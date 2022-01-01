Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Whisk Gourmet

3,758 Reviews

$$

7382 Sw 56th Ave

Miami, FL 33143

Order Again

Popular Items

CHICKEN FINGERS
WHISK PORK BURRITO
TURKEY & CRANBERRY SALAD

APPS

AVOCADO SALSA

$15.00

BABY BACK RIBS (1/2 RACK)

$25.00

BACON WRAPPED DATES

$15.00

BBQ PORK APPETIZER

$14.50

BROWN BAG CHIPS

$4.00

CHICKEN FINGERS

$9.00

CORN BREAD

$8.00

CRISPY BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$11.00

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

$11.00

PIMIENTO CHEESE

$12.00

PORK CRACKLIN

$4.50

SHRIMP & GRITS

$16.00

SHRIMP MAC & CHEESE

$14.00

SOUP BOWL

$10.00

SOUP CUP

$6.00

TRUFFLE FRIES

$11.00

SIDES

$EXTRA TORTILLA CHIPS

$2.50

BEANS & RICE

$5.50

BLACK BEANS

$4.50

BREAD SERVICE

$1.75

CHEESE GRITS

$5.50

JASMINE RICE

$4.00

MAC & CHEESE

$8.50

MASHED POTATOES

$6.00

RICE & AVOCADO

$8.00

ROASTED FINGERLING POTATOES

$6.50

SIDE BACON

$3.50

SIDE COLESLAW

$3.00

SIDE OF AVOCADO

$4.50

SIDE VEGGIE

$6.50

SLICED TOMATOES (4)

$3.50

SPINACH & MUSHROOMS

$6.50

SALADS

$ DRESSING

$0.60

ARUGULA SALAD

$4.00

ARUGULA SALAD LARGE

$8.00

FRIED CHICKEN & SPINACH SALAD

$19.00

FRIED GREEN TOMATO SALAD

$17.00

FRIED GREEN TOMATO SALAD (SM)

$12.50

HERB SALAD

$5.00

HERB SALAD LARGE

$10.00

SHRIMP & AVOCADO SALAD

$19.00

SIDE CAESAR SALAD

$6.00

SKIRT STEAK SALAD

$29.00

TURKEY & CRANBERRY (SM)

$12.00

TURKEY & CRANBERRY SALAD

$16.00

WHISK HOUSE SALAD

$13.00

SANDWICHES

BIG FRIDAY BURGER

$18.00Out of stock

BLACKENED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$19.00

BRISKET SANDWICH (C)

$23.00

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN SANDWICH

$19.00

FRIED GREEN TOMATO SANDWICH

$17.00

FRIED MOZZARELA CAPRESE SANDWICH

$17.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

OPEN FACE CHICKEN BLT

$18.00

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$18.50

REGULAR BLT

$11.50

SKIRT STEAK SANDWICH 8oz

$29.00

TUNA MELT

$16.00

TURKEY & BRIE SANDWICH

$15.00

WHISK BRISKET BURRITO

$27.00

WHISK CHIX BURRITO

$18.00

WHISK FISH BURRITO

$26.00

WHISK PORK BURRITO

$18.00

WHISK SHRIMP BURRITO

$24.00

WHISK SKIRT STEAK BURRITO (1)

$29.50

WHISK VEG BURRITO

$18.00

ENTREES

BABY BACK RIBS (FULL RACK)

$48.00

PORK CHOP (GF)

$35.00

FRIED CHICKEN BREAST

$26.00

PAN ROASTED SNAPPER

$39.00

ROASTED 1/2 BELL & EVANS CHICKEN

$27.00

SALMON ENTREE

$36.00

SHRIMP & GRITS ENTREE

$28.00

STEAK & POTATOES

$34.00

SPICY SEARED SKIRT STEAK

$30.00

Specials

ADD 1 PANCAKE

$5.00

BELGIAN WAFFLE

$11.00

BISCUIT & JAM

$5.00

CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

CHICKEN & BISCUIT

$15.00

CHICKEN & WAFFLES

$19.00

COUNTRY BREAKFAST

$14.00

FGT STACK

$12.00

FRENCH TOAST

$17.00

FRIED GREEN TOMATO BENEDICT

$21.00

GNARLY BISCUIT

$17.00

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$18.00

MAHI SANDWICH

$20.00

MUFFINS

$7.00

PANCAKES

$13.00

PAPPARDELLE

$25.00

PULLED PORK BENEDICT

$20.00

QUINOA BOWL

$16.00

REG BENEDICT

$18.00

SHRIMP FRITTERS

$16.00

STEAK & EGGS

$31.00

VEGGIE PLATE

$17.00

DESSERTS

ANNIE'S CARROT CAKE

$9.00

BREAD PUDDING

$11.00

CHOCOLATE PUMPKIN PIE

$9.00

L'ATELIER DARK CHOCOLATE

$6.00

L'ATELIER MANGO SORBET

$6.00

L'ATELIER PRALINE HAZELNUT GELATO

$6.00

L'ATELIER VANILLA

$6.00

PANNA COTTA

$10.00

Sodas

BOYLAN BC

$6.00

BOYLAN CS

$6.00

BOYLAN GA

$6.00

BOYLAN RB

$6.00

COKE

$3.50

DIET COKE

$3.50

DR BROWN'S BC

$6.00

DR BROWN'S CS

$6.00

DR BROWN'S GA

$6.00Out of stock

EMP SODA

$0.46

EMP WHISK SODA

$1.00

FEVER TREE GINGER BEER

$3.00

FEVER TREE GRAPEFRUIT

$3.00

FEVER TREE TONIC

$3.00

LEMON

LONDON TONIC

$3.50

RED BULL

$5.00

SPRITE

$3.50

WHISK SODA

$4.95

Cold Beverages

AP REFILL

$1.50

ARNOLD PALMER

$4.75

BERRY LEMONADE

$4.95

BOTTLED WATER

$2.50

ICED COFFEE

$3.25

ICED COFFEE DECAF

$3.25

ICED TEA

$3.00

ICED TEA SWT

$3.00

LEMONADE

$4.95

LG LEMONADE

$7.00

MILK GLASS

$1.75

OJ

$4.95

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.95

ST PELLEGRINO WATER

$4.00

$2.00

VERO SPARKLING

$0.75

PERRIER WATER

$5.00

Take Out Only

FAMILY MEAL CHICKEN

$47.00

FAMILY MEAL FRY CHICKEN

$47.00

FAMILY MEAL PULLED PORK

$47.00

LYCHEE SANGRIA JAR

$35.00

MARGARITA BLANCO CASAMIGOS JAR

$60.00Out of stock

MARGARITA PEACH JAR

$60.00

MARGARITA REPOSADO CASAMIGOS

$70.00Out of stock

MARGARITA SIETE LEGUAS REPOSADO JAR

$60.00

MOSCOW MULE JAR

$40.00

RED SANGRIA JAR

$35.00

MARGARITA JAR

$40.00

COQUITO JAR 24oz

$50.00Out of stock

COQUITO MINI JAR 16oz

$35.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Southern American, neighborhood gem.

Website

Location

7382 Sw 56th Ave, Miami, FL 33143

Directions

