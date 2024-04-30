- Home
Whiskey Down Diner
252 Main St
Farmingdale, NY 11735
Full Menu
Omelettes
- Farmingdale Omelette$16.00
Ham, bacon, sausage, peppers, onion; hf
- Denver Omelette$16.00
Pepper, onion, ham, cheddar-jack cheese; hf
- ABC Omelette$16.00
Avocado, bacon, cheddar-jack cheese; hf
- GRK Omelette$16.00
Spinach, feta, tomato
- TMZ Omelette$16.00
Tomatoes, mushrooms, zucchini, scallions
- LEO Omelette$17.00
Lox, eggs, and onions
- TRK Omelette$17.00
Turkey, spinach, swiss, eggwhites
- BYO Omelette$11.00
Stacks N Stuff
- Pete's Pancakes$11.00
- Lemon Blue Stack$15.00
Fresh blueberries, house-made lemon whipped cream; topped with powdered sugar and lemon zest
- Bourbon Bacon Banana$17.00
Stack of pancakes topped with sautéed banana, cubed bacon
- French Toast$11.00
- Belgium Waffle$11.00
- Chicken and Waffles$18.00
Country fried chicken between two Belgian waffle triangles, topped with Mike's hot honey; served with homefries & maple syrup
- Whiskey Down Waffle$17.00
Almond streusel crumble, Nutella, fresh strawberries, powdered sugar dusting, whipped cream
- Pancakes/ Bacon$14.00
- Pancakes/ Sausage$14.00
- French Toast/ Bacon$14.00
- French Toast/ Sausage$14.00
- Waffle/ Bacon$14.00
- Waffle/ Sausage$14.00
- Short Stack$9.00
- Short Stack/ Bacon$12.00
- Short Stack/ Sausage$12.00
Breakfast All Day
- Two Eggs$11.00
Any style, with homefries and toast
- Two Eggs Sandwich$8.00
- Two Eggs Over Hash$15.00
Eggs any style, homemade corned beef hash, toast
- Family Reunion$17.00
Country fried chicken, two eggs any style, house-made sausage gravy; served over buttermilk biscuit. Which came first, the chicken or the egg?
- Breakfast Poutine$17.00
Regular & sweet potato tots, two eggs any style, chopped bacon, jack & cheddar cheese, aged cheddar cheese sauce, scallions
- WD New School Egg Sandy$16.00
Two fried eggs, melted provolone, prosciutto, baby spinach, pesto, everything brioche; with home fries
- You "Gouda" Be Kidding Me Wrap$16.00
Maple glazed ham, scrambled eggs, gouda cheese, avocado, tomato-bacon jam; served with home fries
- Over-Easy Benny$18.00
Sauté baby spinach, crumbled bacon, over easy eggs, homemade sausage gravy, toasted English muffin; homefries
- WD Hangover Wrap$17.00
Chopped sausage, ham, bacon, crispy chicken, fried egg, melted American cheese, BBQ-ranch; homefries
- Breakfast Quesadilla$15.00
Scrambled eggs, jack cheddar cheese, guacamole, tomato
- Steak N Eggs$27.00
Two eggs anyway, grilled marinated skirt steak, bacon-potato-roasted corn hash, mole Verde sauce
Breakfast Bowls
- Breakfast Power Bowl$18.00
Two over-easy eggs, quinoa, brown rice, roasted Brussels sprouts, julienne carrots, spinach, diced grilled chicken
- Greens, Eggs, and and Ham Scram Bowl$18.00
Four scrambled eggs, zucchini, broccoli, spinach, diced ham, basil aioli
- Breakfast Ramen Bowl$19.00
Smoked ham, crumbled sausage, sunny eggs, shredded cabbage, mushrooms, julienne carrots, scallions, house broth, sun noodles
- Breakfast Burrito$15.00
Scrambled eggs, bacon, jack cheddar cheese, avocado, crispy tater tots. In a wrap
Toasts
Sides
- Extra Egg$1.50
- French Fries$6.00
- Homefries$6.00
