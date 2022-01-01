Restaurant header imageView gallery

Whiskey Bravo’s Coastal Chophouse @ Star Hill

review star

No reviews yet

202 Club house drive

Cape Carteret, NC 28584

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Kids Hot Dog
Ribeye Burger
Side Chopped

Appetizers

Fried Zucchini

$8.50

Cauliflower Bites

$8.95

Tuna Tartare

$11.25

Nacho Bravos

$16.50

Fly By Fries

$10.95

Fruit and Cheese

$15.95

Soups

Lobster Bisque

$10.35

SOTD

$7.50

Small SOTD

$3.75

Small Bisque

$5.18

Salads

Tuna/Watermelon Salad

$11.25

Chopped Salad

$8.50

Spinach Strawberry

$10.55

Caprese Salad

$8.95

Side Chopped

$6.50

Side Caprese

$4.50

Entrees

Pub Burger

$14.25

Lamb

$24.15

Mushroom & Swiss

$13.95

Roasted Leg Quarter

$21.00

Ribeye Burger

$20.15

Fish & Chips

$16.58

Buffalo Chicken

$12.55

Catch of the Day

$21.00

Street Tacos

$18.95

Shrimp & Grits

$21.85

Turkey & Brie

$11.95

Fried Seafood

$28.50

Butcher's Block

Filet Migon

$39.00

New York

$40.00

Ribeye

$45.00

T-Bone

$45.00

Pork Porterhouse

$30.00

Ribs

$28.00

Flank Steak

$31.00

Kids Menu

Kids Hot Dog

$4.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.00

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$5.50

Kids Tenders

$6.55

Kids Quesadilla

$4.25

Kids House Salad

$3.00

Kids Fried Shrimp

$8.50

Kids Flounder

$9.50

Kids Ribeye

$21.50

Kids Alfredo

$7.25

Hoover Stew

$6.26

Pasta

Greek Pasta

$16.25

Seafood Mac&Cheese

$28.65

Sides

Mash

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Corn on Cobb

$1.50

Tempura Green Beans

$4.00

Baked Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Baked Potato

$2.50

Mixed Veg

$2.50

Fried Okra

$3.00

Broccolini

$2.50

Fries

$3.00

Sweet Fries

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Offering a variety of steaks, seafood and coastal cuisines. Located in Star Hill Golf Course, Cape Carteret NC.

Website

Location

202 Club house drive, Cape Carteret, NC 28584

Directions

Gallery
Whiskey Bravo’s Coastal Chophouse image
Whiskey Bravo’s Coastal Chophouse image
Whiskey Bravo’s Coastal Chophouse image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Shark’s Den Sports Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
8700 Emerald Dr - Unit 16 Emerald Isle, NC 28594
View restaurantnext
Refection Foods
orange starNo Reviews
5208-E Hwy 70 Morehead City, NC 28557
View restaurantnext
Capt. Jack's
orange starNo Reviews
411 W Main St. Havelock, NC 28532
View restaurantnext
4 Corners Diner - Atlantic Beach
orange starNo Reviews
100 E Fort Macon Rd. Atlantic Beach, NC 28512
View restaurantnext
The Chop Shop Butchery - Charlotte
orange starNo Reviews
100 Charlotte Street Asheville, NC 28801
View restaurantnext
Flavor Hills - Jacksonville - 2121 N Marine Blvd
orange star3.0 • 2
2121 N Marine Blvd Jacksonville, NC 28546
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Cape Carteret
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
Morehead City
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
New Bern
review star
No reviews yet
Hampstead
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Wilmington
review star
Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)
Leland
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Carolina Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Greenville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Goldsboro
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston