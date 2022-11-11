Whidbey Doughnuts - Bayview Corner
5603 Bayview Rd
Langley, WA 98260
Doughnuts, [NO SPECIAL ORDERS]
???Mystery Dozen????
[No special orders] 13 doughnuts of our choosing. 1/2 off.
Single Doughnut (mixed) ~ selection subject to availability
[No special orders] Donut selection can me made upon pickup of order.
1/2 Dozen Doughnuts (mixed) ~ selection subject to availability
[No special orders] Donut selection can me made upon pickup of order.
Dozen Doughnuts (mixed) ~ selection subject to availability
[No special orders] Donut selection can me made upon pickup of order.
Cinnamon Roll
[No special orders]
Apple Fritter
[No special orders]
Maple Bar
[No special orders]
Breakfast (online) - Served 'Til 2PM
BREAKFAST SANDWICH with MEAT (Served until 2PM)
Served on our homemade doughnut bread with egg, cheese (choice of cheddar, Swiss, American or mozzarella) and your choice of bacon, ham or sausage. Pictured with avocado (extra charge).
BREAKFAST SANDWICH without MEAT (Served until 2PM)
Served on our homemade doughnut bread with egg and cheese (choice of cheddar, Swiss, American or mozzarella).
EGGS, MEAT & POTATOES (Served until 2PM)
your choice of bacon or sausage served alongside our breakfast potatoes and a grilled doughnut
EGGS AND POTATOES (Served until 2PM)
Served with a grilled doughnut
HASH & EGGS (Served until 2PM)
Slow-cooked corned beef is tossed with russet potatoes and fresh veggies then grilled and served alongside your toast of choice and eggs prepared the way you like 'em.
1 EGG prepared any style (Served until 2PM)
2 EGGS prepared any style (Served until 2PM)
HOUSE OMELETTE (Served until 2PM)
3 Eggs with Pancetta, green onions and Gruyere.
BUILD YOUR OWN OMELETTE (Served until 2PM)
DOUGHNUT FRENCH TOAST (Served until 2PM)
Made with glazed doughnuts; served with whipped butter and grade A amber syrup
HOTCAKES (3) (Served until 2PM)
Served with whipped butter and grade A amber syrup.
HOTCAKES (2) (Served until 2PM)
Served with whipped butter and grade A amber syrup.
HOTCAKE (1) (Served until 2PM)
Served with whipped butter and grade A amber syrup.
WAFFLE (Served until 2PM)
With whipped butter and grade A amber syrup
GRANOLA served with fresh fruit and kefir (Served until 2PM)
SIDE ORDER BREAKFAST POTATOES
SIDE OF FRUIT
SIDE OF TOAST
SIDE OF BACON
SIDE OF HAM
SIDE OF SAUSAGE
SiIDE OF HASH
SIDE OF GRANOLA
Extra 100% Grade A Amber Maple Syrup
Soup/Salad (online) After 11AM
Soup (bowl)
Soup (cup)
House Salad (after 11am)
Green-leaf lettuce, mixed greens, roasted beets, chopped tomatoes, pickled onions, roasted pecans and goat cheese drizzled with our house citrus vinaigrette.
Chop Salad (Large) after 11am
Our adaptation of the iconic Seattle classic – Romaine lettuce, salami, chicken, mozzarella, basil and tomatoes are all chopped and tossed with garbanzo beans and balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Chop Salad (Small) after 11am
Caesar Salad (Large) after 11am
Homemade croutons resting atop crisp romaine tossed in a creamy dressing, adorned with shaved parmesan.
Caesar Salad (Small) after 11am
Homemade croutons resting atop crisp romaine tossed in a creamy dressing, adorned with shaved parmesan.
Small Mixed Greens (after 11am)
Sandwiches (online) After 11AM
🥓 B.L.T. 🥓
On sourdough toast – with mayo and served with French fries
🐔 Fried Chicken Sandwich (after 11am) 🐔
"Double-dredged" deep-fried chicken strips served on our homemade roll – accompanied by lettuce, tomato and red onion – served with your choice of French fries or onion rings.
