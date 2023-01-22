Whiskey Joe’s - Tampa Whiskey Joe’s - Tampa

  • Home
WJ Specialty Cocktails

Bahama Mama

$11.00

Banana Colada

$11.00Out of stock

Beach Front Mango Mojito

$12.00

Black Cherry Mojito

$12.00

Gator Juice

$10.00

Gator Killer

$12.00

Hurricane Juice

$11.00

Joe's Spiced Colada

$11.00

Miami Vice

$12.00

Moscow Mule SRC

$13.00

Mudslide

$11.00

Painkiller

$11.00

Pina Colada

$1.00

Rashberry Orange Cooler

$11.00

Razz Lemonade

$11.00

Rum Runner

$1.50

Sangrias Blanca

$11.00

Sangrias Rojo

$11.00

Shanghai Red's Rum Runner

$11.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$11.00

Strawberry Mule

$13.00

True Blue

$11.00

Ultimate Pina Colada

$17.00

Ultimate Pineapple

$17.00

Whiskey Joe's Punch

$11.00

Whiskey Joe's Lemon Aid

$11.00

Joe's Juice

$12.00

A-Z Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$11.50

Aperol Spritzer

$12.00

Bahama Mama

$2.00

Bailys Coffee

$11.50

Baybreeze

$2.00

Bellini

$12.00

Black Russian

$1.00

Bloody Maria

$2.00

Bloody Mary

$2.00

Blue Hawaiian

$1.00

Brandy Alexander

$11.50

Cadillac Margarita

Campari Cocktail

$11.00

Cape Cod

Collins Vodka

Cosmopolitan

$0.50

Daiquiri

$1.00

Dark & Stormy

$1.50

Especial Cocktail

$12.00

French Connection

$14.00

Fuzzy Navel

$11.00

Gimlet

Greyhound

Irish Coffee

$2.00

Kamikazee

$0.50

Kir Royale

$12.00

Lemondrop Martini

$3.00

Light & Stormy

$11.50

Long Beach Ice Tea

$14.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$14.00

Manhattan

$1.00

Margarita

$1.00

Martini

$3.00

Midori Sour

$11.50

Mimosa

$11.50

Mocktail

$9.00

Mojito

$1.00

Moscow Mule

$1.00

Mudslide

$1.50

Negroni

$1.00

Old Fashioned

$1.00

Pina Colada

$1.00

Pisco Sour

$13.00

Rob Roy

$1.00

Rum Runner

$1.50

Rusty Nail

$1.00

Salty Dog

$0.50

Screwdriver

$0.50

Seabreeze

$0.50

Sex On the Beach

$0.50

Tequila Sunrise

$0.50

Virgin Daiquiri

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$0.50

White Russian

$1.00

Bottled Beer

Blonde Ale-BTL

$6.00Out of stock

Bud Light-BTL

$5.49Out of stock

Corona-BTL

$6.49

East LA IPA-BTL

$6.00Out of stock

Victoria-BTL

$6.00Out of stock

Bucket Beers

Domestic Bucket

$19.00

Import Bucket

$20.00

Can Beer

3 Daughters Key Lime 16oz-CAN

$6.49Out of stock

3 Daughters Orange Seltzer 16oz-CAN

$6.00Out of stock

Ace Pineapple Hard Cider 16oz-CAN

$6.00

Angry Orchard 16oz-CAN

$6.49

Big Storm Palm Bender 16oz-CAN

$8.49

Big Storm Tropic Pressure 16oz-CAN

$8.49

Bud Light 16oz-CAN

$6.49

Budweiser 16oz-CAN

$5.49

CCB Maduro 16oz-CAN

$6.00Out of stock

Coors Light 16oz-CAN

$6.49

Corona 16oz-CAN

$6.49

Corona Light 16oz-CAN

$6.49

Corona Premier 16oz-CAN

$6.49

Dos Equis Amber 16oz-CAN

$5.25

Dos Equis Lager 16oz-CAN

$6.49

Fat Tire 16oz-CAN

$6.49Out of stock

Funky Buddah Floridian 16oz-CAN

$6.49

Funky Buddha Hop Gun 16oz-CAN

$6.49

Guiness 16oz-CAN

$6.00Out of stock

Guinness 16oz-CAN

$6.49Out of stock

Heineken 00 16oz-CAN

$5.49Out of stock

Heineken 16oz-CAN

$8.49

Heineken Light 16oz-CAN

$5.25Out of stock

Labatt Blue 16oz-CAN

$6.49Out of stock

Lagunitas IPA 16oz-CAN

$7.49Out of stock

Michelob Ultra 16oz-CAN

$5.49

Miller Lite 16oz-CAN

$6.49

O'Douls N/A 16oz-CAN

$5.49

Pacifico 16oz-CAN

$5.49

St. Archer Gold 16oz-CAN

$7.49Out of stock

Yuengling 16oz-CAN

$5.49

Draft Beer

Angry Orchard-DR

$7.49

Bell's Oberon 8.49-DR

$8.49Out of stock

Big Storm Wave Maker-DR

$7.49Out of stock

Blue Moon-DR

$7.49

Bud Light-DR

$5.49

CCB Florida Cracker-DR

$7.49

CCB Jai Alai-DR

$8.49

Coors Light-DR

$5.49

Corona Light-DR

$6.49Out of stock

Corona-DR

$6.49

Dogfish 60 Min IPA-DR

$7.49Out of stock

Dos Equis Amber-DR

$6.49

Dos Equis Lager-DR

$7.49

Escape Other West Coast-DR

$8.49Out of stock

Fat Tire-DR

$7.49

Florida Ave-DR

$8.49Out of stock

Guinness-DR

$7.49

Heineken-DR

$7.49

Keel Farms BB Wheat-DR

$7.49Out of stock

Keybilly Island Ale-DR

$7.49Out of stock

Kona Big Wave-DR

$6.49Out of stock

Landshark-DR

$5.49

Leinenkugel-DR

$6.49

Michelob Ultra-DR

$4.99

Miller Lite-DR

$5.49

Modelo Especial-DR

$6.49

Red Stripe-DR

$6.49Out of stock

Tank La Playa-DR

$7.49Out of stock

Wicked Weed Pernicious-DR

$7.49Out of stock

WJ's Blonde-DR

$5.49Out of stock

WJ's Red-DR

$5.49

Yuengling-DR

$5.49

Pitcher Beers

Domestic Pitcher

$14.00

Import Pitcher

$17.00

Hard Seltzer

White Claw Mango

$6.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

White Claw Lime

$6.00

High Noon Watermelon

$6.00

High Noon Grapefruit

$6.00

Liquor

New Amsterdam Vodka/Well

$8.00

Absolut

$8.50

Absolut Citron

$12.00

Belvedere

$13.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Titos

$11.00

Deep Edy

$9.00

New Amsterdam Gin/Well

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Ford's Gin

$12.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Monkey 47

$15.00

Nolet's Gin

$12.00

St. George Botanivore

$12.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Flora de Cana/Well

$11.00

Bacardi 8

$13.00

Bacardi

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Diplomatico, Reserve Rum

$12.00

Malibu Rum

$12.00

Zacapa 23 Year 80

$13.00

Zacapa XO

$20.00

Rum Haven

$12.00

1800 Silver

$12.00

Casamigos Anejo

$15.00

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$40.00

Cuervo Silver

$13.00

Del Maguey Vida

$13.00

Don Julio 1942

$40.00

Don Julio 1970

$14.00

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

Don Julio Blanco

$13.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

El Jimador

$11.00

Milagro Silver/Well

$11.00

Patron Anejo

$14.00

Patron Reposado

$14.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Jim Beam/Well

$12.00

Angel's Envy Rye

$18.00

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Blanton's

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Bulleit

$12.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Elijah Craig

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jameson

$12.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Michter's

$12.00

Michter's Rye

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Monkey Shoulder/Well

$11.00

Arberg 10 Yr

$15.00

Buchanan's 12 Yr

$13.00

Buchanan's 18 Yr

$15.00

Balvenie 14

$15.00

Chivas 12

$13.00

Glenfiddich 12

$15.00

Glenlivet 12

$13.00

Hibiki Harmony

$17.00

JW Black

$15.00

JW Blue

$55.00

Laphroaig 10

$15.00

Macallan 12

$15.00

Macallan 15

$30.00

Macallan 18

$55.00

Courvoisier VSOP

$15.00

Hennessy VS

$15.00

Hennessy XO

$50.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$15.00

Aperol

$10.00

Bailey's

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Chambord

$10.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Di Sarrano Amaretto

$10.00

Drambuie

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Gran Marnier

$11.00

Jagermeister

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Limoncello Palini

$10.00

Midori

$10.00

Romana Sambuca

$10.00

St. Germain

$10.00

Fireball

$10.00

Margaritas

Ultimate Margarita

$17.00

Skinny Margarita

$12.00

Dave's Margarita

$14.00

Rock Point Margarita

$12.00

Coconut Margarita

$13.00

Mango Margarita

$13.00

Ultimate Patron Margarita

$14.00

Strawberry Margarita

$13.00

Tampa Bay Margarita

$12.00

Passion Fruit Margarita

$13.50

BYOD Margarita

Mojitos

Blackberry Mojito

$12.00

Citrus Mojito

$12.00

Coconut Mojito

$12.00

Mango Mojito

$12.00

Original Mojito

$12.00

Pineapple Mojito

$12.00

Raspberry Mojito

$12.00

Strawberry Mojito

$12.00

Wild Berry Mojito

$12.00

Wine

GLS Juggernaut Pinot Noir

$13.00

GLS Souverain Cabernet

$11.00

GLS Justin Cabernet

$14.00

GLS Catena Malbec

$12.00

GLS Pen Fold's Max's Red Blend

$14.00

BTL Juggernaut Pinot Noir

$50.00

BTL Souverain Cabernet

$42.00

BTL Justin Cabernet

$54.00

BTL Catena Malbec

$46.00

BTL Pen Fold's Max's Red Blend

$54.00

GLS Souverain Chardonnay

$11.00

GLS J Vineyards Pinot Gris

$12.00

GLS Kung Fu Girl Riesling

$12.00

GLS Albarino Martin Codax Rias Baixas

$13.00

BTL Souverain Chardonnay

$42.00

BTL J Vineyards Pinot Gris

$46.00

BTL Kung Fu Girl Riesling

$46.00

BTL Albarino Martin Codax Rias Baixas

$50.00

GLS Whispering Angel Rose

$12.00

BTL Whispering Angel Rose

$46.00

GLS Benvolio Prosecco

$12.00

BTL Benvolio Prosecco

$46.00

GLS Wycliff Brut Sparkling

$9.00

GLS Zonin Split Prosecco

$11.00

GLS Korbel Split Champagne

$11.00

GLS Sunseeker Rose

$10.00

GLS Babe Rose

$8.00

BTL Wycliff Brut Sparkling

$34.00

BTL La Marca Prosecco

$32.00

BTL Sunseeker Rose

$38.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

New American cuisine with island vibes

Website

Location

7720 W Courtney Campbell Causeway, Tampa, FL 33607

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

