Whisk & Whisky

489 Reviews

$$

601 E Picadilly Dr

Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Old Fashioned
El Diablo
KIDS Chicken Tenders

Snacks

BBQ Poutine

$17.00Out of stock

pulled pork, hand cut fries, whiskey barbecue sauce, house blend cheddar

Buffaflower

$14.00

Crispy Cauliflower tossed in house buffalo sauce, gremolata, ranch dressing

Cornbread

$11.00

freshly baked cornbread sticks, orange bourbon honey, whipped butter

Asparagus Fries

$14.00

tempura battered, ufra aioli, sorrel crema

Deviled Eggs

$11.00

Harissa, Radish, micro-greens, chili salt Add Smoked Salmon +$4

Small Plates

Whiskey Wings

$18.00

10 wings, chef's choice sauce, house whisky chili

Poke Stack

$18.00

Ahi Tuna, Hoisin glaze, avocado, pineapple relish, wonton chips

Crab Cakes

$29.00

Jumbo Lump Crab cakes, pickled fresno, micro greens, sriracha remoulade

Pretzels

$15.00

Soft-baked bites, fondue, house mustard

Street Tacos

$15.00Out of stock

pork carnitas, queso chihuahua, pineapple relish, cotija cheese, cilatro

Fresh Greens

Little Gem Wedge

$14.00

split little gem, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, heriloom tomatoes, radish, red onion, chives, blue cheese vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$17.00

gilled chicken, gorgonzala cheese, heirloom tomato, egg, bacon, avacodo, shallot red wine vinaigrette

BBQ Chicken Salad

$17.00

romaine, grilled chicken, bbq sauce, black beans, roasted corn, tomato, jalapeno, cilantro, onion strings, ranch

Simple Greens Entree

$9.00

mesculen greens, pecorino, romano, candied almonds, sherry vinagrette

Side Simple Greens

$6.00

mesculen greens, pecorino, romano, candied almonds, sherry vinagrette

Fifty-Fifty

Old Fashioned

$18.00

House ground chuck burger, tillamook cheddar, house pickle, lettuce, tomato

Prime Dip

$22.00

shaved prime rib, caramelized onions, peperonata, baby swiss, french roll

Pig and Fig Melt

$17.00

Crispy Bacon, fig jam, arugula, fontina and goat cheese, grilled sourdough

Backyard

$18.00Out of stock

pulled pork, creamy apple cider slaw, pickles, house barbecue sauce

El Diablo

$18.00

fried chicken breast, pickles, spicy fresno chile slaw

Big Plates

Salmon- Cooked Med Rare

$32.00

pan seared verlasso salmon, carrot puree, peas, risotto, radish, lemon, basil

Fish & Chips-Cod

$21.00

tower station IPA- battered haddock, hand cut fries, creamy apple cider slaw

Butternut Enchiladas

$21.00

Roasted butternut squash, black beans, mixed cheddar, ranchero mole and spanish risotto

St. Louis Ribs

$32.00

Smoked Spare Ribs, Bourbon barbecue sauce, baked beans, cole slaw, crispy fingerling salad

Filet Mignon

$35.00

Grilled Filet, crispy hasselbeck potato, blue cheese bechamel, asparagus

Chicken Yakatori

$22.00

glazed chicken, black rice, chargrilled vegetables

Pesto Tagliatelle

$21.00

Housemade tagliatelle pasta, pesto, chili oil, pecorino romano, gremolata

Desserts

S'More Mousse

$10.00

melted dark chocolate, toasted mashmellow, gram cracker crumb

Whisky Bread Pudding

$11.00

Bourbon Praline sauce, vanilla gelato

Banana Split

$9.00

Vanilla gelato, chocolate covered banana, macerated berries, banana pudding, candied almonds, cardamon whipped cream

Ice Cream

$3.00

Kids Menu

KIDS Salad

$6.00

KIDS Burger

$6.00

KIDS Chicken Tenders

$6.00

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Ala Cart

Puppy Patty

$5.00

Side of Fries

$4.00

Big Side Of Fries

$8.00

Side Cole Slaw

$4.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Urfa

$1.50

Side Chicken

$5.00

Side Salmon

$10.00

Additional Patty

$5.00

Side Asapargus

$3.00

N/A

Water

Tonic

$2.75

Soda Water

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$3.50Out of stock

Sprite

$3.50

Draft Cola

$3.50

Draft Zero Cola

$3.50

Agave Cream Soda

$3.50Out of stock

Root Beer

$3.50

Black Cherry

$3.50

Lemon Berry Acai

$3.50Out of stock

Lemonade

$3.50

Ice Tea

$3.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Location

601 E Picadilly Dr, Flagstaff, AZ 86001

Directions

