Whisk and Grind Merritt Island

review star

No reviews yet

370 N Courtenay Parkway

Merritt Island, FL 32953

General

Avo Toast Only

$6.95

Avocado

$1.75

Bacon

$5.50

Biscuit w/Gravy

$4.50

CB Hash

$7.95

Chili

$4.50+

Cottage Cheese

$3.15

French Fries

$3.95

Fruit

$3.95+

Grits

$3.25+

Ham Steak

$5.50

Hash Browns

$3.95

Jalapeno Bacon

$6.25Out of stock

Oatmeal

$3.95

One Egg

$1.25

Polish Sausage

$5.50

Potato Salad

$3.95

Potatoes

$3.95

Sausage

$5.50

Scoop of Tuna

$3.50

Sliced Tomato

$1.95

Toast

$1.95

Turk Saus Side

$5.50

Two Eggs

$2.50

Tzatziki & Pita

$6.00

Misc

Gravy

$2.50

Hollandaise

$1.65

Red Salsa

$1.65

Green Salsa

$1.65

Tzatziki

$1.65

Blueberries

$2.00

Banana

$1.95

Granola

$1.00

Cookies

$1.00+

Specials

Chili Tots

$11.50

Kids

Kids Classic

$6.95

Kids Trio

$6.95

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.25

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Location

370 N Courtenay Parkway, Merritt Island, FL 32953

