Whidbey Coffee - 19 - Courtyard - NEW #19-Courtyard-New
12309 NE 128th St
Kirkland, WA 98034
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Drinks
- Americano$3.00+
- Apple Cider$3.00+
- Breve$4.30+
- Cappuccino$4.05+
- Chai Tea$4.50+
- Chaider$4.60+
- Dark choc Mocha Breve$5.60+
- Dark Chocolate Mocha$5.25+
- Drip$2.45+
- Employee 1.50 drink$1.50
- Espresso$1.25
- Frozen Mocha$4.35+
- Hot Cocoa$3.40+
- Hot Water$0.46+
- Ice Water$0.46+
- Latte$4.05+
- London Fog$4.35+
- Macchiato$4.05+
- Matcha Steamer$4.50+
- Miro Tea$3.70+
- Mocha$4.45+
- Mocha Breve$4.80+
- SF Choc Mocha$5.25+
- SF Dark Choc Mocha Breve$5.60+
- SF Wh Choc Mocha$5.25+
- SF White Choc Mocha Breve$5.60+
- Starburst$3.85+
- Steam Milk$3.00+
- White Mocha$5.25+
- White Mocha Breve$5.60+
- z 2.75 Frozen Mocha Special$2.75
Cold & Blended Drinks
- 1/2 lemonade 1/2 tea$3.40+
- Blended Chai$4.85+
- Cold brew concentrate$4.20+
- Cold Brew Iced Coffee$3.10+
- Cold foam/Cold Brew$3.65+
- Cream Frappe$4.75+
- Employee Redbull Spritzer$3.25
- Espresso Shake$4.85+
- Frappe$4.75+
- Italian Soda$3.20+
- Italian Spritzer$3.20+
- Lemonade$3.20+
- Lemonade Spritzer$3.85+
- Lotus Blossom$4.75+
- Lotus$4.05+
- Matcha Green Tea Frappe$4.85+
- Moka Loca$4.35+
- Nitro$3.85+
- Nitro w/ Cold foam$4.60+
- Red Bull Spritzer Double$8.00
- Red Bull Spritzer Large$7.25
- Redbull Spritzer Regular$5.00+
- Shake$4.20+
- Smoothie$4.85+
- Surfed up Safari$5.05+
Assorted Bottle Drinks
- Apple Juice - Treetop$2.00
- Coke$2.50
- Coke - Diet$2.50
- Coke - Mexican$3.25
- Kombucha bottle$4.50
- Nitro cold brew can$4.00
- Nitro cold brew can 4 pack$12.99
- Orange Juice - Treetop$2.50
- Orange Juice - Tropicana$3.25
- Red Bull 12oz can$5.50
- Red Bull 8oz can$3.25
- Sparkling Apple Juice - Martinelli$2.50
- Sparkling Fruit Drink - Martinelli$2.00
- Sparkling Fruit Drink - San Pellegrino$2.25
- Sparkling Water - LaCroix$1.25
- Sparkling Water - San Pellegrino$2.00
- Water$2.25
- Water - Specialty (Fuji, Smartwater 20oz)$3.00
Bulk Coffee
- 2.25oz Package$1.99
- 5lb bulk coffee$65.00
- Employee Benefit Coffee
- F-Roast Bean$12.99
- F-Roast Drip$12.99
- Founder Bean$12.99
- Founder Drip$12.99
- Holiday Blend$15.99
- Single Serve 12 Count Packages$11.99
- Steeped 3 pack$5.99
- Wake Up Drip$12.99
- Whidbey Bean$12.99
- Whidbey Decaf$12.99
- Whidbey Drip$12.99
- Vides Estate$14.99
Baked Goods
- Ave Brownie$4.75
- Ave Lemon bar$4.75
- Ave Raspberry Bar$4.75
- Choc PB Bar$4.25
- Chocolate Brownie$4.25
- Chocolate toffee walnut bar$4.25
- Chocolate Toffee Walnut Bar$4.50
- Chocolate truffle bar$4.25
- Lemon curd on shortbread$5.00
- Lemon oatmeal bar$4.25
- Lemon strawberry bars$4.50
- Mint Cheesecake Oreo Bar$4.75
- Mocha Bars$4.50
- Oatmeal Choc Walnut Bar$4.25
- Oatmeal Coconut Raisin Bar$4.25
- Pecan Bar$4.25
- Peppermint brownie cheesecake bar$4.75
- Praline Fudge Brownie$4.25
- Pumpkin Cheesecake Bar$4.50
- Raspberry Bar$4.25
- Rice Krispies$4.50
- Rice Krispies Specialty$4.75
- Romance Bars$4.75
- Special Bar$4.75
- White Choc Mac Bar$4.50
- Banana Walnut Bread$4.00
- Blueberry Van Bread$4.00
- Cappuccino Bread$4.00
- Carrot Bread$4.00
- Choc Banana Bread$4.00
- Choc Orange Bread$4.00
- Coffee Cake bread$4.00
- Cranberry Vanilla Bread$4.00
- Double Choc Bread$4.00
- Eggnog Bread$4.00
- Gingerbread w/ Icing$4.00
- Lemon Citrus Bread$4.00
- Lemon Poppyseed Bread$4.00
- Marble Bread$4.00
- Pumpkin Pecan Choc Chip Bread$4.00
- Specialty Bread$4.00
- Vanilla Almond Bread$4.00
- Vanilla Poundcake$4.00
- Yogurt Mandarin Bread$4.00
- Zucchini Walnut Bread$4.00
- Carrot Cake$6.00
- Chocolate Fudge Cake$6.00
- Churro Bites$4.00
- Cinnamon Apple Coffee Cake$4.25
- Lemon Bundt Cake$4.50
- Lemon Coconut Coffee Cake$4.25
- Sourcream Walnut Coffee Cake$4.25
- Wht Chocolate Coconut Cake$6.00
- Wht Chocolate Coconut Coffee Cake$4.25
- Wildberry Coffee Cake$4.25
- Ave Pumpkin Cookie$3.85
- Ave Salted Choc cookie$4.00
- Ave thumbprint cookie$3.85
- Ave Walnut Cookie$3.85
- Breakfast Cookie$2.50
- Fresh baked Choc Chip Cookie$2.75
- Fresh baked Peanut Butter Cookie$2.75
- Lemon Cookie$2.75
- Macaroons Cookie$2.15
- Molasses Cookie$2.50
- Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$2.50
- Peppermint Cookie$3.00
- Pink Cookie$2.75
- Royale$2.50
- Sable$2.25
- Skagit Bakery Chocolate Chip$2.50
- Skagit Bakery Peanut butter$2.50
- Snicker Doodle Cookie$2.50
- 5B bread pudding$7.99
- 5B Brownie Bomb Macaroon$7.50
- 5B Brownies$7.50
- 5B Bundt Cake$7.99
- 5B Calzone sausage$11.99
- 5B Carmelita bar$7.50
- 5B Carrot Cupcake$7.99
- 5B Chocolate bar$6.25
- 5B chocolate chip cookie$4.75
- 5B Chocolate crakle cookie$4.75
- 5B Chocolate PB Bar$6.25
- 5B cinnamon roll$7.99
- 5B Cran almond biscotti$4.75
- 5B Hand Pies$9.99
- 5B Honey Cream Cookie$4.75
- 5B Italian Lemon$9.00
- 5B Lemon Ginger Cookie$4.75
- 5B Lemon Shortbread$7.50
- 5B Lemon Zinger$4.70
- 5B Oatmeal cookie$4.75
- 5B Oatmeal Scotchie$4.70
- 5B Peanut Butter Kiss$4.75
- 5B Pecan Shortbread$7.50
- 5B Pinwheels$7.99
- 5B Pumpkin Muffin$7.99
- 5B Quiche$13.50
- 5B Snickerdoodle cookie$4.75
- 5B Trail Cookie$6.50
- 5B Whoopie Pie$8.99
- FA Blueberry muffin$5.49
- FA Choc chip cookie$4.99
- FA Choc muffin$5.49
- FA PB Choc chip cookie$4.99
- FA PB Joy bar$4.99
- FA Poppyseed muffin$5.49
- GF Biscotti$4.75
- UGLI Bars$7.50
- Ave GF Bun$2.70
- Apple Muffin$3.25
- Blueberry Muffin$3.25
- Choc Chip Muffin$3.25
- Cranberry Orange Muffin$3.50
- Honey Bran Muffin$3.25
- Lemon Blueberry muffin$3.75
- Poppyseed Muffin$3.25
- Pumpkin Muffin$3.50
- Triple berry muffin$3.25
- Almond croissant$4.25
- Apple Walnut Roll$5.50
- Ave Blackberry Danish$4.85
- Ave Cinnamon Twist$4.50
- Ave Flavored Croissant$4.85
- Ave Pesto Goat Cheese Twist$6.90
- Ave Plain Croissant$4.25
- Avenue Cinnamon Roll$4.60
- Barrel- Apple$4.00
- Barrel-cherry$5.25
- Barrel-Raspberry$5.50
- Chocolate croissant$4.25
- Croissant$3.75
- Peach Croissant$4.00
- Pecan Roll$4.25
- Seasonal Croissant$4.25
- Wheat Cinnamon Roll$5.50
- Ave Blueberry Scone$4.50
- Ave Raspberry Scone$4.50
- Blueberry Scone$3.50
- Marionberry Scone$3.50
- Pumpkin Scone$3.85
- Raspberry Scone$3.50
- Seasonal Scone$3.85
- White Choc Raspberry Scone$3.85
- Caramel Apple Scone$3.85
- Bread - Apricot Brioche$6.00
- Bread - Cream Cheese Raspberry Brioche$6.40
- Cinnamon Roll$5.60
- Croissant - Apple$5.60
- Croissant - Chocolate$5.60
- Croissant - Fresh Fruit Cream Cheese$6.00
- Croissant - Ham & Provolone$6.30
- Croissant - Pesto Tomato$6.30
- Croissant - Plain$4.50
- Croissant - Raspberry$5.60
- Croissant - Spinach & Feta$6.60
- Croissant - Strawberry$5.60
- Croissant - Twice Baked Almond$6.30
- Croissant - Twice Baked Pistachio$7.80
- Danish - Cheese$5.60
- Danish - Cheese w/ Fruit$6.30
- GF-Marionberry Bread$3.00
- Pastry - Sausage Cheddar$8.00
- Quiche - Lorraine$8.80
- Quiche - Veggie$8.80
- Strudel - Peach Caramel$6.70
- Turnover - Apple$5.60
Breakfast
- ADD CRM CHZ$0.90
- Bacon Cheddar Breakfast Bagel$6.00
- Bagel$2.25
- Breakfast Bagel Sandwich$5.25
- BREAKFAST BURRITO$6.00
- BUTTER$0.46
- Egg$2.00
- GF Bacon Breakfast Sand$6.00
- GF Sausage Breakfast Sand$6.00
- JAM$0.46
- OATMEAL$4.75
- PARFAIT$6.00
- Protein Pack$7.25
- Add SALSA$0.46
- Saus & pep EM bfast sand$5.25
- Snack Pack Grapes$5.00
- Special Promo Breakfast$6.25
- Speciality BAGEL$2.50
- Specialty Bagel Sandwich$5.50
- Veggie Breakfast Sand$5.00
- Quiche$6.81