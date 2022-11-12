Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Whiskey Beach Pub

No reviews yet

1462 Florida A1A

Satellite Beach, FL 32937

Popular Items

ONION RINGS
CUBAN
MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

Appetizers

CHEESE FRIES

$5.00

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$6.50

Steak cut fries topped with homemade chili & nacho cheese.

CHILI CON CARNE

$5.50

Chili made in house. Served with tortilla chips.

GIANT SOFT PRETZEL

$4.75

Jumbo soft pretzel, flash fried & served with your choice of nacho cheese or spicy mustard.

HUMMUS AND PITA

$7.00

Hummus with fresh pits wedges & veggies for dipping.

JALAPENOS POPPERS

$8.50

Fried jalapeños poppers filled with cream cheese & served with Boom Boom sauce.

LOADED NACHOS

$9.75

Tortilla chips topped with homemade chili, shredded cheese, pico, lettuce & jalapenos. Served with a side of sour cream & salsa!

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$7.75

Deep fried mozzarella with a side of marinara sauce.

NACHOS WITH CHEESE

$4.50

Crispy tortilla chips served with nacho cheese.

REUBEN NACHOS

$9.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$5.00
SMOKED FISH DIP

$9.50

Smoked white fish served with crackers & a side of jalapeños.

SPACE COAST CHEESE FRIES

$6.50

Salads & Sides

FRENCH FRIES-FULL ORDER

$3.50

Crispy seasoned steak cut fries.

FRENCH FRIES-SIDE ORDER

$2.50

Crispy seasoned steak cut fries.

HOUSE SALAD

$8.50Out of stock

A large bowl of crispy mixed greens, diced tomatoes, red onion, & cucumbers. Your choice of dressing. Add your choice of protein for an additional charge.

LOADED TOTS

$7.00

Tater tots piled high & smothered with nacho cheese, sour cream, bacon & scallions.

ONION RINGS

$5.50

Thick cut, beer battered onion rings. Served with Boom Boom sauce.

PLAIN TOTS

$3.50

LARGE SIDE OF CARROTS & CELERY

$3.00

SIDE SALAD

$4.00Out of stock

A smaller version of our house salad with your choice of dressing.

STEAMED BROCCOLI

$3.50

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$3.75

A sweet alternative for the French fry lover.

Burgers

BEACH BURGER

$11.00

Our famous all beef gourmet blended burger! Build your own!

BEACH BURGER MELT

$12.00

BEYOND BURGER

$13.00

A pea protein based burger that is an amazing alternative to beef!

BLACK & BLUE BURGER

$12.00

Our famous mouthwatering burger, blackened & topped with chunky Blue cheese crumbles.

BREAKFAST BURGER

$13.00

Want breakfast AND lunch? Why not both! Our famous gourmet burger topped with a fried egg, bacon & cheddar cheese.

CALIFORNIA BURGER

$12.50

A mouthwatering burger that's a real dream! Topped with fresh avocado, cheddar cheese & our house made bacon onion jam!

HAWAIIAN BURGER

$12.00

Our famous burger topped with a grilled pineapple slice, Swiss cheese & teriyaki sauce!

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

$12.00

A truly mouthwatering burger topped with fresh sauteed mushrooms & Swiss cheese.

PHILLY CHEESE BURGER

$12.00

The best Philly on the beach! Our famous gourmet burger topped with grilled onions, peppers & provolone cheese!

WESTERN BURGER

$12.00

A taste of the Old West! Our famous burger topped with Boubon BBQ sauce, thin & crispy onion tanglers, cheddar cheese & bacon!

SINGLE 1/4 LB ANGUS BURGER

$6.00

DOUBLE 1/4 LB ANGUS BURGER

$8.00

Sandwiches, Handhelds & Specials

ADULT GRILLED CHEESE

$9.00

Thick sliced Swiss, American, Provolone & Cheddar cheese with sliced tomato & our homemade bacon onion jam.

ASIAN CHICKEN BOWL

$12.50

Our famous boneless wings tossed in Thai chili sauce & topped with sesame seeds, then served with white rice and steamed broccoli!

BLT

$8.50

Crispy applewood bacon, lettuce, and tomato on toasted marble rye with mayo.

BONELESS WINGS

$9.50

10 boneless wings, deep fried & tossed in your favorite wing sauce.

BUILD-A-DOG

$7.50

Our famous foot long, all beef hot dog. Build it any way you like!

CHICKEN PHILLY SANDWICH

$10.99

CHICKEN STRIPS

$8.00

Jumbo chicken strips fried until crispy & served with your choice of sauce.

CHICKEN WRAP

$10.00

A soft flour tortilla stuffed with cripy chicken, lettuce, our homemade pico & ranch dressing. Order it cold or hot pressed.

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.50

CUBAN

$10.50

Our beachside version of the pressed Cuban sandwich. Stuffed with pulled pork, Swiss cheese, pickles, mayo & spicy mustard.

QUESADILLA

$6.50

REUBEN

$10.00

Corned beef piled high on toasted marble rye with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & Thousand Island dressing.

STREET TACOS

$10.50

3 flour tortillas with your choice of chicken, ground beef, or pork (or mix & match any of these) topped with lettuce & fresh pico. Served with a side of siracha cream sauce.

TURKEY CLUB

$10.50

Oven roasted turkey piled high on toasted marble rye, a fresh hoagie bun, OR in a wrapped flour tortilla, along with Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo.

TURKEY REUBEN

$10.00

Oven roasted turkey piled high on toasted marble rye with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & Thousand Island dressing.

WHISKEY WILD WINGS

$10.00

Six of our famous jumbo wings, any way you like them.

Seafood

CRISPY HADDOCK SANDWICH

$12.50

A crispy filet of haddock deep fried & served on a fresh baked hoagie bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, onions & tartar sauce.

FISH & CHIPS

$11.00

Battered haddock fried to a golden brown. Served with a side of steak cut fries & tartar sauce.

FRIED SHRIMP

$11.00

Kids Menu-Small Portions

KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS

$6.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

KIDS HOT DOG

$6.00

KIDS BURGER

$6.00

Desserts

CHURROS

$5.00Out of stock

CINNAMON SUGAR PRETZEL

$4.50

Up Charges

Add BBQ

$0.50

Add Blue cheese

$0.50

Add Guacamole

$0.50

Add Honey Mustard

$0.50

Add Hot sauce

$0.50

Add jalapeños

$0.50

Add Med Sauce

$0.50

Add Mild Sauce

$0.50

Add Ranch

$0.50

Add Salsa

$0.50

Add Sour Cream

$0.50

Add Tarter

$0.50

Add Teriyaki

$0.50

Add vinaigrette

$0.50

BBQ

Pulled pork sandwich

$12.99

Brisket sandwich

$16.99

Rib plate

$15.99

1/4 chicken

$10.99

Vodka Double (Bloody Mary)

DBL 360 Cherry

$6.50

DBL 360 Grape

$6.50

DBL 360 Lemon

$6.50

DBL 360 Orange

$6.50

DBL 360 Plain

$6.50

DBL 360 Raspberry

$6.50

DBL 360 Vanilla

$6.50

DBL Absolut

$8.50

DBL Belvedere

$9.50

DBL Cutwater

$9.00

DBL Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$9.00

DBL Deep Eddy Lemon

$9.00

DBL Deep Eddy Lime

$8.50

DBL Deep Eddy Plain

$8.50

DBL Grey Goose

$9.50

DBL Ketel One

$9.50

DBL McCormick Whipped

$6.50

DBL Pinnacle Cucumber

$6.50

DBL Smirnoff

$3.50

DBL Smirnoff

$8.00

DBL Stoli

$8.50

DBL Titos

$8.50

DBL Well Vodka

$6.25

Skewers

Bacon strip

$0.75

Cheese cube

$0.75

Chicken wing

$3.00

Fried shrimp

$0.75

Hard boiled egg

$0.75

Jalapeño popper

$0.75

Pepperoncini

$0.75

Pepperoni

$0.75

Pickled okra

$0.75

Pickles

$0.75

Sausage

$0.75

Soft pretzel

$3.00

Steamed shrimp

$3.00

Stuffed olives

$0.75

Waffle

$3.00

Grilled cheese

$2.00

Tequila Single (Copy)

1800 Silver

$7.50

21 Seeds Hibis/Grape

$7.75

21 Seeds Japapeno

$7.75

21 Seeds Orange

$7.75

Cafe Patron

$7.75

Camarena Reposada

$6.00

Casamigos Anejo

$15.25

Casamigos Blanco

$12.25

Casamigos Mezcal

$16.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.25

Don Julio 70

$14.25

Don Julio Blanco

$12.25

Jose Cuervo Gold

$6.50

Jose Cuervo Silver

$6.25

Milagro

$8.25

Patron Silver

$7.25

Well Tequila

$4.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Whiskey Beach Pub! We are your Native Oasis & down to earth all American bar and eatery!

Website

Location

1462 Florida A1A, Satellite Beach, FL 32937

Directions

