American
Bars & Lounges

Whiskey Ranch - Janesville

1,086 Reviews

$

24 N Main St

Janesville, WI 53545

Order Again

Popular Items

Shrimp Po' Boy
Ribeye Steak Sandwich
Honky Tonk Burger

Appetizers

Chips, Salsa and Guacamole

$9.99

Basket of Bacon

$7.49

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Cheese Curds

$9.99

Fried Pickles

$9.99

Santa Fe Eggrolls

$10.99

Pulled Pork Sliders

$9.99

Fried Green Beans

$9.99

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.99

Bang-Bang Shrimp

$11.99

Quesadilla

$9.99

Tin-Can Nachos

$11.99

Chicken Lickin' Wings

$10.99+

Bowl of Chili

$5.49

Onion Straws

$6.99

Loaded Fries and Curds

Texas Fries

$10.99

Louisiana Fries

$10.99

Kentucky Fries

$10.99

Shebang Fries

$11.99

Loaded Cheese Curds

$12.99

Salads

Chili N' Lime Salmon Salad

$16.99

Bang Bang Salad

$14.99

Taco Salad

$14.99

Campfire Chicken Salad

$14.99

House Small Salad

$3.99

House Large Salad

$6.99

Tacos

Cilantro and Lime Chicken Taco

$4.89

Bang Bang Shrimp Taco

$4.89

Pulled Pork Taco

$4.89

Smoked BBQ Brisket Taco

$4.89

Classic Taco

$4.89

Kickin' Crispy Chicken Taco

$4.89

Burgers

Whiskey Ranch Burger

$13.99

Big Louie Burger

$14.99

Mac N' Cheese Burger

$13.99

Bourbon Bacon Burger

$13.99

Carolina Brisket Burger

$14.99

Honky Tonk Burger

$14.99

Chipotle Fire Burger

$13.99

Teriyaki Burger

$13.99

Patty Melt

$13.99

Favorites

California Reuben

$13.99

Classic Rueben

$13.99

Smokehouse

$14.99

Shrimp Po' Boy

$13.99

Hand Battered Chicken Tenders

$10.99+

Southern Dip

$12.99

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$19.99

Louisiana Pulled Pork

$13.99

Loaded Philly Cheese Steak

$14.99

Salmon Dill Wrap

$14.99

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

BLT

$10.99

Signature Entrees

Ribeye Steak Dinner

$23.99

Fire-Grilled Salmon

$18.99

Bangin Camp Fire Shrimp

$23.99

Black Tiger Shrimp

$22.99

Slow Smoked BBQ Beef Brisket

$18.99

W.R Fried Chicken Bowl

$13.99

Texas Style Hot Beef

$14.99

Ma's Meatloaf Tower

$15.99

Chicken Lickin' Sandwiches

Famous Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Fire Roasted Chicken

$13.99

Crispy Chicken Rancher

$13.99

Whiskey Ranch Chicken

$13.99

Crispy Buffalo Chicken

$13.99

Chipotle Chicken

$13.99

Crispy Carolina Chicken

$13.99

Bourbon Bacon Chicken

$13.99

Build Your Own Sandwich

B Y O Burger

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Breast

$11.99

Crispy Chicken Breast

$11.99

No Meat\protein

$10.99

Kid's Meals

Kid's Cheese Burger

$7.99

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kid's BLT

$7.99

Kid's Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.99

Kid's Mac & Cheese with garlic bread

$7.99

Side Add-Ons

Side Fries

$3.79

Side Waffle Fries

$3.79

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$3.79

Side Cole Slaw

$1.00

Side Mac and Cheese

$1.79

Side Mini Chili and Cheese

$1.79

Side Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

$1.79

Side Grilled Chicken Breast

$3.79

Side Crispy Chicken Breast

$3.79

Side Burger Patty

$4.29

Side Black Bean Burger

$4.29

Side 3 Piece Shrimp

$10.00

SPLIT FEE

$3.00

Side Guac

$2.79

Side Onion Straws

$1.79

Side of Avocado

$2.79

Side of Corn

$1.79

Side Grilled Salmon

$10.00

Green Bean Medley

$1.79

Side Sauces

Side Chipotle Ranch

$0.79

Side Ranch

$0.79

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.79

Side Lite French

$0.79

Side Sour Cream

$0.79

Side Spicy Buffalo

$0.79

Side Jack Daniel's BBQ

$0.79

Side Mayo

$0.79

Side Carolina Mustard

$0.79

Side Honey Mustard

$0.79

Side Tartar

$0.79

Side Horsey Sauce

$0.79

Side Cheese Sauce

$1.29

Side Cocktail

$0.79

Side Italian

$0.79

Side Bourbon Sauce

$0.79

Side Chili Lime Vinaigrette

$0.79

Side Marinara

$0.79

Side Salsa

$0.79

Side Dill Sauce

$0.79

Side 1000 Island

$0.79

Side Sesame Teriyaki

$0.79

Side Garlic Parm

$0.79

$5 delivery charge

$5.00

Side Bang Bang Sauce

$0.79

Side Gravy

$0.79

Saturday Food Specials

Prime Rib Queen Cut

$29.99

Prime Rib King Cut

$34.99

Steak and Shrimp

$32.99

Lake Perch

$19.99
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

24 N Main St, Janesville, WI 53545

Directions