- Sweet Potato Tots$7.00
- Onion Rings$7.00
- Corned Beef Hash$7.00
- Bacon$5.00
- Sausage$5.00
- Ham$5.00
- 2 Chicken Apple Sausage$6.00
- 2 Biscuits$6.00
- Reg Tots$7.00
- Parm Truffle Fries$8.00
- Toast$3.00
- Avocado$4.00
- Hot Honey$2.00
- Truffle Aoili$1.50
- Side Grilled Chicken$8.00
- Pint Soup ToGo$5.00
- Quart Soup ToGo$9.00
To Start or Share
- Dry Rubbed Crispy Chicken Wings$15.00
10 pcs. Classic buffy, hot honey, parmesan garlic; homemade blue cheese on the side
- Whiskey Disco Fries$11.00
Melted mozzarella, gravy
- Fried Mozzarella Half-Moons$14.00
Basil aioli, ala vodka sauce on the side
- Everything Crusted Mini Pretzel Croissants$14.00
5 pieces. Served with tzatziki and honey mustard dips
- Chicken Parm Ala Vodka Fries$15.00
Mozzarella french fries topped with chopped chicken fingers and our homemade ala vodka sauce
- Bec' Guacamole Dip$15.00
Chopped hard-boiled egg, bacon, feta, grape tomato, corn tortilla chips
- Crispy Chicken Tacos$15.00
2 pcs. Crispy chicken, jack cheddar cheese, shredded cabbage, homemade pico, chipotle aioli on a soft flour tortilla
- Baja Shrimp Tacos$15.00
2 pcs. Sautéed shrimp, fresh pineapple salsa, shredded cabbage, jalapeno aioli
- Steak Tacos$16.00
2 pcs. Marinated. Skirt steak, jack cheddar cheese, shredded cabbage, homemade pico, chipotle aioli on a soft flour tortilla
Burgers Deluxe
- Burger Deluxe$15.00
Lettuce, tomato, 2 onion rings
- Whiskey Down Deluxe$19.00
Pepperjack cheese, maple bourbon sauce, candied bourbon bacon, arugula, frizzled onions & a sunny side egg
- Bite Me Burger$18.00
Crispy mozzarella moons, roasted red peppers, pesto
- Pizza Brgr Deluxe$19.00
Mozzarella cheese, fried mozzarella moons, side of homemade vodka sauce
- Cali Burger$18.00
Mozzarella cheese, guac, tomato, jalapeno aioli
- Smokin' Burger$18.00
Chipotle aioli, arugula, smoked gouda cheese, tomato bacon jam, jalapenos
- Veggie Burger$18.00
House blend of beets, mushrooms, quinoa, carrots, celery, onion, lentils, fresh herbs, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli
- Turkey Burger Dlx$18.00
Sandwiches
- Ultimate BEC$17.00
Cheddar-jack & pepper jack cheese, homemade tomato bacon jam, avocado, bacon & 2 eggs on grilled sourdough; tots
- Turkey Pretzel Melt$17.00
Roasted turkey, melted gouda cheese, tomato, guacamole, pretzel croissant; honey mustard on the side
- Apple Fig Grilled Cheese$16.00
Smoked gouda, fig preserves, sliced apple, sourdough bread; sweet tots
- Firebird Hot Chicken$17.00
Crispy buffalo chicken, pickle chips, lettuce, tomato, Alabama white bbq sauce, lightly toasted potato bun
- Grilled Crunch Wrap$17.00
Grilled chicken, guacamole, crispy onion rings, tortilla strips, tomato, Monterrey jack cheese, chipotle aioli
- Spartan Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Grilled chicken breast, melted Swiss, bacon, Boston lettuce, tomato, tzatziki, ciabatta roll
- Johnny's Souvlaki$18.00
Marinated chicken chunks, feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, house-made Greek dressing
- The Breakfast Club$18.00
Triple decker maple ham, turkey, swiss cheese, fried egg, bacon, lettuce, tomato, basil aioli, choice of bread
- #1 Steak Melt$19.00
Grilled skirt steak, provolone, pickled giardiniera, arugula, truffle aioli, ciabatta roll
- Salmon B.L.T$19.00
Salmon, bacon, lettuce, and tomatoes with basil aioli on toasted multigrain bread
- Psycho Bunny$17.00
Roasted red peppers, sliced cucumbers, tomato, spinach, chickpeas spread, smashed avocado, basil aioli, toasted multigrain bread
The Classics
- BLT$13.00
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato
- WD Grilled Cheese$13.00
American, jack & cheddar cheese, grilled sourdough
- Chicken Fingers$14.00
Choice of dipping sauce
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$14.00
Homemade, choice of bread
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.00
Homemade recipe; choice of bread
- Rueben$16.00
Pastrami, Swiss, sauerkraut, grilled rye
- Gyro$16.00
Beef & lamb blend, lettuce, tomato, onion, homemade tzatziki
- Chicken Mediterranean Wrap$16.00
Grilled chicken, romaine, feta, tomato, olives, onions
- Buffalo Ranch Wrap$16.00
Buffalo chicken fingers, cheddar-jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, ranch
Salads
- Doc's Salad$18.00
Chicken, feta, romaine, tomato, cucumbers, olives, onions, house dressing
- Super Food Salad$15.00
Mixed greens, roasted brussel sprouts, edamame, beets, avocado, slivered almonds, honey-lime vinaigrette
- Chopped Southwest$15.00
Mixed greens, tomato, roasted corn, black beans, avocado, cheddar jack cheese, tortilla strips, bbq-ranch dressing
- The "WD" Salad$15.00
Arugula, chickpeas, feta, poached pears, toasted almonds, craisins, white truffle vinaigrette
- Greek Salad$15.00
WD Dessert Menu
- Donut Ice Cream Sandwich$11.00
Chocolate or vanilla ice cream; bacon bits, sea salt caramel drizzle
- Chocolate Chip Lava Cake$10.00
Served warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and whipped cream
- Peanut Butter Explosion$8.00
Layer cake with fudge brownies, velvety smooth peanut butter mousse, and chocolate cake is topped with brownie chunks and peanut butter chips
- Lil' Red Velvet$8.00
Rich red velvet cake is layered with sweet cream cheese filling and finished with a dark chocolate feather garnish
- Reese's Waffle Sundae$15.00
Our classic Belgian waffle is topped with Reese's peanut butter sauce, vanilla ice cream, and Reese's peanut butter cup crumble. Whipped cream & sprinkles to finish this masterpiece
- Elise's Niece's Coconut Cake$6.00
Local
- Rice Pudding$6.00
Topped with whipped cream and cinnamon
- Milkshake$8.00
Vanilla, chocolate, shake of the month
- single scoop ice cream$3.00
- 2 scoops ice cream$5.00
Kids Menu
Specials (Copy)
- 252 Nachos$11.00
Tortilla chips, cheddar-jack cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, avocado, queso fresco and jalapenos
- Apple Crumb Pancakes$16.00
Fresh apple compote, homemade crumbs, cinnamon cream
- Breakfast Panini$17.00
Melted pepper jack, fried chicken, two eggs fried, bacon, Mike's hot honey drizzle; served with home fries
- Carrot Cake Stack$18.00
Gingerbread spiced waffle topped with biscoff cookie butter and cookie crumbs; whipped cream
- Banana Cream French Toast$17.00
Chocolate chip cannoli filled challah french toast; topped with chocolate chips, cannoli shell crumble, pistachios, chocolate drizzle
- Chicken Noodle$6.00
Homestyle soup
- Spring Benny$18.00
