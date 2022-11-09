  • Home
Whimsicle Shaved Ice 614 W Broadway

No reviews yet

614 W Broadway

Altus, OK 73521

Our Favorite Shaved Ice Creations

Kiddie Altus Sunset

$4.59

Kiddie Pistol Pete

$4.59

Kiddie Rootbeer Float

$4.59

Kiddie Shark Attach

$4.59

Kiddie Sooner Sunrise

$4.59

Small Altus Sunset

$4.99

Small Pistol Pete

$4.99

Small Rootbeer Float

$4.99

Small Shark Attach

$4.99

Small Sooner Sunrise

$4.99

Regular Altus Sunset

$5.29

Regular Pistol Pete

$5.29

Regular Rootbeer Float

$5.29

Regular Shark Attach

$5.29

Regular Sooner Sunrise

$5.29

Large Altus Sunset

$5.59

Large Pistol Pete

$5.59

Large Rootbeer Float

$5.59

Large Shark Attach

$5.59

Large Sooner Sunrise

$5.59

Create Your Own Shaved Ice

Kiddie

$3.59

Small

$3.99

Regular

$4.59

Large

$5.29

Sm Flower

$4.59

Lg Flower

$5.29

Everything Else

Bottled Water

$1.00

Jumbo Pickle

$1.50

Ice Cream

Build Your Own Chocolate Bubble Cone

$6.99

Build Your Own Vanilla Bubble Cone

$6.99

Choco-Licious Bubble Cone

$7.99

Nutty Professor Bubble Cone

$7.99

Summer Crunch Bubble Cone

$7.99

Blue Bell by the Scoop - 2 Scoops

$4.50

Blue Bell by the Scoop - 3 Scoops

$5.50

Fruit Smoothies

Small Smoothie

$5.29

Regular Smoothie

$6.29

Large Smoothie

$7.29
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

614 W Broadway, Altus, OK 73521

Directions

