Whine - DRI group 337 E. Wackerly

Appetizer

Hurricane Shrimp

$18.00

tiger shrimp. udon. hurricane sauce. chilli soy

Pork Belly Burntends

$17.00

citrus braised pork belly. watermelon radish. chive. korean bbq sauce. sesame

Barbocoa Rangoons

$19.00

Avocado Toast

$17.00

Brussels

$14.00

Soup And Salads

Ceaser

$8.00

springmix. red wine poached pear. gorgonzola. crushed walnuts. white balsamic vingaigrette

Berry Delight

$10.00

Du Jour

$8.00

Entree

Halibut

$42.00

Salmon

$35.00

Scallops

$40.00

Kurobuta Pork

$37.00

Bone-In N.Y. Strip

$39.00

Add Ons

Smoked Mushrooms

$5.00

smoked button mushrooms

8oz Salmon Filet

$14.00

Sea Diver Scallop

$5.00

Butter Poached Shrimp

$3.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

Pork Belly

$8.00

Roasted Chicken Thighs

$8.00

Hollandaise

$2.00

Dessert

Crème Brûlée

$7.00

Birthday Dessert

Open Food

Open Food

Handhelds

Waygu Burger

$22.00

P.B.L.T

$18.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

House Cocktails

Whine Sour

$13.00

Old Man

$12.00

Southside

$12.00

Berry Sex

$14.00

Mint Julep

$13.00

Coco Loco

$11.00

Pineapple-Coconut

$13.00

Whiskey Wednesday

$10.00

Mai Tai

$11.00

Classic Cocktails

Classic Margarita

$8.00

Cosmo

$11.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Martini

$12.00

Mint Julep

$13.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Negroni

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Rob Roy

$10.00

Sazerac

$14.00

Sidecar

$11.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$16.00

Whiskey Sour

$11.00

White Russian

$12.00

Paloma

$13.00

Classic Mimosa

$11.00

Special Cocktails

Mike Rush(7&7)

$8.00

Bloody Peach

$10.00

Cin Martini

$10.00

Weekly Specials

Thursday Marg

$8.00

Irish Car Bombs

$10.00

Irish Mules

$11.00

Sparkling/Sweeties

Astoria Moscato (187ml)

$10.00

Black Star Riesling

$9.00

Comet Riesling

$7.00

Maschio Prosecco

$10.00

Ruffino Sparkling Rose

$9.00Out of stock

Sex Rose (Tap)

$13.00

Wine For Chris

$15.00

Piper Heidsieck

$18.00

Whites

A-Z Chardonnay

$12.00

Chardonnay-Quilt

$14.00

Le Grand Chardonnay

$9.00

Wairau River Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Roth

$15.00

Decoy

$12.00

Reds

Ransom Jigsaw PN

$11.00Out of stock

Boen PN

$14.00

IFYSK Blend Glass

$14.00

B&G Cab Sauvignon

$9.00

Red Schooner Blend

$15.00

Quilt Cab Sauvignon

$16.00

Sans Soufre

$8.00

Caymus grand durif

$13.00

Bonanza Cabernet

$10.00

Crusher

$10.00

Belle Gloss

$15.00

Smith And Hook

$14.00

Six Grapes

$13.00

Copper And Thief

$15.00

Aviary

$12.00

Pillers Of Hercules

$12.00

Gascon

$12.00

Rose

Yes Way Rose

$9.00

Villa Wolf

$11.00

Coravin

Prisoner 5oz

$18.00

Sparkling/Sweeties

Astoria (750ml) BTL

$45.00Out of stock

Astoria Moscato(187ml) BTL

$10.00

Black Star Riesling BTL

$38.00

Comet Riesling BTL

$30.00

Maschio Prosecco BTL

$38.00

Mawby 'Sex' Rose

$38.00

Veuve yellow Btl

$86.00

Piper Hiedsieck Btl

$40.00

Avissi Btl

$38.00

White

Wairau River BTL

$40.00

Quilt Chardonnay BTL

$56.00

A-Z Chardonnay BTL

$46.00

Le Grand BTL

$30.00

Grove Mill BTL

$34.00

Rose

Yes Way BTL

$33.00

Villa Wolf BTL

$35.00

Red

Ransom Jigsaw PN BTL

$39.00

Boen PN BTL

$45.00

IFYSK Blend BTL

$50.00

B&G Cab Sauvignon BTL

$32.00

Red Schooner Blend BTL

$58.00

Quilt Cab Sauvignon BTL

$58.00

Sans Soufre BTL

$35.00

Grand durif BTL

$50.00

Bonanza BTL

$40.00

Crusher Btl

$40.00

Smith And Hook (Bottle)

