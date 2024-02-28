Whiskey Bear Craft Kitchen & Bar
No reviews yet
3195 Beaumont Centre Circle
Suite 100
Lexintgon, KY 40513
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food Menu
Appetizers
- 4 Cheese Spinach & Artichoke Dip$12.00
Spinach, meaty artichoke hearts, our luscious garlic cream sauce and specialty blend of velvety cheeses, served with handmade herbed focaccia crisps
- Whiskey Bear Jalapeno Dip$9.00
Cool, creamy, and addictive! This homemade jalapeño dip, served with our crispy kettle chips, will knock your socks off!
- Truffled Garlic Gouda & Mushroom Flatbread$11.00
Rich confit garlic, olive oil, sauteed tender mushrooms, caramelized onions, smoked gouda, finished with imported black truffle salt
- BBQ Pork Flatbread$9.00
Succulent 12-hour pulled pork, sweet and tangy bbq sauce, red onions, mozzarella, provolone, smoked gouda cheese, finished with fresh cilantro
- Hot Honey Bacon & Blue Cheese Flatbread$10.00
Handcrafted garlic oil, shredded mozzarella and provolone, hickory smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles, spicy arugula, and savory hot honey drizzle
- Jumbo Wings$12.00
Six meaty jumbo wings hand-breaded, seasoned, double-fried, and cooked to the perfect crunch. Served with scratch made ranch. Flavor Options: Buffalo, Whiskey Bear Bourbon Glaze, Mango Habanero, Dry Rub, BBQ
- Garlic Breadsticks$7.00
Handmade herbed focaccia bread brushed with our scrumptious confit garlic oil, cooked in our stone fired oven, then topped with parmesan. Served with our house specialty marinara sauce
- Stone-Fired Meatballs$14.00
Hand rolled beef & pork meatballs, seasoned with delicious herbs and spiced breadcrumbs, smothered with our house specialty marinara, generously sprinkled with shaved parmesan and served bubbly hot from our stone oven
- Oh My Garlic! Truffle Fries$10.00
Hot, crispy fries drizzled with housemade garlic oil, generously seasoned with imported black truffle salt, then finished with parmesan and fresh rosemary
- Addie's Cheesy Flatbread$11.00
Our signature cheesy flatbread made with our hand stretched dough brushed with garlic oil, topped with mozzarella and provolone blend of shredded cheese. Served with house made marinara
Sandwiches & Wagyu Smashburgers
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00
Our succulent 12-hour pulled pork, briny pickles, sweet and tangy bbq sauce, topped with crispy onions, served on a toasted, buttery potato bun
- Gilled Chicken Melt$14.00
Tender chicken, sauteed cremini mushrooms, caramelized onions, smoked gouda, with fresh arugula and divinely good garlic aioli, served on a toasted, buttery potato bun with lettuce, tomato, and onion
- Salmon BLT$19.00
Pan-seared Atlantic salmon, hickory smoked bacon, peppery arugula, fresh tomato, and our cool, creamy jalapeño sauce, served on a toasted, buttery potato bun
- Classic Burger$15.00
Rich, flavorful Wagyu Beef, sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, homemade garlic aioli, served on a toasted, buttery potato bun
- Bourbon BBQ Burger$15.00