Restaurant header imageView gallery

Whip In

review star

No reviews yet

1950 S I-35 Frontage Rd

Austin, TX 78704

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters/Appetizers

Samosa(2pcs)

$7.00

Deep Fried, Flaky, Pastry Filled With Peas Potatoes, Onion And Indian Spices

Lamb Samosa(1pcs)

$9.00

Deep Fried, Flaky, Pastry Filled With Minted Lamb, Onion And Indian Spices

Onion Pakora

$9.00

Sliced Red Onion And Fresh Kale Lightly Battered In Chick Peas Flour Served With Mint Chutney

Artichoke Pakora

$9.00

Sliced Red Onion And Fresh Kale Lightly Battered In Chick Peas Flour Served With Mint Chutney

Chicken 65

$13.00

Deep Fried Chicken Marinated Ginger, Lemon,Red Chilies, & Variety Of Spices

Black Pepper Chicken

$13.00

Deep Fried Chicken, Black Pepper & Cilantro Ginger Garlic Crushed

Chicken Chilli

$13.00

Crispy Chicken Tossed With Sweet, Spicy & Slightly Sour

Chilli Paneer

$15.00

Crispy Paneer Tossed With Sweet, Spicy & Slightly Sour

Gobi Manchurian

$13.00

Crispy Fried Cauliflower Pieces Are Tossed In A Sweet And Savoury Sauce

Loaded Nachos

$15.00

El Milagro Corn Tortilla Chips Topped w/ Tandoori Chicken, Queso Black Beans Jalapenos Pico De Gallo, Avocado & Cilantro Chutney

Channa Hummus

$15.00

El Milagro Corn Tortilla Chips Topped w/ Tandoori Chicken, Queso Black Beans Jalapenos Pico De Gallo, Avocado & Cilantro Chutney

Chips & Queso

$10.00

Fresh Housemade Queso Served w/ El Milagros Corn Tortilla 144 Chips & Cilantro Chutney On Top

Stoner Snacks

$13.00

Spicy French Fries Smothered With Daily Housemade Queso Topped With Pico De Gallo, Gyro Bytes, Sour Cream And Green Onions

Bbq Chicken Flat Bread

$13.00

Tandoori Chicken Tossed In BBQ Saused & Served With Mint Chutney

From The Oven/Tandoor

Chicken Tikka Kebab

$13.00

Barbecued Boneless Chicken Breast Marinated in Exotic Spices

Lamb Chops

$21.00

Grilled Lamb Chops Cooked In Tandoor Oven

Tandoori Shrimp

$16.00

Marinated Shrimp Barbecued In Tandoor Served With Mint Chutney On Side

Lamb Seekh Kebab

$16.00

Barbecued Skewers of Lamb Marinated In Fresh Herbs

Paneer Tikka

$15.00

Grilled Skewers Of Paneer Tender An Vegetables Served With Freshly Prepared Mint Chutney

Whipin Platter

$23.00

Tikka Kebab, Tandoor Shrimp, Lamb Seekh Kebab, Lamb Chops

Curry Lounge (served with sides of basmati rice)

Tikka Masala

$1.00

Whipin’s Favourite Tomato Based Butter Cream Sauce With Spices & Herbs

Butter Masala

$1.00

Buttery Creamy Rich Sauce Cook With Bell Pepper

Curry Masala

$1.00

Stir Fry Of Garlic Ginger, Onion Jalapeno With A Touch Of Tomato & Onion Sauce

Vindaloo

$1.00

A Spicy Sauce Cooked With Onion Bellpepper

Korma

$1.00

Cashews Paste Cooked With A Sweet Creamy & Spicy Sauce

Whipin’s Vegetarian Curries

Saag Paneer

$16.00

Stir Fry Of Garlic Ginger, Onion Jalapeno With A Touch Of Tomato & Onion Sauce

Aaloo Gobi

$15.00

Cauliflower With Spiced Potato Packed With Flavor Cooked In Onion Tomato Spices

Channa Masala

$15.00

Most Popular Dish From Punjab(India) Made Of Chickpeas In A Tomato Sauce

Dal Tadka

$15.00

Mixed Lentils Cooked In A Masala Blend Chilli, Turmeric And Indian Spices

Bhindi Masala

$15.00

Okra Pan Grilled & Tossed With Diced Veggies & Seasoned With Spices

Wraps

Gyro Wraps

$14.00

Warm Pita Bread Filled With Combination Of Lamb & Beef With Lettuce, Cucumber, Onions, Siracha & Garlic Sauce

Paneer Tikk

$15.00

Warm Pita Bread Filled With Marinated Paneer In Spices Served With Side Of Tikka Masala Sause

Tandoori Kebab

$15.00

Marinated Chicken Breast Rolled In A Pita Bread w/ Tikka Masala Sauce

Balling Biryani

Chicken Biryani

$17.00

Basmati Long Grained Rice Layered With Tender Chicken Cooked In A Thick Gravy

Lamb BiryanI

$19.00

Basmati Long Grained Rice Layered With 24Hour Tender Lamb Cooked In A Thick Gravy

Shrimp Biryani

$19.00

Basmati Long Grained Rice Layered With Shrimp Cooked In A Thick Gravy

Naan/Breads

Plain Naan

$5.00

Butter Naan

$6.00

Garlic Naan

$7.00

Jalapeno Naan

$8.00

Cheese Naan

$8.00

Flirting Fried Rice/Noodles

Veg Fried Rice

$14.00

Basmati Rice Prepared with Vegitables, Egg, Soy Sauce, Green Onion, Bell Peppers

Chicken Fried Rice

$17.00

Basmati Rice Prepared with Thin Slices of Chicken, Egg, Soy Sauce, Green Onion, Bell Peppers

Shrimp Fried Rice

$19.00

Basmati Rice Prepared with Shrimp, Egg, Soy Sauce, Green Onion, Bell Peppers

Veg Noodles

$14.00

Noodles Prepared with Vegitables, Egg, Soy Sauce, Green Onion, Bell Peppers

Chicken Noodles

$17.00

Noodles Prepared with Thin Slices of Chicken, Egg, Soy Sauce, Green Onion, Bell Peppers

Shrimp Noodles

$19.00

Noodles Prepared with Shrimp, Egg, Soy Sauce, Green Onion, Bell Peppers

Sides

Basmati Rice

$7.00

Fries

$7.00

Spicy Fries

$8.00

Raita

$3.00

Cilantro Chutney

$3.00

Mint Chutney

$3.00

Desert

Gulab Jamun

$7.00

Soft Donuts In Sweet Cardamon Syrup

Rasmalai

$8.00

Milk Balls Served in Sweet Syrup

Chocolate Cake

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Whip In has been independent & locally-owned since 1986! Starting as a neighborhood corner store, we still carry a great convenience grocery selection, as well as a gastropub with 70 beers on tap, a full wine list & a from-scratch kitchen! Come for a visit & see what makes Whip In an Austin icon!

Website

Location

1950 S I-35 Frontage Rd, Austin, TX 78704

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Toss Pizzeria & Pub - South First
orange star4.4 • 1,622
2901 S 1st Street Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
JuiceLand South First
orange star4.6 • 693
2210 S 1st St. #1 Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
747 Burgers - 601 W Live Oak St
orange starNo Reviews
601 W Live Oak St Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Jacoby's Burger Trailer - DO NOT USE
orange starNo Reviews
603 W. Live oak St. Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Show Me Pizza
orange star4.8 • 113
2809 S 1st Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Mattie's at Green Pastures
orange starNo Reviews
811 West Live Oak Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Austin

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
orange star4.5 • 9,444
2713 E 2nd St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston