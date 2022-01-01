Whiskey 'N Rye
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info
An American BBQ concept featuring a full bar of unique whiskeys, ryes and bourbons along with a variety of BBQ styles from across the Carolinas, Texas, Memphis and Kansas City to name a few.
Location
442 Atterdag Road, Solvang, CA 93463
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Feather and Fire - Flying Flags Buellton
No Reviews
180 Avenue of the Flags Buellton, CA 93427
View restaurant