Whiskey Reds
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Whether you’re stopping in to dine al fresco, ordering Takeout & Delivery, tying the knot seaside, or sipping on a handcrafted cocktail on the patio, Whiskey Red’s is the hottest spot in the marina. Join us on the largest waterfront patio on the marina and enjoy mesmerizing 180-degree views of the harbor, a vibrant social scene, waterfront event spaces, and mouthwatering seafood dishes. We're open for Dinner Thursday - Sunday, Lunch Thursday - Friday, and Brunch on Saturday & Sunday. Takeout & Delivery are available for Dinner, Lunch, and Brunch.
Location
13813 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey, CA 90292