$50.00

Groth Cab Sav Btl

$155.00

Jordan Cab Sav Btl

$150.00

Groth Cab Sav Btl

$175.00

Jordan Cab Sav Btl

$160.00

Stags Leap Btl

$135.00

Silver Oak Btl

$190.00

Gascon Btl

$38.00

Open BTL

Open

Red

125 Staglin "Family Estate"

$240.00

127. Celani, “Ardore,” Napa Valley

$425.00

134 Figgins Walla Walla

$129.00

140. Caymus

$120.00

141 Mondavi "To Klan"

$155.00

144 Nickel & Nickel Far Niente

$202.00

147 Heitz "Trailside Vineyard"

$73.00

148 Concha y Toro "Don Melchor"

$158.00

150 St Francis Cabernet 2017

$78.00Out of stock

152 Torres, Mas la Plana

$81.00

153 Long Shadows "Feather"

$74.00

154 Jordan Cabernet

$76.00Out of stock

156 Groth

$83.00Out of stock

157 Faust

$73.00Out of stock

158 Turnbull

$88.00Out of stock

166 Austin Hope

$95.00

167 Penfolds "Max's"

$60.00

168 Yorkville "Richard the Lion Heart"

$101.00

169 Buehler

$41.00

170 Joseph Phelps

$98.00

171 Caymus (1L)

$148.00

174 Orin Swift "Machete"

$91.00

175 Joseph Phelps "Insignia"

$255.00

176 Opus One

$335.00Out of stock

179 Hess "Lion Tamer"

$68.00Out of stock

189 Saddleback Cellars

$60.00Out of stock

190 Franciscan "Magnificat"

$62.00Out of stock

191 Duckhorn "Paraduxx"

$68.00

195 Long Shadows "Nine Hats"

$45.00Out of stock

196 The Prisoner

$95.00

197 Newton Claret

$39.00

207 'Pillars of Hercules' 2019

$45.00Out of stock

208 Paul Hobbs Cabernet

$449.00

215 PlumpJack Cabernet

$170.00Out of stock

218 Folie á Deux

$39.00

219 Two Hands "Bella's Garden"

$93.00Out of stock

224 Cline

$27.00Out of stock

226 Ridge "Geyserville"

$57.00

227 Ridge "Three Valleys"

$48.00Out of stock

Mollydooker "Carnival of Love"

$106.00Out of stock

231 Penfold's Bin 600

$79.00

231. Mollydooker "Two Left Feet"

$45.00Out of stock

236 The Federalist "Dueling Pistols"

$61.00

237 Nickel & Nickel "Darien"

$95.00

239 Stags' Leap

$59.00Out of stock

242 Ex Post Syrah 2018

$65.00Out of stock

244 Masi Tupungato

$33.00

248 D66 Grenache 2014

$70.00

249 Doña Paula Malbec

$36.00

249 Trivento Golden Reserve Malbec 2018

$39.00

250 Penner-Ash Pinot Noir 2016

$85.00

251 Belle Glos "Clark & Telephone"

$60.00

253 Paul Hobbs Pinot Noir

$75.00

261 Torres "Salmos"

$50.00Out of stock

275 Flowers Pinot Noir

$72.00Out of stock

278 Joseph Drouhin Pinot Noir

$51.00

283. Duckhorn "Migration"

$95.00Out of stock

284 J Vineyards BTL

$49.00

286 Educated Guess Pinot Noir

$42.00Out of stock

287 Orin Swift "Slander"

$65.00

290 Gaja Barbaresco

$240.00

292 Gaja Barolo "Dagromis"

$128.00Out of stock

293 Renato Ratti Barolo

$71.00

294 Brunello di Montalcino II Poggione

$113.00

295 Ruffino Chianti Classico

$58.00Out of stock

296 Lioco Carignan

$82.00

297 Nessun Dorma

$46.00

300 Valpolicella Allegrini

$38.00

Hess Mt. Veeder

$112.00

Smith & Hook (unbinned)

$45.00

Tenuta San Guido 'Sassicaia' 2016 (unbinned)

$450.00Out of stock

Unshackled Cabernet (unbinned)

$42.00Out of stock

Aviary Btl

$45.00

Dona Paula Btl

$45.00

Bramare Btl

$226.00

White

322 Shafer "Red Shoulder Ranch" Chardonnay

$66.00Out of stock

327 Joseph Drouhin Chablis Chardonnay

$59.00Out of stock

328 Talbott "Sleepy Hollow" Chardonnay

$57.00

333 Sanford Chardonnay

$49.00

335 Franciscan Chardonnay

$37.00Out of stock

342 Simi "Reserve" Chardonnay

$55.00

348 Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc

$43.00

349 Layer Cake Sauvignon Blanc

$36.00

351 Robert Mondavi Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

352 Duckhorn Decoy Sauvignon Blanc

$41.00Out of stock

354 Groth Sauvignon Blanc

$45.00Out of stock

364 Yalumba Viognier

$37.00

366 Blindfold

$61.00

369 Broglia Gavi di Gavi

$44.00

371 Poet's Leap Riesling

$48.00

373 Good Harbor Fishtown White

$28.00

375 Boutari Assyritko

$56.00

400 Wayfarer Chardonnay

$55.00

Santa Margherita Pinot (Bottle)

