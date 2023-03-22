Restaurant header imageView gallery

Whiskey Joe's - Miami

No reviews yet

3301 Rickenbacker Causeway

Miami, FL 33149

Popular Items

Crispy Fries
CH - Chicken Strips
Signature Burger


Appetizer

Nashville Chicken

$12.99

A classic with a Joe’s twist - 1lb of chicken dipped in our homemade beer batter and fried to perfection. Smothered in our own Nashville hot sauce or plain

Joe's Pile of Nachos

Joe's Pile of Nachos

$13.99

Tortilla chips, queso, shredded cheese, spicy beef, black beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and jalapeños

Chips and Queso

Chips and Queso

$8.99
Wings 1 Lb

Wings 1 Lb

$16.99

Buffalo, Island BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Jerk, Thai Chile, Insane, Coconut Rum Glazed Or Mango Habanero

Wings 2Lb

Wings 2Lb

$29.99

Buffalo, Island BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Jerk, Thai Chile, Insane, Coconut Rum Glazed Or Mango Habanero

Mussels-Garlic Butter

$14.99

Simmered in signature chipotle butter sauce with pico de gallo OR simmered in garlic butter, white wine and tomatoes, with toasted garlic bread and fresh lemon juice

Mussels-Chipotle

$14.99

Simmered in signature chipotle butter sauce with pico de gallo OR simmered in garlic butter, white wine and tomatoes, with toasted garlic bread and fresh lemon juice

Whiskey Joe's Calamarty

Whiskey Joe's Calamarty

$15.99

Crisp calamari strips, banana peppers and onions served with marinara and chipotle mayo

Gator Bites

Gator Bites

$15.99

Alligator nuggets with fried garlic pickles and chipotle aioli

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$13.99

Slow simmered chicken, jalapeños, cheddar, and jack cheese in a grilled tomato tortilla, served with celery sticks, cilantro-lime sour cream, and blue cheese dressing

Coconut Mahi Nuggets

Coconut Mahi Nuggets

$15.99

Coconut-battered and fried golden. Served with coconut rum and sweet chile sauce

Loaded Island Fries

Loaded Island Fries

$13.99

Raw Bar

Raw Oyster (6)

$13.99Out of stock

Raw Oyster (12)

$24.99Out of stock

Raw Bar Shrimp 1/2 Lb

$14.99

Raw Bar Shrimp 1 Lb

$26.99

Raw Oyster & Shrimp

$24.99Out of stock

Entrees - Seafood

Ole Fashion Fish & Chips

Ole Fashion Fish & Chips

$18.99

Beer-battered pollack with our famous french fries, coleslaw and dipping sauces

Fried Shrimp

$22.99

Joe's Grouper 8oz

$26.99

Blackened, grilled, or fried served with our chipotle shrimp sauce, island rice, black beans, and plantains

Joe's Mahi Mahi

Joe's Mahi Mahi

$26.99

Blackened or grilled served with our citrus lemon shrimp sauce, island rice, black beans and plantains

Catch of the Day

$29.99

Entree - Poultry

Tiki Chicken

Tiki Chicken

$16.99

Marinated in garlic and ginger, grilled, and topped with a rum glazed pineapple, mango salsa served with island rice, black beans and plantains

Coconut Rum Chicken

$19.99

Entree - Specialty

Pinchos and Pulled Pork

$19.99
Creamy Alfredo

Creamy Alfredo

$13.99

Linguini tossed in our traditional style alfredo with a blend of cheeses served with garlic bread

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$13.99

Cavatappi pasta tossed in our rich cheese sauce and topped with buttered bread crumbs, served with garlic bread

Entree - Pizza

Joe's Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Joe's Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$13.99

Grilled chicken with a tangy white sauce topped with a three cheese blend, banana peppers, bacon and topped with our homemade ranch dressing

Five Cheese

Five Cheese

$13.99

New York style tangy marinara smothered with cheddar, jack, mozzarella, romano, and parmesan

Classic Pepperoni

Classic Pepperoni

$14.99

Our three cheese pie finished off with imported sliced pepperonis

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.99

Entree - Burger/Sandwich

Whiskey Burger

Whiskey Burger

$15.99

Topped with rum glazed pineapple, strawberry-guava BBQ, pepper jack and crisp bacon

Black n Blue Burger

$15.99
Signature Burger

Signature Burger

$15.99

Crispy bacon, American cheese and crispy onions

All American Sliders

All American Sliders

$12.99

Caramelized onions, pickle, and American cheese

Jammin' Jerk Chicken Sandwich

Jammin' Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$18.99

Grilled and jerk basted topped with pepper jack, lettuce, tomato and coconut rum glazed pineapple

Grand Grouper Sandwich

$18.99

Beer-battered, grilled or blackened grouper, lettuce, tomato

Joe's Island Pork Sandwich

Joe's Island Pork Sandwich

$15.99

Slow roasted in-house pork shoulder tossed with our signature strawberry-guava BBQ sauce topped with crispy onion straws and smokehouse slaw

Mahi Mahi Sandwich

$18.99

Ultimate Fried Chk Sandwich

$16.99

Entree - Taco

Mahi Tacos

Tampa Bay Tacos

Buffaco Chix Tacos

Grouper Tacos

Roast Pork Tacos

Salads & Soups

Signature Salad

Signature Salad

$12.99

Spring greens and crisp lettuce, jicama, grape tomatoes, candied pecans, crumbled blue cheese, strawberry balsamic dressing, and dried cranberries

Caribbean Cobb

Caribbean Cobb

$16.99

Spring greens and crisp lettuce, grilled then chilled marinated chicken, smoked bacon, mango salsa, blue cheese, tomato, with housemade avocado ranch dressing

Joe's Gator Bowl

Joe's Gator Bowl

$15.99

Like nowhere else! A giant tomato tortilla shell filled with crisp lettuce seasoned taco meat, roasted corn salsa, pico de gallo, jalapeños & colby jack cheese finished with a cilantro-lime sour cream

Homemade Spicy Island Gumbo CUP

$4.99

Loaded with fresh local seafood and andouille sausage with a Caribbean kick

Homemade Spicy Island Gumbo BOWL

$7.99

Loaded with fresh local seafood and andouille sausage with a Caribbean kick

Sides

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$4.99

Crispy Fries

$4.99

Island Rice & Black Beans

$4.99

Sweet Plantains

$4.99

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

$7.99

Key Lime Pie

$6.99

Kids

CH - Chicken Strips

$7.95

CH - Grilled Chicken

$7.95

CH - Cheeseburger

$7.95

CH - Mac n Cheese

$7.95

CH - Pasta

$7.95

CH - Pop Shrimp

$7.95

CH - Fish & Chips

$7.95

Child Sipper

$11.99

Light up Cup

$4.99

CH - Mini Sundae

$3.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
New American cuisine with island vibes

3301 Rickenbacker Causeway, Miami, FL 33149

