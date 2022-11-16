Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Barbeque

Whiskey Road Tavern & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

402 Main Street

Cedar Falls, IA 50613

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Angus Patty
BBQ Bison Burger
Black Bean Burger (VG)

Beverages

Coke

$2.85

Diet Coke

$2.85

Coke Zero

$2.85

Blueberry Redbull

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate Milk

$2.85

Coffee

$2.35

Cranberry Juice

$2.85

Lemonade

$2.85

Mellow Yellow

$2.85

Milk

$2.85

Mr. Pibb

$2.85

Orange Juice

$2.85

Raspberry Tea

$2.85

Redbull

$3.00

Root Beer

$2.85

Sprite

$2.85

Sugar Free Redbull

$3.00

Tropical Redbull

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.85

Seasonal Menu (Copy) (Copy)

Cranberry Pistachio Salmon (GF)

$26.00

Pistachio Crusted Salmon- Roasted Harvest Vegetables- Potato & Cauliflower Mashed Potatoes- Cranberry Coulis- Choice of Soup or Salad

Surf & Turf Jambalaya (GF)

$22.00

Blackened Chicken- Shrimp- Smoked Andouille- Okra- Creole Tomato Sauce- Rice- Corn Bread- Bourbon Butter- Choice of Soup or Salad

Smokehouse Bison Bacon Meatloaf

$19.00

Timber Ridge Bison & Bacon Meatloaf- Bourbon BBQ Gravy- Potato & Cauliflower Mashed Potatoes- Crispy Onions- Choice of Soup or Salad

Korean Beef Street Tacos

$19.00

Kimchi Slaw- Sweet Chili Wonton Chips- Cream Cheese Rangoon Dip

American Pie Egg Rolls

$12.00

Crispy Egg Rolls- Homemade Apple Pie Filling- Bourbon Caramel Sauce- Cinnamon Twist Creme Anglaise

Appetizers

Bacon Cheddar Tots

$9.85

Shredded Potato- Cheddar- Mozzarella- Bacon- House Spices- Chipotle Ranch

Boneless Chicken Bites

$9.85

Chicken Breast Pieces- Seasoned Batter- Celery

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.85

Chicken Breast- Minced Celery- Cream Cheese- Buffalo Sauce

Chips and Dip (VG)

$7.85

House Seasoned Corn Chips

Chorizo Queso Dip

$8.85

Dill Pickle Fries (VG)

$9.85

Crispy Dill Pickle Fries- Buttermilk Ranch

Honey Garlic Edamame (VG) (GF)

$9.85

Blistered Edamame- Honey Garlic Sauce- Sesame Seeds

Pretzel Bread (VG)

$7.85

Whiskey Cheese Sauce On Side- Bourbon Butter On Side

Smokehouse Nachos

$12.85

House Seasoned Corn Chips- SmokeHouse Pork- Pico- BBQ Sauce- Whiskey Cheese- Fresh Cilantro- Sour Cream

Southwest Eggrolls

$9.85

Egg Roll- Smoked Pork- Rice- Corn- Cream Cheese- Roasted Red Peppar- Cheddar- Chipotle Ranch

Wicked Seared Tuna (GF)

$12.85

Ahi Tuna- House Seasoning- Cucumber Slaw- Wicked Whiskey Sauce

Salads & Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.85

Romaine- Cherry Tomato- Cucumber- Carrot- Hard Boiled Egg- Avocado- Caraway Cruton- Grilled Chicken- Spicy Buffalo Sauce

Classic Caesar Salad

$10.85

Romaine- Caraway Crouton- Parmesan- Caesar Dressing- Parmesan Crisp

Fajita Pita Wrap (VG)

$12.85

Romaine-Cheddar-Bell Pepper-Onion-Carne Asada Sauce-Chipotle Ranch-Guacamole-Sour Cream-Warm Pita

Mixed Berry Salad (VG)

$12.85

Spinach- Strawberries- Blueberries- Toasted Almonds- Chocolate Crutons- Avocado- Raspberry Vinaigrette

SmokeHouse Chicken Salad Lettuce Wraps (GF)

$13.85

Romaine Lettuce Cups- Creamy Smoked Chicken Salad- Toasted Almonds- Bell Peppers- Served Cold

SmokeHouse Turkey Cobb Salad

$12.85

Romaine- Cherry Tomato- Carrot- House Smoked Turkey- Acocado- Hard Boiled Egg- Caraway Cruton

SmokeHouse Turkey Wrap

$12.85

House Smoked Turkey-Romaine-Cheddar-Applewood Smoked Bacon-Ranch

Southwest Fajita Salad (VG)

$12.85

Fajita Chicken or Veggies- Romaine- Cheddar Cheese- Guacamole- Fresh Pico- Fajita Peppers- Fajita Onions- Tortilla Strips

Whiskey Rib Wrap

$12.85

Pulled Baby Back Ribs-Spinach-Pepper Jack-Crispy Onion-Carolina Coleslaw-Bourbon BBQ-Crispy Whole Grain Tortilla

Sandwich & Burger

BBQ Bison Burger

$16.35

Waverly's Timber Ridge Bison-Applewood Smoked Bacon-Rosemary Butter-House Spices-Provolone-Crispy Onion-Spicy Bourbon BBQ- Brioche Bun

Biggie Breaded Tenderloin

$14.85

Breaded Pork Loin-House Spices-Romaine-Tomato-Red Onion-Pickle- Brioche Bun

Black Bean Burger (VG)

$13.85

Black Bean Quinoa Mix-Romaine-Tomato-Guacamole- Brioche Bun

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.85

House Smoked Pork-Bourbon BBQ- Brioche Bun

Build Your Own Angus Patty

$12.85

1/3 Pound Angus Burger- Brioche Bun

Chicken Ciabatta

$13.85

Grilled or Hand Breaded Chicken Breast- Toasted Ciabatta- Romaine- Tomato- Provolone- Red Onion- Dill Pickle

Coach Jake Burger

$15.35

Two Ground Beef Burgers- Provolone- Cheddar- Hashbrown Patty- Applewood Smoked Bacon- Peppercorn Beef Gravy- Toasted Brioche

French Dip

$15.85

Slow Roasted Ribeye- Caramelized Onion- Bell Peppers- Provolone- Au Jus- Toasted Ciabatta

French Onion Wagyu Burger

$16.85

Third Pound American Wagyu Burger- Gruyere- Red Onion Jam- Toasted Brioche Bun- French Onion Soup For Dipping- Choice of One House Side

Kentucky Rye Hot Chicken Sandwich

$13.85

Hand Breaded Chicken Breast- Dill Pickles- Kentucky Rye Hot Sauce- Habanero Jack Cheese- Brioche Bun

Loaded Pulled Pork

$14.85

House Smoked Pork-Bourbon BBQ-Carolina Coleslaw-Bacon-Crispy Onion- Brioche Bun

SmokeHouse Turkey Club

$12.85

House Smoked Turkey- Tomato - Romaine - Provolne - Applewood Smoked Bacon - Peppercorn Mayo - 9 Grain Bread

Specialty Entrees

Chicken and Waffles

$14.85

Hand Breaded Chicken-Admiral Crunch Waffles-Bourbon Butter-Maple Syrup-Side Salad

Chicken Fajita Pasta

$16.85

Chicken Breast- Cavatappi Pasta- Peppers- Onions- Chipotle Cream Sauce- Seasoned Tortilla Strips- Side Salad

Chicken Fried Chicken

$16.85

Chicken Breast-Seasoned Batter-Country Peppercorn Gravy-Potato and Cauliflower Mash-Green Beans-Side Salad

Hand Cut Ribeye (GF)

$32.85

12oz Hand Cut Ribeye- House Spices- Red Wine Butter

Honey Garlic Noodle Bowl (VG)

$16.85

Bell Peppers-Scallions-Snow Peas-Cabbage - Haricot Verts Green Beans-Yaki Soba Noodles-Mushrooms - Black & White Sesame-Honey Garlic Sauce-Crispy Wontons-Side Salad

Kentucky Peach Salmon (GF)

$24.85

Norwegian Salmon-House Spices-Peach Chutney-Smoked Cedar Plank

Slow Roasted Prime Rib (GF)

$34.85Out of stock

Slow Roasted Iowa Grown Prime Rib-House Spices-Au Jus-Horseradish Sauce

Smokehouse Baby Back Ribs (GF)

$19.85

*Only Available after 4pm* Half Rack Baby Back Ribs Smoked Fresh Daily-Sweet Bourbon Glaze-Bourbon BBQ

Smothered Chicken Dinner (GF)

$16.85

Two Grilled Chicken Breast-Mushroom-Caramelized Onion-Provolone-Side of Bourbon Glaze

Wicked Seared Tuna (GF)

$18.85

Ahi Tuna- House Seasoning- Cucumber Slaw- Wicked Whiskey Sauce

Desserts

Bourbon Creme Brulee (GF) (VG)

$7.85

Vanilla Bourbon Custard-Caramelized Sugar-Caramel Sauce-Whipped Cream-Fresh Berries

Death By Chocolate Cake (VG)

$8.85

Ten Layers of Chocolate Cake-Chocolate Fudge Icing-Cherry Liqueur

Stuffed Donuts (VG)

$6.85

Five Fried Donuts-Cinnamon Sugar-Raspberry

American Pie Rolls

$12.00

Kids Menu

Kids Admiral Crunch Waffles

$6.95

3 Admiral Crunch Waffles- Bourbon Butter on Side- Maple Syrup on Side

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.95

Breaded Chicken Strips

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.95

Kraft Mac and Cheese

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$6.95

All Meat Corn Dogs Coated In Sweet Cornbread

A la Carte Sides

Asparagus (VG)(GF)

$4.85

Carolina Coleslaw (GF)(VG)

$3.35

Cheesy Hasbrowns (VG)

$4.85

Chicken Noodle Soup

$3.35

French Onion Soup

$3.35

Green Beans and Bacon (GF)

$4.85

French Fries

$3.35

Mac and Cheese (VG)

$4.85

Potato & Cauliflower Mash (GF) (VG)

$3.35

Side Caesar

$3.35

Side Salad (VG)

$3.35

Soup Du Jour

$3.35

Sweet Potato Fries (VG)

$4.85

Whiskey Baked Beans (GF)

$3.35

Add Ons

9 Grain Bread

$2.00

Almonds

$0.85

Au Jus

$0.85

Avocado

$1.05

Bacon (2 Strips)

$2.00

Blue cheese dressing

$0.85

Bourbon BBQ

$1.05

Bourbon Butter

$0.85

Bourbon Glaze

$0.85

Brioche Bun

$2.00

Buffalo Sauce

$0.85

Butter

$0.85

Caesar Dressing

$0.85

Caramel Sauce

$0.85

Caramelized Onions

$0.85

Celery (5)

$1.00

Cheddar

$0.85

Cheese Sauce

$0.85

Cheese Sauce (5oz)

$3.00

Chipotle Mayo

$0.85

Chipotle Ranch

$0.85

Chocolate Sauce

$0.85

Creamy Horseradish

$0.85

Crispy Onion

$0.85

Cucumber Slaw

$0.85

Egg over Easy

$0.85

French

$0.85

Fried Egg

$0.85

Gluten Free Bun

$2.00

Gluten Free Chips

$2.00

Gravy

$0.85

Guacamole (2oz)

$0.85

Guacamole (5oz)

$3.00

Hard Boiled Egg

$0.85

Hershey's Syrup

$0.85

Honey Garlic Sauce

$0.85

Honey Mustard

$0.85

Horseradish Sauce

$0.85

Kentucky Hot Sauce

$0.85

Large Tortilla

$1.50

Mayo

$0.85

Mushroom

$0.85

Peach Chutney

$1.25

Peanut Butter

$1.00

Peppercorn Mayo

$0.85

Pepperjack

$0.85

Pickles

$0.85

Pita Points

$4.00

Provolone

$0.85

Ranch

$0.85

Raspberry Sauce

$0.85

Raspberry Vin

$0.85

Red Onion

$0.85

Regular Chips

$2.00

Romaine

$0.85

Salsa (2oz)

$0.85

Salsa (5oz)

$3.00

Sausage Gravy

$2.00

Shredded Cheddar

$0.85

Side of Waffles

$8.00

Sour Cream

$0.85

Sourdough Bread

$2.00

Spicy BBQ

$1.05

Spinach

$0.85

Sweet Potato Sauce

$0.85

Syrup

$0.85

Tomato

$0.85

Whiskey Road TG shirt

$20.00

White Balsamic

$0.85

Wicked Sauce

$0.85

Iowa Craft Beer TOGO

TOGO Big Grove 1939 Amber

TOGO Big Grove 1939 Amber

$5.75

This copper hued, malt-forward amber ale honors our hometown Heisman winner and Iowa Football’s 1939 team, The “Ironmen”. 16 oz

TOGO Big Grove Easy Eddy

TOGO Big Grove Easy Eddy

$6.75

Iowa’s top-selling IPA is hazy with tropical flavors of pineapple and mango. Easy Eddy is infinitely drinkable and relentlessly flavorful.

TOGO Big Grove Iowa City Lager

TOGO Big Grove Iowa City Lager

$5.75

A tribute to Iowa City’s German brewing heritage, this brew is light, crisp, and smooth with an herbal hop and honey aroma

TOGO Big Grove Tropical Jam

TOGO Big Grove Tropical Jam

$5.75

A one-way journey to palm trees & sand castles. Tropical Jam is a fruited sour ale packed with pineapple, tangerine, mango & guava. Garnish with a tiny umbrella

TOGO Big Grove Turtle Hunter

TOGO Big Grove Turtle Hunter

$6.75

This Big Grove classic isn't quite an east coast IPA... but not quite west coast either. It's just a sweet hazy double IPA with Citra, Mosaic, and Ekuanot Cryo that goes down smooth

TOGO Crimson Sunset Jacked UP: Pumpkin Pie

TOGO Crimson Sunset Jacked UP: Pumpkin Pie

$6.25

Wild yeast fermented fresh pressed apples, local raw honey infused with real pumpkin, pumpkin pie spices, cream, butter, eggs, and agave nectar. Naturally gluten-free. Wild yeast fermentation promotes probiotic growth which we don't remove by filtering and they aren't killed because we don't add sulfites or preservatives

TOGO Dimensional Whoa Yeah!

TOGO Dimensional Whoa Yeah!

$7.75

Tropical Punch kettle sour

TOGO Firetrucker Day at the Peach

TOGO Firetrucker Day at the Peach

$5.75

Peach NEIPA

TOGO Golden Road Mango Cart

TOGO Golden Road Mango Cart

$5.75

First in a series inspired by the iconic fruit cart vendors of Los Angeles. A light Wheat Ale with lots of fresh mango flavor and aroma, Finishing crisp and refreshing.

TOGO IOWA Brewing Fruit Burst - Peach Apricot

$6.75
TOGO Lion Bridge Compensation

TOGO Lion Bridge Compensation

$5.75

Notes of biscuit, toffee, and chocolate meld with a silky mouthfeel to produce this world-class session beer. Gold Medal Winner at both the 2014 & 2016 Great American Beer Festivals.

TOGO PIVO Highlandville Scottish Ale

TOGO PIVO Highlandville Scottish Ale

$5.75

Roasty, toasty, caramely, rich, earthy, medium color, full-bodied, velvety finish. Toasted grain and caramel flavors without the strong roasted coffee and toffee notes typical in a stout or porter. Medium brown in color with a full-bodied malty finish.

TOGO SingleSpeed Tip the Cow

TOGO SingleSpeed Tip the Cow

$6.75

Have you ever reveled in the essence of a chocolate-covered espresso bean? How about in form of a beer? Here is your shot. This full bodied, creamy, Milk Stout has been touched by the gentle hand of Sidecar Coffee Roasters. A rich, but smooth option, boasting notes of roast and cocoa right alongside velvety sweetness

TOGO SingleSpeed Zach's Mexican Donuts

TOGO SingleSpeed Zach's Mexican Donuts

$5.75

Locally roasted coffee, Ecuadorian cacao nibs, vanilla bean and a spince blend transform this standard take on the stout style into a full blown life-altering experience

TOGO Surly Barrel Aged Darkness (2020)

TOGO Surly Barrel Aged Darkness (2020)

$8.75

Darkness is a beer of fable and legend. Malty and intense, yet velvety smooth. This special edition of our massive Russian imperial stout matured in rye whiskey barrels and brings waves of chocolate, vanilla, dried fruit, and cherry flavors, enhanced by the oak and spice of the barrel.

TOGO Toppling Goliath Scorpius Morchella

TOGO Toppling Goliath Scorpius Morchella

$7.75

Brewed each spring to celebrate our brewery’s annual day off to go morel mushroom hunting, this excitingly hazy double IPA is a tribute to our love of great hops and morels. Created with a combination of Pacific Northwest and Southern Hemisphere hops, Scorpius Morchella is meant to be shared with friends on a warm spring afternoon.

TOGO Wilson's Orchard Old Blue

TOGO Wilson's Orchard Old Blue

$6.75

A Blueberry Hard Cider. Our orchard dog loves to play fetch. Blue Heeler and Lab mix, pretty much born for it. This blueberry cider is also a bit of a hybrid - nice flavor and color from blueberries with snap and kick from fermented apples, pretty fetching really. 16oz

All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:30 am
Monday10:30 am - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:30 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:30 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:30 am
Thursday10:30 am - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 12:30 am
Friday10:30 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:30 am
Saturday10:45 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:30 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

402 Main Street, Cedar Falls, IA 50613

Directions

Gallery
Whiskey Road Tavern and Grill image
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
