Restaurant header imageView gallery

Whiskey Reds

review star

No reviews yet

13813 Fiji Way

Marina del Rey, CA 90292

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Appetizer

-Crispy Brussel Sprouts

-Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$16.00

Thai chili, young coconut, basil, mint

-Coconut Mahi Nuggets

-Coconut Mahi Nuggets

$15.00

Coconut-battered and fried golden. Served with coconut rum and sweet chile sauce

*Crab Cake

$16.00

Lump crab, shrimp, grilled sweet corn, bell peppers, chives, chipotle & ginger aioli

Firecracker Shrimp

$16.00

House-made beer battered shrimp, Thai chili, sriracha aioli, toasted sesame seeds, scallions

-Truffle Butter & Parmesan Fries

$9.00

Roasted Garlic Aioli

-Calamari

-Calamari

$17.00

Tempura peppers and onions, citrus buffalo aioli

-World Famous Buffalo Wings

$15.00

Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing, Celery Sticks, Choice of: Lemon Pepper, Classic Buffalo, Jameson BBQ

-Spinach Dips

$15.00

Mozzarella, Parmesan, Roasted Artichoke, Warm Pita

-Grilled Oysters

-Grilled Oysters

$20.00

Garlic butter, parsley, parmesan cheese, lemon

-Grilled Oysters

-Grilled Oysters

$20.00

Garlic butter, parsley, parmesan cheese, lemon

Salads & Soups

-Cup Clam Chowder

$8.00

Cup

-Bowl Clam Chowder

$12.00

Bowl

-Classic Caesar Salad

-Classic Caesar Salad

$11.00

Parmesan, capers, garlic bread crumbs

-The Wedge Salad

-The Wedge Salad

$15.00

Iceberg, bacon lardons, blue cheese, ranch, green onion, cherry tomato

-Smoked Tomato Salad

$16.00

Smoked Peaches, Toasted Pistachios, Pickled Fennel, Balsamic Honey Emulsion, Red Sorrel

Entree - Burger/Sandwich

-Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Roasted Garlic Aioli, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Brioche, Crispy Fries

-Tasty Burger

$18.00

Double Patty Smashed Burger, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Secret Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Brioche, Crispy Fries

Entree - Poultry

-Roasted Half Chicken

-Roasted Half Chicken

$34.00

Blackened Organic Chicken, Truffle Creamed Corn, Roasted Root Vegetables

Entrees - Seafood

-Butter Poached Lobster Roll

$25.00

Herb Poached Lobster and Shrimp, New England Style Bun, Lime and Celery Aioli, Crispy Fries

-Famous Beer-Battered Fish n Chips

$20.00

Dark Ale Batter with Downtown Brown Ale by Lost Coast Brewing, Tartar Sauce, Lemon, Malt Vinegar, Crispy Fries, Zesty Cole Slaw

Firecracker Shrimp Roll

$21.00

-Crab Cake Platter

$23.00

Grilled Corn Salad, Chives, Peppers, Chipotle Aioli, Crispy Fries, Zesty Cole Slaw

-Atlantic Salmon

-Atlantic Salmon

$27.00

Garlic Caper Butter Sauce, 50/50 Mashed, Seasonal Vegetables

-Seafood Pasta Collage

$30.00

Scallops, Shrimp, Fresh Salmon, Linguine, White Wine Sauce

-Crispy Mahi-Mahi Tacos

$18.00

Mahi Mahi, Coconut Battered, Mango Salsa and Chipotle Aioli, Crispy Fries

Shrimp Boil

$15.00

Shrimp Boil Family-Style

$58.00

Daily Dock Catch - Blackened

$28.00

Daily Dock Catch - Grilled

$28.00

Entree - Specialty

-Grilled Ribeye 12OZ

$36.00

Mashed Potatoes, Grilled Broccolini

Kids

-CH - Smash Burger

$9.00

-CH - Petite Filet Mignon

$24.00

-CH - Pasta

$13.00

-CH - Seared Salmon

$19.00

-CH - Mac n Cheese

$11.00

-CH - Roasted Chicken

$16.00

-CH - Chicken Tenders

$13.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Whether you’re stopping in to dine al fresco, ordering Takeout & Delivery, tying the knot seaside, or sipping on a handcrafted cocktail on the patio, Whiskey Red’s is the hottest spot in the marina. Join us on the largest waterfront patio on the marina and enjoy mesmerizing 180-degree views of the harbor, a vibrant social scene, waterfront event spaces, and mouthwatering seafood dishes. We're open for Dinner Thursday - Sunday, Lunch Thursday - Friday, and Brunch on Saturday & Sunday. Takeout & Delivery are available for Dinner, Lunch, and Brunch.

Website

Location

13813 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey, CA 90292

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mariners Cafe
orange star4.0 • 261
14000 Captain's Row Marina del Rey, CA 90292
View restaurantnext
PLANTA Cocina - Marina Del Rey
orange starNo Reviews
4625 Admiralty Way Marina del Rey, CA 90292
View restaurantnext
SusieCakes - Marina del Rey
orange star4.7 • 1,037
4714 Lincoln Blvd Marina del Rey, CA 90292
View restaurantnext
Mom, Please - 13151 Fountain Park Dr
orange starNo Reviews
13151 Fountain Park Dr Los Angeles, CA 90094
View restaurantnext
Bacari PDR Pop-Up Market
orange starNo Reviews
6805 S VISTA DEL MAR LN Playa Del Rey, CA 90293
View restaurantnext
Hacienda Playa
orange star4.3 • 287
8415 Pershing Dr Playa Del Rey, CA 90293
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Marina del Rey

Charcoal Venice
orange star4.5 • 5,865
425 Washington Blvd Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
View restaurantnext
Gin Rummy / Little Friend - 822 Washington Blvd
orange star4.5 • 1,873
822 Washington Blvd Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
View restaurantnext
Juice Crafters - Marina Del Rey
orange star4.7 • 1,124
4260 Lincoln Blvd Marina Del Ray, CA 90292
View restaurantnext
SusieCakes - Marina del Rey
orange star4.7 • 1,037
4714 Lincoln Blvd Marina del Rey, CA 90292
View restaurantnext
The Pier House
orange star4.2 • 417
7 Washington Blvd Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
View restaurantnext
Mariners Cafe
orange star4.0 • 261
14000 Captain's Row Marina del Rey, CA 90292
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Marina del Rey
Playa Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Venice
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)
Santa Monica
review star
Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)
El Segundo
review star
Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)
Hawthorne
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Manhattan Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston