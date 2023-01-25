Restaurant header imageView gallery

Whiskey Warehouse 1221 The Plz

1221 The Plz

Charlotte, NC 28203

Order Again

Popular Items

Salmon Salad
Chicken Finders
Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Starters

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$10.00

Whiskey Poppers

$9.00

Buffalo Shrimp

$12.00

Soft Pretzel Bites

$10.00

Chicken Finders

$13.00

Salads

Salmon Salad

$14.00

Blackened Chicken Salad

$12.00

Chopped Kale

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Plaza Salad

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.00

House Salad

$6.00

Iceberg Wedge

$9.00

Burgers

Warehouse Burger

$13.00

Cheeseburger

$12.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.00

Tex-Mex Burger

$13.00

Veggie Burger

$13.00

Sandwiches

Warehouse Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Big Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Monterey Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Southern Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Salmon BTL Wrap

$15.00

Black Bean Wrap

$11.00

Turkey Avocado Wrap

$13.00

Buffalo Shrimp Wrap

$14.00

Entrée

Salmon Entrée

$18.00

Sesame Chicken

$16.00

Blackened Chicken Pasta

$17.00

Fish & Chips

$14.00

Sides

Side Curly Fries

$3.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Side Steamed Rice

$3.00

Side Broccoli

$4.00

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Kids

Kid Grl Chz

$6.00

Kid Ck Fingers

$6.00

Kid Mac+ Chz

$6.00

Kid Ck Sand

$6.00

Daily Specials

Monday Lunch

$10.00

Tuesday Lunch

$10.00

Wednesday Lunch

$10.00

Thursday Lunch

$10.00

Friday Lunch

$10.00

Brunch

Omelet - Bacon & Cheese

$12.00

Omelet - Huevos De Guatemala

$12.00

Omelet - Veggie Lovers

$11.00

Chicken & Waffles

$13.00

Shrimp & Grits

$15.00

Breakfast Wrap

$12.00

Hangover Helper

$13.00

Breakfast Plate

$10.00

Belgian Waffle

$7.00

Side Home Fries

$3.00

Side Grits

$2.00

Side Sausage

$3.00

Side Sausage Gravy

$2.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side White Toast

$2.00

Side Wheat Toast

$2.00

Side Egg

$3.00

Add-On Extra

Extra Add-On

Wing Sauce

Salad Dressings

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Fashionable pub with gourmet burgers & more plus a spacious & panoramic rooftop with a full bar. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1221 The Plz, Charlotte, NC 28203

Directions

