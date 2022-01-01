- Home
Whiskey Wings St Pete (Roosevelt)
10400 Roosevelt Boulevard North
Saint Petersburg, FL 33716
Popular Items
SOFT DRINKS
STARTERS
BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP
Cream cheese, shredded cheddar,traditional buffalo sauce, shredded chicken, served with tortilla chips
BUFFALO MAC & CHEESE BITES
Fried Mac & Cheese, Tossed in Buffalo Hot Sauce & Drizzled with Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing
CHIPS & DIP
Tri-color tortilla chips, served with our homemade salsa and white queso
CORN BITES
Sweet corn bite breaded and fried, dusted with powder sugar and served with ranch
FILET TIPS APP**
Bite sized filet tenderloin steak, your choice of blackened, garlic butter or teriyaki glaze and green onions, all served with garlic toast
FRIED PICKLES
Pickle chips hand breaded and fried served with sriracha ranch
SHRIMP APPETIZER
Breaded fried shrimp, tossed in your choice of wing sauce, served with celery sticks, ranch or blue cheese dressing
LOADED TATER TOTS
Tater tots topped with craft beer cheese, bacon, green onions, served with sour cream
MOZZARELLA STICKS
8 breaded mozzarella sticks fried golden, served with marinara
NACHOS
Tri-colored tortilla chips, topped with white queso cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, served with salsa and sour cream
NACHOS BEEF CHILI
Tri-colored tortilla chips, topped with white queso cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and our homemade beef chili, served with salsa and sour cream
NACHOS BUFFALO CHICKEN
Tri-colored tortilla chips, topped with white queso cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and buffalo chicken, served with salsa, sour cream and blue cheese dressing
NACHOS PORK
Tri-colored tortilla chips, topped with white queso cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded pork, drizzled with a kentucky bourbon bbq sauce, served with salsa and sour cream
ONION RINGS
Beer battered onion rings served with a creamy horsey sauce
POTATO SKINS
Potato skin halves topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, green onion
PRETZEL AND BEER CHEESE DIP**
Soft pretzel sticks buttered, salted and served with a craft beer cheese dip
QUESADILLA CHEESE*
Flour tortilla filled with shredded cheese, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa
QUESADILLA CHICKEN
Flour tortilla filled with shredded cheese and grilled chicken, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa
QUESADILLA STEAK
Flour tortilla filled with shredded cheese and grilled steak, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa
QUESADILLA SHRIMP
Flour tortilla filled with shredded cheese and grilled steak, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa
SLIDERS PHILLY CHEESTEAK
Grilled steak, mushrooms, onions, green peppers topped with provolone cheese Served on 3 brioche slider buns
SLIDERS WHISKY BURGER
Angus steak burgers topped with bacon, american cheese, fried onion tanglers and our Kentucky bourbon bbq sauce Served on 3 brioche slider buns
SPINACH AND ARTICHOKE DIP
Cream cheese, Parmesan and provolone blend with chopped spinach and artichoke hearts, served with tortilla chips
STEAMED MUSSELS
Black mussels, sauteed in a wine garlic butter cream sauce, with diced tomato, sliced green onions, served with garlic toast
SW FIESTA ROLLS**
Fried spring rolls, filled with diced chicken, red peppers, black beans, corn, cilantro, jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, served with southwest dressing
BREADED BONE IN
NAKED BONE IN
BONELESS
HALF LB BONELESS**
1/2 # of our signature boneless fried chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauce, served with fries and either ranch or blue cheese dressing
FULL LB BONELESS
1 # of our signature boneless fried chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauce, served with fries and either ranch or blue cheese dressing
ENTREES
BUFFALO FRIED SHRIMP
Breaded fried jumbo shrimp, tossed in your choice of wing sauce, served with gourmet slaw, french fries and your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing
CALIFORNIA CHICKEN PLATTER
Grilled chicken breast over garlic mashed potatoes, topped with pepper jack cheese, applewood bacon, sliced avocado, drizzled with southwest dressing, served with broccoli
CHICKEN FAJITAS
Sliced grilled chicken with sizzling peppers and onions, flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, salsa and sour cream. Add Guacamole $1.50
STEAK FAJITAS
Sliced grilled steak with sizzling peppers and onions, flour tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, salsa and sour cream. Add Guacamole for $1.50
CHICKEN RICE BOWL
2 PIECE CHICKEN TENDERS W/FF
FILET TIPS ENTREE
Bite sized tenderloin steak, with your choice of blackened, garlic butter or teriyaki and sliced green onions all sauteed with onions and mushrooms served over yellow rice with broccoli
FISH N CHIPS
Hand battered and deep fried haddock, served over fries, with gourmet slaw and tartar sauce
GRILLED SALMON
Char-grilled salmon filet, topped with a southwest pineapple salsa, served with yellow rice and broccoli
CARNITAS PLATER
MAC CHEESE BOWLS
BUFFALO CHICKEN MAC N CHEESE
A rich thick and creamy white cheddar mac and cheese, topped with sliced green onion, served with garlic toast Topped with buffalo boneless fried chicken
SHREDDED PORK MAC N CHEESE
A rich thick and creamy white cheddar mac and cheese, topped with sliced green onion, served with garlic toast Topped with Kentucky bbq braised pulled pork
STEAK STRIPS MAC N CHEESE
A rich thick and creamy white cheddar mac and cheese, topped with sliced green onion, served with garlic toast Topped with grilled steak strips
WHITE CHEDDAR MAC N CHEESE
A rich thick and creamy white cheddar mac and cheese, topped with sliced green onion, served with garlic toast
BURGERS
BIG DADDY BURGER
GRILLED PEPPERS & ONIONS, QUESO CHEESE SAUCE, APPLEWOOD BACON, BBQ PULLED PORK & TOPPED WITH ONION TANGLERS
BLACK AND BLEU KENTUCKY BURGER
Angus steak burger with blackened seasoning, loaded with blue cheese crumbles , caramelized onion and drizzled with a Kentucky bourbon bbq sauce
CARTEL BURGER
Angus steak burger topped with a whiskey bacon jam, smoked Gouda cheese, and fried onion tanglers
IMPOSSIBLE BURGER
Plant based vegetable burger topped with guacamole and fried onion tanglers
JACK DANIELS BURGER
Angus steak burger topped with sauteed mushrooms, pepper jack cheese, applewood smoked bacon, fried onion tanglers, drizzled with a Jack Daniels mayo
MAC DADDY BURGER
Angus steak burger topped with white cheddar mac and cheese, apple wood smoked bacon, fried onion tanglers and drizzled with sriracha ranch
PROHIBITION BURGER
Angus steak burger char-grilled
RODEO BURGER
Angus steak burger topped with sauteed mushrooms, apple wood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, onion rings and drizzled with our Kentucky bourbon bbq sauce
HANDHELDS
ADULT GRILLED CHEESE
BAJA CHICKEN WRAP
Blackened chicken, yellow rice, green onion, avocado, bacon, shredded cheese blend, and spring mix. All topped with a baja cilantro lime sour cream sauce
BAJA FISH TACOS
3 street tortillas with blackened, fried or grilled haddock, gourmet slaw, shredded cheese, cilantro, red onion, and drizzled with a baja cilantro lime sour cream sauce, Served with black beans and rice
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
House favorite! Breaded chicken breast fried golden, tossed with your choice of sauce, with spring mix, sliced tomato, sliced red onion, served with ranch or blue cheese dressing
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
Boneless wings tossed in your choice of wing sauce with spring mix, pico de gallo and shredded cheese, served with ranch or blue cheese dressing
CALIFORNIA CHICKEN SANDWICH*
Char-grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese , apple wood smoked bacon, avocado, spring mix, tomato, red onion, and a sriracha ranch drizzle
CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
Char-grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese , apple wood smoked bacon, avocado, spring mix, tomato, red onion, and a sriracha ranch drizzle
CHICKEN PARMESAN HOAGIE
CHICKEN TACOS
3 street tortillas with grilled chicken, gourmet slaw, shredded cheese, cilantro, red onion, drizzled with a sriracha ranch dressing, Served with black beans and rice
CUBAN
Sliced ham, citrus pulled pork, salami, Swiss cheese, pickle chips, with mayo and mustard on a pressed Cuban roll
DRUNKEN PHILLY CHEESE STEAK
Your choice of shaved steak or grilled chicken with sauteed mushrooms, onions, and peppers smothered in our own beer cheese sauce, topped with onion tanglers
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Char-grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese , apple wood smoked bacon, avocado, spring mix, tomato, red onion, and a sriracha ranch drizzle
NEW ENGLAND HOT DOGS
2 All beef angus hot dogs in 2 toasted New England rolls. Topped with your choices of beef chili, sauerkraut, shredded cheddar cheese diced red onions, sweet relish.
PORK TACOS
3 street tortillas with Kentucky bourbon bbq pulled pork, gourmet slaw, shredded cheese, cilantro, red onion. Served with black beans and rice
PULLED PORK GRILLED CHEESE
Kentucky bbq pulled pork and melted Gouda cheese on thick Texas toast
TURKEY CLUB
Sliced turkey, pesto mayo, tomato, red onion, apple wood smoked bacon, spring mix and american cheese served on toast
SOUP & SALADS
BOWL SOUP
CUP SOUP
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
breaded boneless chicken wings with your choice of wing sauce over fresh mixed salad greens with tomato, diced red onion, cheddar cheese, croutons and your choice of dressing
CAESAR CHICKEN SALAD
Chopped romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy Parmesan dressing, croutons, shredded Parmesan cheese, served with garlic toast.
CAESAR SALAD
Chopped romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy Parmesan dressing, croutons, shredded Parmesan cheese, served with garlic toast
CAESAR SALMON SALAD
Chopped romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy Parmesan dressing, croutons, shredded Parmesan cheese, served with garlic toast.
CAESAR SHRIMP SALAD
Chopped romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy Parmesan dressing, croutons, shredded Parmesan cheese, served with garlic toast.
CAESAR STEAK SALAD
Chopped romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy Parmesan dressing, croutons, shredded Parmesan cheese, served with garlic toast.
CHILI CON CARNE BOWL
House chili topped with cheese, onions, and crackers
DOUBLE MEAT BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
breaded boneless chicken wings with your choice of wing sauce over fresh mixed salad greens with tomato, diced red onion, cheddar cheese, croutons and your choice of dressing
HOUSE CHICKEN SALAD
Fresh mixed salad greens, diced tomatos, diced red onion, mixed cheese blend, croutons, and your choice of dressing served with garlic toast.
HOUSE SALAD
Fresh mixed salad greens, diced tomatos, diced red onion, mixed cheese blend, croutons, and your choice of dressing served with garlic toast.
HOUSE SALMON SALAD
Fresh mixed salad greens, diced tomatos, diced red onion, mixed cheese blend, croutons, and your choice of dressing served with garlic toast.
HOUSE STEAK SALAD
Fresh mixed salad greens, diced tomatos, diced red onion, mixed cheese blend, croutons, and your choice of dressing served with garlic toast.
SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SALAD
Blackened chicken over spring mix, shredded cheese, sweet corn, black beans, pico de gallo, fried tortilla strips, sliced avocado and southwest dressing
SIDES
NO SIDE
SIDE BEANS & RICE
SIDE BLACK BEANS
SIDE CELERY
Iced cold and cut fresh daily
SIDE CHIPS
SIDE COLESLAW
SIDE CORN
SIDE CURLY FRIES
SIDE FRENCH FRIES
SIDE GARLIC MASHED POTATOES
SIDE GARLIC TOAST
SIDE ONION RINGS
SIDE ONION TANGLERS
SIDE PICKLES
SIDE SOUP
SIDE STEAMED BROCCOLI
SIDE TATOR TOTS
SIDE YELLOW RICE &
KIDS
DESSERTS
SIDE SAUCES & DRESSING
SLOPPY STYLE
CUP BEER CHEESE
CUP OF QUACAMOLE
CUP OF SALSA
CUP QUESO CHEESE
PINT BLUE CHEESE
PINT RANCH
SIDE 1000 ISLAND
SIDE ASIAN SWEET CHILI
SIDE BAJA SAUCE
SIDE BALSAMIC DRESSING
SIDE BEER CHEESE
SIDE BLACKENED DRY RUB
SIDE BLUE CHEESE
SIDE BUFF HOT
SIDE BUFF MED
SIDE BUFF MILD
SIDE BUFF X-HOT
SIDE CAESAR DRESSING
SIDE CELERY
SIDE COCKTAIL
SIDE CRYBABY
SIDE GARLIC HOT
SIDE GARLIC PARM
SIDE HONEY BBQ
SIDE HONEY MUSTARD
SIDE HORSEY
SIDE HOT BBQ
SIDE ITALIAN
SIDE JAMAICAN DRY RUB
SIDE JAMAICAN SAUCE
SIDE KENTUCKY BBQ
SIDE LEMON PEPPER
SIDE MANGO HABANERO
SIDE MARINERA
SIDE MAYO
SIDE NASHVILLE HOT
SIDE OF JACK MAYO
SIDE OF SALSA
SIDE QUACAMOLE
SIDE RANCH
SIDE RASP JALAP BBQ
SIDE RASPBERRY VINAIGRETTE
SIDE SALSA
SIDE SOUR CREAM
SIDE SOUTHWEST DRESSING
SIDE SRIRACHA DRY RUB
SIDE SRIRACHA RANCH
SIDE SWEET HOT
SIDE SWEET MEDIUM
SIDE SWEET MILD
SIDE TARTAR
SIDE TERIYAKI
SIDE WHITE QUESO CHEESE
SIDE WSKY MAPL GINGER
BONE-IN WINGS
BONE-LESS WINGS
ENTREÉ (8-10PPL)
TACO KITS (8-10PPL)
SLIDERS KITS (8-10 PPL)
SANDWICH PLATTERS* (10PPL)
SHARABLES (6-8 PPL)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
10400 Roosevelt Boulevard North, Saint Petersburg, FL 33716