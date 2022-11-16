- Home
- Cedar Falls
- Bars & Lounges
- Whiskey Road Tavern & Grill
402 Main Street
Cedar Falls, IA 50613
Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
Blueberry Redbull
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Cranberry Juice
Lemonade
Mellow Yellow
Milk
Mr. Pibb
Orange Juice
Raspberry Tea
Redbull
Root Beer
Sprite
Sugar Free Redbull
Tropical Redbull
Unsweet Tea
Seasonal Menu (Copy) (Copy)
Cranberry Pistachio Salmon (GF)
Pistachio Crusted Salmon- Roasted Harvest Vegetables- Potato & Cauliflower Mashed Potatoes- Cranberry Coulis- Choice of Soup or Salad
Surf & Turf Jambalaya (GF)
Blackened Chicken- Shrimp- Smoked Andouille- Okra- Creole Tomato Sauce- Rice- Corn Bread- Bourbon Butter- Choice of Soup or Salad
Smokehouse Bison Bacon Meatloaf
Timber Ridge Bison & Bacon Meatloaf- Bourbon BBQ Gravy- Potato & Cauliflower Mashed Potatoes- Crispy Onions- Choice of Soup or Salad
Korean Beef Street Tacos
Kimchi Slaw- Sweet Chili Wonton Chips- Cream Cheese Rangoon Dip
American Pie Egg Rolls
Crispy Egg Rolls- Homemade Apple Pie Filling- Bourbon Caramel Sauce- Cinnamon Twist Creme Anglaise
Appetizers
Bacon Cheddar Tots
Shredded Potato- Cheddar- Mozzarella- Bacon- House Spices- Chipotle Ranch
Boneless Chicken Bites
Chicken Breast Pieces- Seasoned Batter- Celery
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Chicken Breast- Minced Celery- Cream Cheese- Buffalo Sauce
Chips and Dip (VG)
House Seasoned Corn Chips
Chorizo Queso Dip
Dill Pickle Fries (VG)
Crispy Dill Pickle Fries- Buttermilk Ranch
Honey Garlic Edamame (VG) (GF)
Blistered Edamame- Honey Garlic Sauce- Sesame Seeds
Pretzel Bread (VG)
Whiskey Cheese Sauce On Side- Bourbon Butter On Side
Smokehouse Nachos
House Seasoned Corn Chips- SmokeHouse Pork- Pico- BBQ Sauce- Whiskey Cheese- Fresh Cilantro- Sour Cream
Southwest Eggrolls
Egg Roll- Smoked Pork- Rice- Corn- Cream Cheese- Roasted Red Peppar- Cheddar- Chipotle Ranch
Wicked Seared Tuna (GF)
Ahi Tuna- House Seasoning- Cucumber Slaw- Wicked Whiskey Sauce
Salads & Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Romaine- Cherry Tomato- Cucumber- Carrot- Hard Boiled Egg- Avocado- Caraway Cruton- Grilled Chicken- Spicy Buffalo Sauce
Classic Caesar Salad
Romaine- Caraway Crouton- Parmesan- Caesar Dressing- Parmesan Crisp
Fajita Pita Wrap (VG)
Romaine-Cheddar-Bell Pepper-Onion-Carne Asada Sauce-Chipotle Ranch-Guacamole-Sour Cream-Warm Pita
Mixed Berry Salad (VG)
Spinach- Strawberries- Blueberries- Toasted Almonds- Chocolate Crutons- Avocado- Raspberry Vinaigrette
SmokeHouse Chicken Salad Lettuce Wraps (GF)
Romaine Lettuce Cups- Creamy Smoked Chicken Salad- Toasted Almonds- Bell Peppers- Served Cold
SmokeHouse Turkey Cobb Salad
Romaine- Cherry Tomato- Carrot- House Smoked Turkey- Acocado- Hard Boiled Egg- Caraway Cruton
SmokeHouse Turkey Wrap
House Smoked Turkey-Romaine-Cheddar-Applewood Smoked Bacon-Ranch
Southwest Fajita Salad (VG)
Fajita Chicken or Veggies- Romaine- Cheddar Cheese- Guacamole- Fresh Pico- Fajita Peppers- Fajita Onions- Tortilla Strips
Whiskey Rib Wrap
Pulled Baby Back Ribs-Spinach-Pepper Jack-Crispy Onion-Carolina Coleslaw-Bourbon BBQ-Crispy Whole Grain Tortilla
Sandwich & Burger
BBQ Bison Burger
Waverly's Timber Ridge Bison-Applewood Smoked Bacon-Rosemary Butter-House Spices-Provolone-Crispy Onion-Spicy Bourbon BBQ- Brioche Bun
Biggie Breaded Tenderloin
Breaded Pork Loin-House Spices-Romaine-Tomato-Red Onion-Pickle- Brioche Bun
Black Bean Burger (VG)
Black Bean Quinoa Mix-Romaine-Tomato-Guacamole- Brioche Bun
Pulled Pork Sandwich
House Smoked Pork-Bourbon BBQ- Brioche Bun
Build Your Own Angus Patty
1/3 Pound Angus Burger- Brioche Bun
Chicken Ciabatta
Grilled or Hand Breaded Chicken Breast- Toasted Ciabatta- Romaine- Tomato- Provolone- Red Onion- Dill Pickle
Coach Jake Burger
Two Ground Beef Burgers- Provolone- Cheddar- Hashbrown Patty- Applewood Smoked Bacon- Peppercorn Beef Gravy- Toasted Brioche
French Dip
Slow Roasted Ribeye- Caramelized Onion- Bell Peppers- Provolone- Au Jus- Toasted Ciabatta
French Onion Wagyu Burger
Third Pound American Wagyu Burger- Gruyere- Red Onion Jam- Toasted Brioche Bun- French Onion Soup For Dipping- Choice of One House Side
Kentucky Rye Hot Chicken Sandwich
Hand Breaded Chicken Breast- Dill Pickles- Kentucky Rye Hot Sauce- Habanero Jack Cheese- Brioche Bun
Loaded Pulled Pork
House Smoked Pork-Bourbon BBQ-Carolina Coleslaw-Bacon-Crispy Onion- Brioche Bun
SmokeHouse Turkey Club
House Smoked Turkey- Tomato - Romaine - Provolne - Applewood Smoked Bacon - Peppercorn Mayo - 9 Grain Bread
Specialty Entrees
Chicken and Waffles
Hand Breaded Chicken-Admiral Crunch Waffles-Bourbon Butter-Maple Syrup-Side Salad
Chicken Fajita Pasta
Chicken Breast- Cavatappi Pasta- Peppers- Onions- Chipotle Cream Sauce- Seasoned Tortilla Strips- Side Salad
Chicken Fried Chicken
Chicken Breast-Seasoned Batter-Country Peppercorn Gravy-Potato and Cauliflower Mash-Green Beans-Side Salad
Hand Cut Ribeye (GF)
12oz Hand Cut Ribeye- House Spices- Red Wine Butter
Honey Garlic Noodle Bowl (VG)
Bell Peppers-Scallions-Snow Peas-Cabbage - Haricot Verts Green Beans-Yaki Soba Noodles-Mushrooms - Black & White Sesame-Honey Garlic Sauce-Crispy Wontons-Side Salad
Kentucky Peach Salmon (GF)
Norwegian Salmon-House Spices-Peach Chutney-Smoked Cedar Plank
Slow Roasted Prime Rib (GF)
Slow Roasted Iowa Grown Prime Rib-House Spices-Au Jus-Horseradish Sauce
Smokehouse Baby Back Ribs (GF)
*Only Available after 4pm* Half Rack Baby Back Ribs Smoked Fresh Daily-Sweet Bourbon Glaze-Bourbon BBQ
Smothered Chicken Dinner (GF)
Two Grilled Chicken Breast-Mushroom-Caramelized Onion-Provolone-Side of Bourbon Glaze
Wicked Seared Tuna (GF)
Ahi Tuna- House Seasoning- Cucumber Slaw- Wicked Whiskey Sauce
Desserts
Bourbon Creme Brulee (GF) (VG)
Vanilla Bourbon Custard-Caramelized Sugar-Caramel Sauce-Whipped Cream-Fresh Berries
Death By Chocolate Cake (VG)
Ten Layers of Chocolate Cake-Chocolate Fudge Icing-Cherry Liqueur
Stuffed Donuts (VG)
Five Fried Donuts-Cinnamon Sugar-Raspberry
American Pie Rolls
Kids Menu
A la Carte Sides
Asparagus (VG)(GF)
Carolina Coleslaw (GF)(VG)
Cheesy Hasbrowns (VG)
Chicken Noodle Soup
French Onion Soup
Green Beans and Bacon (GF)
French Fries
Mac and Cheese (VG)
Potato & Cauliflower Mash (GF) (VG)
Side Caesar
Side Salad (VG)
Soup Du Jour
Sweet Potato Fries (VG)
Whiskey Baked Beans (GF)
Add Ons
9 Grain Bread
Almonds
Au Jus
Avocado
Bacon (2 Strips)
Blue cheese dressing
Bourbon BBQ
Bourbon Butter
Bourbon Glaze
Brioche Bun
Buffalo Sauce
Butter
Caesar Dressing
Caramel Sauce
Caramelized Onions
Celery (5)
Cheddar
Cheese Sauce
Cheese Sauce (5oz)
Chipotle Mayo
Chipotle Ranch
Chocolate Sauce
Creamy Horseradish
Crispy Onion
Cucumber Slaw
Egg over Easy
French
Fried Egg
Gluten Free Bun
Gluten Free Chips
Gravy
Guacamole (2oz)
Guacamole (5oz)
Hard Boiled Egg
Hershey's Syrup
Honey Garlic Sauce
Honey Mustard
Horseradish Sauce
Kentucky Hot Sauce
Large Tortilla
Mayo
Mushroom
Peach Chutney
Peanut Butter
Peppercorn Mayo
Pepperjack
Pickles
Pita Points
Provolone
Ranch
Raspberry Sauce
Raspberry Vin
Red Onion
Regular Chips
Romaine
Salsa (2oz)
Salsa (5oz)
Sausage Gravy
Shredded Cheddar
Side of Waffles
Sour Cream
Sourdough Bread
Spicy BBQ
Spinach
Sweet Potato Sauce
Syrup
Tomato
Whiskey Road TG shirt
White Balsamic
Wicked Sauce
Iowa Craft Beer TOGO
TOGO Big Grove 1939 Amber
This copper hued, malt-forward amber ale honors our hometown Heisman winner and Iowa Football’s 1939 team, The “Ironmen”. 16 oz
TOGO Big Grove Easy Eddy
Iowa’s top-selling IPA is hazy with tropical flavors of pineapple and mango. Easy Eddy is infinitely drinkable and relentlessly flavorful.
TOGO Big Grove Iowa City Lager
A tribute to Iowa City’s German brewing heritage, this brew is light, crisp, and smooth with an herbal hop and honey aroma
TOGO Big Grove Tropical Jam
A one-way journey to palm trees & sand castles. Tropical Jam is a fruited sour ale packed with pineapple, tangerine, mango & guava. Garnish with a tiny umbrella
TOGO Big Grove Turtle Hunter
This Big Grove classic isn't quite an east coast IPA... but not quite west coast either. It's just a sweet hazy double IPA with Citra, Mosaic, and Ekuanot Cryo that goes down smooth
TOGO Crimson Sunset Jacked UP: Pumpkin Pie
Wild yeast fermented fresh pressed apples, local raw honey infused with real pumpkin, pumpkin pie spices, cream, butter, eggs, and agave nectar. Naturally gluten-free. Wild yeast fermentation promotes probiotic growth which we don't remove by filtering and they aren't killed because we don't add sulfites or preservatives
TOGO Dimensional Whoa Yeah!
Tropical Punch kettle sour
TOGO Firetrucker Day at the Peach
Peach NEIPA
TOGO Golden Road Mango Cart
First in a series inspired by the iconic fruit cart vendors of Los Angeles. A light Wheat Ale with lots of fresh mango flavor and aroma, Finishing crisp and refreshing.
TOGO IOWA Brewing Fruit Burst - Peach Apricot
TOGO Lion Bridge Compensation
Notes of biscuit, toffee, and chocolate meld with a silky mouthfeel to produce this world-class session beer. Gold Medal Winner at both the 2014 & 2016 Great American Beer Festivals.
TOGO PIVO Highlandville Scottish Ale
Roasty, toasty, caramely, rich, earthy, medium color, full-bodied, velvety finish. Toasted grain and caramel flavors without the strong roasted coffee and toffee notes typical in a stout or porter. Medium brown in color with a full-bodied malty finish.
TOGO SingleSpeed Tip the Cow
Have you ever reveled in the essence of a chocolate-covered espresso bean? How about in form of a beer? Here is your shot. This full bodied, creamy, Milk Stout has been touched by the gentle hand of Sidecar Coffee Roasters. A rich, but smooth option, boasting notes of roast and cocoa right alongside velvety sweetness
TOGO SingleSpeed Zach's Mexican Donuts
Locally roasted coffee, Ecuadorian cacao nibs, vanilla bean and a spince blend transform this standard take on the stout style into a full blown life-altering experience
TOGO Surly Barrel Aged Darkness (2020)
Darkness is a beer of fable and legend. Malty and intense, yet velvety smooth. This special edition of our massive Russian imperial stout matured in rye whiskey barrels and brings waves of chocolate, vanilla, dried fruit, and cherry flavors, enhanced by the oak and spice of the barrel.
TOGO Toppling Goliath Scorpius Morchella
Brewed each spring to celebrate our brewery’s annual day off to go morel mushroom hunting, this excitingly hazy double IPA is a tribute to our love of great hops and morels. Created with a combination of Pacific Northwest and Southern Hemisphere hops, Scorpius Morchella is meant to be shared with friends on a warm spring afternoon.
TOGO Wilson's Orchard Old Blue
A Blueberry Hard Cider. Our orchard dog loves to play fetch. Blue Heeler and Lab mix, pretty much born for it. This blueberry cider is also a bit of a hybrid - nice flavor and color from blueberries with snap and kick from fermented apples, pretty fetching really. 16oz
|Sunday
|10:45 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:30 am
Come on in and enjoy!
402 Main Street, Cedar Falls, IA 50613