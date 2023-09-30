Whiskey Taco 507 Court St
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Dive into a world of flavor with our street style food, paired perfectly with creative drinks in a trendy, laid-back setting.
507 Court St, Pekin, IL 61554
