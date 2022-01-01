Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Whisk & Bowl DFW C-14

review star

No reviews yet

2400 Aviation Drive

Terminal C

Grapevine, TX 75261

Order Again

Croissants

Butter Croissant

$3.25

Filled Croissant

$4.25

Cookies

3-Pack

$7.25

6-Pack

$14.00

Single Cookie

$2.75

Breakfast Cookie

$3.50

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

$3.95

Cinnamon Crumb Muffin

$3.95

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.95

Double Berry Muffin

$3.95

Apple Pie Muffin

$3.95

Seasonal Muffin

$3.95

Gluten Free Muffin

$4.25

Loaves

Mini Loaves

$3.95

Cakes

Mini Bundt

$4.95

Large Bundt

$34.95

Scones

Scone

$3.95

Kolaches

Sweet Kolaches

$2.95+

Savory Kolaches (2)

$5.95

Brownie

Brownie

$3.95

Blondie

$3.95

Cupcakes

Cupcake

$3.95

6-Pack

$22.50

12-Pack

$45.00

Sticky Buns

Sticky Bun

$4.25

House Coffee

12oz - House Coffee

$2.75

16oz - House Coffee

$3.15

20oz - House Coffee

$3.55

24oz - House Coffee

$3.95

Gourmet Tea

12oz - Gourmet Hot Tea

$2.65

16oz - Gourmet Hot Tea

$3.15

20oz - Gourmet Hot Tea

$3.65

24oz - Gourmet Hot Tea

$4.15

Cold Brew

16oz - Cold Brew

$3.95

24oz - Cold Brew

$4.45

32oz - Cold Brew

$4.95

Iced Tea

16oz - Iced Tea

$3.25

24oz - Iced Tea

$3.75

32oz - Iced Tea

$4.25

Lemonade

16oz - Lemonade

$3.45

24oz - Lemonade

$3.95

32oz - Lemonade

$4.45

Espresso Drinks

Café Mocha

$4.50+

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.50+

Caramel Latté

$4.50+

Espresso Chai Latté

$4.25+

Café Latté

$3.95+

Cappuccino

$3.95+

Americano

$2.95+

Macchiato

$2.55+

Espresso

$2.45+

MOAC

$5.50+

Specialty Drinks

Spiced Chai

$3.95+

Hot Chocolate

$3.65+

Cold Milk

$2.50+

Cup of Water

$0.50

Dark Roast Coffee

12oz - Dark Roast Coffee

$2.75

16oz - Dark Roast Coffee

$3.15

20oz - Dark Roast Coffee

$3.55

24oz - Dark Roast Coffee

$3.95

Breakfast

Quiche

$8.45

Spicy Breakfast Burrito

$11.95

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

$11.95

English Muffin

$8.95

Packaged Foods

Blueberry & Granola

$6.95

Fruit Cup

$8.95

Sandwich

PB&J w/ Granola

$7.95

Chicken BLT

$11.95

Ham & Swiss - Croissant

$11.95

Classic Italian

$11.95

Salad

Cobb

$12.95

Greek Shaker

$12.95

Croissant Sandwich

Chicken Salad Croissant

$10.95

Turkey Swiss

$10.95

Ham & Swiss

$10.95

Wrap

Quinoa & Veggie

$11.95

Chicken Caesar

$11.95

Dry Goods

88 Acres

$2.95

Chips

$2.00

Funky Chunky

$8.45

Power Up Trail Mix

88 Acres Seednola

$9.95

Setton Nuts

$6.95

Bottled Beverages

Mineral Water

$3.25

Smart Water

$3.50+

Soda

$2.99

Body Armor Water

Orange Juice

$4.50

Dasani Water

$2.99

Naked Juice

$5.95

Pressed Juice

Pronto! Water

$4.25
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2400 Aviation Drive, Terminal C, Grapevine, TX 75261

Directions

