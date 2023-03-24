  • Home
Whispering Bean Coffee Roasters LLC 2 1100 State Highway 528 Unit B

No reviews yet

1100 State Highway 528 Unit B

Rio Rancho, NM 87144

FOOD

Avocado Toast

$5.25

Burrito

$5.89

Donut

$2.79

Egg Bite, Cheddar, Jalepeno &Turkey Bacon

$1.79

Egg Bite, Green Chile & Ham

$1.79

Egg Bite, Spinach & Feta

$1.79

Gluten Free & Vegan Bundt Cake

$4.00

Gluten Free Donut

$1.79

Gluten Free Muffin

$3.99

Oatmeal with Seasonal Fruit

$4.39

Specialty Muffin

$4.89

Sweet Scone

$3.69

Yogurt Parfait

$4.99

Gf Thumbprint Cookie

$1.85

GF Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.99

GF Coffee Cake

$2.89

GF Toffee Bar

$3.15

GF Ham and Cheddar Scone

$3.99

GF Coffee Cake

$2.89

GF Biscotti

$2.59

GF Cinnamon Roll

$4.59

Hot Drinks

Fresh Brewed Coffee

$2.39+

Espresso

$1.99+

Cortado

$3.29

Americano

$2.99+

Coffee refill

$0.46+

Cappuccino

$3.99+

Latte

$3.99+

Mocha

$4.49+

Coffee to go 96 fl oz

$17.99

Pour Over Coffee

$4.29+

Trail Blazing Coffee

$6.29+

Chai

$4.79+

Dirty Chai

$4.99+

Hot Tea

$2.59+

Matcha

$4.59+

London Fog

$4.39+

Hot Chocolate

$4.19+

Steamer

$2.59+

Child's Hot Chocolate

$3.29

Cambro 640oz of Brewed Coffee

$90.00

Cold Drinks

Iced Latte

$4.79+

Iced Mocha

$5.19+

Iced Americano

$3.29+

Iced Coffee

$2.79+

Cold Brew

$4.49+

Nitro Brew

$5.19+

Iced Dirty Chai

$5.59+

Cold Brew Growler Fill

$19.89

Nitro Brew Float

$5.89

Affogato

$4.59

Iced Black Tea

$2.99+

Iced Green Tea

$2.99+

Iced Alpine Berry Tea

$2.99+

Iced Chai

$5.29+

Iced London Fog

$4.29+

Arnold Palmer

$3.29+

Lemonade

$2.89+

Lavender Lemonade

$3.99+

Iced Matcha

$5.29+

Mountain Berry Freeze

$5.99

Vanilla Bean Freeze

$5.99+

Mango Freeze

$5.99

Caramel Macchiato Freeze

$5.99+

Italian Soda

$3.79+

Retail

12oz Bag of Coffee

$14.65

20oz WB insulated thermal cup

$27.10

5lb bag of Mocca Java Coffee

$62.50

Black WB Cup 8oz

$17.08

Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker

$26.88

Bottle Water

$1.09

Burlap Bag

$0.50

Chocolate Milk box

$0.79

Coffee Filters

$5.59

Coffee from website order 12oz

$16.65

Honest Kids Juice Box

$0.69

Izze

$1.49

Kombucha New Mexico Ferments

$4.00

Pod Pouch

$17.99

San Pellecrino

$1.79

Orange Juice

$3.14

WB Bag

$4.99

Holiday Joe, 12 oz bag

$13.00

Pour Over Gift Box

$55.47

Coffee & 8oz cup Gift box

$28.88

coffee & 20oz cup Gift Box

$37.10

Naked juice smoothie

$3.27

20oz Porcelain Cup

$17.48

12oz Porcelain Cup

$15.48

16.9oz white and peach thermal cup

$25.69

Xtra's

Espresso Shot

$0.99

Almond Milk

$0.69

Soy Milk

$0.69

Coconut Milk

$0.69

Oat Milk

$0.69

Half n Half

$0.69

Sauce

$0.59

Syrup

$0.49

Whip Cream

$0.59

Steamed Milk

$0.49

Decaf

$0.59

Water

$0.25+

MCT Oil

$0.79

Gift Card

Protein

$0.99

Sweet Cream

$0.79

Clothing

Mountain Pass T-Shirt

$19.99

Distress Cap

$20.80

Twill Cap

$17.99

Grey Stell/Neon Snapback Trucker Hat

$20.80

Specialty Drink

Grace / The Health Nut, SF Brown Sugar, SF Hazelnut, Protein, cinnamon powder blended with Cold Brew.

$6.16+

SF Brown Sugar, SF Hazelnut, Protein, cinnamon powder blended with Cold Brew.

Angel / Caramel Brownie Mocha, Mocha, with Caramel and cinnamon sugar on top.

$5.18+

Mocha, with Caramel and cinnamon sugar on top.

Karina / Oatmeal Cookie Latte, caramel, sf brown sugar cinnamon, irish cream, & oat milk with cinnamon sugar on top

$5.47+

Nick / Campfire Latte, Toasted Marshallow, with Oat Milk and Chocolate drizzle

$5.56+

Austin / Marzipan Latte, Almond syrup, rose syrup, and pure cane sugar.

$5.26+

Almond syrup, rose syrup, and pure cane sugar.

Raisa / Chilly Chai, Chai, Cold Brew, Oat Milk with brown sugar sweet cream.

$5.98+

Chai, Cold Brew, Oat Milk with brown sugar sweet cream.

Jubilee / Simplicity is bliss Latte with Hazelnut and sprinkle nutmeg

$4.28+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Coffee Shop with pastries.

Location

1100 State Highway 528 Unit B, Rio Rancho, NM 87144

Directions

Main pic