🐟 Fish Sandwich (after 11am) 🐟
Deep-fried wild Alaskan cod served on our homemade roll – accompanied by lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce – served with your choice of French fries or onion rings.
Reuben
Classic Reuben with pastrami, Swiss, sauerkraut and 1,000 Island dressing served on grilled marble rye alongside fries or onion rings.
Monte Cristo (after 11am)
Monte Cristo Sandwich made with ham, turkey and Swiss atop our homemade roll and fried ever so deeply. Served with French fries, onion rings, soup, salad or fruit.
Triple Decker Turkey Club (after 11am)
Our triple-decker classic turkey club is fresh sliced turkey breast, 4 pieces of thick cut bacon, green leaf lettuce, mayo and ripe Roma tomatoes stacked on 3/4” lightly toasted sourdough. It even comes with the frilly toothpicks. Served with your choice of fries, rings, fruit, salad or soup.
Grilled Ham and Swiss with Soup (after 11am)
Served on a grilled doughnut with a cup of house-made tomato- basil soup.
🍅 Grilled Tomato and Mozz with Soup (after 11am). 🍅
Grilled tomato and sliced mozzarella served with roasted tomato and basil soup.
Grilled Bacon and Cheddar with Soup (after 11am)
Served on a grilled doughnut with a cup of house-made tomato- basil soup.
Grilled Cheese Plain with Soup (after 11am)
Grilled Cheese Plain with no Soup (after 11am)
Served on a grilled doughnut. Your choice of bacon & cheddar, ham & Swiss or tomato & mozzarella, or just good ol' cheese.
Cheeseburger
6oz flame-grilled ground sirloin topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and red onion – served on our homemade roll alongside your choice of French fries or onion rings.
Veggie-burger
Beyond Burger accompanied by lettuce, tomato and red onion – served on our homemade roll alongside your choice of French fries or onion rings.
Avocado Toast
Ripe avocado on sourdough toast with house-made Pico de Gallo, sprinkled with coarse sea salt.
Other Plates (online) After 11AM
Fried Chicken Strips
Double-dredged hand-cut boneless chicken served with your choice of skin-on fries or onion rings.
Chicken & Waffles (after 11am)
Three "double-dredged" deep-fried chicken strips (dipped and breaded twice) served along side waffle quarters, Grade-A amber maple syrup and whipped butter.
Fish and Chips (after 11am)
Wild Alaska cod battered and deep fried alongside skin-on fries, served with tartar and lemon.
Sides & Drinks (online)
FRENCH FRIES (after 11am)
Salt-brined skin-on russets fried in canola oil and lightly tossed with sea salt.
ONION RINGS (after 11am)
Thinly-sliced onions are bathed in eggs and milk, gently tossed in a flour and cornmeal mixture and fried quickly to a crisp golden finish.
SIDE OF FRUIT
SIDE ORDER BREAKFAST POTATOES
SMALL MIXED GREENS (after 11am)
MILK
SODA
ORANGE JUICE
CRANBERRY JUICE
V-8
Coffee (online)
Beer (online)
Arc Furnace Pilsner - Everett, WA
Bright, clear, and straw-colored, with crisp flavor and a pleasant herbal bitterness from Hallertau and Millenium hops. Light and approachable, but packs enough hop character to excite the palate.
Headfull of Dynomite Hazy IPA - Fremont, WA
Head Full of Dynomite (HFOD) is an ongoing series of hazy IPAs, each one different from the one before. “Friends bring happiness into your life, best friends bring beer.” – VWP
Fremont Interurban IPA
Lush IPA is a tropical treat from the Pacific Northwest. Brewed with a hand-selected blend of malts and tropical hops reminiscent of lime, mango, and guava. Live the Lush Life! Because beer matters.
Fremont Paradise Fruited Ale
Paradise is a refreshing fruited wheat ale made with mango and passionfruit with hints of apricot and peach aromas wrapped around a tropical kiss.
Ziggy Zoggy Party Beer - Bremerton, WA
Comin’ in hot with a refreshed recipe, Ziggy Zoggy is here for you and your summertime party squadron. While still paying homage to its German Lager heritage, Ziggy Zoggy is now lighter-bodied, crisper, and more refreshing than ever before.
Sapporo
The original. The icon. Sapporo Premium Beer is a refreshing lager with a crisp, refined flavor and a clean finish. The perfect beer to pair with any meal and any occasion. Kampai!
Full Sail Amber
Full Sail Amber is a sweet, malty, medium-bodied ale with a spicy, floral hop finish. It’s brewed with 2-row Pale, Crystal and Chocolate malts. And we hop it with Mt. Hoods and Cascades.
Heinieken
Heineken Lager Beer, or simply Heineken is a pale lager beer with 5% alcohol by volume produced by the Dutch brewing company Heineken N.V. Heineken beer is sold in a green bottle with a red star.
Corona
With a refreshing, smooth taste balanced between heavier European imports and lighter domestic beer, Corona Extra is an even-keeled cerveza made for the beach, the backyard, or whatever you’re feeling.
Guinness Draught Stout
Rich and creamy. Distinctively black. Velvety in its finish. This iconic beer is defined by harmony. Sip after sip, sweet counters bitter as the malt arrives on cue to compliment a base of roasted barley. Just as the unmistakable white head sits flush atop the dark beer, so do the flavors counter and combine perfectly. This is our greatest innovation. Truly unique. Perfectly balanced.
Rainier Beer
Rainier Beer brings together nature’s bounty from the great Northwest. We use golden barley to produce a beer rich in taste and texture. Fermented slowly with a pedigree yeast culture under tightly controlled conditions, Rainier comes forth with a satisfying malty flavor over a slightly fruity background, spiced with Chinook, Mt. Hood, and Willamette hop notes.
White Claw
La Chouette Rose Cider
La Chouette Cidre Rosé is an all-natural craft cider made from red-fleshed apples and pears - giving it a beautiful rosé color. Bright, demi-sec flavor with a refreshing and tart finish on the tongue thanks to the acidity of the cider pears.
Wine (online)
Arc Furnace Pilsner
Schilling Hard Cider
La Maison de Rose, Rosé
LaLuca Prosecco
Italy- Defined and distinctive nose, offering up orchard fruits, crisp pears, and lemon curd, all of which come together in a rich, creamy off-dry style that is extremely appealing. The finish shows excellent length and fine overall balance. Perfect as an aperitif, well-chilled.
Wine Cocktails (online)
Grapefruit Paloma
Start your adventure with the reimagined Grapefruit Paloma cocktail, crafted with sweet and tangy ruby red grapefruit and agave nectar for a juicy and refreshing spin on this classic style.
Blueberry Cosmo
The Cosmo reimagined in the spirit of the Paciﬁc Northwest — rich, tart PNW blueberries crushed in with a kick of fresh-squeezed California sourced Meyer lemon.
Pineapple Margarita
A tropical twist on the classic style, our reimagined Pineapple Margarita cocktail is crafted with juicy-fresh Costa Rica Gold pineapple and zesty key lime, all melded together with an earthy agave nectar for a touch of sweetness.
Strawberry Margarita
A West Coast rendition, the Strawberry Margarita cocktail shines with sun-drenched strawberry sweetness, zesty key lime, and a subtle agave nectar ﬁnish.
Retail (online)
Glownut
What's a "glonut?" It's a candle we make in our shop from the shortening after we make doughnuts. They're adorable, only $7 and represent sustainable gift-giving. We do use a little wax to keep it from melting at normal temperatures.
Doggie Donut
Mug
Pint Glass
Isle of Doughnuts 12 oz bag coffee
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
5603 Bayview Rd, Langley, WA 98260