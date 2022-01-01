Whine - DRI group 337 E. Wackerly
337 E. Wackerly
Midland, MI 48640
Classic Margarita
$8.00
Cosmo
$11.00
Gimlet
$10.00
Manhattan
$11.00
Martini
$12.00
Mint Julep
$13.00
Mojito
$10.00
Moscow Mule
$10.00
Negroni
$11.00
Old Fashioned
$10.00
Rob Roy
$10.00
Sazerac
$14.00
Sidecar
$11.00
Tom Collins
$9.00
Top Shelf Long Island
$16.00
Whiskey Sour
$11.00
White Russian
$12.00
Paloma
$13.00
Classic Mimosa
$11.00
Ransom Jigsaw PN
$11.00Out of stock
Boen PN
$14.00
IFYSK Blend Glass
$14.00
B&G Cab Sauvignon
$9.00
Red Schooner Blend
$15.00
Quilt Cab Sauvignon
$16.00
Sans Soufre
$8.00
Caymus grand durif
$13.00
Bonanza Cabernet
$10.00
Crusher
$10.00
Belle Gloss
$15.00
Smith And Hook
$14.00
Six Grapes
$13.00
Copper And Thief
$15.00
Aviary
$12.00
Pillers Of Hercules
$12.00
Gascon
$12.00
Ransom Jigsaw PN BTL
$39.00
Boen PN BTL
$45.00
IFYSK Blend BTL
$50.00
B&G Cab Sauvignon BTL
$32.00
Red Schooner Blend BTL
$58.00
Quilt Cab Sauvignon BTL
$58.00
Sans Soufre BTL
$35.00
Grand durif BTL
$50.00
Bonanza BTL
$40.00
Crusher Btl
$40.00
Smith And Hook (Bottle)
$50.00
Groth Cab Sav Btl
$155.00
Jordan Cab Sav Btl
$150.00
Groth Cab Sav Btl
$175.00
Jordan Cab Sav Btl
$160.00
Stags Leap Btl
$135.00
Silver Oak Btl
$190.00
Gascon Btl
$38.00
125 Staglin "Family Estate"
$240.00
127. Celani, “Ardore,” Napa Valley
$425.00
134 Figgins Walla Walla
$129.00
140. Caymus
$120.00
141 Mondavi "To Klan"
$155.00
144 Nickel & Nickel Far Niente
$202.00
147 Heitz "Trailside Vineyard"
$73.00
148 Concha y Toro "Don Melchor"
$158.00
150 St Francis Cabernet 2017
$78.00Out of stock
152 Torres, Mas la Plana
$81.00
153 Long Shadows "Feather"
$74.00
154 Jordan Cabernet
$76.00Out of stock
156 Groth
$83.00Out of stock
157 Faust
$73.00Out of stock
158 Turnbull
$88.00Out of stock
166 Austin Hope
$95.00
167 Penfolds "Max's"
$60.00
168 Yorkville "Richard the Lion Heart"
$101.00
169 Buehler
$41.00
170 Joseph Phelps
$98.00
171 Caymus (1L)
$148.00
174 Orin Swift "Machete"
$91.00
175 Joseph Phelps "Insignia"
$255.00
176 Opus One
$335.00Out of stock
179 Hess "Lion Tamer"
$68.00Out of stock
189 Saddleback Cellars
$60.00Out of stock
190 Franciscan "Magnificat"
$62.00Out of stock
191 Duckhorn "Paraduxx"
$68.00
195 Long Shadows "Nine Hats"
$45.00Out of stock
196 The Prisoner
$95.00
197 Newton Claret
$39.00
207 'Pillars of Hercules' 2019
$45.00Out of stock
208 Paul Hobbs Cabernet
$449.00
215 PlumpJack Cabernet
$170.00Out of stock
218 Folie á Deux
$39.00
219 Two Hands "Bella's Garden"
$93.00Out of stock
224 Cline
$27.00Out of stock
226 Ridge "Geyserville"
$57.00
227 Ridge "Three Valleys"
$48.00Out of stock
Mollydooker "Carnival of Love"
$106.00Out of stock
231 Penfold's Bin 600
$79.00
231. Mollydooker "Two Left Feet"
$45.00Out of stock
236 The Federalist "Dueling Pistols"
$61.00
237 Nickel & Nickel "Darien"
$95.00
239 Stags' Leap
$59.00Out of stock
242 Ex Post Syrah 2018
$65.00Out of stock
244 Masi Tupungato
