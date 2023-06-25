Whiskey Reds

Restaurant info

Whether you’re stopping in to dine al fresco, ordering Takeout & Delivery, tying the knot seaside, or sipping on a handcrafted cocktail on the patio, Whiskey Red’s is the hottest spot in the marina. Join us on the largest waterfront patio on the marina and enjoy mesmerizing 180-degree views of the harbor, a vibrant social scene, waterfront event spaces, and mouthwatering seafood dishes. We're open for Dinner Thursday - Sunday, Lunch Thursday - Friday, and Brunch on Saturday & Sunday. Takeout & Delivery are available for Dinner, Lunch, and Brunch.