Homemade with fresh lobster
- Burrata Toast$16.00
Homemade spinach dip with pepper jack cheese and chips
- Fried Pickles$11.00
Crispy and crunchy; served with garlic aioli
- Apple Cran Chicken Salad Sandwich$16.00
Pretzel roll, chicken salad with apples and cranberries, Boston lettuce; French fries
- Caesar Salad$14.00
Seasonal greens, goat cheese, red grapes, sliced apple, candied pecans, pomegranate seeds with a balsamic fig dressing
- Chicken Caesar Sando$18.00
Roasted red pepper tomato soup, homemade croutons; topped with melted Swiss & mozzarella
- Zucchini Fries$11.00
Served with housemade chipotle aioli
- Spicy Steak Panini$20.00
Braised short rib, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, and pepper jack cheese with Alabama BBQ on potato bun (3)
- Flatbread Special$17.00
Chargrilled flatbread with vodka sauce, mozzarella cheese, pulled short rib, burrata, cherry tomatoes, basil aioli & parmesan cheese
- Whipped Feta Dip$14.00
Feta, ricotta, sour cream, lemon zest; topped with olive oil, sesame seeds & Mike's hot honey drizzle; pita chips & cucumbers
- Chipotle Honey BBQ Wings$16.00
- Patty Melt Deluxe$18.00
10 oz burger, grilled rye, swiss cheese, caramelized onions, chipotle aioli; french fries
- Salmon Burger$18.00
Homemade salmon burger with a cucumber tamari slaw, avocado, & garlic aioli on an everything brioche bun; FF
- Salmon Lettuce Wraps$23.00
Sautéed blackened salmon, bean sprouts, mango salsa, green chili sauce; served on Boston lettuce
- Whiskey Down Meatloaf$24.00
Bacon-wrapped meatloaf topped with a maple bourbon glaze, mashed Yukon potatoes, glazed baby carrots
- 2024 Romanian Steak$29.00
Marinated skirt steak, frizzled onions, french green beans, homemade mashed potato
- Trk Grk Dlx$18.00
Turkey burger, homemade feta-tzatziki-olive spread, lettuce, tomato, red onion; french fries
- Chicken Soprano Dlx$22.00
Fried chicken cutlet, burrata, prosciutto, arugula, red pepper; balsamic vinigrette; on a ciabatta with french fries
- Breakfast Burger$20.00
Puff pastry crust, chicken, peas, carrots, cream sauce
- Blackened Salmon Bowl$24.00
Brussels sprouts, broccoli, corn, carrots, red quinoa, brown rice, tamari red chili dressing
- Honey Garlic Wings$16.00
N/A Beverages
Coffee / Tea
Soda / Juice / ETC
Liquor
Tequila
Bourbon (Copy)
- Maker's Mark$13.00
- Wild Turkey 101$13.00
- Knob Creek$13.00
- Great Jones$12.00
- Bulleit$13.00
- Woodford Reserve$14.00
- Michter's$14.00
- Russell's 10 Year$15.00
- Buffalo Trace$14.00
- Old Elk$14.00
- Basil Hayden's$15.00
- Elijah Craig Small Batch$15.00
- Widow Jane$15.00
- Eagle Rare$16.00
- Larceny$15.00
- High West$15.00
- Horse Soldier$15.00
- Willett$15.00
- Hudson's Whiskey NY$16.00
- Old Forester 1897$18.00
- Old Forester 1870$18.00
- Old Forester 1910$18.00
- Old Forester 1920$19.00
- The Wiseman$17.00
- E.H. Taylor Small Batch$17.00
- Blanton's$19.00
- Weller Special Reserve$19.00
- Weller Antique 107$21.00
- Weller 12$23.00
- Weller Full Proof$28.00
- Weller C.Y.P.B$29.00
- Weller Single Barrel$32.00
- Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year$32.00
One ounce pour
- Jameson$12.00
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
252 Main St, Farmingdale, NY 11735