$33.00
248 D66 Grenache 2014
$70.00
249 Doña Paula Malbec
$36.00
249 Trivento Golden Reserve Malbec 2018
$39.00
250 Penner-Ash Pinot Noir 2016
$85.00
251 Belle Glos "Clark & Telephone"
$60.00
253 Paul Hobbs Pinot Noir
$75.00
261 Torres "Salmos"
$50.00Out of stock
275 Flowers Pinot Noir
$72.00Out of stock
278 Joseph Drouhin Pinot Noir
$51.00
283. Duckhorn "Migration"
$95.00Out of stock
284 J Vineyards BTL
$49.00
286 Educated Guess Pinot Noir
$42.00Out of stock
287 Orin Swift "Slander"
$65.00
290 Gaja Barbaresco
$240.00
292 Gaja Barolo "Dagromis"
$128.00Out of stock
293 Renato Ratti Barolo
$71.00
294 Brunello di Montalcino II Poggione
$113.00
295 Ruffino Chianti Classico
$58.00Out of stock
296 Lioco Carignan
$82.00
297 Nessun Dorma
$46.00
300 Valpolicella Allegrini
$38.00
Hess Mt. Veeder
$112.00
Smith & Hook (unbinned)
$45.00
Tenuta San Guido 'Sassicaia' 2016 (unbinned)
$450.00Out of stock
Unshackled Cabernet (unbinned)
$42.00Out of stock
Aviary Btl
$45.00
Dona Paula Btl
$45.00
Bramare Btl
$226.00
322 Shafer "Red Shoulder Ranch" Chardonnay
$66.00Out of stock
327 Joseph Drouhin Chablis Chardonnay
$59.00Out of stock
328 Talbott "Sleepy Hollow" Chardonnay
$57.00
333 Sanford Chardonnay
$49.00
335 Franciscan Chardonnay
$37.00Out of stock
342 Simi "Reserve" Chardonnay
$55.00
348 Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc
$43.00
349 Layer Cake Sauvignon Blanc
$36.00
351 Robert Mondavi Sauvignon Blanc
$40.00
352 Duckhorn Decoy Sauvignon Blanc
$41.00Out of stock
354 Groth Sauvignon Blanc
$45.00Out of stock
364 Yalumba Viognier
$37.00
366 Blindfold
$61.00
369 Broglia Gavi di Gavi
$44.00
371 Poet's Leap Riesling
$48.00
373 Good Harbor Fishtown White
$28.00
375 Boutari Assyritko
$56.00
400 Wayfarer Chardonnay
$55.00
Santa Margherita Pinot (Bottle)
$50.00
Vie Di Romans Pinot (Bottle)
$70.00
Decoy Chardonnay (Bottle)
$50.00
Bulleit Bourbon
$11.00
Bulleit Rye
$11.00
Eastern Kille Rye
$11.00
Elijah Craig
$12.00
Four Roses
$11.00
Jack Daniel's
$9.00
Jameson
$9.00
Jameson Black
$13.00
Journeyman's Rye
$12.00
Michter's Rye
$13.00
Old Forester 86 Proof
$11.00Out of stock
Seagram's
$7.00
Templeton Rye
$11.00
Whistlepig Rye
$20.00
Woodford
$11.00
Yellowstone Select
$12.00
Canadian Club
$7.00
Makers Mark
$12.00
High West Double Rye
$10.00
Eagle Rare
$20.00
Angels Envy
$12.00
Russel Reserve
$11.00
Jeffersons Reserve
$15.00
Milkshake Stout
$7.00
Quad
$8.00
Big Wave
$6.50
Guinness
$7.00
Huma
$6.50
Zombie dust
$6.50
Old Nation
$8.00
Woody Wheat
$6.00
Little Something Something
$6.00
Boos Tweed
$8.00
Austin Brothers Blonde
$5.00
Bells Oatmeal Stout
$9.00
Bubble Gum
$6.00
Pacifico
$4.00
420 Ale
$7.00
Big Wave Golden Ale
$5.00
Stella
$5.75
Wheezin The Juice
$5.00
Kbs Hazzlenut
$8.00
Grape Fruit Ipa
$7.00
Oberon
$7.00
Birdwalker
$5.00
Juice Bigalow
$5.00
Longboard
$5.00
Two Hearted
$6.00
Straw blonde
$6.50
Shiner Peach
$5.00
Summer Shanty
$6.00
Light Point
$5.00
Session Wheat Ale
$5.00
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
