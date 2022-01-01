  • Home
  • Whiskey River Bar & Grill at Clarion Hotel Joliet - 411 S Larkin Ave
Whiskey River Bar & Grill at Clarion Hotel Joliet 411 S Larkin Ave

No reviews yet

411 S Larkin Ave

Joliet, IL 60436

Popular Items

Classic Burger
Sizzling Ribeye
Nachos

Shareables

$10.00

Tortilla chips, queso, L, T, O, jalapeno, sour cream add chicken, pulled pork or beef +5

Loaded Cheese Fries

$10.00

Waffle fries, bacon, queso, green onions, ranch drizzle add chicken or pulled pork +5

Chicken Wings

$13.00

8 bone-in seasoned wings hand breaded. bbq, honey-buffalo, buffalo, whiskey glaze, lemon pepper, garlic parm or spicy jerk

Fried Pickle Spears

$9.00

6 fried pickle spears, spicy ranch

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Wisconsin cheese curds, spicy ranch

Onion Rings

$8.00

Beer battered onion rings, WR ketchup

Mains

Creamy Whiskey Pasta

$14.00

Creamy whiskey sauce, sun dried tomatoes, spinach, portobellos, parm

Full Slab Dinner

$25.00

Grilled Salmon

$20.00

Grilled salmon filet, whiskey glaze

Hand Crafted Tenders

$14.00

4 crispy buttermilk seasoned tenders with dipping sauce

Melty BBQ Chicken

$20.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, mozzarella, bbq sauce

Sizzling Ribeye

$25.00

12oz ribeye, chimichuri

Tacos

$12.00

Handhelds

Classic Burger

$14.00

1/2 lb beef patty, cheese, L, T, O, P

WR Burger

$18.00

1/2 lb beef patty, onion jam, cheddar, bacon, fried egg

Western Burger

$14.00

1/2 lb beef patty, cheddar, bacon, onion ring, bbq sauce

BBQ Pulled Pork

$12.00

Smoked bbq pulled pork, house slaw, add mac & cheese +2

Caesar Salmon Wrap

$15.00

Spinach tortilla, salmon, romaine, shaved parmesan, caesar

Buffalo Tender Wrap

$15.00

Spinach tortilla, buffalo tenders, cheddar , lettuce, tomato, ranch

Mac & Cheese

Classic Mac

$12.00

creamy 3 cheese sauce, topped with bread crumbs

Buffalo Mac

$16.00

creamy 3 cheese sauce, topped with our diced buffalo chicken tenders, chives, ranch drizzle

Pulled Pork Mac

$15.00

creamy 3 cheese sauce, topped with our pulled pork, crumbled bacon, bbq drizzle

Salads

WR Salad

$13.00

Spinach, goat cheese, bacon, cranberries, walnuts

Wedge Salad

$10.00

Iceberg lettuce, bacon, bleu cheese, tomato

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, house croutons, shaved parmesan

House Salad

$6.00

Sides

Carrots

$5.00

Coleslaw

$5.00

Corn on the Cob

$5.00

Garlic Parm Waffle Fries

$6.00

Green Beans

$5.00

Honey Baked Beans

$6.00

Loaded Garlic Mash

$6.00

Regular Waffle Fries

$5.00

Three Cheese Mac

$6.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Grilled Cheese & Waffle Fries

$7.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders & Fries

$7.00

2 Tenders & Waffle Fries

Kid's Three Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Sweet Treats

Fried Oreos

$8.00

4 fried Oreos, special batter, served with ice cream

Peach Dump Cake

$9.00

Spiced peaches, fluffy cake

Cheesecake

$8.00

Rich, sweet, graham cracker crust

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Whiskey River Bar & Grill is the perfect place to meet friends or family for a whiskey crafted cocktail, shareable starters and enjoy our scratch kitchen creations.

Location

411 S Larkin Ave, Joliet, IL 60436

Directions

