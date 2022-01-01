Main picView gallery

Whiskey John's Restobar 900 Miller Avenue

900 Miller Avenue

Shelbyville, IN 46176

Popular Items

Spicy Cheeseballs
Breaded Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Cheese

Beer

Angry Orchard

$4.50

Blue Moon

$4.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Budweiser 55

$3.50

Busch

$3.00

Busch Light

$3.00

Coors Banquet

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Corona

$4.50

Guinness

$4.50

Heineken

$4.50

Keystone

$3.00

Mich Ultra

$3.50

Miller Light

$3.50

Miller High Life

$3.50

Modelo

$4.50

Pabst

$3.00

Stella

$4.50

Strohs

$3.00

Yuengling

$4.50

Yuengling Light

$4.50

Domestic Bucket

$15.00

Premium Bucket

$19.00

Mich Ultra Bucket

$16.00

Domestic Draft

$3.00

Premium Draft

$5.00

Domestic Pitcher

$10.00

Premium Pitcher

$18.00

Bombs/Cocktails

Bahama Mama

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Blue Motherfucker

$8.00

Cherry Bomb

$6.00

Electric Lizard

$6.00

Fuzzy Naval

$4.50

Green Tea

$6.00

Gummi Bear

$6.00

Irish Car Bomb

$7.00

Jager Bomb

$7.00

Jolly Rancher

$6.50

Liquid Marijuana

$7.00

Long Island

$8.00

Manhattan

$8.50

Margarita

$6.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Old Fashion Premium

$8.50

Panty Dropper

$6.00

Premium Margarita

$9.00

Red Headed Slut Bomb

$5.50

Royal Flush

$5.50

Sex on the Beach

$6.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Vegas Bomb

$6.00

Washington Apple

$6.00

Watermelon Crawl

$5.00

Wet Pussy

$6.00

White Russian

$6.00

Gin & Rum

Bacardi

$5.00

Bombay Sapphire

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$5.50

Hendricks

$6.25

Malibu

$5.50

Sailor Jerry

$5.50

Well Gin

$4.25

Well Rum

$4.25

Liqueur

Amaretto

$4.50

Baileys

$4.50

Blue Curacao

$4.50

Jagermeister

$5.00

Kahlua

$4.50

Midori

$4.50

Rumchata

$4.50

Martinis

Cosmo Martini

$8.00

Dirty Martini

$8.00

Espresso Martini

$8.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$8.00

Original Martini

$8.00

Seltzer

Long Drink

$5.00

Seagrams Cooler

$5.00

Smirnoff

$5.00

Truly

$5.00

White claw

$5.00

Shots

Blow Job Shot

$4.50

Chocolate Cake Shot

$4.50

Green Tea Shot

$4.50

Grind Shot

$5.00

Gummi Bear Shot

$4.50

Jello Shot

$1.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$4.50

Liquid Marijuana Shot

$5.00

Mini Beer Shot

$4.50

Pineapple Upside Down Shot

$4.50

Washington Apple Shot

$4.50

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shot

$4.50

Tequila & Vodka

Cuervo Gold

$4.50

Cuervo Silver

$4.50

Patron

$6.00

Tequila Rose

$4.50

Well Tequila

$4.25

Grey Goose

$6.50

Hard Truth

$5.50

Pinnacle

$5.00

Svedka

$4.75

Titos

$5.00

Well Vodka

$4.25

Whiskey

4 Roses

$4.50

Angels Envy

$7.50

Basil Hayden

$5.25

Canadian Club

$4.25

Canadian Mist

$4.25

Chivas

$4.50

Crown Apple

$5.25

Crown Royal

$5.25

Fireball

$3.50

Gentleman Jack

$5.50

Glenlivet

$5.00

Hennessy

$5.50

Jack Daniels

$4.50

Jack Daniels Fire

$4.50

Jack Daniels Honey

$4.50

Jameson

$5.00

Jim Beam

$4.25

Jim Beam Apple

$4.25

Jim Beam Black

$5.00

Jim Beam Fire

$4.25

Jim Beam Honey

$4.25

Jim Beam Red Stag

$4.25

Johnnie Walker

$5.50

Knob Creek

$7.25

Makers Mark

$5.50

Old Smoky

$4.50

Screwball PB

$5.00

Seagrams 7

$4.25

Seagrams VO

$4.25

Southern Comfort

$4.50

Templeton Rye

$6.00

TinCut

$6.00

Woodford Reserve

$6.00

WT Longbranch

$5.50

Yukon Jack

$5.00

Michter's Bourbon

$7.50

Michter's Whiskey

$7.00

Michter's Rye Whiskey

$7.00

Wine

Chardonnay

$4.75

Moscato

$4.75

Reisling

$4.75

White Zinfandel

$4.75

Drink Specials

Bucket Special

$12.00

U Call It

$3.00

Domestic

$2.00

Premium

$4.00

Courage Shot

$3.00

Glam Punch

$6.00

Busch Lite

$2.00

Whiskey Coke

$4.00

Gummi Bear

$4.00

Apple Martini

$6.00

Cider On Tap

$3.00

Coroana

$3.00

Margarita

$6.00

FROZEN DRINKS

Frozen Vodka

$6.00

Frozen Rum

$6.00

Frozen Tequila

$6.00

Burgers

Sirloin Burger

$8.59

PBJ Burger

$9.99

Cowboy Burger

$9.99

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$9.99

Salads

Chef Salad

$9.99

Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Sandwiches

Westside Club

$8.99

Turkey Bacon Melt

$8.99

Grilled Tenderloin

$9.99

Breaded Tenderloin

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

BLT

$7.99

Hot Ham & Cheese

$6.99

Grilled Cheese

$5.59

Fish Sandwich

$8.99

Seafood

3 Pc Fish Basket With Fries And Slaw

$11.99

Fish Per Piece

$2.99

Sides

Fries

$3.49

Onion Rings

$5.99

Cottage Cheese

$3.29

Coleslaw

$3.59

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Ranch

$0.79

Blue Cheese

$0.79

Honey Mustard

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Celery & Dressing

$1.99

EXTRA SAUCE

$0.79

Specials

Philly Cheese Steak With Fries

$9.99

$.60 Boneless Wings

$3.00+

1 Taco

$2.00

Taco Salad

$7.99

Nachos Supreme

$9.99

Chili

$5.00

Pretzel Dessert

$6.00

PULLED PORK SANDWICH With Chips

$6.99

Starters

Spicy Cheeseballs

$6.99

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.99

Pretzels W/ Cheese

$6.99

Hand Breaded Pickles

$6.59

Breaded Banana Peppers

$5.99

Bacon Cheddar Fries

$6.99

Tater Kegs

$7.99

Wings

Boneless Wings

Bone In Wings

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Celery & Dressing

$1.99

Desserts

CARROT CAKE

$4.99

OREO CAKE

$4.99

CHEESECAKE

$4.99

Juices

Cranberry Juice

Lemonade

Orange Juice

Pineapple Juice

Tomato Juice

Soft Drinks

Club Soda

Coke

$2.89

Diet Coke

$2.89

Mello Yello

$2.89

Red Bull

$3.25

Root Beer

$2.89

Sprite

$2.89

Sweet Tea

$2.89

Tonic

$2.89

Water

COVER CHARGE

COVER CHARGE

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

900 Miller Avenue, Shelbyville, IN 46176

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