$50.00

Vie Di Romans Pinot (Bottle)

$70.00

Decoy Chardonnay (Bottle)

$50.00

Sparkling

500 Krug Grande Cuvée

$250.00

501 Veuve Clicquot "La Grande Dame"

$205.00

503 Ruinart "Blanc de Blancs"

$117.00

508 Argyle Brut

$64.00

510 L. Mawby "Blanc de Noirs"

$50.00

511 Mawby 'Sex' Rose

$38.00

Tequila/Mezcal

Adictivo Anejo

$25.00

Ayate Anejo

$15.00

Camarena Blanco

$10.00

Camarena Repo

$12.00

Casamigos Repo

$16.00

Del Maguey Vida

$13.00

Patron Reposado

$17.00

Patron Silver

$16.00

Tapatio Blanco

$14.00

Tapatio Anejo

$16.00

Whiskey

Bulleit Bourbon

$11.00

Bulleit Rye

$11.00

Eastern Kille Rye

$11.00

Elijah Craig

$12.00

Four Roses

$11.00

Jack Daniel's

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jameson Black

$13.00

Journeyman's Rye

$12.00

Michter's Rye

$13.00

Old Forester 86 Proof

$11.00Out of stock

Seagram's

$7.00

Templeton Rye

$11.00

Whistlepig Rye

$20.00

Woodford

$11.00

Yellowstone Select

$12.00

Canadian Club

$7.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

High West Double Rye

$10.00

Eagle Rare

$20.00

Angels Envy

$12.00

Russel Reserve

$11.00

Jeffersons Reserve

$15.00

Scotch

Ardbeg 10yr

$15.00

Glenfiddich

$14.00

Glenmo

$11.00

Lauder's

$9.00

Macallan 12yr

$13.00

Oban

$20.00

Dalmore 12 Yr Age

$15.00

Gin

A2DC Fall GIn

$10.00

Bombay Dry

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray Dry

$11.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Vodka

Titos

$10.00

Western Vodka

$9.00

Belvedere

$13.00

Absolut

$10.00

Grey Goose

$16.00

Rum/Cachaca

Boracay

$9.00

Bumbu

$12.00

Cpt Morgan

$8.00

Leblon

$11.00

Plantation Rum

$10.00

The Real Mccoy

$10.00

Cordials/Digestifs

Aperol

$10.00

Campari

$9.00

Cocchi Rosa

$9.00

Cocchi Vermouth

$9.00

Dolin Dry

$7.00

Dolin Rouge

$7.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Godiva Chocolate

$9.00Out of stock

Gran Classico

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Romana Sambuca

$9.00

St George Absinthe

$12.00

Lazaroni

$8.00

Irish Cream

$6.00

Open Liquor

Open Liquor

Draft

Milkshake Stout

$7.00

Quad

$8.00

Big Wave

$6.50

Guinness

$7.00

Huma

$6.50

Zombie dust

$6.50

Old Nation

$8.00

Woody Wheat

$6.00

Little Something Something

$6.00

Boos Tweed

$8.00

Austin Brothers Blonde

$5.00

Bells Oatmeal Stout

$9.00

Bubble Gum

$6.00

Pacifico

$4.00

420 Ale

$7.00

Big Wave Golden Ale

$5.00

Stella

$5.75

Wheezin The Juice

$5.00

Kbs Hazzlenut

$8.00

Grape Fruit Ipa

$7.00

Oberon

$7.00

Birdwalker

$5.00

Juice Bigalow

$5.00

Longboard

$5.00

Two Hearted

$6.00

Straw blonde

$6.50

Shiner Peach

$5.00

Summer Shanty

$6.00

Light Point

$5.00

Session Wheat Ale

$5.00

Domestics/Bottles

Bud Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Coors

$3.00

Goose Island Bourbon County

$12.00

Michelob

$3.00

Modelo

$3.00

Blue moon

$4.00

Bass

$3.50

Longboard

$6.00

Open Beer

Open

N/A

NA

$3.00

Sparkling Water. 6.75oz

$3.00

Mocktail

Fruitcake

$5.00

Orange Spice

$5.00

Wintergreen

$5.00

Kegs

Kegs

Retail

Retail

Bonanza

$15.00

Caymus

$70.00

Duckhorn Cab

$55.00

Quilt Cab

$30.00

Quilt Chard

$30.00

Schooner Malbec

$30.00

Boen Pinot

$20.00

D66

$40.00

Event Fee

Fee

Corkage Fee

$25.00

Wine Glass

Red

$1.00

White

$1.00

Sweet

$1.00

Draft Pour

Draft

$1.00

Domestic bottle/can

$1.00

Wine Dinner

Spanish Wine Dinner

$90.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

337 E. Wackerly, Midland, MI 48640

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

