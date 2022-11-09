Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Bars & Lounges

Whirlow’s Tossed and Grilled

1,069 Reviews

$$

1926 Pacific Ave

Stockton, CA 95204

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Full Build Your Own
Caesar
Sweet Potato Fries

Salads

1/2 Order Build Your Own

$9.59

Full Build Your Own

$10.59

Caesar

$8.99+

Southwestern Chicken

$12.99+

Whirlows Steak

$14.99+

Oriental Chicken

$11.99+

Greek Chicken

$12.99+

BBQ Pulled Pork

$12.99+

Raspberry Chicken Blue Cheese

$12.99+

Crispy Buffalo Chicken

$13.99+

Grilled Salmon

$16.99+

Side Salad

$4.99

Side Caesar

$4.99

Hamburger

Hambuger

$10.49

Cheese Burger

$11.49

BBQ, Bacon + Cheese

$11.99

Bacon + Cheese

$11.99

1/2 + Combos

2 Sides Combo

$11.99

1/2 Ryan’s Pulled Pork

$11.99

1/2 Club

$11.99

1/2 California Steak

$11.99

1/2 Buffalo Chicken

$11.99

1/2 Turkey Pesto

$11.99

1/2 Hot Turkey + Gravy

$11.99

1/2 Smokehouse BBQ

$11.99

1/2 Turkey Havarti

$11.99

1/2 Whirlows Classic

$11.99

1/2 French Dip

$11.99

1/2 Pepper Blue

$11.99

Dinner Plates

1 MEAT + 2 SIDES

$16.99

2 MEAT + 2 SIDES

$23.99

Sides & Appetizers

French Fries

$4.25

Garlic Fries

$4.99

Buffalo Fries

$5.39

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.49

Onion Rings

$5.99

Tater Tots

$5.29

Chicken Strips + Fries

$12.69

6 Wings

$11.99

12 Wings

$22.99

24 Wings

$33.99

Calamari

$12.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

BBQ Ribs

$8.99

Cup Soup

$5.99

Bowl Soup

$7.99

Pulled Pork Sliders

$11.99

Sm Casserole Of The Day

$5.99

Lg Casserole Of The Day

$9.99

Sm Tamale Pie

$5.99

Lg Tamale Pie

$9.99

Coleslaw

$4.79

Mashed Potatoes

$4.95

Nyo Mac + Cheese

$4.95

Seasonal Veggies

$4.95

Sandwiches

Ryan’s Pulled Pork

$11.99

Club

$12.99

California Steak

$12.99

Grilled Portabello

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken

$11.99

Turkey Pesto

$11.99

Hot Turkey + Gravy

$11.59

Smokehouse BBQ

$11.59

Turkey Havarti

$12.99

Grilled Salmon

$16.99

Whirlows Classic

$11.59

French Dip

$12.99

Pepper Blue

$12.99

BYO Sandwich

$10.99

Kids Menu

Chicken Littles + Fries

$9.99

Nyo Mac + Cheese

$4.95

Kids Plate

$9.99

Cookies

Chocolate Chip

$2.49

Peanut Butter

$2.49

Oatmeal Raisin

$2.49Out of stock

Oatmeal Apricot

$2.49

Snicker Doodle

$2.49Out of stock

Build Your Own

1/2 Order Build Your Own

$9.59

Full Build Your Own

$10.59

Specials

A la Cart

$7.99+

Shrimp Basket

$10.99Out of stock

Soft Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1926 Pacific Ave, Stockton, CA 95204

Directions

Gallery
Whirlow’s Tossed and Grilled image
Whirlow’s Tossed and Grilled image
Whirlow’s Tossed and Grilled image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pietro's
orange starNo Reviews
317 E Kettleman Lane Lodi, CA 95240
View restaurantnext
West Coast Sourdough - Manteca - Daniels St
orange starNo Reviews
2126 Daniels Street Manteca, CA 95337
View restaurantnext
Bistro 135
orange star4.6 • 2,490
135 W 10th St Tracy, CA 95376
View restaurantnext
22 Beach Hut Deli - 22 Brentwood (Northern CA)
orange star4.7 • 1,413
2540 Sand Creek Rd Brentwood, CA 94513
View restaurantnext
Twin Rivers Saloon
orange star4.5 • 45
7000 maze Blvd Modesto, CA 95358
View restaurantnext
LUCYs - 95 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
95 Main St Rio Vista, CA 94571
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Stockton

FAT CITY Brew & BBQ - 1740 Pacific Avenue
orange star4.6 • 1,677
1740 Pacific Ave Stockton, CA 95204
View restaurantnext
The Kitchen @ Stonebrier
orange star4.6 • 816
4780 West Lane Stockton, CA 95210
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000621 - Park West Place
orange star4.7 • 621
10952 Trinity Pkwy Stockton, CA 95219
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000956 - Palm Crossing
orange star4.7 • 621
2829 West March Lane Stockton, CA 95219
View restaurantnext
Papa Urb's Grill - Stockton
orange star4.6 • 307
331 E Weber Ave Stockton, CA 95202
View restaurantnext
Taps Barrel House
orange star4.7 • 201
1926 Pacific Ave Stockton, CA 95204
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Stockton
Lodi
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Manteca
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Tracy
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Ripon
review star
Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Tracy
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Elk Grove
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Livermore
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston