Whisk and Grind

410 N Atlantic Ave

Cocoa Beach, FL 32931

BREAKFAST

Basics

Two Eggs

$7.45

Bacon & Eggs

$11.45

Jalapeno Bacon & Eggs

$13.45

Sausage & Eggs

$11.45

Turk Saus & Eggs

$11.45

Ham & Eggs

$11.15

Polish Sausage & Eggs

$11.45

Burger Patty & Eggs

$13.70

Chck Fried Stk & Eggs

$14.70

Egg Sandwich

$11.45

Spotlights

Biscuits & Gravy

$11.70

Avocado Toast

$12.70

Huevos Rancheros

$12.15

Chile Verde Rancheros

$14.15

Breakfast Croissant

$13.15

Corned Beef Hash

$13.15

Tornado Potatoes

$9.50

Chile Verde French Fries

$9.75

Breakfast Tacos

$14.70

Scrambles

Veggie Scramble

$11.15

Joes Scramble

$13.95

Papa D's Scramble

$13.15

Southwest Scramble

$14.15

Pesto Scramble

$13.45

Skinny Scramble

$14.15

Central Scramble

$13.15

Omelets

Cheese Omelet

$10.15

Western Omelet

$13.15

ham, mushroom, bell pepper, onion, cheddar jack

Jack's Omelet

$12.45

Mediterranean Omelet

$11.15

Carnitas Omelet

$12.45

Hog Heaven Omelet

$14.15

Artichoke Omelet

$13.15

House Omelet

$13.15

Chili Omelet

$13.15

Bennys

Eggs Benedict

$13.15

Veggie Benny

$11.45

Chorizo Benny

$14.45

Broken Benny

$14.45

Country Benny

$13.15

Crab Benny

$15.95

Skillets

Veggie Skillet

$12.70

Chorizo Skillet

$13.45

Hog & Heifer Skillet

$13.15

Chick Fried Steak Skillet

$13.15

Polish Skillet

$13.15

Garlic Skillet

$11.45

Chili Skillet

$11.45

Pancakes

Pancake

$4.25+

BB Pancake

$5.00+

CC Pancake

$4.75+

Coco Mac Pancakes

$5.95+

Pumpkin Pancake

$4.75+

All Shook Up

$5.75+

Cocoa Combo

$11.95

Merritt Mini

$9.15

French Toast

French Toast

$8.95

Tropical French toast

$12.95

Croissant French Toast

$11.95

Cereal Crunch French toast

$13.50

Raspberry Stuffed French Toast

$11.95

French Toast Sandwich

$12.95

Monte Cristo

$13.95

LUNCH

Sandwiches

Club Sandwich

$14.95

Cuban Sandwich

$12.50

Tuna Melt

$11.50

Veggie Croissant

$11.50

Reuben

$12.50

Chicken Philly

$12.95

Jalapeno Bac Melt

$12.75

BLTE

$13.45

BLT

$10.75

Turkey Pesto Sandwich

$13.50

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$12.50

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Gyro Pita

$12.25

Chicken Pita

$12.25

Ranch Melt

$13.95

Chicken Tenders

$11.95

Burgers

Hamburger

$12.25

Cheeseburger

$13.25

Bacon Chs Burger

$14.50

Patty Melt

$12.75

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.95

Breakfast Burger

$14.95

BBQ Slammer

$15.50

Salads

Greek Salad

$9.95

Side Greek Salad

$6.50

Greek W/ Chick

$13.95

Cobb Salad

$14.15

Caeser Salad

$10.25

Caeser W/ Chick

$13.25

Stuffed Avocado

$13.95

BBQ Chicken Salad

$13.95

Side Ceaser W Chick

$9.75

Side Ceaser

$6.75

SIDES

General

AVO TOAST NO EGG NO SIDE

$6.95

TOAST ADD AVO ON TOP

$5.00

Avocado

$1.75

Bacon

$5.50

Biscuit w/Gravy

$4.50

CB Hash

$7.95

Chili

$4.50+

Cottage Cheese

$3.15

French Fries

$3.95

Fruit

$3.95+

Grits

$3.25+

Ham Steak

$5.50

Hash Browns

$3.95

Jalapeno Bacon

$6.25

Oatmeal

$3.95

One Egg

$1.45

Two Eggs

$2.70

Polish Sausage

$5.50

Potato Salad

$3.95

Potatoes

$3.95

Sausage

$5.50

Scoop of Tuna

$3.50

Sliced Tomato

$1.95

Toast

$1.95

Turk Saus Side

$5.50

Tzatziki & Pita

$6.00

Scoop Turk Pesto

$7.75

Side Chicken Breast

$7.50

Burger Patty

$6.50

Misc

Gravy

$2.50

Hollandaise

$1.65

Red Salsa

$1.65

Green Salsa

$1.65

Tzatziki

$1.65

Blueberries

$2.00

Banana

$1.95

Granola

$1.00

Cookies

$1.00+

Rasp Cream Chs

$1.50

Sour Cream

$1.25

Cream Chs Side

$1.25

KIDS

Classic

$7.25

Trio

$7.25

Little Piggy

$7.95

Batter Up

$4.95

French Toast

$6.50

Chicken Tenders

$8.50

Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Half Ham Sandwich

$7.25

PB&J

$6.25

SPECIALS

Crab Benny

$15.95

SOFT DRINKS

COFFEE/TEA/MILK

Coffee

$3.25

Decaf

$3.25

Hot Tea

$3.30

Iced Tea - UNSWEET

$3.45

Iced Tea - SWEET

$3.45

Iced Tea - TROPICAL

$3.45

Milk

$3.95

Chocolate Milk

$4.10

Hot Cocoa

$4.25

JUICE

OJ

$3.95

FRESH SQUEEZED OJ

$4.95

Apple Juice

$3.10

Cranberry Juice

$3.10

Grapefruit Juice

$3.10

Tomato Juice

$3.10

Pineapple Juice

$3.25

SODA

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Starry

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

ALCOHOL

MIMOSAS

MIMOSA

$8.50

PEACH MIMOSA

$8.75

PINEAPPLE MIMOSA

$8.75

CRANBERRY MIMOSA

$8.50

STRAWBERRY MIMOSA

$8.75

CHAMPAGNE

$7.25

FLIGHT

$16.50

PITCHER

$30.00

COCKTAILS

GREYHOUND

$6.50

VODKA CRAN

$6.50

BAY BREEZE

$7.50

SCREWDRIVER

$7.50

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$7.50

Bloody Mary

$7.25

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.25

Double Bloody Mary

$8.95

Bloody Beer

$6.95

BEER

CHAMPAGNE

$7.25

MICH ULTRA

$4.75

LAND SHARK

$4.75

Bloody Beer

$6.95

PEETS

COFFEE / ESPRESSO

DRIP COFFEE

$2.75+

CAFE AU LAIT

$3.40+

AMERICANO

$3.60+

CAPPUCCINO

$4.10+

HAVANA CAPPUCCINO

$4.75+

LATTE

$4.30+

CARAMEL MACCHIATO

$5.10+

MOCHA

$4.75+

WHITE CHOCOLATE MOCHA

$5.05+

ESPRESSO

$2.60+

FRAPPE

MOCHA FRAPPE

$5.00+

CARAMEL FRAPPE

$5.00+

MATCHA FRAPPE

$5.00+

COLD BREW

COLD BREW

$3.60+

NITRO COLD BREW

$4.80+

COLD BREW OAT LATTE

$5.10+

COLD BREW BLACK TIE

$4.20+

COLD BREW BROWN SUG OAT LATTE

$6.35+

MATCHA BROWN SUG OAT LATTE

$6.50+

TEA / NON COFFEE

HOT TEA POUCH

$2.85+

CHAI LATTE

$4.60+

MATCHA LATTE

$4.60+Out of stock

ICED TEA

$2.85+

ICED TEA LEMONADE

$3.60+

HOT COCOA

$3.85+

VANILLA FRAPPE

$5.00+

VANILLA STEAMER

$3.65+

FOOD

OATMEAL

$4.15

CROISSANT

$3.95

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$5.95

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$5.75

CHILI CUP

$4.50

FRUIT CUP

$3.95

CINNAMON FRUIT DANISH

$3.75

COOKIE

$2.50

MINI COOKIE

$1.00

RETAIL

MUG

$10.00

HAT

$20.00

ALL BLACK HAT

$25.00

T-SHIRT

$22.00

TANK TOP

$25.00

COFFEE BAG

$19.95
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
410 N Atlantic Ave, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931

