Whiskey Bent 1925 Whiskey Road
FOOD
Burgers
- The Whiskey Bent burger$15.00
Sharp Cheddar, onion rings, and our signature whiskey sauce
- Mushroom & Swiss burger$12.00
Sautéed mushrooms and Swiss
- Patty Melt$12.00
Grilled onions and melted cheese served on grilled white bread
- Black and Bleu Burger$15.00
Blackened patty with bleu cheese crumbles
- Bacon Cheese burger$14.00
Two slices of thick cut bacon and sharp Cheddar
- Sunrise burger$16.00
Sharp Cheddar, ham, and sunny-up egg. The consumption of raw or undercooked egg, meat, poultry, seafood, or shellfish may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Cheeseburger$12.00
Sandwiches
- Club$12.00
Lettuce, tomato, ham, turkey, Swiss, American cheese and mayo served on toasted white bread
- Philly Cheese$12.00
Choice of steak or chicken, provolone cheese, sautéed peppers and onions served on a toasted hoagie roll. The consumption of raw or undercooked egg, meat, poultry, seafood, or shellfish may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- BLT$10.00
Thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted white bread
- French Dip$12.00
Shaved sirloin and provolone cheese served on a toasted hoagie roll and side of au jus for dipping. The consumption of raw or undercooked egg, meat, poultry, seafood, or shellfish may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Sausage Dog$9.00
All beef brisket burnt end smoked sausage served with mustard, grilled onions and peppers
- grilled cheese no side$5.00
- WEDNESDAY SPECIAL$11.00
Salads
- Chef salad$12.00
Lettuce blend, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, ham, turkey, bacon, , and hard boiled egg
- Black and Bleu* Salad$16.00
Lettuce blend, tomatoes, red onion, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, and tenderloin steak tips
- Cobb salad$12.00
Lettuce blend, tomatoes, red onion, bacon, hard boiled egg, choice of or bleu cheese crumbles and choice of grilled or fried chicken. The consumption of raw or undercooked egg, meat, poultry, seafood, or shellfish may increase your risk of
- Side salad$5.00
Lettuce blend, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, and
Sides
- Cup Homemade Chili$3.00
- Bowl Homemade Chili$6.00
- Side Fries$3.00
- Basket Fries$5.00
- Side Truffle Fries$4.00
- Basket Truffle Fries$6.00
- Side Onion Rings$4.00
- Basket Onion Rings$6.00
- Potato Salad$3.00
- Side Pub Chips$3.00
- Basket Pub Chips$5.00
- onions$1.00
- peppers$1.00
- mushrooms$1.00
- side celery$0.50
- side cucumbers$1.00
Appetizers
- Fried Mushrooms$8.00
Basket of battered mushrooms served with side of ranch
- Fried Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
Six crispy mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce
- Fried Pickles$8.00
Five dill pickle spears in a dill flavored batter for a little extra kick! Served with side of ranch
- Wisconsin Cheese Curds$9.00
All natural white Cheddar curd battered for a perfect crisp! Served with choice of dipping sauce
- Basket of Loaded Fries$8.00
Straight cut fries topped with melted cheese and chopped bacon. Served with side of ranch
- Pork Skins$6.00
Basket of deep-fried pork skins
- Beer Cheese Dip$8.00
Cheddar cheese blended with spices and American amber ale. Served with our house chips
- Southwest Egg Rolls$10.00
Chicken, corn, black beans, chopped peppers and cheese rolled in a crispy egg roll wrapper served with choice of dipping sauce
- Cheese Stuffed Pretzel$8.00
Soft pretzel stuffed with jalapeño Cheddar cheese and served with a side of beer cheese sauce
- Sampler Platter$16.00
Served with choice of three dipping sauces
- cheese cubes$8.00
Wings
Small Plates
- Quesadilla$8.00
12" flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and served with salsa and sour cream
- Fish Basket$13.00
Beer battered cod filet served with house chips or fries and a side of tartar sauce
- Steak Bites$14.00
Beef tenderloin tip with special house seasoning grilled to perfection! Served with garlic bread and choice of A1 or Heinz 57 sauce. The consumption of raw or undercooked egg, meat, poultry, seafood, or shellfish may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Chicken Tender Basket$12.00
Four golden fried tenders served with house chips or fries and your choice of dipping sauce
- Nachos$8.00
Made with our house chips and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, beer cheese, and jalapeños. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side
- $2 tacos$2.00
Boneless wings
LIQUOR
GIN
LIQUEURS / CORDIALS
RUM
SCOTCH/BOURBON
- Well Benchmark$4.50
- 2nd City Bourbon$5.00
- Knob Creek$7.50
- Ellijah Craig$7.50
- Woodford Reserve$8.25
- Jim Beam$5.00
- Half Beam$2.50
- Heaven Hill$8.75
- Evan Williams$4.50
- High West$6.50
- Blantons$13.50
- Eagle Rare$7.75
- Buffalo Trace$5.25
- Old Tub$5.75
- Old Fashion Upcharge$1.50
- Split Shot$0.25
- Johnnie Walker Black$7.25
- Dewars$6.75
- Glenlivets$8.25
TEQUILA
- Well Tequila Juarez$4.50
- Cuervo Gold$5.75
- Teremana$6.50
- Lunazul$6.00
- Mezcal$6.00
- Hornitos$6.00
- Milagro$6.00
- 1800$8.00
- Patron$9.50
- Don Julio$9.00
- Half Cuervo$3.00
- Half Patron$4.50
VODKA
- Well Vodka$4.50
- Strawberry Banana$4.50
- Rasberry$4.50
- Cherry$4.50
- Watermelon$4.50
- Blue Raspberry$4.50
- Whipped Cream$4.50
- Vanilla$4.50
- Peach$4.50
- Orange$4.50
- Citrus$4.50
- Smirnoff$5.00
- Smirnoff Raspberry$5.00
- Smirnoff Vanilla$5.00
- Stoli$6.00
- Skyy$6.00
- Titos$6.50
- Ketel One$6.00
- Vangogh Expresso$7.00
- Grey Goose$7.00
WHISKEY
- Well Whiskey Hunter$4.50
- Southern Comfort$5.00
- Bulleit Rye$7.00
- Bulleit$7.00
- Jack Daniels$6.50
- Jack Honey$6.50
- Jack Apple$6.50
- Jack Fire$6.50
- Proper 12$5.25
- Makers Mark$7.00
- Wild Turkey$6.50
- Wlid Turkey 101$6.50
- Gentleman Jack$8.00
- Red Stag$5.50
- American Honey$6.00
- Four Roses$7.50
- Four Roses Select$9.00
- Rittenhouse Rye$6.50
- Crown$6.50
- Crown Apple$6.50
- Crown Peach$7.00
- Crown Blackberry$8.00
- Jameson$6.50
- Jameson Orange$6.50
- Seagrams 7$4.50
- Black Velvet$4.50
- Fireball$5.50
- Skrewball$6.50
- Basil Hayden$7.50
- Tullamore Dew$6.00
- Old Fashion Upcharge$1.50
- Half Crown Peach$3.50
- Basil Hayden Half$3.75
- Crown Half$3.25
- half southern comfort$2.50
- high west$6.50
HAPPY HOUR
Drinks
- Well Vodka (copy)$3.50
- Well Gin (Deep Copy)$3.50
- Well Rum Ron Llave (Deep Copy)$3.50
- Well Tequila Juarez (Deep Copy)$3.50
- Well Whiskey Hunter (Deep Copy)$3.50
- Well Benchmark (Deep Copy)$3.50
- budweiser (Copy)$2.25
- budlight (Copy)$2.25
- Coors light (Deep Copy)$2.25
- miller light (Deep Copy)$2.25
- ultra (Deep Copy)$2.25
- Bud 55 (Deep Copy)$2.25
- Miller 64 (Deep Copy)$2.25
- DFT budweiser (Copy)$2.37+
- DFT miller light (Deep Copy)$2.37+
- DFT Ultra (Copy)$2.37+
- BL Bucket (Copy)$10.00
- Miller Bucket (Copy)$10.00
- Ultra Bucket (Deep Copy)$10.00
- Bud 55 bucket (Deep Copy)$10.00
- Coorslight Bucket (Copy)$10.00
- Misc Bucket (Deep Copy)$10.00
SODAS \ MISC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
Photos coming soon!