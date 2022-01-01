Restaurant header imageView gallery

Whiskey 'N Rye

review star

No reviews yet

442 Atterdag Road

Solvang, CA 93463

Shareables

Brisket Dirty Fries

$18.00

Beer Battered Waffle Fries, Smoked Gouda, Chipotle, Cream, Brisket

Southern Hush Puppies

$12.00

Lightly fried Corn Meal Hush Puppies, served with Chipotle Aioli and Lemon

WNR Chicken Wings

$18.00

Jumbo fried wings slathered in your choice of sauce

Fried Pickles

$12.00

House Made Pickles, Corn Meal, BBQ Remoulade, Lemons, Garlic, Chili Powder

Loaded Mac 'N Cheese

$18.00

Smoked Gouda, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Parsley, Onion, Garlic, Orecchiette Pasta

Cast Iron Jalapeno Cornbread

$8.00

Fresh Jalapeno Corn Bread, server with Salted Honey Butter

Lunch

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Pickled Cole Slaw, Brioche Bun,

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$18.00

WNR Honey BBQ Sauce, Pickled Cole Slaw, Pickled Red Onion, Brioche Bun

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$20.00

Smoked Brisket, WNR Salsa Fresca, French Roll, Pickled Jalapeno

Whiskey 'N Rye Burger

$20.00

Brisket, Short Rib Blend, Onions Strings, W & R Honey BBQ, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Brioche Bun

1/2 Rack Smoked Baby Back Ribs

$28.00

Smoked Baby Backs, WNR Honey BBQ Sauce, Apple Cider Vinegar, Brown Sugar, Paprika, Cumin

Sampler Trio

$42.00

Brisket Chili

$22.00

Salads

Smoked Romaine Ribs

$18.00Out of stock

Cornbread Croutons, Shaved Parmesan, Anchovy Vinaigrette, Lemons

Cobb Salad With Flat Iron Steak

$25.00

Romaine, Bacon, Flat Iron Steak, Hard Boiled Egg, Cherry Tomato, Charred Corn, Blue Cheese, Green Goddess Dressing

Grilled Watermelon Salad

$20.00

Grilled Watermelon, Arugula, Charred Lemon Vinaigrette, Pickled Red Onion, Spiced Pepitas, Pickled Watermelon Rind

A La Carte Sides

Waffle Fries

$5.00

A side portion of our beer-battered Waffle Fries, served with ketchup and jalapeno ranch

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

A side portion of our Sweet Potato Fries, served with spicy honey

Cole Slaw

$5.00

A side portion of our homemade coleslaw

BBQ Baked Beans

$5.00

Garlic Smashed Potatoes

$5.00

Three Cheese Macaroni

$5.00

A side portion of our homemade Three Cheese Macaroni, with Smoked Gouda, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Parsley, Onion, Garlic, and Black Pepper on Orecchiette Pasta

Farm Salad

$5.00

Ceasar Salad

$7.00

Dessert

Apple Tartlet

$12.00

Granny Smith Apples, McConnell’s Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Bourbon Caramel Sauce, Candied Pecans

Old Fashioned Carrot Cake

$10.00

Walnuts, Grated Carrots, Raisins, Whipped Cream, Bourbon Caramel Sauce

Raspberry White Chocolate Cheesecake

$10.00

Whipped Cream, Whiskey Raspberry sauce, Slivered Almonds

Chocolate Chip Cookie Skillet

$12.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie, McConnell’s Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Bourbon Caramel Sauce

Pecan Pie

$10.00

McConnell's Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$6.00

McConnell's Honey & Cornbread Cookies Ice Cream

$6.00

Candies

Bubblegum

$0.75

Cherry Cola

$0.75

Pina Colada

$0.75

Root Beer

$0.75

Strawberry

$0.75

Watermelon

$0.75

Beemans

BlackJack

Clove

Cotton Goods

Pork

$22.00

Whiskey

$22.00

Baseball Hat

$28.00

Beef

$28.00

Booze

$28.00

Sauce

$28.00

Vegetarian

$28.00

Smoke That

$15.00

BBQ for Beer

$15.00

Whiskey

$15.00

Liquor

Bettie Page Spiced Rum

$40.00

Calwise Big Sur Gin

$36.00

Corbin Cash Sweet Potato Liqueur

$36.00

Forager Cask Strength

$58.00

Forager Rum Blanco

$38.00

Grave Digger "Sembrar" Smoked Agave

$36.00

Krobar Bourbon

$54.00

Krobar Butterfly Pea Gin

$42.00

Krobar Rye

$52.00

Rod & Hammer Bourbon

$38.00

Rod & Hammer Manhattan

$38.00

Rod & Hammer Old Fashioned

$38.00

Rod & Hammer Rye

$38.00

Rod & Hammer Sazerac

$38.00

Tin City Rye

$54.00

Mixers

Maple Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Spiced Old Fashioned

$12.00

Sriracha Margarita

$12.00

Basil Martini Cocktail Mix

$12.00

Jalapeno Pineapple Cocktail Mix

$12.00

Spiced Watermelon Cocktail Mix

$12.00

Picnic Baskets/Gift Boxes

Big Blue Picnic Basket

$145.00

Big Red Picnic Basket

$130.00

Picnic Totes

$75.00

Whiskey Gift Box

$195.00

Scented Candles

Bourbon

$10.00

Gingerbread

$10.00

Grape

$10.00

Honey Butter

$10.00

Peachy

$10.00

Rootbeer Float

$10.00

Kid's Meals

Chicken Strips w/Waffle Fries

$15.00

Macaroni & Cheese

$15.00
Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 am
An American BBQ concept featuring a full bar of unique whiskeys, ryes and bourbons along with a variety of BBQ styles from across the Carolinas, Texas, Memphis and Kansas City to name a few.

442 Atterdag Road, Solvang, CA 93463

