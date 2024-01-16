- Home
Whisk and Grind Merritt Island
370 N Courtenay Parkway
Merritt Island, FL 32953
BREAKFAST
BASICS
- Two Eggs -
Two eggs any style served with seasoned potatoes or hash browns and choice of toast or homemade cookie.$8.50
- Bacon & Eggs -
Three slices of bacon, two eggs any style, seasoned potatoes or hash browns, and choice of toast or homemade cookie.$13.25
- Jalapeno Bacon & Eggs -
Three slices of jalapeño bacon, two eggs any style, seasoned potatoes or hash browns, and choice of toast or homemade cookie.$14.25
- Sausage & Eggs -
Choice of sausage links or patties, two eggs any style, seasoned potatoes or hash browns, and choice of toast or homemade cookie.$13.25
- Turkey Sausage & Eggs -
Two turkey sausage patties, two eggs any style, seasoned potatoes or hash browns, and choice of toast or homemade cookie.$13.25
- Ham & Eggs -
Ham steak, two eggs any style, seasoned potatoes or hash browns, and choice of toast or homemade cookie.$12.25
- Polish Sausage & Eggs -
Polish sausage, two eggs any style, seasoned potatoes or hash browns, and choice of toast or homemade cookie.$13.25
- Burger Patty & Eggs -
Burger patty, two eggs any style, seasoned potatoes or hash browns, and choice of toast or homemade cookie.$14.50
- Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs -
Chicken fried steak topped with country gravy, two eggs any style, seasoned potatoes or hash browns, and choice of toast or homemade cookie.$15.95
SPOTLIGHTS
- Biscuits & Gravy -
A homemade biscuit topped with country gravy, two eggs any style, and seasoned potatoes or hash browns.$12.75
- Avocado Toast -
Sourdough toast topped with avocado, pesto, tomato, and feta cheese. Served with two eggs any style, seasoned potatoes or hash browns, and choice of toast or homemade cookie.$14.95
- Huevos Rancheros -
An open-faced flour tortilla topped with refried beans, two eggs any style, jalapeño, red salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. Served with seasoned potatoes or hash browns.$12.50
- Chile Verde Rancheros -
An open-faced corn tortilla topped with black beans, pork carnitas, two eggs any style, chile verde salsa, jack cheese, and sour cream. Served with seasoned potatoes or hash brown.$14.95
- Breakfast Croissant -
A croissant sandwich with two eggs any style, muenster cheese, and maple aioli. Choice of ham, bacon, or sausage. Served with seasoned potatoes or hash browns.$14.95
- Corned Beef Hash -
Homemade corned beef hash made with thinly sliced corned beef, hash browns, bell peppers, and onions. Served with two eggs any style and choice of toast or homemade cookie.$15.95
- Tornado Potatoes -
Seasoned potatoes topped with bacon, cheddar jack cheese, and scallions. served with a side of salsa and sour cream.$10.50
- Chile Verde French Fries -
Seasoned french fries topped with pork carnitas, chile verde salsa, and cheddar jack cheese. Served with side of sour cream.$11.95
- Breakfast Tacos -
Two flour tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, choice of chorizo or carnitas, cheddar jack cheese, avocado, and cilantro. Served with sour cream, salsa, and choice of side.$15.50
SCRAMBLES
- Veggie Scramble -
Three eggs scrambled with mushroom, tomato, bell pepper, onion, and cheddar jack cheese. Served with choice of side and choice of toast or homemade cookie.$11.95
- Joes Scramble -
Three eggs scrambled with seasoned ground beef, cream cheese, spinach, scallions, and cheddar jack cheese. Served with choice of side and choice of toast or homemade cookie.$14.25
- Papa D's Scramble -
Three eggs scrambled with sausage, mushroom, grilled onion, bell pepper, and muenster cheese. Served with choice of side and choice of toast or homemade cookie.$13.95
- Southwest Scramble -
Three eggs scrambled with chorizo, green chiles, jalapeño, onion, and cheddar jack cheese. Served with a side of salsa, Choice of side and toast to homemade cookie.$14.75
- Pesto Scramble -
Three eggs scrambled with chicken, tomato, pesto, and feta cheese.$14.25
- Skinny Scramble -
Three egg whites scrambled with house roasted turkey and green chiles. Served with side of red salsa. Choice of side and toast or homemade cookie.$14.50
- Central Scramble -
Three eggs scrambled with bacon, mushroom, grilled onion, and cheddar jack cheese. Served with side of sour cream. Choice of side and toast or homemade cookie.$13.95
OMELETS
- Cheese Omelet -
Three egg omelet made with cheddar jack cheese. Served with choice of side and toast or homemade cookie.$11.25
- Western Omelet -
Three egg omelet with ham, mushroom, bell pepper, onion, and cheddar jack cheese. Served with choice of side and toast or homemade cookie.$14.25
- Jack's Omelet -
Three egg omelet with mushroom, spinach, and muenster cheese. Topped with avocado and sour cream. Choice of side and toast or homemade cookie.$15.50
- Mediterranean Omelet -
Three egg omelet with spinach, onion, tomato, and feta cheese. Choice of side and toast or homemade cookie.$12.75
- Carnitas Omelet -
Three egg omelet with pork carnitas, grilled onion, grilled bell pepper, chile verde salsa, and jack cheese. Topped with cilantro and sour cream. Choice of side and toast or homemade cookie.$15.25
- Hog Heaven Omelet -
Three egg omelet with ham, bacon, sausage, polish sausage, and cheddar jack cheese. Choice of side and toast or homemade cookie.$15.25
- Artichoke Omelet -
Three egg omelet with tomato, artichoke, and feta cheese. Stuffed with artichoke cream cheese filling. Choice of side and toast or homemade cookie.$13.95
- House Omelet -
Three egg omelet with gyro, onion, tomato, and feta cheese. Served with side of tzatziki sauce.$14.75
- Chili Omelet -
Three egg omelet with house-made chili, cheddar jack cheese, and scallions. Choice of side and toast or homemade cookie.$13.95
BENNYS
- Eggs Benedict -
A grilled english muffin with canadian bacon and two poached eggs. Topped with hollandaise sauce. Choice of side.$14.50
- Veggie Benny -
A grilled english muffin with grilled tomato, spinach, and two poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce. Choice of side and toast or homemade cookie.$12.95
- Cheddar Chorizo Benny -
A house-made cheddar and green chile biscuit split and topped with chorizo, two poached eggs, and hollandaise sauce. Choice of side and toast or homemade cookie.$15.25
- Broken Benny -
A grilled english muffin with two eggs scrambled with bacon, mushroom, tomato, and swiss cheese. Topped with hollandaise sauce. Choice of side and toast or homemade cookie.$14.95
- Country Benny -
A grilled house-made biscuit, sausage patties, two poached eggs, and country gravy. Choice of side and toast or homemade cookie.$13.95
- Crab Benny -
A grilled english muffin with crab claw meat, two poached eggs, and hollandaise sauce. Choice of side and toast or homemade cookie.$16.50
SKILLETS
- Veggie Skillet -
Seasoned potatoes with tomato, mushroom, artichoke, and cheddar jack cheese. Topped with two eggs any style. Choice of toast or homemade cookie.$13.25
- Chorizo Skillet -
Seasoned potatoes with chorizo, jalapeño, red salsa and cheddar jack cheese. Topped with two eggs any style. Choice of toast or homemade cookie.$14.25
- Hog & Heifer Skillet -
Seasoned potatoes with bacon, seasoned ground beef, and cheddar jack cheese. Topped with two eggs any style. Choice of toast or homemade cookie.$14.25
- Chick Fried Steak Skillet -
Seasoned potatoes with diced chicken fried steak, country gravy, and cheddar jack cheese. Two eggs any style. Choice of toast or homemade cookie.$14.50
- Polish Skillet -
Seasoned potatoes with Polish sausage , grilled onion, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese. Topped with two eggs any style. Choice of toast or homemade cookie.$13.95
- Garlic Skillet -
Seasoned potatoes with grilled onions, spinach, chicken, garlic, and cream cheese. Topped with two eggs any style. Choice of toast or homemade cookie.$13.50
- Chili Skillet -
Seasoned potatoes with homemade chili, cheddar jack cheese, and scallions. Topped with two eggs any style. Choice of toast or homemade cookie.$12.95
PANCAKES
- Buttermilk -$5.50
- Blueberry -$6.50
- Chocolate Chip -$6.15
- Coconut Macadamia -$7.85
- All Shook Up -
Buttermilk banana pancakes topped with a peanut butter crumble and sweet cream drizzle.$7.50
- Cocoa Combo -
Two pancakes, two eggs any style, and choice of bacon or sausage.$12.95
- Merritt Island Mini -
One small pancake, one egg any style, choice of bacon or sausage.$9.95
FRENCH TOAST
- Brioche French Toast -
Classic brioche french toast topped with powdered sugar.$9.25
- Tropical French Toast -
Brioche french toast grilled with toasted coconut and macadamia nuts. Topped with sliced bananas and powdered sugar.$14.95
- Croissant French Toast -
A large croissant dipped in french toast batter. Topped with seasonal berries, bananas, and powdered sugar.$14.95
- Cereal Crunch French Toast -
Brioche french toast, cereal coated and deep fried. Topped with seasonal berries, bananas, and powdered sugar.$14.95
- Raspberry Stuffed French Toast -
Brioche french toast stuffed with raspberry cream cheese filling. Topped with fresh raspberries and powdered sugar.$14.75
- French Toast Sandwich -
French toast filled with eggs scrambled with choice of bacon, ham, or sausage and cheddar jack cheese. Served with choice of seasoned potatoes or hashbrowns.$14.50
- Monte Cristo -
Turkey, ham, and Swiss cheese sandwich dipped in french toast batter and deep fried. Topped with powdered sugar. Served with choice of seasoned potatoes or hash browns.$14.95
LUNCH
SANDWICHES
- Club Sandwich -
Turkey, ham, bacon, Swiss, avocado, mayo, lettuce, and tomato. Served on wheat toast. Choice of side.$15.95
- Cuban Sandwich -
Pork carnitas, ham. sliced pickles, jack cheese, and cuban mustard on grilled sourdough. Choice of side.$13.95
- Tuna Melt -
Tuna salad, tomato, and jack cheese on grilled sourdough. Choice of side.$12.95
- Veggie Croissant -
Avocado, tomato, red onion, lettuce, pepperoncini aioli, and jack cheese on a croissant. Choice of side.$12.95
- Reuben -
Choice of corned beef or house roasted turkey, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island dressing on grilled rye. Choice of side.$15.25
- Chicken Philly -
Chicken, grilled bell peppers and onions, and cheddar jack cheese on a hoagie roll. Choice of side.$14.95
- Jalapeno Bacon Melt -
House roasted turkey, jalapeno bacon, tomato, thousand island dressing, and jack cheese on grilled sourdough. Choice of side.$15.95
- B.L.T.E -
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, egg any style, and pesto mayo on toasted wheat. Choice of side.$13.95
- House Roasted Turkey & Cheese -
A cold sandwich with house roasted turkey, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on wheat bread. Choice of side.$13.50
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich -
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, and tomato on a grilled bun. Choice of side.$11.95
- Grilled Cheese -
Cheddar jack and muenster cheese on parmesan crusted sourdough. Choice of side.$11.50
- Gyro Pita -
Gyro, onion, tomato, tzatziki sauce on a warm pita bread. Choice of side.$15.25
- Chicken Pita -
Chicken, onion, tomato, and tzatziki sauce on a warm pita bread. Choice of side.$15.25
- Ranch Melt -
House roasted turkey, ham, bacon, tomato, ranch dressing, and American cheese on grilled sourdough. Choice of side.$15.75
- Chicken Tenders -
Three chicken tenders plain or buffalo style. Choice of side.$12.95
BURGERS
- Hamburger -
Half LB burger with lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Choice of side.$13.50
- Cheeseburger -
Half LB burger with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Choice of side.$14.75
- Bacon Cheeseburger -
Half LB burger with bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and cheddar jack cheese. Choice of Side.$16.95
- Patty Melt -
Half LB burger with grilled onions and Swiss cheese on grilled rye. Choice of side.$13.95
- Mushroom Swiss Burger -
Half LB burger with sauteed mushrooms and Swiss cheese. Choice of side.$15.25
- Breakfast Burger -
Half LB burger with one egg any style, bacon, muenster cheese, and maple aioli. Choice of side.$15.95
- BBQ Slammer -
Half LB burger with jalapeno bacon, pepperoncini, BBQ sauce, and cheddar jack cheese. Choice of side.$16.95
SALADS
- Greek Salad -
Mixed lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, feta cheese, olives and pepperoncini. Served with a side of house made dijon greek dressing.$11.25
- Cobb Salad -
Mixed lettuce, chicken, bacon, ham, cheddar jack cheese, bleu cheese crumbles, avocado, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.$15.95
- Caesar Salad -
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons and housemade Caesar dressing.$10.50
- Stuffed Avocado -
Half an avocado stuffed with tuna salad on a bed of mixed lettuce with red onion and sliced tomato. Served with a side of housemade dijon greek dressing .$15.15
- BBQ Chicken Salad -
Mixed lettuce, grilled chicken drizzled with BBQ sauce, cilantro, scallions, tomato, and feta cheese. Topped with fried tortilla strips. Served with your choice of dressing.$14.50
SIDES
*FOOD
- Avocado$2.75
- Avocado Toast$8.50
- Bacon$5.99
- Biscuit w/Gravy$4.75
- Chili$5.95
- Cookies$1.00
- Corned Beef Hash$8.25
- Cottage Cheese$3.50
- French Fries$4.95
- Fruit$4.95
- Grits$3.75
- Ham Steak$5.75
- Hash Browns$4.50
- Jalapeno Bacon$7.25
- Oatmeal$4.95
- Polish Sausage$5.75
- Potato Salad$4.50
- Potatoes$4.50
- Sausage$6.75
- Sliced Tomato$1.95
- Toast$1.95
- Turkey Sausage$5.75
- Two Eggs$2.70
*SAUCES & DRESSINGS
- Artichoke Cream Cheese$1.50
- BBQ Sauce$0.50
- Bleu Cheese Dressing$0.50
- Buffalo Sauce$0.50
- Cream Cheese$1.25
- Dijon Greek Dressing$0.50
- Gravy$2.95
- Green Salsa$1.75
- Hollandaise$2.15
- Pesto$1.85
- Pesto Mayo$1.00
- Ranch Dressing$0.50
- Real Maple Syrup$2.25
- Red Salsa$1.75
- Sour Cream$1.00
- Thousand Island Dressing$0.50
- Tzatziki$1.95
KIDS
- Classic -
One scrambled egg, bacon or sausage, choice of side, and choice of toast or mini cookie.$7.75
- Trio -
One small pancake, one egg any style, and choice of bacon or sausage.$7.75
- Little Piggy -
One egg scrambled with diced ham and cheddar jack cheese. Served with choice of side and toast or mini cookie.$8.25
- Batter Up -
Two small pancakes.$5.75
- French Toast -
One piece of french toast and one piece of bacon or sausage.$6.95
- Chicken Tenders -
Two chicken tenders served with choice of side.$9.25
- Grilled Cheese -
White bread and american cheese grilled to perfection. Choice of side.$7.75
- Half Ham Sandwich -
Ham, jack cheese, tomato, lettuce, and mayo on wheat bread. Choice of side.$7.75
- PB&J -
Served on white bread. Choice of side.$6.95
DRINKS
COFFEE/MILK/TEA -
JUICE -
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
