

Biscotti Two Pack

$2.99

Bobby Sue's Nut mix

$2.49

Classic Shortbread

$5.99

Fall candy sticks

$3.99

Gummie sour kittens

$7.49

Hammond lollies

$3.49

Hammond snack packs

$7.49

Hammonds Chocolate bar

$3.99

Hammonds peanut butter cup

$4.49

Licorice/sour candy

$5.99

Myntz

$3.49

Off the Farm GF bar

$3.99

Popcorn

$5.99

Single oreo

$1.50

Single pretzel rods

$1.50

Single pretzel twists

$1.50

Skull Candy

$5.99

Soft Peanut Brittle

$7.49

Spider/Apple Silly seeds

$2.99

Spokandy Autum Candy Bar

$4.99

Spokandy Caramels

$3.99

Spokandy Choc PB Fudge

$3.99

Sunny seeds

$3.99

Taffy

$2.75

Toffee Popcorn

$6.99

Certified Evergreen Christmas Mug

$12.99

Evergreen Travel Ceramic

$22.99

Evergreen Wine Glass

$21.99

Hammond Candy Canes

$4.49

Hammond Chocolate Bombs

$13.99

Hammond Chocolate Spoons

$4.25

Hammond Gummie trees

$7.99

Hammond Pepp Choc Bars

$3.99

Hammond pepp puff/straw candy

$7.99

Hammond popcorn

$5.99

Nougat Bars

$2.99

Peppermint Straws/Asiago straws

$5.99

SJ Carmel pretzel rods

$7.99

SJ cookies n cream snowman

$14.99

SJ Peppermint bark

$7.99

SJ White choc oreo pack

$10.99

Spokandy choc bars

$5.25

Spokandy truck truffles

$8.99

Stonewall Batter Bowl Kit

$54.99

Stonewall Candle

$20.99

Stonewall Classic Jam

$12.99

Stonewall Jam tree

$20.99

Stonewall Pepper jelly collection

$15.49

Stonewall Winter Candle set

$45.99

Sugar Sin Gummies

$6.99

Taffy bags

$8.99

Too Good mulling spices

$5.99

Too Good Skillet Set

$11.99

Too Good Snowman Hot chocolate

$6.99

V Cedar Stone Warm & Cozy mug

$14.99

V Eros Tree cup

$28.99

V Frost owl mug

$27.99

V Petal tree mug

$29.99
